grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NYSE:NBR) released its third quarter 2021 results on October 26, 2021.

Q3 Snapshot

NBR reported a third quarter 2021 loss of $122.50 million or $15.79 per share, which again missed analysts' expectations.

Revenues were $524.17 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $438.35 million a year ago.

The third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $125 million compared to $117 million in the second quarter. The third quarter of 2021 operating revenues of $524 million, compared to operating revenues of $489 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Stock performance

Nabors Industries has done very well on a one-year basis, much better than its competitor Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP). NBR is up 279% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis has changed quite drastically as the oil recovery is taking shape. However, because the company is highly correlated to oil prices, I recommend trading LIFO about 40% of your long-term position to mitigate any wide fluctuations and reduce the overall risk.

CEO Tony Petrello said in the conference call:

Our operating performance in the third quarter was strong. All of our segments met or exceeded the outlook we gave a quarter ago. On top of that, we completed several milestones across our strategic initiatives.

Nabors Fleet Status Snapshot 3Q21

The total average revenue decreased to 144 rigs from 146 rigs in 2Q21, with average utilization up from 38% to 43%.

Source: NBR Presentation

Nabors Industries - Balance Sheet In 3Q21: The Raw Numbers

Nabors Industries 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues and other income in $ Million 437.61 446.74 460.51 489.33 524.17 Net Income in $ Million -157.47 -108.24 -137.11 -196.01 -122.50 EBITDA $ Million 108.89 -17.15 101.65 50.81 102.57 EPS diluted in $/share -23.42 -16.45 -20.16 -26.59 -15.79 Operating cash flow in $ Million 46.13 101.86 79.49 133.71 113.28 CapEx in $ Million 46.40 42.40 40.84 77.00 63.00 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -0.23 59.46 38.64 56.71 50.28* Total Cash $ Million 513.83 481.75 417.56 399.90 771.88 Long-term Debt in $ Million 3,290.3 2,968.7 2,898.9 2,823.1 3,075.5 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 7.061 7.067 7.012 7.46 7.907

Courtesy: NBR PR, Fun Trading.

Balance Sheet Snapshot

1 - Revenues and other income were $524.17 million in 3Q21

Nabors Industries reported third-quarter 2021 operating revenues totaling $524.165 million, up from $438.35 million in the same quarter last year (please look at the chart above).

The quarter's net loss was $122.50 million, or $15.79 per share, compared to a loss of $157.47 million, or $23.42 per share, during the third quarter of 2020. The net income was disappointing, and inflation is now a serious concern.

CFO William Restrepo said in the conference call:

Revenue from operations for the third quarter was $524 million, a 7% improvement compared to the second quarter. Excluding Canada, revenue increased by 9% with all of our segments providing strong contributions both in the U.S. and internationally. Rig Technologies and Drilling Solutions were particularly strong, growing by 22% and 17%, respectively. As utilization for high-spec rigs continues to improve, increases in leading-edge day rates have accelerated significantly. Although this price momentum has translated into higher average revenue for our fleet, the resulting quarterly improvement was offset by wage increases for rig crews.

The adjusted EBITDA was $125.232 million, compared to $117.322 million in the prior quarter.

Revenues per segment:

U.S. Drilling: The quarterly operating revenues were $173.44 million, up 33.2% from last year's $130.24 million.

Canadian Drilling: This quarter's revenues were $6.034 million, down from the year-ago revenues of $10.774 million.

International Drilling: The quarterly operating revenues were up 8.7% to $270.008 million ($248.4 million last year).

Drilling Solutions: Revenues were $45.88 million in the second quarter, up 56.5% ($29.324 million a year ago).

The rig Technologies/Other segment increased 47.7% to $42.053 million from $28.466 million last year.

2 - Free cash flow was estimated at $50.28 million in 3Q21

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx.

Trailing twelve-month free cash flow was $205.16 million, with an estimated $50.28 million in 3Q21.

The company is not paying a dividend since 2Q20.

3 - Net debt is now $2.304 billion at the end of 3Q21

Net debt in the third quarter was $2.304 billion. The total cash was $771.88 million, which is much better than the preceding amount of of $399.9 million.

Source: Company Presentation

4 - Guidance 4Q21 and 2021 CapEx

International

The quarterly average rig count is expected to increase by approximately four rigs over the third quarter average, reflecting reactivations of two suspended rigs in Saudi Arabia and additional rigs in Latin America.

Daily drilling margin is expected to decline to $13k - $13.5k, primarily reflecting the non-recurring early termination revenue received in the third quarter.

U.S. Drilling

Quarterly average Lower 48 rig count will increase by approximately five rigs over the third quarter average.

Lower 48 daily drilling margin is expected to remain in line with the third-quarter level, as the Company anticipates offsetting planned compensation increases with higher day rates.

The quarterly average Alaska rig count is set to increase by approximately one rig over the third-quarter level. In contrast, the quarterly average U.S. Offshore rig count will remain substantially in line with the third quarter average.

Drilling Solutions

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to increase by approximately 10% over the third-quarter level.

Rig Technologies

Adjusted EBITDA will increase moderately above the third-quarter level.

Capital Expenditures

CapEx for the entire year will be approximately $270 million, including roughly $90 million supporting SANAD's new build rig program. It translates into targeted fourth quarter capital expenditures of $91 million, of which $32 million is for SANAD newbuilds.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary

NBR forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $127.4 and support at $112.5.

The trading strategy I suggest is to sell about 30%-40% of your position above $127 and wait for a retracement between $112.7 and $111 to accumulate again. RSI is now 57, dropping from a recent overbought level, and suggests possible support at around $112. However, if oil loses momentum, NBR could cross its support and retest lower support at $96.

Warning: The TA Chart above is only valid for a short period and must constantly be updated to be relevant.

Warning: The TA Chart above is only valid for a short period and must constantly be updated to be relevant.