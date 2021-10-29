FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF) released its Q3 2021 financial results. In general, the numbers are not bad. However, they are not too impressive when compared to the two previous record-breaking quarters. The revenues, operating cash flow, and net income declined quite notably quarter-over-quarter. On the other hand, the cash position keeps on improving.

In Q3, Capstone produced 44.4 million lb copper. It is 2.5% more than in Q2, but 7.7% less than in Q1. Approximately 14.1 million lb was produced at the Cozamin mine, which is a new quarterly production record. At the Pinto Valley mine, 30.3 million lb copper was produced. The total production recorded over the first three quarters amounts to 135.5 million lb copper. It seems like the 2021 production guidance of 175-190 million lb copper will be met. Approximately 39.5 million lb copper needs to be produced in Q4, to reach the lower boundary of the guidance. To exceed the upper boundary, Capstone needs to produce over 54.5 million lb copper in Q4. However, reaching this number is not realistic.

Source: Own processing, using data of Capstone Mining

Not only the production volumes but also the production costs increased. While in Q2, the C1 cash costs equaled $1.91/lb copper, in Q3, they increased to $1.96/lb or by 2%. According to the guidance, the overall 2021 C1 cash costs should amount to $1.75-1.9/lb copper. For now, it looks like the cost guidance should be met, however, the actual number will be close to the upper boundary of the guidance interval. The problem is the Pinto Valley mine. While at Cozamin, the costs declined from $1/lb in Q2 to $0.93/lb in Q3, at Pinto Valley, they increased from $2.33/lb to $2.44/lb. The company explains the cash costs growth by lower capitalized stripping costs and lower by-product credits. However, as Phase 2 of the optimization of operations at Pinto Valley was completed successfully in Q3, the performance of the mine, in terms of production volumes as well as production costs should improve in the near future. Moreover, further optimizations, including a pyrite agglomeration circuit, are being considered.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Capstone Mining

Capstone sold 39.6 million lb copper, at an average price of $4.15/lb in Q3. Both, the sales volume, as well as realized copper price, declined compared to Q2. The sales volume declined by 8.1%, and the average realized copper price even by 15.2%. The decline in sales volume is attributable to a lag in sales timing, which means, that the copper that remained unsold in Q3 should boost the Q4 financial results.

Due to the lower sales volumes and average realized copper price, the revenues declined from $209.4 million in Q2 to $165.4 million in Q3, or by 21%. This had a negative impact also on the operating cash flow and net income that declined by 58% and 29% respectively. However, it is important to note that the decline in operating cash flow wasn't as dramatic as it seems, as the Q1 operating cash flow was inflated by $150 million received for the Cozamin stream sale, and the Q2 operating cash flow included $30 million received as a part of the Santo Domingo gold stream sale.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Capstone Mining

Capstone's cash balance kept on growing also in Q3. The company started the period with $171.5 million and ended it with $208.2 million on hand. The long-term debt was eliminated some time ago, only lease obligations of $13.5 million remain. As a result, the net debt declined to -$194.7 million.

The chart below shows the development of some of Capstone's valuation metrics, on a TTM basis. As can be seen, they declined slightly compared to the end of Q2. The price-to-operating cash flow ratio declined to 3.34 and the price-to-revenues ratio declined to 2.42. Both values are low. However, it is important to remind that the TTM operating cash flows include also $180 million proceeds of precious metals stream sales. After excluding these one-time items, the resulting price-to-operating cash flow ratio stands at 5.07, which is still a low value, especially given Capstone's growth prospects.

Source: Own processing

There were no corporate events reported during Q3, except for a change in the Board of Directors. However, as a part of the Q3 financial results release and subsequent conference call, some news was regarding Capstone's operations was provided. Capstone reported some progress from the Santo Domingo project. The cobalt PFS is underway, with completion expected in H1 2022. The feasibility study should follow by the end of 2022. Also, the studies evaluating the potential replacement of the railroad by a pipeline are underway. And the management believes that the potential increases in the Chilean mining royalty tax shouldn't impact Santo Domingo, as there is an investment contract with the Chilean government, under the provisions of DL600. As a result, a tax invariability system for a period of 15 years post commercial production should apply on the project.

Also, the financing of Santo Domingo is progressing, although slower than expected. During the conference call, when asked whether the negotiations could be concluded by the end of this year, Darren Pylot, Capstone's CEO, sounded optimistic:

I am extremely hopeful. I don't want to put dates down because I don't want to disappoint our investors and shareholders and stakeholders. But we are in anticipation of concluding this absolutely by year-end. But I just don't want to lock into a date that I don't have complete control over.

Some positive news came also from Cozamin. Capstone successfully tested ore sorting, with the best test rejecting 31% of the material, with very low metal losses (only 1-2% of contained copper, zinc, and silver). The ore sorter should help to include a portion of resources into the mine plan.

As shown in the chart above, Capstone's share price has been moving in a channel between $3.5 and $4.7 for the last 5 months. The share price is situated approximately in the middle of this trading range right now and it is hard to predict its near-term direction. The RSI is at 50 and falling, and the 10-day moving average is above the 50-day one, however, the moving averages haven't been too useful lately. But if the copper price remains above $4/lb, it is hard to imagine a breakout to the downside, except for some very negative corporate-level news, for example, a very unfavorable Santo Domingo financing package. On the other hand, successful closing of a reasonable financing package may help to elevate the share price above the $4.7 resistance level.

What I like about Capstone's Q3:

The copper production increased.

Phase 2 of the Pinto Valley optimization was completed successfully.

The ore sorter for Cozamin looks promising.

The cash pile keeps on growing.

The Santo Domingo financing negotiations seem to be well advanced.

What I don't like about Capstone's Q3: