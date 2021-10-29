gchapel/iStock via Getty Images

The Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is finally underway, with this being the toughest quarter of the year for the producer group from a comparative standpoint. This is because the gold price (GLD) hit an all-time high in Q3 and has since corrected more than 15%, providing tough year-over-year comps to come up against in Q3 2021. Despite this headwind, Newmont (NYSE:NEM) posted satisfactory performance in Q3, generating over $730 million in free cash flow, posting revenue of ~$2.9 billion, and remaining on track for double-digit annual EPS growth this year. Given Newmont's industry-leading dividend yield combined with the stock trading at a very reasonable valuation of less than 15x FY2023 earnings estimates, I see the stock as a Buy below $55.00.

(Source: Nevada Gold Mines Presentation)

Newmont released its Q3 results this week, reporting quarterly gold production of ~1.45 million ounces, down just over 5% from the year-ago period. The lower production was related to a decrease in output at several of the company's mines, with the largest declines on a percentage basis at Musselwhite, Cripple Creek & Victor, Tanami, Yanacocha, and Boddington. The good news is that gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] was up more than 15% to ~315,000 ounces, helped by another strong quarter from Penasquito and an increase in GEO production at Boddington.

Notably, Cerro Negro has seen a strong recovery, with production up 65% year-over-year helped by higher throughput, with production coming in at 76,000 ounces vs. a mere 46,000 ounces in the year-ago period. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Newmont's gold production was down 5% year-over-year, adversely impacted by COVID-19-related headwinds that have weighed on productivity and absenteeism and a slow start for the newly implemented autonomous haulage fleet. However, gold production has continued to trend higher over the past few years, up nearly 10% from Q3 2017 levels (1.45 million ounces vs. 1.34 million ounces) with the acquisition of Goldcorp and despite a couple of major divestments (Red Lake/KCGM). While this has been a little disappointing, it's important to note that Newmont remains very confident in significant productivity gains as its autonomous haulage fleet improves at Boddington.

Meanwhile, the company continues to see headwinds at several mine sites, between temporary shutdowns, increased absenteeism related to COVID-19 at Musselwhite and Eleonore. This is impacting Newmont's ability to run its operation at full capacity, making each quarter's results look worse than they should be from both a cost and output standpoint. So, while the year-over-year decline is disappointing, and it's easy to be negative and blame the company, it's important to note that Newmont is up against unprecedented headwinds, and recent performance can only improve from here.

This is especially true at Boddington, where the company should see much higher grades over the next year. Combined with a significant reduction in rainfall and ironing out any early kinks related to the autonomous haulage fleet, we should see productivity and output up sharply at this massive Tier-1 mine.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, while growth in gold production has been impacted, one of Newmont's largest mines, Penasquito, continues to fire on all cylinders. During Q3, the mine produced 275,000 GEOs, up from 238,0000 GEOs in the year-ago period. This helped push Newmont's production to ~315,000 GEOs, a 15% increase year-over-year and a 33% increase on a two-year basis.

Given Boddington's expected productivity improvements, which should help extend the mine life further combined with the fact that Newmont is confident it can extend Penasquito's mine life into the 2040s, this GEO production profile is well-supported by current reserves. Looking ahead later in the decade, a construction decision at Norte Abierto, Galore Creek, Nueva Union, or Tatogga would significantly boost the current GEO profile.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Digging into production on a mine-by-mine basis, the underperformers in the quarter were Tanami, Boddington, Musselwhite, and Yanacocha. The Nevada Gold Mines JV also had a soft quarter due to a mechanical mill failure at Goldstrike, affecting the largest Carlin Complex. Fortunately, Penasquito and Cerro Negro picked up some of the slack, but with production down at most operations and two of the largest (Boddington/Tanami), it was difficult to offset the declines across the portfolio.

Given the lower gold sales combined with higher sustaining capital, all-in sustaining costs rose 10% to $1,041/oz vs. $940/oz in the year-ago period. Given the inflationary pressures we've seen year-to-date, which Agnico Eagle (AEM) mentioned in its Q3 update, it's unlikely that'll see the sector to its pre-COVID-19 cost profile.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news for Newmont is that while costs were higher in the period, the company has the ability to mitigate inflationary pressures, given its size. This is because Newmont can accelerate its purchases if it sees costs creeping higher, it can buy in bulk, and it benefits from a large supplier network. Meanwhile, the company can offset both labor tightness and costs at the same time with productivity and continue to invest in technology at a pace that is well ahead of peers in the sub-million-ounce producer space. Finally, the company has a robust development pipeline that it can pick and choose from to select the highest-margin assets, further benefitting its cost profile over the next several years.

(Source: Company Presentation)

A few examples of areas where Newmont can pull costs down are as follows:

Boddington, once the autonomous haulage fleet is running at full capacity

Ahafo North, which is currently under construction, and expected to produce gold at less than $700/oz (2024-2028)

Tanami Expansion, where costs are expected to dip 10% with the shaft being constructed

Subika, where the company is working on a change to its mining method

It's worth noting that if the autonomous haulage fleet performs as expected at Boddington, Newmont could look at rolling this out further across the portfolio. This would help to drive costs lower and increase the reserve life at its mines, with mines utilizing an autonomous haulage fleet benefiting from narrower haul roads and steeper walls, translating to an improvement in economics.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Assuming the COVID-19 situation does not worsen over the next year, we should see Newmont increase production next year from FY2021 levels, with costs likely to remain at similar levels. However, looking ahead over the next several years, the expectation is that costs would decline materially to closer to $850/oz. Some of the previously expected cost improvements might be partially offset by inflationary pressures, assuming this trend towards low to mid-single-digit inflation continues. However, given Newmont's all-in sustaining cost profile and ability to invest to improve productivity, it is much better positioned to handle this cost creep, and we should still see meaningful margin improvement looking out to FY2025.

