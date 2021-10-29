AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) CEO Paul Peng On Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AU Optronics Corp. (OTC:AUO) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2021 2:00 AM ET

Welcome to AU Optronics Twenty Twenty-One Third Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines will be placed on mute. After the presentations by the management team, there will be a question-and-answer session. Now, I'd like to hand over to Ms. Julia Chao, AU's our Officer.

Julia Chao

00:20 [Interpreted] Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, Good afternoon. This is Julia Chao, AUO's IR Officer. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to participate in our third quarter results conference call.

0:37 Joining here our four executives. Paul Peng, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Frank Ko, President and COO; James Chen, Senior VP of the Display Business; and Mr. Benjamin Tseng, our CFO. The agenda of today’s conference call is as follows. First of all, our CFO will go over our third quarter results and fourth quarter guidance. Afterwards, our Chairman will have an opening remark and this is update and then we will proceed with questions and answers. We have collected questions from analysts, and we will address these questions for the first part of the session afterwards if there are still more questions, we will open the line for you to make cause and post questions.

01:34 Now before I turn over to Ben, please allow me to remind you that our forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties. Please also spend some time to read the Safe Harbor notice on slide number two. Ben, please.

Benjamin Tseng

01:55 [Interpreted] Good afternoon. I would like to go over our third quarter results. During the quarter, TV panel restocking demand was weaker, leading to downward pricing pressure. However, average ASP still went up slightly by three percent 2Q. Mainly, thanks to our strategic move to allocate more capacity to better performing product lines such as notebook and desktop, which post shipment and ASP growth and retail or manufacturing applications, which saw stronger demand. Net outstanding at ninety billion up by three-point six percent 2Q.

02:44 Profit performance was on part with Q2 numbers, gross profit was twenty-seven point four billion TWD. OP profit was twenty point four billion TWD, net profit attributable to owners of the company was nineteen point three billion TWD. EBITDA margin was more than twenty nine percent with an EPS of two point zero three NT dollars The cumulative EPS for the first three quarters was five point three three NT dollars. Next slide balance sheet.

03:17 At the end of Q3 cash was eighty-seven point nine billion TWD down by point six billion TWD in 2Q mainly due to an earlier repayment of debt. Short-term and long-term debt combined large to sixty-nine point-six billion on the back of cash inflows a mid persistent profitability, our gearing ratio went to the negative range meaning that we are in net cash position at the moment.

03:50 Even we turnover forty-two days up by two days QoQ due to components apply shortage and transport backlogs, but it was still within a healthy range. Next slide cash flow, we generated from operating activities, thirty-one point one billion, CapEx was five point one billion TWD. Outflow was thirty-seven point billion, mainly due to loan repayment, liability reduction as dark dividend and distribution. Next slide revenue breakdown.

04:27 This chart reflected our efforts to optimize our product mix. TV share lowered to twenty two percent during the quarter, partly due to ASP declines and also due to our move to lower TV shipment area and to place more focus on monitors, notebook, and high mix low-value applications such as fitness, gaming, medical and industrial displays. Hence boosting these segment shares to eighteen percent – twenty nine percent and fourteen percent, respectively.

5:24 Next slide, revenue breakdown by size. Again, our product mix optimization efforts were manifested here. Three nine inch in above segments mainly our TV panels, saw their shares decreasing by six percentage points QoQ. Twenty-two, thirty nineteen inch gained one percentage points from twenty two percent to twenty three percent due to monitor and finished panels contribution, ten to twenty inch increased five percentage points in share QoQ from thirty seven percent to forty two percent, thanks to the strong performance of post notebook gaming products in terms of volumes and pricing. Next slide.

06:13 Shipments and ASB by area. In Q3, area shipment was up by zero-point seven percent QoQ. ASP was up by three percent QoQ thanks to our product mix optimization. For our Q4 guidance, we expect area shipments to be down by low single digit percentage points QoQ. Blended ASP denominated in the dollar is expected to be down by mid-single digit percentage points QoQ. While prices of panels were IT applications and other commercial applications are more resilient than TV panels. The loading rates for Q4 will be dynamically adjusted based on market conditions.

