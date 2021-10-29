Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On October 28th, the management team at CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) announced financial results for the third quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. In that release, the company revealed that operations continue to expand over time. The growth is not significant, but it is steady and it matches the company's historical performance in recent years. In the long run, it is highly probable that CoreSite will deliver attractive value for its investors. The enterprise operates in a market that will only grow for the foreseeable future. This could set the business up to be far larger down the road than it is today.

Of course, this does not mean that shares make for an attractive investment at this moment. The market recognizes the value proposition that exists here and it demands a high premium for investors to participate in it. At best, shares today do seem to be around fair value or may even be approaching overvalued territory. For this reason alone, investors should approach this company cautiously. It is unlikely that it would generate negative returns for investors in the long run, but that doesn't mean it won't fall short of what the market achieves over the next few years because of its lofty premium today.

Recent developments are positive

The last time I wrote about CoreSite was earlier this year. In that article, I made the case the company was a lofty firm. But I ultimately rated it a bullish prospect. I cited the long-term potential of the business and the historical performance management achieved. Fundamentally, my view appears to have been correct. Because since publication, shares have generated a return of 24.2%. That compares to the 9% return generated by the S&P 500 over the same period of time.

This positive return for shareholders was not without cause. At the end of the day, it always comes down to fundamentals. And fundamentals today are definitely looking up. Take, as an example, the company's track record in recent months. In the third quarter of the 2021 fiscal year, the company generated revenue of $163.86 million. This represents an increase of 6.4% over the $153.98 million in revenue the company generated the same time a year earlier. This all comes as lease activities remain strong for the business. For the full three quarters of the current fiscal year, revenue is up similarly, having risen 7% from $451.89 million to $483.62 million.

*Created by Author

When it comes to profitability, the picture is virtually the same. As an example, we need only look at adjusted FFO, or funds from operations. In the latest quarter, this came in at $64.03 million. That is 2.3% above the $62.58 million generated in the third quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year. The year-to-date equivalent of this is up a more modest 0.6%, having risen from $187.98 million to $189.14 million. Another important metric to look at when it comes to profitability is EBITDA. According to management, this came in in the latest quarter at $85.65 million. That is 5.2% higher than the $81.44 million generated in the third quarter of 2020. The year-to-date equivalent, meanwhile, is up 7.2%, having risen from $241.75 million last year to $259.13 million this year.

Another important metric I like to look at is operating cash flow. However, that is not possible at this time. Management does not report this metric when it reports its quarterly results. And as of this writing, the firm has not released its 10-Q that would ultimately have those details on it. But generally speaking, operating cash flow follows EBITDA’s year over year growth similarly. As an example, between 2019 and 2020, operating cash flow increased by 7.7%, rising from $251.59 million to $271.08 million. In that same window, EBITDA increased by 10.5% from $293.74 million to $324.52 million.

*Created by Author

For the current fiscal year, management has provided some guidance for investors. For instance, and they currently anticipate FFO per share coming in between $5.52 and $5.60. At the midpoint, the $5.56 implies total FFO of $270.23 million. Management also sees EBITDA for the year coming in at about $344 million. These figures imply year over year growth rates of 5.2% and 6%, respectively. No guidance was given when it comes to operating cash flow, but applying the same year over year increase from EBITDA to it would imply this metric rising to $287.35 million for all of 2021.

Shares are expensive

This data allows us to effectively price the company as it stands. Based on the data provided, the business is trading at a forward price to FFO multiple of 26.5. When I last wrote about the company, shares were lower, resulting in a price to FFO multiple at that time of 22.8. I then did the same thing using the price to operating cash flow approach, resulting in a multiple of 24.9 on a forward basis compared to the 21.6 that I ended up with my prior article. Finally, the EV to EBITDA approach results in a multiple of 26. That is up from my prior calculation of 22.3.

As part of the analysis of this company, I then decided to compare it to three high rated peers that are similar to it. These are CyrusOne (CONE), Iron Mountain (IRM), and Digital Realty Trust (DLR). On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 14.3 to a high of 22.2. At this time, CoreSite is clearly the priciest of the group. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending up with a range of 11.2 to 24.6. Once again, ours was the most expensive of the group.

Takeaway

At this moment, it is clear to me that CoreSite continues to fare well. The company is growing at a consistent and moderate pace. And it operates in a market that will likely always be there and that will need continued growth for the foreseeable future. Ultimately, I expect CoreSite to generate attractive value for its shareholders. But I also believe that shares today are, at best, fairly valued. They may even be approaching overvalued territory.