Social Security Is In Trouble! Act Now To Preserve Your Retirement Income

Co-authored by Austin Rogers

Social Security is in trouble. Millions of Americans rely heavily on the regular benefits payments from Social Security to pay their bills and fund their lifestyles in retirement. It is the largest source of retirement income for most Americans, and for a quarter of retirees it makes up over 90% of all retirement income. They paid into the system for decades and understandably expect it to be there for them through their retirement years.

Unfortunately, the Social Security Trustees' 2021 report, released in August, reveals the dire financial situation in which the Social Security trust funds are in. Each of the funds - for old-age, healthcare, and disability - are running out of money and will be insolvent in the foreseeable future if nothing is done to reform the programs.

Over the next decade, Social Security is set to run a cash deficit of about $2.4 trillion and finally deplete all of its reserves by 2034.

Source: Committee For A Responsible Federal Budget

The financial situation for Social Security was already bad prior to COVID-19, but the pandemic accelerated the projected time table due to fewer workers paying into the system.

Medicare's trust fund is projected to be insolvent in 2026

The old-age and survivor's insurance fund is projected to be insolvent in 2033

The disability fund is projected to be insolvent by 2057

Combined, the Social Security trust funds should be insolvent by 2034

Source: Committee For A Responsible Federal Budget

For retirees that receive Social Security checks, 2034 is the crucial year, as it is the year that the combined trust funds' reserves are set to be depleted. Thereafter, if no action is taken to repair the system, retiree benefits would need to be cut by 25%.

Worse, if there is still no reform at that point, benefits will gradually need to be cut more times in the future.

Now, we do not want to fear-monger about this issue. It is far from guaranteed that retiree benefits will end up being cut in 13 years. The prospects of benefit cuts and/or a lifting of the retirement age are extremely unpopular. But so are the tax hikes that would be necessary to shore up the system. It may end up being the case that benefits are cut by 5-10%, while the rest of the deficit is covered by tax increases and a gradual lifting of the retirement age.

One thing is certain: The longer the US waits to implement some sort of reform, the more painful it will eventually be to do so.

As Maya MacGuineas, president of the non-partisan Committee For A Responsible Federal Budget said in an August 31st statement:

Acting today, we could fix Social Security with a 27 percent tax increase or 21 percent benefit reduction. If we wait until 2034, those adjustments will have to be about a quarter larger. And there would be little opportunity to phase in changes or give workers the warning they deserve.

Source: Committee For A Responsible Federal Budget

The sooner action is taken, the longer workers and retirees will have to gradually adapt their plans and prepare for whatever is to come. But the politicians in Washington D.C. do not exactly have an excellent track record of farsightedness. The tendency historically has been to wait until a situation is already an emergency before taking decisive action.

Moreover, the extreme political division and polarization create another barrier to commonsense, bipartisan solutions. It may end up being the case that the out-of-power party will offer no assistance in reforming the system in order to blame the inevitable crisis on the party in power.

The point here is not to prognosticate about an unknowable future. Nor is it to make any kind of political statement or advocate for any particular kind of solution. Rather, it is to show that a Social Security benefits cut for retirees, while far from guaranteed, is a real possibility.

Let's discuss the reasons why the problem is getting steadily worse for Social Security over time, and then we will offer a solution that retirees or near-retirees can begin implementing now to prepare for a potential future benefits cut.

The Worsening Old-Age Benefits Problem

This year has not been the first year in which the Social Security trustees have moved up their projection of eventual insolvency. The projected insolvency date was 2037 in the 2010 report, 2035 in the 2020 report, and now 2034 in the most recent one.

The 75-year actuarial shortfall stood at 1.92% of payroll in 2010, rising to 2.78% in 2019, 3.21% in 2020, and 3.54% in 2021. The projected future deficit is expanding.

In large part, this is due to the seesaw effect of a shrinking number of workers paying into the system and a growing number of retirees receiving benefits.

When the Social Security program was founded during the Great Depression, the worker-to-beneficiary ratio was incredibly high, largely because a lot fewer people lived significantly past age 65 back then. Even in 1940, there were 159.4 workers for each retiree receiving benefits.

Source: Social Security Administration

A decade prior to the 2017 Tax Cuts And Jobs Act, the SSA estimated that at current tax rates, the program would need to sustain a worker-to-beneficiary ratio of at least 2.8 in order to maintain a pay-as-you-go system. That ratio was hit in 2013, and the administration projects that it will fall to 2.4 by 2030.

Source: The Peter G. Peterson Foundation

This fundamental problem of an aging population causing too many beneficiaries relative to the number of workers is getting worse. There are at least five factors playing a role in the continued decline of Social Security's financial situation:

1. The labor force participation rate has fallen since the SS Trustees' last projection.

Obviously, fewer working-age individuals actually participating in the workforce will cause the worker-to-beneficiary ratio to fall further. In the wake of COVID-19, the LFPR suffered a nearly two percentage point drop from which it has not recovered.

YCharts

If we zoom out further to the period from 1990 to the present and focus only on prime-age workers (between 25 and 54), we find that it remains well below its peak of about 84.5% reached in the late 1990s.

YCharts

Fewer people overall, and especially of prime-age, participating in the workforce could lead to insolvency of the Social Security Trust Fund even earlier than currently projected.

2. The US birth rate continues to fall.

While a drop in the LFPR has an immediate impact on the solvency of the SS Trust Fund, a drop in the birth rate has a long-term and permanent impact. Unfortunately, since the Great Recession, the US birth rate has been steadily falling.