07:21 So there was an update on our Q3 results and guidance for Q4. Before we proceed with questions and answers, we will have Paul to have an opening remarks.

Paul Peng

07:35 [Interpreted] Ladies gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Paul speaking. I would like to take this opportunity to give you an overview of our Q3 results and Q4 outlook. Starting from Q3, COVID cases started to drop. Many countries reopened their economies, costing the demand for consumer products to lower in Q3. Meanwhile, consumer rather commercial and business actively became more aggressive. So, in older momentum increased significantly for commercial notebooks, posts, and kiosk panels. These are the areas that AUO has long invested in.

08:26 Our revenue increased by three-point six percent QoQ in Q3. The cumulative revenue in the first three quarters totaled two seventy-seven billion TWD, which already surpassed our full year revenue in twenty twenty. However, TV panel demand was weaker in Q3, marking and end to at the, our pricing trend for more than a year, moreover with shipping costs increasing, port pallet issues and longer transport lead times the strong seasonality for TV sets ended earlier than usual this year. As profitability was suppressed brands increased the share of their high-end products and low margin small screen TV set sales, which affected and demand.

09:19 AUO’s OP profit in Q3 was twenty point four billion TWD, similar with a quarter ago. Maintaining the more than twenty billion NT dollars level. For the first three quarters, our OP profit was fifty point seven billion TWD with an EPS of five point three three dollars for the first three quarters. A sign of our improvements in profitability besides the more favorable macro conditions the results could be attributed to our long-term investments in value transformation and structural improvements.

09:58 Despite the market challenges such as components, supply tightness, power crunch and forex fluctuations, we effectively adjusted our product mix dynamically. Mitigated the impact from component supply shortfalls and China's energy controls measures as well as improve our smart manufacturing and management competence as well as cost control outcomes.

10:27 The process that we have been able to deliver have brought us with a lot of cash inflows. So our given ratio went down to a historical involved last quarter, and it even went into the negative ranch this quarter. This has given us a very strong financial health enabling us to implement our go vertical and go-premium biaxial transformation strategy as well as we board our investors. As far as ESG initiatives scope, we were recognized by AIEA for the responsible business leadership category, and we are also certified as the WEF lighthouse factory here in Taiwan. We are a founding member of the Taiwan industry clinical coalition to be able to bring positive change to how the industry fight climate change as we are heading into Q4. We expect consumer product demand will continue to be weak. However commercial products, public information displays, and car display will still enjoy strong demand. Car displays were affected by component supply tightness, but the situation has been alleviated. Recently, TV panels experienced a price fast, but we are less vulnerable to such price volatility, because in Q3 our TV panel share in terms of our revenue has been lower to twenty two percent and a big portion of our TV panel sales were high end and unique products. So, we were less susceptible to market volatility. Q4 will be a traditional slower season for the panel industry. We will maintain, we will conduct, and you mentioned this a new product, pilot production as was adjustment of production lines based on the market conditions.

12:38 But at the moment, a lot of things are depending on the supply chain situation with the semiconductor component supply shortness, a tightness continuing and the fact that China is implementing energy consumption control and limitations starting from winter. So, a lot of things have yet to be observed. This also that China will likely increase is electricity costs, however, AUO has been making preparation for a very long time. We are investing in energy, saving measures and we have been able to deliver on our goal to cut energy consumption by one point five percent annually and we will continue to do our best. I also like to take this opportunity to share with you our progress in terms of biaxial strategy implementation, we have been committed to value transformation and smart investment. Our hope is to elevate our value instead of engaging in scale competition and we have been making investments in high value capacity. We have passed a decision to expand our capacity [Indiscernible] and also back in Taiwan. As part of a move to focus on high value-added production lines, which is in line with our go premium goal. So, we will continue to invest a high-mix low volume applications such as AK, low-temp, mini-LED, micro-LED, and many other customized products.

