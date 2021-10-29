koto_feja/iStock via Getty Images

The second quarter marked the company's first full quarter as a commercial-stage company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) believes that they are off to a strong start. It looks as if the first full quarter of FOTIVDA sales show there was some demand at launch and the trends are positive. In addition to the launch of FOTIVDA, AVEO has made significant progress with the rest of the company's pipeline. I am remaining cautiously optimistic about FOTIVDA's launch and expect the Street to be skeptical about AVEO's commercial prospects in the coming quarters. As a result, I am going to stick to my plan and will wait for the opportunity to buy at a discount.

I will discuss why I believe investors should remain patient and wait until we see a couple more quarters of commercial data and wait for the COVID-19 headwinds to subside before getting overly bullish. I argue why I still have a long-term bullish outlook on AVEO, yet, being cautiously optimistic about the company's near-term performance. I attempt to reveal my current "buy" threshold.

Figure 1: Progress Since Launch (Source: AVEO Presentation)

Initial Numbers

AVEO is "very encouraged" with FOTIVDA's launch and the company's first full quarter of being a commercial-stage company in the US. For Q2, AVEO's US net product revenue was $6.7M, which was essentially inventory being shipped to FOTIVDA distributors. FOTIVDA had a total of 453 scripts from launch through the end of the first half, which had come from over 175 prescribers. In addition, 207 samples had been delivered through the end of July with about 11% of those samples converting to a prescription.

At the end of Q2, AVEO estimated that there were around two weeks of inventory available in the channel, so, we can say there has been some movement of the drug to the end-user.

My Thoughts on the Initial Numbers

Obviously, the initial numbers are not exactly astonishing, however, one has to consider that the COVID-19 constraints have created several challenges for a product launch. First and foremost, it has impacted the company's ability to gain in-person access to oncologists. Although the company believes they are making steady progress toward reaching all of the company's key customers. However, AVEO has only received orders from roughly 175 unique accounts of their targeted 3,000+ accounts. Indeed, these numbers are from July and we have to expect the company has made significant progress since then, however, the COVID-19 restrictions might hinder their efforts.

Another topic of discussion is the company's "Quick Start" program that provides free prescriptions of one-week increments to get patients on FOTIVDA just in case the patient has delays in coverage. Luckily, AVEO reported that they have been "very successful in securing coverage with minimal payer issues." In addition, AVEO has a zero-dollar copay for any commercial patients who require support. Although these programs should convert patients into paying scripts, we have to realize a weak conversion rate could hurt the commercial outlook in the coming quarters.

Keep in mind, the COVID-19 restrictions could continue to put pressure on traditional IV oncology drugs, which could help oral oncology drugs. In fact, the company reported that oral oncology drugs have experienced an increase in usage year-over-year during COVID due to their ability to be administered at home. FOTIVDA is an orally administered drug with a low rate of dose modification, so it is possible we see a nice inflection point in the near future.

Despite some of the headwinds and unknowns, I believe investors should be pleased with the progress made by the company thus far and should remain optimistic that oncologists and patients will consider using FOTIVDA as we move deeper into launch.

Pipeline Potential Justifies Bullish Optimism

Beyond the launch of FOTIVDA, the company has the drug in a few immunotherapy combinations including the TiNivo study of FOTIVDA in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) OPDIVO. AVEO is looking at this combination to be implemented following prior immunotherapy in the TiNivo-2 trial, which was expected to start enrollment during Q3.

Figure 2: AVEO Pipeline (Source: AVEO Presentation)

AVEO expects to complete enrollment later this year for their Phase II portion of the DEDUCTIVE trial of FOTIVDA in combination with AstraZeneca's (AZN) IMFINZI in HCC. The Phase Ib data discovered no dose-limiting toxicities were observed, with a 29% partial response rate, and a 71% disease control rate. These discoveries were competitive to the bevacizumab and atezolizumab combination, which look as if they are going to become the standard in the care. AVEO anticipates enrollment to be completed in the first half of 2022, which is a postponement from the company's prior belief that it would be completed at the end of this year.

Ficlatuzumab, is ready for a registration study of Ficlatuzumab as a monotherapy or in combination with Eli Lilly's (LLY) ERBITUX, in metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Phase I/II study of Ficlatuzumab and ERBITUX presented a disease control rate of 67%, as well as extended PFS and OS. The combination also produced a response rate of 38%, which included two complete responses (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Ficlatuzumab ORR (Source: AVEO Presentation)

Unfortunately, the potential start day for a registration study with ficlatuzumab has to be delayed until some point in 2023, primarily due to the unavailability of raw materials needed for the drug being used in COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, AVEO is working with the FDA to design a registration study.

Figure 4: AVEO Leading Programs (Source: AVEO Presentation)

In my previous article, I discussed how AVEO's pipeline programs could make them into a comprehensive oncology company that will deliver substantial value from its leading programs (Figure 4). As a result, I augmented my bull thesis and investment horizon to allow AVEO time to become a legitimate oncology company or be acquired at a premium valuation.

