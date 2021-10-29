SIphotography/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction: Why is Mastercard Stock Down?

We review our Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) investment case after the company released Q3 2021 results on Thursday (October 28).

Mastercard stock fell 0.8% on Thursday, extending its decline this week to 7.2%; close peer Visa (V) fell 2.8% on Thursday, extending its decline this week to 9.3%. Both stocks are now down year-to-date (by 5.3% and 3.6% respectively) after first rising by double-digits percentages by late July:

Mastercard and Visa Share Prices vs. S&P 500 (2021 YTD) Source: Yahoo Finance (29-Oct-21).

Compared to its 52-week high of $401.50, MA stock has now fallen 17.1%.

We initiated our Buy rating on Mastercard in April 2019. Even after its recent decline, MA stock has gained 43.1% (including dividends) in 2.5 years.

We believe the falls in the two card networks' shares are not justified by fundamentals. As with Visa's Q4 FY21 results on Wednesday, Mastercard's Q3 2021 results were positive, with an ongoing recovery in both volume and earnings, as well as expectations of further near-term growth. We forecast a total return of 77% (19.8% annualized) on MA stock by 2024 year-end.

Mastercard Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on Mastercard has been based on our belief that its 15%+ EPS CAGR and premium valuation would continue, driven by:

Electronic payment volumes are growing structurally, from both GDP growth and the continuing shift away from cash and cheques

Even in the U.S. and Europe, a significant amount of consumer spending remains in cash; the potential is even greater in newer geographies

Incumbent payment networks enjoy natural advantages in scale and network effects; regulations ensure a high barrier to entry

Mastercard and Visa are increasingly penetrating new payment verticals including Business-to-Business, Business-to-Consumer and Peer-to-Peer

They are also increasingly providing value-added services that utilise their platform status and wealth of data, adding further revenue growth

Payment networks have natural operational leverage, being highly scalable and having largely fixed costs, so earnings grow faster than revenues

We believe the effects of COVID-19 on Mastercard include the following:

A significant permanent acceleration in the shift to electronic payments

A temporary headwind for high-margin cross-border volumes

Earnings have nonetheless already surpassed pre-pandemic levels

Earnings will rebound, and long-term growth will resume after COVID

Valuation multiples are reasonable if adjusted for temporary headwinds

Q3 2021 results and Q4 outlook are consistent with the dynamics above.

Volume Recovery Continued In Q3 2021

In Q3 2021, Mastercard's global Purchase Volume grew 5.3% from Q2 and was 24.9% higher year-on-year (23.2% excluding currency); U.S. Purchase Volume was 0.7% higher than in Q2 and 22.9% higher year-on-year:

Mastercard Operational Performance (Q3 2021 vs. Prior Periods) NB. Gross Dollar Volume = Purchase Volume + Cash Volume. Source: MA results supplement (Q3 2021).

Compared to 2019, Mastercard's Q3 2021 total Switched Volume was 31% higher (excluding currency), with both U.S. and non-U.S. markets similarly strong. High-margin Other Cross-Border Volume, which excludes intra-Europe, reached 83% of its 2019 level in Q3, accelerating from 79% in Q2:

Mastercard Volume Local Growth (2021 vs. Prior Years) Key: XB = Cross-Broder, CNP = Card Not Present, CP = Card Present. Source: MA results presentation (Q3 2021).

The recovery has continued in October, with Switched Volume rising 34% above 2019 and Other Cross-Border Volume reaching 91% of its 2019 level.

EPS Now 10% Above 2019 Level

The continuing volume recovery has boosted Mastercard's P&L. Adjusted EPS reached 10% above its pre-COVID level, helped by acquisitions, even though travel has not fully recovered.

Q3 2021 Net Revenues were 29.9% higher year-on-year and 11.6% higher than in 2019. Cross-Border Volume Fees were still 15.9% below 2019 levels, roughly in line with Other Cross-Border Volume, but other revenue lines were between 24% and 44% higher than in Q3 2021:

Mastercard P&L (Q3 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source: MA results release (Q3 2021).

Other Revenues, which include Mastercard's value-added services, were 36.7% higher year-on-year and 43.7% higher than in 2019.

Q3 2021 Operating Expenses were 23.7% higher than in 2019, growing much more than revenues. This meant that EBIT was only 3.4% higher than in 2019. Adjusted Net Income was 6.8% higher, partly helped by a lower tax rate, and Adjusted EPS was 9.9% higher, due to a 2.8% lower share count.

Acquisitions have had a significant impact, increasing revenues by 1 ppt in Q3 2020 and by 3 ppt in Q3 2021, and increasing Operating Expenses by 3 ppt in Q3 2020 and 8 ppt in Q3 2021.

Consistent Sequential Recovery Since COVID

As with Visa, Mastercard's volume and revenue recovery has been consistent since the COVID-19 outbreak. From a trough in Q2 2020, both Purchase Volume and Net Revenues have been rising every quarter; and the growth was so strong that Q1 2021 did not see the usual post-holiday dip:

Mastercard Revenues vs. Volume (Since 2020) Source: MA company filings.