14:31 A lot of these products are commercial, industrial and public information displays and these are our strong focuses and strengths. These products enjoy relatively more steady demand and the customer relationship with these are particularly strong thereby given us better gross margin performance. Up until now, high end and high value-added products already account for more than half of our revenue, and we will seek to increase their portion going forward. Moreover, in terms of our gold vertical strategy, we also seek to improve their contribution to our revenue incrementally. We hope that they will be accountable more than twenty percent of revenue one day.

15:26 Besides the vertical feels that we are already enjoying a strong position. We will also seek to expand our presence through making more investments joint ventures or strategic alliances. So, we will be focusing on smart retail manufacturing entertainment, healthcare and traffic. All of these fields will require the display technology as the communication interface. AUO’s goal is to leverage our core competence in display technology and also to utilize 5G in AI to expand our presence in the digital transformation Era. So, these advantages will help us to maximize our value much more than by just selling panels.

16:22 With our presence in the field applications, we also expect to deliver more steady profit streams and to become this immune to the [Indiscernible] in the panel industry. Looking back at the panel business for the past ten years, from the trough in twenty eleven, twenty twelve to the boom this year. We have proven that we are able to generate cash inflow in the longer period of time. If you take our EBITDA minus by our CapEx, generally, we are able to deliver twenty billion of cash inflow every year.

17:13 This has given us a very strong foundation, allowing us to continue to strengthen our financial health. The cash flow inflows from the panel business is also providing as new nutrients for us to implement our go premium and go vertical strategy. We believe that our cash flow will be more stable steady, and we will have growth in our profits going forward, giving us more resources to support the implementations of the biaxial strategy so as to reward our investors.

17:55 For the mid-to-longer term, AUO’s business development will be even more diversified. Through our efforts, we expect to really show the market that we are much more than a panel manufacturer and we also hope that we will become this immune to the [Indiscernible] in the panel market. And to demonstrate ourselves as entirely new company at force to be reckon with in the market. So that was my remarks. I would also like to thank you all for participating in our results conference call. Thank you.

[Interpreted] Thank you, Paul. Now, we will proceed with questions and answers and address the questions that we have already collected.

Julia Chao

18:50 [Interpreted] The first couple questions are about market updates and outlook. There's a question on TV supply chain fluctuations and AUO’s views on the fluctuations on the panel supply demand worldwide. Frank, would you please answer this one?

Frank Ko

19:10 [Interpreted] Ladies gentlemen good afternoon. This is Frank. I would like to first talk about the supply demand of panels indeed during Q3. The market went through quite some volatility. In terms of the supply side, the supply chain was already affected by component supply tightness, which has been going over for quite some time. And also, they were some new challenges such as power crunch and energy consumption limitations. So, there were a lot of uncertainties for the time being, the industry seeks to adjust the prices dynamically based on demands in hopes of optimize output – optimizing output. But overall, the increases in capacity is – are slowing down, and the effective capacity increases are limited. In terms of the demand side, the component supply tightness and for loan transport lead times have caused many customers to start booking allocations ahead of time.

20:41 Consumer products have been seeing weakening demand. However, commercial and gaming products and other niche products, such as industrial applications still enjoy strong momentum. Science migrations were larger screens and better specifications continue. From Q4 to Q1 next year, there will be some adjustments in this industry. In the post COVID days, people are returning to their offices. Commercial industrial and industrial applications will be stronger, and we'll be able to support the demand for IT products. As the COVID situation alleviates in emerging markets, application demands will much and the supply and demand situation in the industry will likely also improve.

Julia Chao

21:50 [Interpreted] The next question is about TV sales through about TV sell through results in different markets. As well as the demand outlook for TV in Q4. There's also a question on inventory levels for various applications. Frank, would you please?

