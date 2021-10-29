garett_mosher/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Starbucks Investment Thesis

We last covered Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) back in June. We reminded investors, "Starbucks is a Long-Term Leader, But Don't Buy Now." Our main concerns were with SBUX stock valuations. We believe that the market has priced the long-term restaurants' industry leader for flawless execution back then. As investors, we have always believed that we will only be willing to pay at most a fair price, no matter how fantastic the business is.

The market thrashed the stock after an FQ4 report card that was pretty decent. However, relatively weak comparable-store sales in China due to the resurgence in COVID-19 cases spooked investors. In addition, the concerns about supply-chain disruptions and wage inflation have also weighed on investors' minds.

The stock was down 6.4% at the time of writing since we published our previous article in June, while the S&P 500 was up 6.7% over the same period. Despite that, we believe the volatility has presented an opportunity for long-term investors to consider adding exposure. Accordingly, we discuss whether SBUX stock is a buy now for long-term investors.

SBUX Stock YTD Performance

SBUX stock YTD performance (as of 29 Oct 21).

Following the post-FQ4 earnings release, SBUX stock has officially lost all its gains for the year. While the stock started 2021 in the red, it recovered its momentum tremendously well as investors rewarded it for the resilience in its business model. The company performed admirably as the reopening cadence gained traction. The strength in China's comparable-store sales was also very well received earlier on. However, its momentum reached a peak in July as its YTD gain reached close to 20%. Since then, the stock's momentum has been on a bearish run.

How Did Starbucks Fare in its FQ4 Report Card?

Starbucks quarterly revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Starbucks quarterly GAAP diluted EPS (excluding extra items). Data source: S&P Capital IQ

SBUX reported very decent results in FQ4. Revenue was up 31.3% YoY and up 8.7% QoQ. However, it missed consensus estimates of $8.22B. Sometimes, we think the Street may have set themselves up for "failure". Looking at consensus estimates periodically, we consider how much more the Street expects a company like SBUX to deliver.

GAAP EPS was also solid. It reached $1.49 in FQ4 and was up 122.3% YoY and up 53.6% QoQ. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $1 was also in line with consensus estimates. Therefore, in essence, SBUX's top and bottom-line performance looked robust and encouraging.

Starbucks quarterly gross profit and EBIT margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

SBUX's gross margins and EBIT margins also looked robust in FQ4. Despite the supply-chain bottlenecks, its gross margin held steady at 29.2%. In addition, its EBIT margin was also solid at 17.4%. SBUX has been improving its EBIT margins consistently since the depths of the pandemic. In addition, it has gained operating leverage as compared to its pre-pandemic margins. If investors didn't look at its stock price today, we believe they wouldn't have seen anything amiss.

What Spooked the Market Then?

China same-store sales data. Source: Company filings

While same-store sales were up by 22% YoY, China store sales fell by 7% YoY. It also followed a 3% YoY decrease in FQ3. Therefore, it marked a second consecutive YoY decline in comps for its most important growth market. That spooked investors, as they had expected an almost flawless execution from Starbucks. It was reflected in its stock price, as we had mentioned earlier.

The strict lockdown policy implemented by China in their quest towards "zero-COVID" had impacted Starbucks' sales in China. As a result, there was a marked deceleration in consumer spending across the country. However, we think these problems are transitory. These are not issues that will affect Starbucks on a structural level.

CEO Kevin Johnson was also upbeat about the long-term progress in consumer spending. He emphasized:

And then the last thing I would say is that clearly, like other retailers, we're seeing customers come back into our stores at record levels. And the strength of our business is very strong. So we're very encouraged around the progress that we're making and the growth opportunities that we see going forward. (from Starbucks FQ4'21 earnings call)

In addition, investors were also concerned with inflation relating to materials and wages. Restaurants in the US had to deal with the supply chain disruptions that have affected multiple industries globally. They were also concerned with the company's ability to raise prices sustainably without affecting its sales. After all, SBUX doesn't have the 50%+ EBITDA margins that McDonald's (MCD) boasts.

Investors were also concerned with its wage investments to "further support [SBUX] store partners in this critical moment." The company believes that its investments in its partners would help them drive the recruitment of the right people to drive sales growth. While it is likely to impact short-term EBIT margins, SBUX believes in "sales leverage" to drive further margin expansion. Therefore, the company is asking for patience to allow its investments to bear fruit.

We think SBUX is definitely in a better position than before the pandemic to make such credible investments. Its EBIT margins are discernibly higher than FY18 and FY19. As long as the company is still expected to drive robust topline growth, it should recover its operating leverage subsequently.

Let us put it this way. We don't think SBUX performed poorly in FQ4. It was a solid quarter. The Street just got over its head as they expected more from SBUX. In hindsight, that made sense. SBUX was overvalued in June. It was still overvalued before the FQ4's release. Therefore, investors were expecting more. Perhaps, they were looking for "SaaS-like" growth? Therefore, a sharp sell-down is an excellent opportunity to turn over the investor base for SBUX. So that investors who have been seeking value can finally board the train.

Starbucks also provided FY22 guidance that is in line with consensus estimates. It guided for revenue between $32.5B and $33B in FY22. In addition, the company also felt confident in restarting its share buyback program. As a result, Starbucks will "return $20B to investors over the next three years through share repurchases and dividends."

So, is SBUX Stock a Buy?

SBUX stock EV/NTM Revenue 3Y mean.

SBUX stock EV/NTM EBITDA 3Y mean.

SBUX stock is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 4.7x. It's broadly in line with its 3Y NTM revenue multiple mean of 4.3x. In addition, it's also trading at an EV/NTM EBITDA of 20.5x. In contrast, its 3Y NTM EBITDA multiple mean is 22.2x. Therefore, one can argue that SBUX stock looks reasonably valued now. We believe that the post-FQ4 sell-off has created an attractive opportunity for value investors to enter SBUX stock at a reasonable valuation.

Therefore, we will revise our rating on SBUX stock from Neutral to Buy.