Article Thesis

The lower the price of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock falls, the more retail investors show up expecting high short interest to lead to a short squeeze. In this article, I will try to explain that despite the existence of such an outcome of events, investors should not count on it - the stock will likely continue to fall in the medium term.

Why?

When I hear about short squeeze, the first thing that comes to my mind is to take a look at the percentage of shares outstanding sold short in the momentum over the last few months and match it up with the stock price performance. The logic here is simple - if short interest is very high today and the price is falling steadily, then it makes sense to assess the sentiment of the market, retail investors, Redditors - anyone - to determine how likely a short squeeze is.

Data by YCharts

The problem with SDC is that there is relatively stable short interest, which has actually corrected slightly recently. That means the potential for a strong and massive jump like we have seen in GameStop's (GME) or AMC Entertainment's (AMC) cases is quite illusory.

Furthermore, as we can see in the chart above, SDC's price has been virtually unresponsive to changes in short interest - I do not have any concrete numbers at hand to do linear regression and derive R^2 to prove this, but this can be seen visually.

Now regarding the market sentiment, it really changed positively among retail investors (over the last 90 days) who tried to "knock out the shorts" with their tweets.

Source: SocialSentiment.io, author's notes

However, what we are also seeing is a decline in user activity - the 7-day moving average of the sentiment score has been declining for several weeks, while the frequency of tweets in support of short squeezers has also been decreasing.

On Reddit, the stock has also been discussed much less frequently - it is no longer included in the most-mentioned stocks for the last 7 days (but still remains on the list for a longer period):

Source: QuiverQuant.com

The Redditors deserve credit - their high user engagement at the beginning really got the price action rolling. But the jump eventually ended in a nosedive, and after a month, everything they earned was lost.

Data by YCharts

All of the above is, by and large, just a description of speculation that can only exist in the short term, because ultimately the price will depend on the financial performance of the company, the degree of competition in the market, and the catalysts available (most meme stocks can be exempted from this rule if interest in them still persists). SDC has gradually lost the interest of a large circle of small retail investors and is now forced to deal with what the stock price performance should theoretically depend on.

As for financial success and market competition, the company has tangible problems. Like any company with innovative technology (which is how SmileDirectClub positions itself), it should have hope at the end of the "unprofitable road" that the company will start to make a profit after dominating its market share, or the growth of its key financial indicators (at least same-shop revenue) should fuel that hope, even if it's delayed due to active expansion. With SDC, we see that revenue and EBITDA have been declining since the beginning of the year, which usually does not end well for "fast-growing companies."

Data by YCharts

This picture looks even more depressing when we compare the company with its direct competitor - Align Technology (ALGN):

Data by YCharts

Over the last 2 quarters, the dynamics of SDC's key financial indicators resemble a set of school straightedges, while we see at least some growth in ALGN, even though ALGN is dozens of times bigger than SDC.

Announcing the addition of Large Tank and Compact water flossers to the product offering does not save the company, as such a strategic move to expand the business will further delay the "hope for profitability" I wrote about above. It may seem that everything has been priced in - in fact, all market multiples related to revenues are at very low levels compared to the "Health Care" sector:

Source: Seeking Alpha, SDC, Valuation

But as I said in my articles on Palantir (PLTR), revenue is far from being the only indicator, nor the most important one, even for a fast-growing company. Management should try to achieve profitability - otherwise, what's the point of the company's existence (if it's not a non-profit enterprise)?

It seems to me that the company's new initiatives, no matter how innovative, will drag margins down even further - against the backdrop of the success of the industry's direct competitors, who are much more financially capable, among other things, SDC should theoretically fall even lower. As Cory Renauer correctly noted in his recent article published by The Motley Fool, "Align Technology blocks SmileDirectClub's path to growth by selling aligners to people with access to general dentistry, [while] Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) is coming after SmileDirectClub's traditional customers." Considering how intensely and to what extent SDC burns cash, the company has little chance of continuing to justify its ~$2 billion market cap.

Final words

Perhaps I am wrong in my conclusions and SmileDirectClub may indeed still be a target for a short squeeze. However, I do not think this is a reason to buy shares of the company unless you came to the stock market to play roulette. Some multiples are very small indeed, but that seems to be a result of unwarranted hopes rather than undervaluation.

As for the technical picture, which I left at the very end, then we see nothing new here either - the stock continues to be in a strong downward movement without a hint of recovery. If I'm right, the next logical bottom for SDC would be $3-2.8/share in the medium-term - that's 43.4%-47.2% below the current stock price.

Source: Investing.com, author's notes

Even if that's too pessimistic for you, think of the risks you are taking if you buy the stock now. It always seems attractive to buy stock on its dip, but very often it turns out to be a "falling knife" because it simply had no reason to grow again. I do not see any reason for SmileDirectClub to gain back either. With that in mind, I do not recommend buying SDC on a sustained downtrend.