GDP Matters - GDP Figures Not So Much

GDP

Gross Domestic Product is the best guess we've got at the size of the economy as a whole. There are, as every economist agrees, problems with it. It only includes monetised transactions so it ignores everything done within a household for example. Gross national income is a much better guide to living standards but fortunately that doesn't vary much from GDP except in special cases like Ireland.

It would be even better to use net rather than gross so we can see how much of the environment we're eating and so on. But GDP is both the easiest of them all to calculate in anything like real-time and is also embedded in the way we all think about things.

So, GDP is important to us as a whole. As an investing tool the actual numbers themselves aren't all that interesting though. Which is why this latest release hasn't had much of an effect upon the markets.

Today's GDP announcement

The numbers drop:

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.0 percent in the third quarter of 2021 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP increased 6.7 percent.

That's quite a lot of a slowdown. So why isn't everyone running around like headless chickens? At the moment of writing, the S&P 500 is up 35 points or so, maybe 0.7%. That's just normal day to day variance more than anything else.

Sure, that's less than we've been getting in recent changes but it's also pretty dreary by historical - and non-lockdown affected - numbers. So, why the yawn from the market?

There are three major reasons. This is about the past, not the future we're interested in, much of the information is significantly old, and finally, we know most of it already.

Past and future

Inevitably the GDP numbers are a story about the past. They're what happened. That's why they're useful, they're hard and real. Well, within the limits of statistical accuracy, they are at least. But they are about that past. They tell us the base off which the current economy is operating but not how well things are going currently.

Which is a pity because of course investment markets are forward-looking. In order to be able to predict future prices sure, of course we have to know what they are now. But what we really want to know is what is going to happen to them. Markets as a whole react to news about that future as well, even to changing sentiments about it.

What has happened is interesting but it's not really what we're looking for.

Much of GDP is old

This is related but not the same point. Much of the information in GDP estimates is old. The US reports only quarterly (the UK monthly for example) and so by definition at least some of the information in there must be three months old. Actually, it's worse than that, we've just got the Q3 numbers here today and this is the 28th. The quarter closed 28 days go so some of the information must be near 4 months old.

That's really not a great basis for us to be trying to estimate the next month or so's activity in the economy.

It gets worse than that too. This is the advance estimate and *estimate* is the operative work here. We've still got the normal release, the revised, and long after the end of the year they'll still be fiddling with it. Those revisions can easily be tenths of a percentage point either way and often are.

We know much of it already

We have much better and much closer to real-time estimates of how the economy is doing.

The purchasing manager indices give us a look into what businesses think of the future. Weekly jobless initial claims tell us what layoffs are looking like. Monthly employment figures tell us more about the hiring environment.

There are people who monitor satellite pictures of mall parking lots to see the traffic and footfall. There's a trove of information in the card payment systems figures. We have much more accurate, if incomplete, numbers to construct and opinion about the state of the economy from.

My view

There are macroeconomic numbers that are useful in predicting how the economy, thus the markets, is going to do. I'm a fan of the PMIs but there are others, as mentioned.

What isn't all that useful is the quarterly GDP figure. Which is pretty weird, so that is the reading of the economy. It's just that it comes too late to be all that useful.

The investor view

We're all looking for something that tells us what is about to happen. From any study of economics, we'd think that GDP would be one of those indicators as it is, over time, one of the best measures of how an economy is really doing.

Sadly, as a macroeconomic indicator for use in investing purposes, it's near always much too late to be of any great use. So, for us as investors, it's something to largely ignore. It's not going to affect prices. All of the pieces which make it up have long been known to the market and are already incorporated into those prices we currently face.

As investors, we can spend our time looking at other indicators than GDP.