In my last report on Avadel (NASDAQ:AVDL), I discussed my thinking about why Judge Maryellen Noreika would go out of her way to be fair to Avadel because she used to work at the law firm now suing Avadel. No such constraint applies to the FDA. As a government agency, it is easy to understand that the pandemic and related high volume of essential approvals could have played havoc on their system.

Indeed, on August 6, the agency published a document that explained why there has been a consistent delay in the PDUFA process - travel limitations, social distancing and surge in NDA/EUA applications. What vexes investors of individual companies is that when the FDA makes a decision to delay a particular PDUFA after a 10-month waiting period, don't they think it is responsible action to give some idea of the cause of delay?

FT218 has an extremely valid logic behind it. It works, and it does so better than the competition. Admittedly, it is not targeting a disease that needs as much priority treatment as a covid vaccine or a late stage oncology target; however, it is a very useful medicine widely demanded by patients, as demonstrated by Avadel's recently published Discrete Choice Experiment data. And yet, we have no idea if the FDA delay was because of staffing issues at the agency, or something more sinister.

What could be more sinister? Well, Stifel analysts say it could be because FT218 has the same active ingredient as Xyrem, so the FDA may ask it to go the generic pathway, given a Xyrem generic has been approved. Or it could be whether the FDA wants to rescind orphan exclusivity for a drug that is simply differentiated by its dosing advantage. On that latter point, I must say that if creating that dosing advantage were so easy, Jazz (JAZZ) would have done it long ago.

On the former point, a generic was approved 4 years ago, and the FDA had 10 months and more to mull over the generic drug question, so it would be highly surprising if that was the cause of delay now. Indeed, I would go so far as to say it would be downright negligent not to have brought this up somewhere in the discussion for a SPA-granted molecule. SPA is a Special Protocol Assessment where the FDA pre-approves the trial endpoint, and while the generic drug question is not directly relevant to the SPA, I am sure it would have been brought up if it mattered. A trial for a generic drug would have been less demanding, and it could use data from the original trial, needing to show just non-inferiority and so on. So it was not entirely irrelevant to a SPA discussion.

The FDA is not coming out clearly and telling Avadel, "look, this has got nothing to do with you, at least as far as the data we have so far read is concerned, we are just delaying this because we are understaffed" has cost the stock 15% so far. It has also given a boost to Jazz, along with Takeda's suspension of two Phase 2 trials for excessive daytime sleepiness drug TAK-994. The deck is clearly stacked for Jazz, which shouldn't be. They should be very worried.

Their Xyrem franchisee, which is a blockbuster billion dollar asset, has been bettered by a small company. They have lost to generic drugs, and a better version of their drug, FT218, should be in the market soon. Why is it, then, that Avadel investors have to live through a nail-biting finish line? Why can't the FDA clearly say whether staffing issues caused the delay (I have another related grievance - why not publish the CRL on the agency website, instead of letting the sponsor decide whether and how much to divulge?)

Anyway, while all this brouhaha was ongoing, Avadel quietly published more data that again showed why FT218 is going to be a game-changer:

A discrete choice experiment evaluated drivers of patient preference for sodium oxybate and demonstrated that dosing frequency was the single most important attribute of a narcolepsy treatment, with once-nightly dosing significantly more preferred than twice-nightly dosing (P<0.001).

The number of nightly doses was also the most important driver observed of "taking the medication exactly as directed" and "reduced anxiety/stress", with once-nightly dosing preferred over twice-nightly dosing.

Along with improvements in sleep latency and catalepsy episodes, this data clearly shows how patients will be much more appreciative of a sleep medicine that does not force them to take it a second time in the middle of the night, and how it will help them be compliant as well. As we know quite well, Xyrem is a very effective drug ruined by the large lack of compliance precisely because it needs to be taken twice. Jazz spent years trying to develop a one-pill version, but failed, which goes to show Avadel's achievement.

So, we remain hopeful, along with Avadel's CEO, that this delay will resolve itself quickly, and FT218 will be approved.

We have addressed all questions received to date and remain confident that the package we have submitted satisfies all of the FDA's requests. We have not been informed of any deficiencies in our application and remain fully committed to work closely with the FDA for the duration of its review of our NDA for FT218,

said Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel.

Once-at-bedtime FT218 has the potential to truly impact the way people with narcolepsy are able to live their lives and we are dedicated to making this important therapy available to patients as quickly as possible.

According to Seeking Alpha, street analysts are also bullish:

Jefferies analyst Christopher Howerton, who has a buy rating on shares, sees the downturn in price as a buying opportunity.



That sentiment was echoed by Needham's Ami Fadia, who is keeping her buy rating. She believes the FDA's review is going in the right direction.



H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat is mantaining his buy rating and sees near-term approval. "We don't believe one can draw strong conclusions from the delay," he says.

Financials

There's nothing much new here from my previous coverage. AVDL has a market cap of $478mn, and a cash reserve of $204mn according to Seeking Alpha. R&D expenses were $6.8 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and SG&A were $15.2mn. So they have cash for quite a few quarters. In fact, the cash is enough to launch marketing operations should FT218 be approved.

There's been no new insider buys or sells, although the company is fortunate in that insiders have almost always bought stocks before in the open market.

Bottom line

Hold tight. Biotech is a binary thing, and this could go either way. There's more probability of this going right and FT218 getting approved. There's nothing better that any analyst can say about a biopharma stock than that.