Frank Ko

22:13 [Interpreted] I would like to first talk about TV sales through in Q3. Because sports events took place in Q2 and many customers have already purchased TVs ahead of time, also affected by a higher base period due to COVID the past year, sale through in Q3 generally dropped. However, migration continued every size increased by one more than inch around the world, for developed markets, including North America and Europe, product structure continues to optimize sales through continues to increase in the U. S. Sixty-five Models now accounted for more than twenty percent of the total sales with the eighty-inch models performing especially strong. In China, pricing was still quite high and sell through was affected. Consumers are looking for more high-end products. Every size today is about this from fifty-five to sixty-five inch these are the models that most customers by and sixty-five-inch models become the dominant size segment during the October first quarter of week festival. As for emerging markets, we expect to see that as more and more factories in Southeast Asia, resume operation demand will be coming back.

24:03 However one problem remains is the backlogs imports, and demand have been affected inevitably to ensure that they will be able to deliver products on time. The Biden administration has been implementing the ninety days spring plan, the team major reports to operate 24/7, which will likely help to alleviate the transport province and poor consistent issues.

24:39 And we expect that the demand will be coming back and growing in ahead of the year end shopping season. Overall, in terms of inventory levels and channel inventory levels are quite healthy, however, intensive inventory levels are slightly higher than normal. As economies reopen demand has been flowing and inventory levels are slightly higher. For example, for monitors and commercial products, they have been some availability issues of components. Consumers, products inventory levels have been higher than normal. As for TV, due to supply tightness for certain key component brands have been unable to ship the entire set which has affected purchasing activities and affected pricing negatively, Thank you, Frank.

25:43 The next group of questions financials ones, I will answer them myself. In Q3 they finished the loading rates were more than ninety five percent for Q4. We will make dynamic adjustments based on market conditions.

25:58 And our product mix. As for depreciation amortization, the amount was nearly eight point billion TWD in Q3 and twenty-five point five billion TWD for the first three quarters combined, we expect the full year amount should be about thirty-four billion NT dollars as for CapEx. Last week, there was a news report mentioning that we would have a CapEx of ninety-one point zero eight billion. I would like to note that the amount will be spent over the next four years from twenty twenty-one to twenty twenty-four.

26:41 Of these amounts some will be used to wrap up our capacity, including a decision that we pass at the board of director meeting in July to ramp our six-point five engine eight AHV8 production line for panels used on notebooks and monitors, of which more than thirty billion NT dollars will spent as for the remaining amount, which we will be using about fifty billion NT dollars per year on increasing the year rates and also improving operation and manufacturing efficiency.

27:22 For Q3 our CapEx was five point one billion and for the first three quarters, eleven point six billion, for the full year, the amount will be less than twenty billion because some payments will be delayed to next year. Next about currency fluctuations impact to our margins in Q3 NT dollar in by about zero-point seven percent against the dollar and also can about one point five percent against the Japanese. These factors combined had a negligible impact on our margin in Q3. So those are my answers to finish the related questions.

Julia Chao

28:10 The third of questions are about AUO’s key products and technologies. Again, we will have James to address these questions. James, would you please talk about our TV IT products and progress made in non-commercial – non-consumer products. James, please?

James Chen

28:34 [Interpreted] Ladies gentlemen, good afternoon, this is James. In terms of TV products, after economies reopen, consumer panels such as TV panels have been affected by port congestion, which caused some brands to become more conservative in their panel purchasing. And prices have also gone – being adjusted. Low margin and smaller sized consumer products saw bigger drops in terms of pricing. Because they are delivering and lower profit margin. So, they were more affected by strategic moves by brands. AUO has been focusing on AK or high-end panels such as eighty-five-inch TV panels.

29:43 We have been working with brands to improve the contribution of such high-end products. So, we have been less susceptible to these price drops. We continue net to maintain the strong momentum in Q3. AUO is leveraging our technologies such as AK and high definition, high-rate display and business, high end technologies to help our customers maximize out their product values. With our go premium strategy despite market fluctuations, we continue to enjoy strong performance.

30:38 Our eighty-five-inch-high end TV panels hosted double digit growth in Q3 YoY. And we expect to see strong demand for Q4 as for IT products rather as countries, we open their economy, enterprises and governments are making investments in equipment purchasing, which have helped boost the demand for commercial products for local panels, for example, although the demand for educational use products, educational used local panels have lower in Q3, high-end gaming and commercial models enjoy a strong demand on the back of back to office demand. Consumers are particularly focused on buying products offering mobility strength.

