Investment Thesis

It has been a while since I last put pen to paper and published an investment thesis on Tupelo, Mississippi, based BancorpSouth Bank (BXS). In fact, the last iteration was done more than a year ago, a few months prior to the announced agreement of a large-scale merger of equal with Cadence (NYSE:CADE). While both banks have recently received all the necessary regulatory approvals, the accounting technicalities is that BXS is buying CADE. However, once the deal closes the future bank will be known as Cadence and use the CADE ticker.

With these semantics aside, BXS was one of the first banks post-COVID recession lows to announce a merger of equal (MOE). Since that time, there has been many others across the United States. However, like BXS, nearly every other MOE has been put into a "penalty box" and underperformed both the banking index and the broader market. While internal operations continue to chug right alone, the banks have been tough stocks to own.

Now that BXS is ripe to move beyond the fog of a looming merger, I believe it makes sense to revisit the name. While I am fundamentally more optimistic on the go-forward operations today than last time I wrote about the bank, I would admit that this MOE is the most complicated of any currently pending.

I say that because BXS is more of community bank that focused on small-ticket loans for growth. It has great deposits and used acquisitions for balance sheet growth. Legacy CADE on the other hand is a very typical commercial bank that uses niche lending for growth. While they operate in very fundamentally different arenas of lending, the combination should see great synergies if they management can mesh cultures and procedures.

Over the next few months, I would imagine that most of the bottom-line growth is likely to come from cost cutting measures. From there, the baton passes to improving loan growth, which will be vital for profitability expansion. Boiling it all down, I am bullish on the share because the prospects for growth in both earnings and profitability far outweigh any potential downside, especially since the bank has meaningfully underperformed peers' year to date.

When looking at the chart below, one can see that BXS currently trades for 1.65x price to tangible book value per share. Expand a little further and one can also see that BXS has traded for significantly more over the past five years. While I am not certain on the shares regaining a premium to peers in the near-term, I view current levels as an opportunity before it is obvious that the pro-forma franchise can deliver low-double digit returns on tangible equity.

Data by YCharts

Thoughts On The Future

From the commentary on the third quarter call, I believe investors were hoping for some updated guidance around the deal and perhaps a better pro-forma look at loan growth potential. While there was limited guidance, I came away with the thought that management has clearly been focused on getting the deal closed and delivering on both earnings accretion and profitability improvement.

While some updated guidance could occur soon, I think following the completion of the MOE, BXS stands to create a more efficient, higher growth pro forma operation. Looking through the pending noise and future integration costs, I think profitability is likely to start trending higher sometime in the early to middle half of next year.

Whenever there is a deal of size, clarity on true loan growth is always a little murky. However, I think the current consensus on near-term core profitability and the low expense savings assumptions could prove too conservative. Especially when you think about it, this deal relative to many other MOE deals, has a lower stated goal of potential cost savings. From there I believe management has a plan to improve the net interest margin (NIM) and overall profitability starting as early as the completed conversion.

While third quarter results were a little softer than expected, I believe the net interest income is likely to improve throughout the coming months. BXS is likely to see a lift in its loan yields and average earnings asset is likely to see a higher yield going forward, once CADE's balance sheet is added to the mix.

Since the two banks are positioned in an overlapping manner, I think the easiest cost savings is to trim the branch footprint. One thing that COVID made very clear, banks do not need a substantial footprint in order to grow deposits.

In fact, once the deal closes and the balance sheets are put together, I believe the first thing that is likely to be done is let all higher yielding costs of deposits (money market and CDs) leave the bank. This would not only improve the margin, but it would also free up additional capital if done correctly.

Concluding Thoughts

In summary, I think this transaction enables BXS to potentially improve profitability going forward, and the biggest variable in my view is the prospect to call the franchise an organic growth story. When looking back at the core franchise, BXS used to get good marks among peers for several metrics, but the outlook has been for very modest organic loan and low core revenue growth.

With the addition of CADE, I believe BXS will now have the opportunity to increase its rate of growth and utilize its low cost deposits against a higher yielding loan (from CADE). On top of that, this deal is likely to generate a substantial amount of future earnings which would allow the bank to grow capital much more quickly.

One of the reasons why I like this deal is that BXS is currently trading at a level in which share repurchase could be both large enough to make a EPS difference and to support the share from trading lower.

While most MOE's typically take a year or more before they hit their go-forward stride, I believe long-term shareholders are likely to be rewarded from both future growth and near-term valuation expansion.