In 2020, this declining birth rate continued by falling 4% from 2019 levels, marking the lowest level ever. And researchers at the Brookings Institution do not expect the birth rate to make a rebound, as COVID-19 simply accelerated a pre-existing trend.

Fewer births mean fewer future workers to help pay into the Social Security system.

3. Treasury yields are near their lowest point ever.

What happens to the money that gets taken out of workers' paychecks and deposited in the SS Trust Fund? It does not simply sit in cash, and it is certainly not in a lockbox, earmarked for individual retirees. Instead, the SS Trust Fund essentially loans money to the federal government by buying Treasury bonds. This lessens the burden on workers by supplying the SS Trust Fund with some interest income.

This worked just fine when Treasury yields were relatively high and exceeded the rate of inflation. Unfortunately, though, Treasury yields now sit at historically low levels and are significantly below the rate of inflation.

YCharts

As such, to the extent that the SS Trust Fund is still buying or rolling over Treasury bonds, they are not helping to ease the burden on workers nearly as much as they used to.

4. Inflation is spurring very high benefits increases.

Obviously, no retiree is going to complain about the announcement of a 5.9% benefits increase for next year, especially in the face of rising prices. This was the biggest raise retirees have gotten from SS since 1982.

But this elevated payout hike, which was not incorporated into the 2021 SS annual report, will likely have the effect of pushing up the insolvency date. According to Maya MacGuineas, heightened cost of living adjustments ("COLAs") could cause the SS trust fund to run out of money by 2032, two years earlier than the SS Trustees estimated in the 2021 annual report.

Unless the workforce grows or wages increase faster than COLAs (which they haven't been), such high benefits increases in future years will drive the SS trust fund to insolvency even faster.

5. Life expectancy, excluding COVID-19, suicides, and drug overdoses, is rising.

This point is rather morbid, but it is important to understand for a clearer picture of the retirement benefits situation.

Some point out that US life expectancy has been stagnant or falling since 2014:

Image Source

The steep drop in life expectancy in 2020 was mostly due to deaths related to COVID-19, although another, quieter epidemic claimed more lives in 2020 than in previous years as well.

In the twelve months from September 2019 to September 2020, deaths from drug overdoses, which are the leading cause of death for Americans under 50, rose 29%. Worse, from March 2020 to March 2021, drug overdose deaths surged 31%.

Source: CDC

This was merely the continuation of a tragically longstanding trend. From 1999 to 2017, the US drug overdose rate soared 255%, from around 6 deaths per 100,000 people to about 22 deaths per 100,000.

Source: Quartz

Rates of suicide have likewise soared in the past few decades:

Source: Quartz

In fact, the suicide rate has not been this high in the US since 1975, and it is particularly pronounced in poor, rural areas.

These figures are a stark contrast to deaths from cancer, which have steadily fallen for decades (27% drop from 1999 to 2019), and cardiovascular disease, which fell for a long time until beginning to stagnate in recent years.

According to a recent study titled "Declining Life Expectancy In The United States: Missing The Forest For The Trees," if drug overdoses remained flat at their levels in 2000, overall life expectancy would have risen by 2.3 years rather than 2.0 years since then - a difference of 15%.

If we were to hold rates of death from drug overdoses, suicides, and alcohol-related poisoning constant at 2000 levels and exclude the effects of COVID-19, the US life expectancy would be around 79.2 years - its highest level ever.

What is the significance of the solvency of Social Security?

Well, remember that Social Security benefits depend on one's lifetime income. The greater one's income, the more one will receive in benefits, and vice versa.

Numerous studies have demonstrated the inverse correlation between levels of income/education and all-cause mortality, especially drug overdoses and suicide. Generally speaking, the greater one's income, the less likely one is to die from one of these two leading causes of stagnant or falling life expectancy, and vice versa.

Sadly, those dying from drug overdoses, suicides, and alcohol-related causes would have received the least amount of SS benefits. In contrast, the retirees that are likely to live the longest and collect the most benefits over their lifetimes are living longer and longer.

Thus, to the degree that average life expectancy is falling, it does not really make the financial situation any better for Social Security.

How To Prepare For A Potential Benefits Cut

At High Yield Landlord, we believe it makes no sense in an extremely low interest rate environment for retirees to be positioned as heavily as they have been traditionally advised to in Treasuries (IEF) and bonds (VCLT). Such low yielding fixed income securities will not help to fill the potential 25% benefits cut retirees could face in the future. Moreover, we also don't think putting all your eggs in the broader stock market (SPY) or Tech stocks (QQQ) at these prices is an appropriate solution.

Data by YCharts

Instead, we believe it would be a good idea for investors to increase their exposure to publicly listed real estate investment trusts ("REITs") (VNQ) - within reason and one's personal risk appetite, of course.

Not only can investors hold a diversified basket of REITs yielding 3-6%, but many of those high-yielding REITs also raise their dividend payouts to shareholders at faster rates than inflation. As an example, Realty Income (O) offers a 4% dividend yield, which it has consistently grown, resulting in 15%+ annual total returns since 1994:

Source

Source

We at High Yield Landlord believe investors can do better than REIT index funds and strive to maintain a portfolio with a higher yield and higher dividend growth than the index by being more selective. Since inception, our portfolio has generated ~20% annual returns all while paying a ~6% dividend yield:

(Source: Interactive Brokers. See disclosure at the end of this article)

If retirees are going to generate enough passive income to make up for a potential future benefits cut, we believe they will need to pursue a strategy like this.