31:40 AUO have leadership in low temp and slim models because of these advantages. We have been enjoying strong demand for our high-end gaming and commercial local panels. In Q3, AUO’s low temp and gaming noble panel shipments posted another new highs. Growing buying double digit percentage YoY. As for money to panels, on the back to office demand, hybrid working models and acceleration of digitalization is taking place which has boosted the demand for commercial and home use equipment.

32:35 Customers are using these new monitor panels to go with their laptops to achieve better efficiency. AUO’s large size curve monitor panel shipments also grew by double digit percentage points in Q3 YoY. As for non-consumer products, in the post COVID era. Governments are spending more in infrastructure purchase, which will play a key role in the growth of economies going forward. The governments around the world are subsidizing individuals in the beginning of the COVID and then gradually shifting more subsidies to households today, they are investing more in infrastructures because of these trends, commercial activities, industrial investments and related applications are seeing stronger demand, which helped AUO to shipped, double digit percentage, to see double digit percentage growth in our shipments of retail and industrial panels in Q3.

33:56 And we also expect the growth momentum will continue to be strong for these applications. AUO continues to expand our presence in the consumer market. We seek to provide more high value-added products, we expect to see that the strong shipment momentum will sustain for industrial displays, medical displays and retail solutions as well as other customized and high-end products.

[Interpreted] Ladies gentlemen, we will now open the line for questions. So, ensure equal opportunity for each participant, please be reminded to limit the number of your questions to per call, and please stay [Indiscernible]. Thank you. We will now start the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Arthur Lai of Citigroup.

Arthur Lai

35:03 [Interpreted] Thank you executives. Congratulations for your seller results for Q3 was really amazing. I have two questions. One is more about short term. The other is more about long-term prospects. The short-term one is about how you allocate your capacity. How much of your capacity was shifted from producing large size panels to IT products, How did you compare to other companies in the industries such as Chinese panel makers and current panel makers.

35:47 On the longer-term question. It's about the premium products. There are some emerging technologies including micro-LED [Indiscernible] This makes me as confused. Do you see these technologies to co- exist in the future, or there will be some winners in the future?

Paul Peng

36:23 [Interpreted] Hi Arthur. Thank you for your question. This is Paul for the production capacity, actually, we are doing dynamic adjustments so far because for us IT products, we enjoy a steady contribution for IT products to our revenue and they account for a certain amount of our capacity. Of course, TV accounts for a portion of it because for each sheet of TV panels, they account for a much bigger size human size thin IT products. We don't have a specific number in terms of the percentages. All I can say is that we do dynamic adjustments. Besides It, we also have PID, industrial, and commercial displays.

37:25 For these products, just a little increase in production capacity, they can translate to a much bigger share of revenue contribution and because they have hired duty pricing, and they account for smaller panels area size. So, we will – actually we will do dynamic adjustments based on customer needs. For the other question, I will have my colleague, Frank to answer.

Frank Ko

37:59 [Interpreted] Hi, Author, on your question on whether there will be a specific winner among new technologies in the future from AUO’s perspective, we have been seeing a diversification of display applications ranging from consumer use, office use to portable to outdoor, countries displays and aircraft use, etcetera. So, based on different scenarios and different product requirements, they are different requirements for the operating temperature and licensed requirements and dynamic range. So overall, for they will be the coexistence of different technologies, but for some applications, certain technology well rain.

38:58 For example, in terms of LCD because it is a such a mature technology, it has a very high penetration bridge across the board. For outlet, it's still constraint in terms of its ability to adapt to high brightness and operating temperature requirements. So, there are some advantages and weaknesses for OLED as for LED, it's very high dynamic and it has a high temperature tolerance and also for many micro-LED, I think they will be able to exert their advantages increasingly going forward.

[Interpreted] The next question comes from the line of Bradley from Merrill Lynch Securities.