Of course, the above discussion of inflationary pressures eating into some cost improvements on a consolidated basis assumes that the gold price does not work in Newmont's favor, which is certainly possible. However, even in a flat gold price scenario, Newmont is still incredibly profitable, able to continue to pay out its industry-leading ~4.0% dividend yield, and it does not need to acquire other companies to support its production profile. This is because it is sitting on nearly 100 million ounces of gold reserves which is based on a much lower gold price of $1,200/oz. In addition, it has a massive development pipeline (shown below). Let's take a look at the financial results:

(Source: Company Presentation)

During Q3, Newmont's revenue came in at ~$2.9 billion, down 9% year-over-year, but this was mostly related to the decrease in the average realized gold price. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining cost margins dipped to $737/oz vs. $973/oz in the year-ago period. While this is a significant decline, the company was up against very difficult year-over-year comps due to the record gold price in the previous period.

Notably, this figure is still double the margins that Newmont was enjoying in 2018 (~$350/oz) and more than 70% above FY2019 margins of $433/oz. So, while the more than 20% decline on a year-over-year basis in margins impacted quarterly earnings per share, Newmont is still enjoying very solid margins, with AISC margins coming in at approximately 41.5% despite the unprecedented headwinds caused by COVID-19 that continue to affect the company short-term.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving to free cash flow, we can see that quarterly free cash flow improved sequentially to $735 million in Q3 but was down sharply on a year-over-year basis. However, it's important to note that capex was much higher in the period ($398 million vs. $296 million) and in the first nine months of this year vs. last year, coming in at ~$1.21 billion year-to-date vs. ~$0.9 billion in 2020. So, while we have seen trailing-twelve-month free cash flow decline, this was had a lot to do with the lower average realized gold price and higher capital spending in the period.

Having said that, trailing-twelve-month free cash flow is still sitting at ~$3.09 billion despite the recent gold price correction, which is up more than 130% from where it was two years ago in Q4 2018 at ~$1.33 billion. Let's take a look at the earnings trend:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While Newmont's quarterly earnings per share declined year-over-year, up against tough year-over-year comps due to a record gold price, annual earnings per share are expected to increase more than 20% year-over-year to $3.18 per share. Looking ahead to FY2022 and FY2023 as COVID-19 related headwinds begin to ease, annual EPS is expected to climb to $3.50 per share before increasing further to $3.79 per share in FY2023.

This would translate to a ~14.8% compound annual growth rate vs. FY2014 levels, well above the average earnings growth rate of S&P 500 (SPY) companies. Assuming these estimates are met, Newmont currently trades at 14.5x FY2023 earnings estimates at a share price of $54.90. This is well below the company's historical PE ratio of 28 over the past two decades.

While I would argue that this historical earnings multiple is high for a cyclical company, even if Newmont is the largest producer globally and the most diversified, the stock still looks very reasonably valued, assuming a fair earnings multiple of 20. Based on this earnings multiple, Newmont's fair value (18-month price target) comes in at $75.80 per share based on FY2023 earnings estimates. This translates to 38% upside from current levels, while investors also collect a ~4.0% dividend yield based on the annualized dividend of $2.20 per share.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As pointed out in prior articles, I see some upside to the quarterly dividend in the next 15 months. In fact, I would not be surprised to see the company increase its quarterly dividend to $0.60 per share by the end of next year, translating to a forward yield of ~4.40% at the current share price of $54.90. This assumption assumes that the gold price stays in a range between $1,700/oz to $1,975/oz. In the case that we see a full recovery in the gold price and the gold price can head above $2,000/oz and enjoy a higher range of $1,800/oz to $2,050/oz, I see the potential for the annualized dividend to increase to $2.80 per share, which would equal a forward dividend yield of ~5.10%.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Obviously, this will require gold price strength, but I do not see a range of $1,775/oz to $2,050/oz as being that unreasonable. This is because we were just in this range between August 2020 to February 2021 before the correction worsened in late Q1. In summary, the upside here looks quite attractive, with the bonus being a market-leading dividend yield relative to the average S&P-500 company and the potential for dividend growth in a more bullish gold price environment. Looking at the annualized dividend payout framework, I would argue that the assumption of an increase to $2.80 annualized in that potential gold price range is conservative, given that it's just the top of the $2.20 to $2.80 range at the $1,800/oz gold price environment.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While costs continue to creep higher in the mining sector and Newmont is not immune, the company can mitigate inflationary pressures better than most of its peers, given its more extensive supplier network and ability to accelerate the purchase of consumables and reagents. This is especially true given that the company is a leader in technology, evidenced by it being the first to deliver an autonomous haulage fleet to the industry last quarter at Boddington, as well as its continued use of robotic drill rigs underground.

So, while we could see single-digit cost inflation next year and some tightness in the labor market, this continues to look priced into Newmont stock here at $54.90, given that it's trading well below its historical earnings multiple. Based on this, I see this pullback below $55.00 as a low-risk buying opportunity and continue to see a fair value closer to $75.00 per share.