Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) was an interesting watch on Thursday as they released earnings. The stock was very volatile and finished the day up about 7%. The company continued to display explosive growth even in a bit more of a "normal" shopping atmosphere as offline shopping took some market share back from eCommerce. While the growth rate will slow, the volume will not stop, and as Shopify continues to expand its territory, profits will continue to increase. Shopify is one of the first stocks you should look to add to on any market dip. I am very bullish on the future for Shopify.

What Is Driving Shopify?

Shopify released 2021 Q3 results on Thursday morning. At first glance, the market didn't love the report, sending the stock down almost 5% at the open. The general highlights were as follows:

EPS was $0.81 vs. $1.13 a year ago and $1.22 consensus, missing by $0.41.

Revenue of $1.12 billion, a miss of $30 million. But, still +45.9% Y/Y

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $41.8 billion vs. $43.43 billion expectation.

Subscriptions solutions revenue was up 37% and merchant solutions revenue was 51% higher.

After the negative reaction, the stock shot up as much as 13% from the lows. For a stock that trades over $1000, 13% is massive. So what happened? I think the initial shock of missing expectations and seeing that it was more of a "normal" quarter with regards to consumer spending. This was shortly forgotten after the earnings call started to take place and some of the growth was highlighted. For instance, it took 15 years for the company to get to $200 billion in GMV, and then only 16 months for it to double again as it climbed over $400 billion. Extremely impressive. Looking below, you can get a sense of just what this growth has looked like over the years.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Part of the issue with having a blowout year like 2020, is that expectations go up. If anyone works in sales, you know as soon as you hit budget once, suddenly your budget increases, it's the same exact thing with regards to expectations. One thing you have to remember is that it gets harder to grow at a high pace the larger the number is. We can see that we were declining quickly on a percentage basis leading up to 2020. My target for "growth" companies is over 20% a year. Once you're below that threshold, there could be better opportunities out there to invest in. For this, I look to general revenue.

Looking above, we can see that the 2020 increase was just over 85% which is incredible. The prediction for this year is 55-60% growth which is still higher than the growth we saw in 2019, which was 47%. As of right now, analysts are expecting to see under 40% growth in 2022, which is still incredible considering the target is $6.2 billion.

Shopify and "big brother" Amazon (AMZN) have been stealing US Retail eCommerce market share for years. As per 2019 data, Amazon held about 37.3%, Shopify 5.9%, eBay (EBAY) 5.7%, and Walmart (WMT) 4.7%. Fast forward to 2020 data (pictured below) and we can see that Shopify is gaining the most ground. They now hold 8.6% of the market share. That's roughly a 45% increase, whereas Amazon added under 5% market share growth. I'm willing to bet the 2021 data will show yet another increase as Shopify continues to set itself apart.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Amazon has acknowledged that Shopify is a competitor, they do operate very differently. The big difference is that Shopify is an independent platform and does not deal with direct sales, which is exactly how Amazon operates.

The next big step for Shopify has to be solidifying its international footprint. As of Q3, 28% of traffic to merchant stores came from international buyers. Global commerce is a major opportunity for their merchants to grow their businesses. The company has been making bigger strides in the UK and does claim to be active in over 175 countries, but it will take time to provide the same level of service that is being provided in North America. This is a major focus for the company going forward as they look to aid their customers with regards to reaching a global marketplace. Most of the growth is in English-speaking countries (United Kingdom, New Zealand), but there is more growth in Europe taking place as well.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As for guidance, the company has officially entered its strongest quarter, thanks to holiday shopping. Even though there are a number of logistical concerns in the marketplace right now, and spending on Black Friday/Cyber Monday could be pulled forward, they expect GMV to grow substantially faster than the commerce market.

There is a lot yet to come from Shopify and the company isn't about to slow down. Bigger businesses are joining Shopify's network and taking advantage of what Shopify can do to help them scale appropriately. I am quite confident this is a company you can buy into and tuck away in your portfolio and enjoy the gains down the road.

We are still in the early innings of omnichannel commerce, which has plenty of runway ahead and Shopify's flywheel is just taking off. Merchants around the world are joining Shopify to grow their businesses. Merchants are taking more of our solutions, and we continue to launch new products designed to help our merchants succeed... - Amy Shapero, CFO

What Are the Challenges Going Forward?

One of the challenges the company faces is as mentioned earlier, maintaining explosive growth. During COVID times, the rush to have an online presence was unprecedented. That has since slowed a bit as people return to old habits of visiting brick and mortar locations. I think we will see more "regular" growth numbers going forward, which will still be impressive. eCommerce isn't going anywhere, the mad dash created by COVID is over for now. Part of this is being solved by Shopify helping its customers be able to rotate between online and offline sales. This gives the customer the ability to have the flexibility and meet the end consumer where they are at.

One of the biggest challenges right now is the logistics nightmares. I'm sure you have heard of the backlog at the ports and the increased freight costs, but it is impacting every industry. In short, there really isn't anything that Shopify can do directly to help aid this problem, but they can help their small businesses facing issues as they are all having similar issues, so no one is left alone. A lot of their businesses are simply passing on costs to the consumers, and consumers are getting used to hearing of the backlog and the delays as everyone is in the same boat.

What Does The Price Say?

Value is a funny thing. Especially in the current market, we find ourselves in. Even though something may appear as "overvalued" on paper, buyers don't seem to care. Whether it's a personal bias or trust that the company will grow into the valuation, one thing is for sure. The price is whatever it was last sold at. Looking below, we can see the stock is more than double its "fair value". Does that hold any water? No, not really considering the stage that Shopify finds itself in. When the company matures a bit more, it will likely trade closer to its fair value, but the fair value will be much higher in my opinion. This is without a doubt still a growth play. Seeking Alpha's Quant rating has the value rated at a D-, while growth is an A+. In my personal opinion, this means you have to do a little more due diligence and pay attention to the technicals as the fundamentals won't always add up.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

You really only need one indicator when it comes to Shopify. The 200-day moving average has been rock-solid support for the stock. Looking below, we can see that every time the stock touches or slightly breaks the moving average, it is a V-shaped recovery, and often quickly.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If you wanted to play it safe, you could simply keep a stop about 5% below the 200-day moving average. The only time you'd have been taken out would be the COVID crash in 2020, but even then, look how quickly you'd be out of the stock for. As soon as it gained the moving average back, you would have added again. Finding a company that has this much clean support is rare. Every time the stock comes back down, it should be a clear sign to add to your position.

Given the earnings, we saw today from Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL), there is a chance we see some market weakness in the short term, which could pull down Shopify. I have my stops currently set at $1,277. This is below the 200-day moving average and at the previous low. A break below both the moving average and the previous low would be a bit bearish and could signal a bit of a longer selloff. I've worked hard to earn my money, I want to protect it. I have no issue buying back in at a slightly higher price than I sold if the market/stock is more stable.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As for the highs, we need to get back over the physiological $1,500 mark. We can see clear resistance there twice, and when we did bust through it earlier this year the stock got very choppy and essentially traded sideways for 3-4 months.

As we enter the hottest 3 months of the year (historically speaking) in stocks, I would continue to look to buy on the dips. Shopify is only going higher long term.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to like about Shopify and what they are doing for not only small business but big business. The company continues to post incredible growth numbers, and that isn't about to change anytime soon. While the growth percentage may trickle back down, the pure volume will be incredible. Shopify is committed to giving its customers the flexibility and control to mold their business however they want. Shopify is built for the long term, and the company is going to continue to gain eCommerce market share. I am long Shopify and continue to add on the dips. Stay safe out there!