James Bradley

40:00 [Interpreted] Management team, good afternoon. This is Brad. I have three questions. Firstly, for the past year or so, component supply shortage was quite severe such as those availability of for driver IC. Are you still experiencing such supply tightness recently as panel prices drop, do you expect to see some reduction in the parts and component purchasing costs? So as to lower the pressure on your gross margin?

40:32 Secondly, for your CapEx, over the next few years, you will be spending ninety billion NT dollars in capacity around Taiwan some forty billion will be spent on R&D in Taiwan and hiring twenty-seven hundred more employees. With so many employees coming into the workforce. Which products will you be focusing on? And how much of a contribution of those efforts will be for your revenue and when will be seeing that contribution to take place.

41:18 The third question is about the power crunch in China. In Q3, I think our [Indiscernible] the city was especially affected. It was at the forefront of the power rationing. Has it affected your operations or your financial performance for the longer term if you are to ramp your low term capacity will you perhaps change your strategy or planning because of electricity limitation?

Frank Ko

41:52 [Interpreted] Hi. This is Frank about your question on component supply shortages. So, driver IC in particular, what we are seeing that the availability of driver IC remains quite tight. Because the trend for digital transformation and 5G and e-mobility has increased the demand for semiconductor IC applications and manufacturing processes. This has eaten into the availability of production capacity for panels and besides panel manufacturing, of the manufacturing of other applications, has also been affected negatively. In terms of the casting changes, AU has been working with our supply chain, partners and IC suppliers for a very long time. In hopes of building a safety and stable as well as competitive environment. We continue to improve our product mix and structure; we are aiming to maintain a high gross margin and product optimization.

43:28 As for hour CapEx planning for the next few years and workforce management We are still implementing our go premium and go vertical biaxial strategy. And continue to strengthen our core competence as well as our manufacturing capabilities. We are enhancing our manufacture in processes and equipment as well as digital and smart manufacturing capabilities. The new hires will be specialists on pattern manufacturing system, software and hardware as well as AI and Date Science experts. We are hiring professionals in these new areas so as to build a stronger Ind capability. Going forward, we will place our focuses on separate products, one of them is car displays. The trend for 5G and e-mobility as well autonomous driving is bringing, is making more application – is driving the display applications to increase.

44:55 In terms of car displays, we're seeing displays being implemented more extensively in cars from the single use of displays to the implementation of smart cockpit displays. Going forward, we will be integrating more software and hardware as well services and AI technologies into our car displays. Well, we are seeing that mini-LED and micro-LED gaining popularity and we will continue to develop the technology and to drive product commercialization. In the hopes of – in expanding their revenue share for the next one, two, three years.

Paul Peng

45:45 [Interpreted] This is Paul on the question on energy consumption control measures in China. In the third quarter, we were affected at AUO, because China mainly targeted high energy intensity and low output sectors at AUO while our operations are energy intensive, we have high value-added output. In addition, we work closely with local governments to do dynamic adjustments and to lower the use of energy. So, we were not affected in terms of our operations, and we were able to accommodate the requirements of local governments there.

46:36 The Chinese government may start to implement floating electricity prices, which will likely posting more challenges for company's operations. At AUO, we will continue to implement energy safe being measures and to reduce our total energy use and costs. But actually, the increases in electricity costs will not only happen in China, but also in other parts of the world. Because as companies cannot control their energy use effectively, they will be imposed with carbon emission tax going forward. This is an issue that we have been paying much attention to here in Taiwan to resolve these challenges fundamentally, companies will have to lower energy consumption moreover we will also need to have clean energy and alternative energy both. AUO has joined the RE100 initiative, and we hope that will be able to meet the targets by twenty fifteen set by RE100. These are long term challenges.

47:55 Ultimately, we hope that as a company, we can be more, we can be a better environmental steward to have more environmentally friendly manufacturing. We hope that we can deliver on our commitments all around, not just be able to, lowering energy use.

[Interpreted] The next question comes from [Indiscernible] from UBS.

