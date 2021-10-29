Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Value versus growth, which style of investing is better? Over the past decade, value has been the clear winner. For the 10-year period ended Dec. 21st, 2020, large-cap value stocks underperformed growth by 147.2 cumulative points, the widest difference since 1999. As a result, growth stocks are nowadays a hot topic. Investors are rushing to buy disruptive and innovative companies that typically grow fast while using most of their earnings to finance their growth. The foundation of growth investing, therefore, lies in capturing this value created by these companies over time.

Yet, if we look at value versus growth relative valuations, we can see that growth investing is becoming more and more expensive these days. That being said, we're still not at the overvaluation level of the dot-com bubble. Today we will be reviewing the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in order to assess if it represents an appealing investment opportunity for those interested to invest in US growth stocks.

Strategy Details

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF tracks the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index. The index selects a basket of equities in the S&P 500 index that have high growth characteristics. It starts by assigning a score based on value or growth characteristics to each component of the S&P 500. The index will thereafter only invest in deep growth stocks, which are defined by the ratio between the growth score and the value score. Once the securities that will be incorporated in the index have been defined, each stock will receive a weight proportional to the growth characteristics, such that securities demonstrating the strongest growth receive a greater allocation. The index uses the following three characteristics to measure the growth score:

three-year sales per share growth the three-year ratio of earnings per share change to the price per share momentum, defined as the 12-month percentage change in price

Portfolio Composition

From the sector allocation chart below, we can see the index places a high weight on the information technology sector (representing around 40% of the index), health care (accounting for approximately 21% of the portfolio), and consumer discretionary (representing around 15% of the fund). The largest three sectors have a combined allocation of 75.46%. In contrast, a plain vanilla S&P 500 ETF allocates around 28% to technology, 13% to health care, and 13% to consumer discretionary. I think it is important to see how that fits your diversification goals and if you are comfortable with higher exposure to these three sectors which could potentially lead to an increase in the volatility of your portfolio. In terms of country allocation, the index invests in the United States.

RPG invests over 43% of the funds into large-cap growth issuers, characterized as large-sized companies that display clear growth characteristics. Large-cap issuers are defined as companies with a market capitalization exceeding $8 billion. The second-largest allocation is mid-cap growth equities. The market capitalization range for US mid-caps typically falls between $1 billion and $8 billion.

Since we are dealing with equities, one important characteristic is the valuation of the portfolio. According to Invesco, the fund currently trades at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and at an average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. In addition to that, the portfolio has a price-to-book ratio of 10.18 as well as a return on equity of 41.91%. I generally consider a company trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio above 20 to be richly valued. That being said, I think there are some exceptions where you can pay a premium for outstanding businesses that have the capacity to deliver a high return on capital coupled with good growth prospects. In RPG's case, these companies have a very high average return on equity (close to 42%) and that could explain why the market is ready to pay a premium for these businesses. That being said, it is important to make sure it will be sustainable for these companies to grow at a very high rate in the future in order to justify the current valuation. In my opinion, this is the main risk with this ETF. According to JPMorgan Asset Management, the five-year annualized returns for the S&P 500 were negative from a statistical perspective when the index was trading above 23x forward P/E.

Is This ETF Right for Me?

RPG has a distribution rate of 0.08%. Given the low dividend yield, this ETF is clearly not suitable for the dividend investor. However, if you are looking for capital appreciation, RPG offers you a way to potentially outperform the S&P 500. I have compared below the price performance of RPG against the price performance of the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) over a 10-year period to assess which one offers a better investment. Over the ten-year period, RPG and IVW clearly outperformed SPY by as much as 100 percentage points. A $100 investment in RPG would now be worth $455.44. This equals a compounded annual growth rate of 16.4% which represents a very good absolute return.

In many ways, IVW is very similar to RPG. IVW also attributes a high weighting to the information technology sector and to the consumer discretionary sector (roughly 59% of the portfolio). One difference between the two portfolios is that RPG is more concentrated than IVW, with a total number of holdings of 76 compared to 242 for IVW.

Key Takeaways

RPG provides exposure to a diversified basket of growth stocks. Growth stocks have had a fantastic decade. They have clearly outperformed value stocks and as a result, RPG's performance over the past ten years has been remarkable. To put that into numbers, RPG generated a 16.4% compounded annual return over this period, outperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin. That being said, past performance is not indicative of future returns. In my opinion, the outperformance gap between growth and value stocks is dangerously close to what the market has experienced during the dot-com bubble. It is important to keep in mind that although the portfolio has a high return on equity on average (ROE of approximately 42%), its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2 makes it pricey in my opinion. Since economic growth is slowing down in recent months and inflation in the US is putting pressure on the Fed to taper and perhaps increase interest rates, it would be interesting to see if these companies can maintain their high revenue growth rates as well as their high valuations.