Focused on the Financials

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.6M. AVEO continues to expect that the company's total commercial spending for the year will be approximately $40M. AVEO expects their full-year R&D expenses to be in the $30M range with SG&A to be approximately $20M. AVEO finished Q2 with $102.9M cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which is down from $121.4M at the end of Q1 (Figure 5).

Figure 5: AVEO Financial Resource (Source: AVEO Presentation)

AVEO anticipates the company's current cash position to be adequate to fund FOTIVDA's launch and all current pipeline plans, comprising of the TiNivo trial, the DEDUCTIVE study, the Phase I AV-380 study, and clinical drug supply manufacturing.

At the moment, AVEO's financials appear to be healthy considering they are attempting to launch FOTIVDA and move their pipeline forward. The company expects their cash position to handle their immediate efforts, however, we don't have a clear picture of the cash runway. As a result, investors need to keep an eye on the company's spending and cash position.

Being a Patient Bull

I believe that AVEO is well-positioned for continued success with the commercial launch of FOTIVDA, as well as the unrelenting development of the company's pipeline programs. However, there are two concerns that have me waiting to add to my AVEO position.

First, is the fact the company needs to prove it can handle commercialization. The Street has a negative outlook for most SMID-cap healthcare companies that decide to "go-it-alone" in commercialization. Typically, Big Pharma has a lot more success launching a new product due to their well-established commercial organization and name recognition in the field. Whereas small healthcare companies who go-it-alone don't have the level of knowledge and resources to ensure a successful lunch. In addition, the smaller companies have to hire a contract salesforce for higher their own representatives who have to find a way to shoulder themselves into physician offices and healthcare facilities. These processes are expensive, time-consuming, and are also prone to setbacks. This often leads to a lackluster launch which prolongs cash burn and seeds doubt in the company's ability to market their own product. Consequently, the share price deteriorates quarter over quarter until drastic changes are made. This can occur regardless of the product's clinical or commercial potential. Of course, it is possible that AVEO is able to outperform the Street's expectations and can reveal a path to profitability. Still, I don't expect the Street and the market to start bidding up the stock up the price until the company has proven they are able to handle commercialization alone.

The other concern is the COVID-19 headwinds and their impact on the supply chain. The company's manufacturer reported to AVEO that they're having trouble getting the raw materials in order to manufacture the drug supply for ficlatuzumab's clinical trial because they're being used for COVID vaccines. AVEO is waiting for confirmation of a new date to get the supplies needed to continue their clinical trials. The company is going to need another U.S. product to provide another source of revenue in the next few years and trial delays will only push that timeline back.

These unknowns have me sitting on my hands for the time being despite being a longstanding bull on AVEO.

My Plan

I believe AVEO is going to have a hard time keeping the share price alive while we wait for pivotal data from the FOTIVDA and OPDIVO combination or ficlatuzumab. Like I said earlier, the company is going to need a second U.S. product to provide another source of revenue to be considered a more comprehensive oncology company. If the FOTIVDA and OPDIVO combination or ficlatuzumab data is promising and indicates these programs are heading for approval, I expect the ticker will be back in play. I want to re-accumulate a respectable position before this is achieved.

I have already reapplied some of the profits from the approval spike when my buy orders got filled below $5.50 back in July. Now, I am looking to get the best price possible to establish a core position long-term investment that I can sock drawer for several years.

At the moment, it appears the market is taking a similar approach. Looking daily chart (Figure 6), we can see that AVEO has been trending sideways $6 to $7 range.

Figure 6: AVEO Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I am looking to get an attractive discount with a solid margin of safety. Again, I am not convinced the company is going to reveal astonishing earnings over the next couple of quarters, nor do I expect the Street to pay a premium at this point time. As a result, I'm going to use the lower-end for the company's revenue estimates (Figure 7) in conjunction with the company's current operating expenses to determine where I should be looking to buy.

Figure 7: AVEO Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The company's cash position is $102.9M cash, and the lower-end Street estimate expects the company to pull in ~$94M next year. Let's assume the company will have $70M in cash at the end of this year and will they have the same expense guidance next year ($90M). Using these numbers it would appear the company could come close to breaking even near the end of next year or early 2023. So, I will assume the company will not perform a large offering that will dilute the company in the near term, which will allow me to use the company's current share count. Using the industry's average price-to-sales of 5x and the low-end estimates 2021 revenue of 40M, I get $5.81 a share. I will use a 25% discount for errors, which gives me $4.36 per share. I understand it is hard to believe the share price could fall to those levels, but I am looking to ensure I get the best price possible and reduce my downside. Obviously, that number will change as the company's revenue improves and they move closer to breakeven.

Long-term, I plan on keeping AVEO under the "house money" threshold, which will allow me to only risk some approval profits until the company is at breakeven and AVEO is able to transform into a comprehensive oncology company.

Thank you for reading my research on AVEO Pharmaceuticals.