Q –Unidentified Analyst

48:25 [Interpreted] Thank you, management team for taking my question. You mentioned that you expect to see corrections for Q1 and Q4. But you also said that the COVID situation in South Asia markets will likely affect supply demand. Could you talk about your views on supply demand for Q4 this year Q1 – Q1 next year. How would they compare against Q3 supply demand?

Paul Peng

49:00 [Interpreted] Hi, this is Paul? For Q4, if you look at our guidance, you would find that we have guided that because the high seasonality has already ended for customer products. They would be some corrections, but because AUO, we have a more diversified product portfolio. We have products such as Post, medical and commercial displays these products are more customized, and they are high mixed volume, commercial use products.

49:47 For which we still enjoy a strong demand. Therefore, we guided blended ASP and shipments to be down slightly. But if you look at our Q4 guidance, the correction was a fantastic significant, but one thing I would like to stress is that every company has a different kind of diversification terms of their product portfolio, because consumer products account for a relatively lower portion hence the guideline guidance correction.

50:29 Thank you, Paul. Ladies and gentlemen, in the interest of time, we will take one last call. Thank you.

[Interpreted] The last question comes from the line of Lisa Chen from Yuanta Securities.

Lisa Chen

50:46 [Interpreted] Hi. This is Lisa. Could you hear me? Yes, very clearly. I'm really happy to see the results that you just posted because I think the results really demonstrated how well telling this companies could perform. And I think you now only deliver strong results you also generate its very nice cash inflows.

51:18 The first question is about panel USBs, I think you said that your car displays, and medical displays and other high value-added products are less volatile in terms of pricing. Are they entirely discovered from TV panel pricing? Definitely, I think every market research institute has its own research method. Do you have your own data, and are you finding the panel is the trend, they different from the findings of market researchers?

51:58 Because sometimes customers would take, they have our market research hand and ask panel makers to lower prices. The last question is about mini-LED. Is mini-LED accounting for a, can you tell me the percentage that mini-LED products account for in your operations?

Paul Peng

52:18 [Interpreted] Hi Lisa. This is Paul. Over the past one year or so, TV panel has been rising quite a lot. With the new dynamics in supply demand, a bigger correction has already been occurring. As for commercial products because lot of the engagements are very long-term, and we are working on customized models mostly.

52:53 So commercial products are not really linked with the TV panel pricing. Ultimately, any fluctuations in terms of pricing are closely linked with the overall market supply demand. For TV panels, large size TV panels, there are very few companies in the market that manufacturing large size TV panels and AUO’s manufacturing, highly customized TV panels So we are less susceptible to market pricing drops.

53:36 For commercial products and our specialized products in the first half, they were lacking behind the rising curve compared to consumer products, but when customer products are seeing their asps decreasing at the moment. These specialized products aren't joining and advantage and are more – less volatile to product price fluctuations.

54:04 As far as market research data goes, actually we are seeing that their findings are not in alignment with the situation here at AUO because we have a very different product portfolio here. For example, even within the consumer products segment, we have a large portion of products that are premium products whereas market researchers are mainly focus on standardized or mass products, has the accuracy in their predictions. Customers sometimes do use the data for market researchers but because AUO’s many focuses on premium products. Therefore, market research data may not serve as a good point of reference or benchmarking materials. As for mini-LED, mini-LED’s penetration is increasing in high-end applications. This year, we have been engaging several customers on co-marketing and our performance in terms of panel production has been well received by customers. In professional displays or commercial and IT products or gaming products that require better covered performance, high dynamic ratio or high contracts ratio, high frame rate, etcetera. Mini-LED performs especially strong and is growing nicely.

56:08 With market volume increases, we hope that the total cost would go down giving rise to more applications. Do you think mini-LED will account for more than one percent in twenty twenty-two? Lisa because there are a lot of things to take into consideration, we cannot provide you with a specific number. But as we are marching towards new generation display technology era, mini-LED or micro-LED will be our key priorities. Thank you. Thank you, Lisa.

[Interpreted] Ladies gentlemen in the [Abruptly Ended].