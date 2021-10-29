sommart/iStock via Getty Images

The Basics:

I continue to find W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) among the better plays in real estate. It trades cheap to the other large single-tenant focused REITs such as Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), and Vereit (VER) which is being acquired by O shortly. I also prefer it to American Finance Trust (AFIN), which is lower multiple and higher yield than WPC. But it's a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties with lower occupancy, less stable rent collection, and much more highly levered. Remember in my last article on WPC after Q2 earnings, that given 49% of WPC's assets are distribution centers/warehouses, it should be valued closer to the distribution center and warehouse REITs such as Prologis (PLD), First Industrial (FR), and Rexford (REXR), which trade at significantly higher multiples of AFFO and much lower dividend yields.

source WPC Q3 presentation

The Quarter:

Most important for many investors, the company pays one of the higher dividend yields in the industry at over 5.25% (@$79.49/share). This dividend has grown about 1% annually lately.

WPC reaffirmed its FY AFFO guide it laid out in Q2, $4.94-$5.02. Remember they raised that AFFO guide from $4.74-$4.93 after Q1. The balance sheet remains in tip-top form at close to 90% unsecured and only 42.5% debt/gross assets. Rent collections are close to perfect at 99.5% and occupancy remains high at 98.4%. The company issued $350 million of debt at 2.45% on October 5th, showing once again how much confidence the bond market has in the company's credit profile.

Growth continues with its net asset acquisition after disposition activities. The company acquired $199mm of assets in the quarter versus $29.1mm of dispositions. The company said after the Q2 call that it expected 2021 to be a record year for deal volume. That appears to be playing out with just under $900mm net acquisitions so far this year.

Effects of Inflation:

I have written a series of pieces on inflation over the past few months. I consider inflation definitively not transitory and expect interest rates to rise. Rising interest rates can be problematic for some REITs as their leases can be locked into modest rent increases for long periods of time, effectively making them long duration assets whose value can decline as interest rates increase.

WPC has structured its portfolio quite well in an environment of higher rates of inflation. As I mentioned in my last piece on the company, 59% of WPC's leases are tied to CPI with 60% of that uncapped. Even the capped CPI increases are around 3%.

Indeed, the company CEO Jason Fox pointed out in the earnings statement, "We also remain uniquely poised to benefit from inflation, with the vast majority of our CPI-linked leases scheduled for rent increases over the next few quarters." The below graphic supports that statement.

source WPC Q3 presentation

Moreover, as recently demonstrated with the 2.45% bond deal the company has refinanced a big chunk of its balance sheet in the unsecured market for more than 10 years at <2.5%.

Combine escalators in lease payments with locked-in super cheap fixed-rate borrowing and I agree that the company is positioned to benefit from inflation.

Optionality:

As I first opined in my May piece on the company, I think the company should consider its warehouse and distribution assets from its office and retail. The valuation divergence of WPC from the pureplay warehouse/distribution guys like PLD, FR, and REXR is just huge. It's also too high versus the pureplay office guys like Boston Properties (BXP) and retail guys like Simon Property (SPG). Assuming a 7% cap rate for retail and office (which is probably too high) and applying a 3% cap rate for industrial, and this company should be trading at a 5% cap rate versus its current 6.5%, implying a stock price of around $100/share.

Conclusion:

This stock continues to trade below its pre-Covid highs despite locking in funding at generationally low interest rates and a high quality asset base that can actually benefit from inflation. Just getting back to the pre-Covid highs of $93.45 is over 15% higher than the current stock price of $79.49 (as of Thursday October 28th close). I think fair valuation versus its single-tenant peers or the combined value of its different parts versus pureplay peers can lead to 25% higher stock price. Add in a >5% dividend yield and this stock should see around 20-30% upside return.