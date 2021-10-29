AlxeyPnferov/iStock via Getty Images

Another month and more spirited commentary on my recent article concerning Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU). If you want to see a sanguine view of the future for thermal coal, it is worth reading Arch Resources' (ARCH) Q3 earnings call report. Despite an extraordinary time for coal prices, BTU's Q3 2021 resulted in a net loss of $44 million. Here I discuss some critical issues that potential investors in BTU might pay attention to.

Paying down the debt

Peabody makes a big deal of repaying $250 million of debt so far in 2021. I assumed that this resulted from extraordinary cash generation from booming coal prices. However, when one looks into the detail it becomes clear that debt has been repaid by a combination of debt for equity swaps and issuance of new shares for cash. Perhaps I'm an unforgiving investor but repaying debt by diluting my equity position isn't the kind of investment that makes me happy.

In Q3 2021, $30 million of senior notes were swapped for equity (2.2 million shares i.e. $13.63 share value). In addition $63 million of senior secured debt was retired through open market purchases. So $93 million of debt was retired in Q3.

During Q3, 9 million new shares were issued raising $112.1 million and a further 2.8 million shares were issued after September 30, raising a further $39.2 million. So since June 30 11.8 million shares have been issued resulting in $151.3 million of cash. I note that ARCH has been explicit about minimising dilution to shareholders as it plans to pay down debt.

So BTU has raised substantially more cash by issuing new shares than it has spent in debt retirement in Q3. This continues activities involving debt retirement earlier in 2021, with $96 million from issuing new shares in Q2 being used to repay $84 million of debt.

Peabody cash position

A readout of Peabody's cash position is confronting, especially at a time when coal is booming. In Q2 2020 Peabody had $848.5 million cash. This fell to $623.7 million in Q1 2021 and by Q2 2021 cash position fell further to $561.9 million. The cash position improved by $38.7 million in Q3, but this should be seen in the context of raising $112.1 million from new share issues in Q3.

I remain puzzled about the supposed mountain of cash from higher coal prices. What has happened to this windfall?

Peabody financial assurances

Given that ARCH notes that the thermal coal industry is in decline and that it is actively seeking to cover mine closure issues by conserving free cash from the current windfall profits, it is perhaps relevant for potential investors to examine Peabody's position. In its most recent annual report BTU reported on financial assurance obligations as of 30 December 2020. BTU had "$1,633.6 million of outstanding surety bonds and $437.6 million of letters of credit with third parties in order to provide required financial assurances for post-mining reclamation, worker's compensation and other insurance obligations, coal lease-related and other obligations and performance guarantees." In its annual report BTU noted that the financial assurance obligations may increase due to a number of factors and they might have difficulty financing additional burdens. The tricky bit is the following : "the Company reached a surety transaction support agreement with the providers of 99% of its surety bond portfolio to resolve approximately $800 million in additional collateral demands made by the sureties. The sureties have agreed to a standstill through December 31, 2024, during which time, the sureties will not demand any additional collateral, draw on letters of credit posted for the benefit of themselves, or cancel any existing surety bond. Our failure to provide adequate collateral, or abide by other terms in the agreement, could invalidate the agreement and materially and adversely affect our business and results of operations."

In an earlier article I wondered if 2024 might be a critical year for the survival of BTU. The above comment about an additional $800 million in dispute continues my concern about the long term future of the company.

Peabody stock price in October

October has been a curious month for the stock price of BTU. In my article of September 27, I focused on what would happen with 1.5 million shares subject to call options on 15 & 16 October, with prices of $15 and $16 respectively for two tranches of 750,000 shares being offered by Elliott Management. At time of writing my last article the share price was $12.97. During the early part of October the BTU share price rose to be mostly above $16 (see chart below) and Elliott succeeded in selling the 1.5 million shares. The share price rose briefly to almost $20 on 18 October before falling sharply on 19 October to around $16. Since then there has been a progressive decline to the recent close at $12.02. I've provided the share price chart for ARCH in the figure below to show that ARCH has been relatively stable throughout October, finishing up 9.4% in the past month. BTU is down 12.7% for the comparable period.

Who knows what this means, but it suggests that share prices can fluctuate when large shareholders sell down.

Comparison of BTU and ARCH share price for the past month. Source Seeking Alpha.

Conclusion

Despite lots of noise about the re-emergence of coal by fossil fuel enthusiasts, and a lot of commentary by BTU CEO James Grech about details of particular mining operations, any talk about the future is virtually absent. Contrast this with recent sanguine commentary by Arch Resources CEO Paul Lang, which reaffirms the decision by ARCH to exit thermal coal. Investors thinking about investing in coal (and BTU in particular) might read carefully the commentary from Paul Lang as this seems a factual and honest analysis of the prospects for thermal coal.

BTU continues to issue large numbers of new shares to raise cash to help pay down debt. For investors, dilution by approximately 25% new shares issued is cause for concern. And it seems that BTU's approach to funding windup obligations is dramatically different to the way ARCH approaches this issue. ARCH is setting aside cash to make sure it has the cash to service its obligations. BTU has big costs coming and there seem indications that all is not well with the way it is managing its obligations in relation to the closure of the Kayenta mine.

I am not a financial advisor but if you are interested in investing in the coal industry as it winds down, it seems worth looking at Arch Resources rather than Peabody Energy, as the former has a clear view of the current circumstances and it is addressing how to manage the exit from thermal coal. Peabody Energy seems intent on hoping that things will turn out fine.

I follow closely the fate of the coal industry and Peabody Energy in particular. I hope my commentary provides useful perspective to you and your financial advisor as you consider possible investment in the coal industry.