While quarterly year-on-year revenue growth rates in 2021 have been volatile, this is due to the COVID-related slump during 2020. Compared to 2019, the 2-year growth rate has been accelerating, from 6.8% in Q1 to 10.1% in Q2 and then 11.6% in Q3:

Mastercard Net Revenues by Quarter (2019-21) Source: MA company filings.

The consistency in Mastercard's growth supports our view that it is driven by long-term structural factors.

Outlook Implies Strong Finish in Q4

Management's outlook for Q4 2021 includes a "mid 20s" growth in Net Revenues and a "high-end of high-teens" growth in Operating Expenses (excluding currency but including acquisitions):

Mastercard Q4 2021 Outlook Source: MA results presentation (Q3 2021).

Applying figures implied by the above result in Q4 Net Revenues that are 25% higher year-on-year and EBIT that is 31.5% higher year-on-year; EBIT would also be 12.8% higher than in 2019:

Mastercard Q4 Revenues & EBIT vs. Prior Periods (Implied) Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

If we conservatively assume that Q4 2021 Net Income would be just 10% above that in 2019, then full-year 2021 Net Income would be $8.33bn, 28.8% higher year-on-year and 3.4% higher than in 2019:

Mastercard Net Income by Quarter - Historical & Estimates NB. Figures shaded in blue are estimates. Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

This 2021 Net Income estimate is 1% higher than our forecasts in August.

Travel Recovery Continuing But Incomplete

Mastercard revenues are disproportionately affected by its Cross-Border Volume, which in turn is disproportionately driven by travel. The growth rates seen in Q3 and implied for Q4 represent only a partial recovery in travel, with plenty of potential remaining, as Mastercard's CEO explained:

"Pre-pandemic, important corridors for Mastercard included obviously U.S. to Canada, the U.S. to the U.K., the U.K. to various parts in Continental Europe ... We've seen Central Europe come back pretty nicely. The U.S. inbound is still to happen. I mean, there's a little bit happening, but there's more to come as borders open. Canada has started to open up ... The one area which I'll say is still a little bit yet to be seen is the Asia-Pacific. In Asia-Pacific, recovery in cross-border has still been somewhat muted." Michael Miebach, Mastercard CEO (Q3 2021 earnings call)

Visa management is expecting cross-border travel to return to 80% of its 2019 level by September 2022 and 100% by summer 2023. Mastercard management declined to provide specific predictions, but they are likely to be assuming something similar.

Valuation - Is Mastercard Stock Overvalued?

At $333.03, relative to pre-COVID 2019 financials, Mastercard shares are trading at a 41.5x P/E and a 2.2% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; relative to 2020 financials, the P/E is 51.0x and the FCF Yield is 1.9%:

MA Net Income, Cashflows & Valuation (2016-20) Source: MA company filings.

We believe even the lower, 41.5x P/E figure overstates Mastercard's valuation. Volume is already more than 30% above its 2019 level, and Net Income has exceeded its 2019 level by a smaller 7% because, at present, high-margin cross-border spending has been diverted by international travel restrictions. Adjusting for the 7% difference alone would give a 38.8x P/E

We expect a strong boost to Mastercard earnings once all travel restrictions are lifted, and a P/E multiple adjusted for this would be even lower.

Mastercard's Dividend Yield is 0.5% ($1.76 per share), after the quarterly dividend was raised by 10% in December 2020.

Mastercard has repurchased $5.0bn of its sharse year-to-date as of October 25, at an average price of approx. $362, 9% above the current price. $4.8bn remains authorized in the buyback program, equivalent to 1.5% of the current market capitalization.

Mastercard Stock Forecasts

We update our 2021 forecasts but keep our other assumptions unchanged:

2021 Net Income to be $8.33bn (was $8.25bn) as explained above

2022 Net Income to grow 20% year-on-year (unchanged)

From 2023, Net Income to grow by 15% each year (unchanged)

2021 share count to be 989m (was 994m)

From 2022, share count to fall by 1% each year (unchanged)

2021 dividend to be $1.80 (unchanged)

From 2022, dividends to be based on a 25% payout ratio (unchanged)

2024 P/E of 42x (unchanged), implying a 0.6% Dividend Yield

Our new 2024 EPS estimate of $13.77 is 1.5% higher than before ($13.57):

Illustrative Mastercard Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $333.03, we expect an exit price of $578 and a total return of 77% (19.8% annualized) by 2024 year-end, in just over 3 years.

Is Mastercard Stock A Buy? Conclusion

Mastercard stock continued falling after strong Q3 results, taking its loss this week to 7.2%; it has now fallen 17% from its 52-week peak.

Total volume reached more than 30% above 2019, though high-margin Cross-Border Volume (ex. intra-Europe) was still 17% below.

Even with an incomplete travel recovery, revenues reached 11.6% above 2019 and EPS reached 9.9% above 2019. Q4 outlook was strong.

Mastercard shares are trading at 41.5x 2019 earnings; Q4 2021 Net Income was 7% above 2019, which would imply a 38.8x P/E.

With shares at $333.03, we expect an exit price of $578 and a total return of 77% (19.8% annualized) by 2024 year-end.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Mastercard.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.