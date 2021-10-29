Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Shares of Ford (NYSE:F) surged on Thursday after the car brand submitted an earnings card significantly better than expected. The main take-away from Ford's earnings was that the commercial situation of the firm is improving, and this should help shares of Ford to power higher!

Ford's Q3'21 earnings were significantly better than the market anticipated, causing shares to surge by more than 10% on Thursday and stocking hopes that Ford can finally initiate an upside breakout.

Ford obliterated expectations (27 cents per share) by delivering EPS of 51 cents per share.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Third-quarter earnings added to Ford's growing streak of EPS outperformance.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking at Ford's earnings card for the third-quarter, one thing stands out: The firm's growth is significantly less constrained by supply chain disruptions, and this is very, very good news because reports suggest that the supply chain crisis might be getting worse in the short term, not better.

A disrupted flow of semiconductors caused factory shutdowns and limited production for automotive companies around the world in the second quarter. Although supply chain constraints signify commercial challenges for Ford, the firm's revenues surged in the third quarter as the firm moved past the peak of the semiconductor shortage. Ford's wholesale volume surged 32% quarter over quarter to more than 1M units as prospects for the automotive industry are improving and chip constraints are easing. Ford's third-quarter revenues surged 33% quarter over quarter to $35.7B due to an improved flow of semiconductors, better plant utilization and growing profitability in the U.S. The chart for wholesale units and revenues indicates that Ford saw the low in factory output in the second-quarter.

(Source: Ford)

More significant than the rebound in revenues and volumes in the third-quarter was the rapid improvement of Ford's free cash flow. Ford's cash flow from operating activities surged 827% due to an improving industry outlook and higher sales. Ford's sales-to-cash conversion also improved rapidly with third-quarter free cash flow soaring to $7.7B. In the second quarter, Ford generated a negative free cash flow of $(5.1)B because the semiconductor supply chain crisis set back the firm's factory output. Encouraged by a massive sales and free cash flow rebound in the third-quarter, Ford raised its earnings forecast for FY 2021 from $9B to $10B to a new range of $10.5B to $11.5B. Ford did not change its free cash flow forecast, however, and continues to expect full-year 2021 adjusted free cash flow of $4.0B to $5.0B.

(Source: Ford)

Ford is bringing back the dividend

The biggest news on Wednesday, however, was not the raise in Ford's earnings guidance or the cash flow rebound, but news that Ford's dividend is coming back. Ford suspended its dividend at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 to save liquidity. Ford has said that it is going to pay 10 cents per share, starting in the fourth quarter. This rate calculates to a 20% payout ratio (based off of adjusted EPS) and a 2.4% stock yield. The dividend rate before the 2020 cut was significantly higher, as was the yield.

Data by YCharts

The dividend will cost Ford a total of $1.6B annually, a sum that represents 32-40% of its estimated free cash flow for FY 2021. The dividend comeback has large implications for the stock because it shows Ford's confidence in the brand's commercial growth prospects. While the dividend will be below last year's level of $.15, any dividend is better than none, and Ford can grow its payout next year. The reinstated dividend may put shares of Ford back on the map for those buyers that require or desire a regular payout to juice returns. The dividend reinstatement is a fresh catalyst for Ford and could keep interest in the shares high.

Risks with Ford

The supply chain crisis is not resolved yet and might get worse before it gets better. The flow of semiconductors is improving, based off of Ford's own statements, but challenges exist. If supply chain problems spread to other car parts and affect the automotive supplier industry on a deeper level, Ford may be looking at a challenging FY 2022. Because Ford raised its earnings guidance and reinstated the dividend, these risks seem to be under control, for now. As such, the risks for Ford are chiefly of macro nature. A significant and unexpected decrease in revenues, free cash flow and margins, however, would make me change my outlook on the stock.

Too cheap to ignore

Despite a surging valuation, the car brand is still too cheap to ignore. Based off of Ford's free cash flow guidance, shares trade at a P-FCF ratio of 13-17 (forecast FY 2021: $4.0B - $5.0B). Ford is even cheaper based off of expected earnings. Ford is expected to grow EPS 10% annually from FY 2021 to FY 2025, yet the EPS growth has a price of only 9x FY 2021 projected earnings.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Final thoughts

I didn't see the dividend reinstatement coming, so the surprise was a pleasant one. A reinstated dividend expresses confidence in Ford's commercial growth prospects, especially regarding electric vehicles. It also implies that Ford is not too concerned about the current supply chain crisis. Although shares of Ford soared this week, the car brand is still too cheap to ignore!