The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SQQQ) seeks daily returns equal to -3x those of its target, the Nasdaq-100 index (NASDAQ:NDX). Leveraged ETFs (even the inverse ones) are nothing new yet many investors are still challenged by their long-term characteristics.

Given recent volatility levels SQQQ will outperform the related inverse ETF, ProShares Short QQQ (NASDAQ:PSQ), if NDX’s return rate is below -1.3% per month (-15.6% per year).

This article shows how to comprehensively evaluate SQQQ given estimates of its index. While a single LETF model accurately describes both the -3x SQQQ and its counterpart (the +3x TQQQ) the model itself is not symmetric. Highlighting the differences between the price evolution of short/inverse and long LETFs, this piece serves as a companion to my recent article on TQQQ.

LETF Models

There are two mathematical models relevant to LETFs, the first serving as a theoretically ideal benchmark. Their equations show how to compare QQQ and SQQQ for any return and volatility values.

The Ideal leverage model leverages index log return and is therefore not affected by volatility. If a target index is flat over any number of periods, the sum of its log returns (leveraged or not) equals zero. Worthy of remark is that realizing such a leveraged product is not possible. The growth factor (price ratio) of this Ideal leverage model

is calculated by the exponential of the product of leverage b, index annualized log return u, and time in years. This growth factor also equals that of the index raised to the b power.

The Simple leverage model is consistent with an LETF prospectus in that index return is leveraged. Because volatility decay is of much higher magnitude for inverse LETFs as it is for long LETFs (more on that below) financing and expense ratio are ignored here. The growth factor of the Simple leverage model, where s is index annualized volatility,

is identical to that of Ideal with an additional term, the volatility decay rate.

Not Symmetric About Leverage

Note that the volatility decay rate term is negative for all negative leverage values, including -1. It equals -6s^2 for the -3x SQQQ but only -3s^2 for its +3x TQQQ sibling. The following table shows a memorable pattern.

Leverage Decay Rate Long Short +2 -1 -s^2 +3 -2 -3s^2 +4 -3 -6s^2

The volatility decay rate of an inverse LETF equals that of its counterpart long LETF but with leverage magnitude increased by one.

Connecting Theory to Reality

The next step is to verify SQQQ’s return target and application of the LETF model to an inverse LETF like SQQQ. Analytical tools are then introduced to evaluate the risk/reward of SQQQ’s leverage, not necessarily a straightforward exercise as will be discussed later.

Daily Return Target

Checking SQQQ’s daily return target is a straightforward affair. Figure 1 shows a scatter plot of daily returns for SQQQ vs NDX over the past 252 days, along with linear regression results.

Figure 1: Daily Return Target (Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

Since beta ≈ -3, alpha ≈ 0, and R^2 ≈ 100%, our work here is done.

Model Attribution

With NDX up so much (and SQQQ down so much) over the past year, it will be informative to not only verify the LETF model against inverse exposure, but to compare the loss of being short a bull market against the loss of its outsized volatility decay. Figure 2 shows normalized values for SQQQ, the leverage models, and NDX over the past year.

Figure 2: Price Evolution (Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

The Nasdaq-100 increased by 32.5% over the past year. The Ideal graph is propagated by leveraging NDX’s daily log returns, and as suggested by Eq.1, its growth factor (0.430) equals that of NDX (1.325) exponentiated by -3.

The Simple graph in Figure 2 is propagated by leveraging NDX’s daily returns. Applying Eq.2, remembering that u = ln(1.325) = 0.281, yields

a growth factor consistent with the terminal value shown in Figure 2. As for the difference between Simple and SQQQ, 33.96/34.64 = 0.980, this 2.0% difference is attributable to imperfect leverage, expense ratio, and interest paid/earned (yes, net financing can be positive).

Considering NDX’s strong run against SQQQ, that a sizable portion of SQQQ’s losses (just over 20% or -0.217/-1.06) can still be attributed to volatility decay should be worrisome. While SQQQ may seem a hopeless proposition at this point, the following comparative analysis provides guidance as to how SQQQ may be of service to investors.

How Do I Benchmark Thee?...

For inverse leverage, the endeavor of benchmarking is more involved than for long LETFs. For those, excluding financing and fees, an index return

greater than one-half leverage times index variance means the LETF will outperform its index (and associated ETF). This results from equating index and LETF growth factors, then solving for index return rate.

With an inverse LETF moving opposite its index, it may seem logical to set the LETF return rate to be equal and opposite the index return rate. This however leads to growth factors that are multiplicative inverses (meaningful from a mathematical view)

but which then beg the question, “What would be the relevance of an LETF being up 25% when its index is down 20%?” Assuming an investor seeks inverse exposure, the index’s ETF (here, QQQ) is not even a choice. The relevant question is one of alternatives.

The universal concern (applicable to both long and inverse exposures): “At what index return rate does leverage become profitable?” For long LETFs, benchmarking against the index makes sense as there is an ETF providing those returns. For inverse LETFs, benchmarking against the inverse ETF makes sense because it has the smallest-magnitude leverage and exhibits the least volatility decay.

Set the growth factor of an LETF to be equal to the growth factor of a -1x inverse ETF (both sides are Eq.2)

and solve for index return rate as a function of LETF leverage and index volatility.

An NDX return rate of less than -2.5*s^2 per year means the -3x SQQQ will outperform the -1x PSQ. Since both SQQQ and PSQ have the same expense ratio, 0.95%, and as inverse funds have similar financing structures, this value needs no further adjustment. (For reference, I had added a few percent to the benchmark for TQQQ in the other article because QQQ requires no financing and its expense ratio is significantly lower.)

The annualized volatility of NDX has ranged from 20% to over 30% over the past few years. Using 25% as an estimate, Eq.3 calculates -15.6% as the benchmark annual return rate for considering SQQQ. If NDX’s return rate is less than -15.6% per year (or -1.3% per month) then the -3x SQQQ will outperform the -1x PSQ.

Figure 3 provides a visualization of this return hurdle (maybe limbo stick for inverse exposure?). Shown are 1-year growth factors: SQQQ (solid) and PSQ (dotted) against Nasdaq-100 parametrized on volatility. The NDX growth factor at which SQQQ and PSQ cross is displayed for each volatility.

Figure 3: Analytical Benchmark for SQQQ (Source: Author's calculations)

For the 25% volatility level, Eq.3 implies a 0.855 NDX growth factor (-14.5% return) as the point beyond which SQQQ begins to outperform PSQ. The return rate is -5.6% for 15% volatility, with 0.945 being the associated growth factor.

Note SQQQ’s 1-year break-even points: NDX return = -4.4% for 15% volatility and NDX return = -12% for 25% volatility. This is another reason to view SQQQ as solely a tactical instrument for shorter holding periods, especially given recent years’ higher volatility levels.

Conclusion

Given that markets often go through either long periods of steady gains or short periods of drastic losses, SQQQ is definitely not an appropriate choice as a long-term holding. The formula derived specifies the point beyond which SQQQ’s excess leverage (over PSQ) becomes profitable.

For investors projecting a Nasdaq-100 downturn at a rate beyond -1.3% per month, SQQQ is a viable tactical instrument that will outperform PSQ. Given that its use case is specific (and quite contrary to NDX's ongoing bull market) I am bearish on SQQQ.