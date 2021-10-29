Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

The article was amended on 10/29/2021 to reflect clarifying commentary around valuation and Chinese energy crisis.

The session after the latest earnings report, Alcoa's (NYSE:AA) stock surged by more than 15%. This was due to the fact the company delivered an amazing set of results, the best since 2016. However, due to the rumor China was about to intervene in the coal market in order to cool the prices, the company's stock price went down. The company also declared a dividend and promised to renew the stock buyback program. In this article, I would like to discuss the company's results in a lot more detail and also explain why the company's stock still has upside potential.

Alcoa's quarterly results

Alcoa's 3rd quarter earnings even exceeded the excellent 2nd quarter results. Not to mention the same period a year ago had been loss-making.

But, in my opinion, we should compare the results to the ones obtained in previous years.

Please note the results for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 are given for the four quarters. The results for 2021, meanwhile are only given for the 3 quarters. At the same time, the 2021 YTD figure of $822 million far exceeds the $698 million net profit for the full year of 2018, which was a highly successful year for the company. In other words, the net profit for the three last quarters is almost 18% greater than the same indicator for the four quarters of 2018.

The maximum AA stock price in 2018 totaled $62.35. If we take this maximum and multiply this by 1.18, we will get a figure of $73.6. So, according to the net profit figure, the stock deserves to cost this amount of money. But don't forget that it is not even the full-year figure. If we don't have any negative trends in the aluminum market, the total 2021 net profit figure will be over and above $822 million. In any case, the stock price should be higher than the 10.28.2021 average of around $46.50.

But let me touch on some other financial indicators presented during the earnings call.

The cash pile went somewhat down for the past quarter. As of 06/30/2021, it had been $1,652 million, whereas as of 09/30/2021 it was $1,452 million.

But if we take a closer look at the excerpt above, we will see that most of the cash decrease was due to the 2026 notes redemption. Alcoa spent $518 million to reduce its debt burden. This is important since the company had to pay 7% interest per annum in order to service the debt. What is more, the company has no major maturities until 2027. According to the company's CFO William Oplinger, Alcoa's cash pension funding requirements are at their lowest levels. The company's net debt meanwhile totals $1.7 billion, which is over and above its target range of $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion.

This is a great achievement since the net debt figure for the same period a year ago totaled $3.3 billion, as can be seen from the table below.

Another notable improvement regarding Alcoa's earnings is its revenue and cost of sales ratio.

In other words, as can be seen from the diagram below prepared by the author, sales increased at a much higher rate than the cost of goods sold. This means that the company's efficiency got much better.

Alcoa also vows to get carbon-neutral and to participate in the green energy transition. Thus, the company says it has the ambition to reach a 50% gas emissions reduction by 2030. Alcoa sells aluminum to companies producing ion-lithium batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

Some other good news also includes the company's buyback program and dividend announcement. Alcoa declared the first quarterly cash dividend since September 2016. It will total $0.10 per share payable on 19 November for shareholders of record 29 October. The company also launched a new $500 million share repurchase program which will be financed by operating cash flows and cash on hand.

Valuations

Some people might argue the valuations are already too high. But they are not quite right. When I commented on the company's third-quarter earnings results above, I mentioned that according to the net profit indicator, the company's stock deserves to trade way higher than it did in 2018. But the net profit measure does not fully consider the dilution effect. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, however, does take this into account.

So, the current indicator of less than 11 is in fact very moderate compared to the 2018 average. Even if we take the minimum of 30, Alcoa's stock price should be almost 3 times greater than the current $46.50 per share.

The price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is quite high if we see the history. But a P/S of less than 1 is normally considered to be excellent. We can clearly see it here. So, we can safely say that by this measure the stock is not overvalued either.

The only high indicator we have here is the price-to-book (P/B) ratio. It is about 2.2 and near all-time highs. However, a good P/B should normally be between 1 and 3. So, in that respect, the stock is not overvalued either.

Further upside potential

Although it sounds obvious, much of the stock's growth potential depends on future aluminum prices. The rally has recently stalled due to the fears the Chinese government would sell the country's coal reserves. Analysts fear it would be cheaper for the Chinese producers to manufacture aluminum since the energy would be much more affordable. But the problem here is that China, one of the world's largest aluminum producers, faces very tough energy shortages and therefore this measure would likely only temporarily make the energy affordable.

In my previous article, I wrote about the country's ambitions to get more environmentally friendly. The problem is, quite briefly, that much of the country's energy to produce aluminum is due to coal. This greatly contributes to air pollution. So, the government imposed restrictions to burn coal.

What is more, Europe is also struggling to get more aluminum. The reason is that Europe does not have many bauxites and it does not have enough plants to process bauxites to produce aluminum. According to some analysts' estimates, the continent's strategic reserves of aluminum will fall to zero by the end of November.

We should also consider the fact that the air traffic has not fully recovered from the pandemic. In 2020 the aircraft industry suffered greatly. In other words, not enough planes were being built. In 2021 the industry has not recovered yet and therefore still has growth potential. This would, obviously, require more aluminum.

Overall, it looks obvious to me that Alcoa will most likely gain from the current economic situation.

Conclusion

In my view, in spite of the stock's remarkable rally and the company's excellent earnings results, Alcoa's shares are still not overvalued. At the same time, the supply shortages and the world's energy transition mean further upside potential for aluminum. Alcoa is a sound company with most of its debt problems solved. With the current aluminum prices, it manages to deliver amazing results. If no economic crisis or any other black swan event happens, both the company and the aluminum industry have an excellent future.