Starbucks Stock: Looks Fairly Valued Now - Is It A Buy?
Summary
- Starbucks reported a set of pretty solid FQ4 numbers. While it missed consensus estimates, we couldn't ask for more.
- The market also was spooked by the slowdown in China's comparable-store sales due to its COVID-induced lockdowns.
- We discuss whether Starbucks stock is a buy now for long-term investors.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Starbucks Investment Thesis
We last covered Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) back in June. We reminded investors, "Starbucks is a Long-Term Leader, But Don't Buy Now." Our main concerns were with SBUX stock valuations. We believe that the market has priced the long-term restaurants' industry leader for flawless execution back then. As investors, we have always believed that we will only be willing to pay at most a fair price, no matter how fantastic the business is.
The market thrashed the stock after an FQ4 report card that was pretty decent. However, relatively weak comparable-store sales in China due to the resurgence in COVID-19 cases spooked investors. In addition, the concerns about supply-chain disruptions and wage inflation have also weighed on investors' minds.
The stock was down 6.4% at the time of writing since we published our previous article in June, while the S&P 500 was up 6.7% over the same period. Despite that, we believe the volatility has presented an opportunity for long-term investors to consider adding exposure. Accordingly, we discuss whether SBUX stock is a buy now for long-term investors.
SBUX Stock YTD Performance
SBUX stock YTD performance (as of 29 Oct 21).
Following the post-FQ4 earnings release, SBUX stock has officially lost all its gains for the year. While the stock started 2021 in the red, it recovered its momentum tremendously well as investors rewarded it for the resilience in its business model. The company performed admirably as the reopening cadence gained traction. The strength in China's comparable-store sales was also very well received earlier on. However, its momentum reached a peak in July as its YTD gain reached close to 20%. Since then, the stock's momentum has been on a bearish run.
How Did Starbucks Fare in its FQ4 Report Card?
Starbucks quarterly revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Starbucks quarterly GAAP diluted EPS (excluding extra items). Data source: S&P Capital IQ
SBUX reported very decent results in FQ4. Revenue was up 31.3% YoY and up 8.7% QoQ. However, it missed consensus estimates of $8.22B. Sometimes, we think the Street may have set themselves up for "failure". Looking at consensus estimates periodically, we consider how much more the Street expects a company like SBUX to deliver.
GAAP EPS was also solid. It reached $1.49 in FQ4 and was up 122.3% YoY and up 53.6% QoQ. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $1 was also in line with consensus estimates. Therefore, in essence, SBUX's top and bottom-line performance looked robust and encouraging.
Starbucks quarterly gross profit and EBIT margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
SBUX's gross margins and EBIT margins also looked robust in FQ4. Despite the supply-chain bottlenecks, its gross margin held steady at 29.2%. In addition, its EBIT margin was also solid at 17.4%. SBUX has been improving its EBIT margins consistently since the depths of the pandemic. In addition, it has gained operating leverage as compared to its pre-pandemic margins. If investors didn't look at its stock price today, we believe they wouldn't have seen anything amiss.
What Spooked the Market Then?
China same-store sales data. Source: Company filings
While same-store sales were up by 22% YoY, China store sales fell by 7% YoY. It also followed a 3% YoY decrease in FQ3. Therefore, it marked a second consecutive YoY decline in comps for its most important growth market. That spooked investors, as they had expected an almost flawless execution from Starbucks. It was reflected in its stock price, as we had mentioned earlier.
The strict lockdown policy implemented by China in their quest towards "zero-COVID" had impacted Starbucks' sales in China. As a result, there was a marked deceleration in consumer spending across the country. However, we think these problems are transitory. These are not issues that will affect Starbucks on a structural level.
CEO Kevin Johnson was also upbeat about the long-term progress in consumer spending. He emphasized:
And then the last thing I would say is that clearly, like other retailers, we're seeing customers come back into our stores at record levels. And the strength of our business is very strong. So we're very encouraged around the progress that we're making and the growth opportunities that we see going forward. (from Starbucks FQ4'21 earnings call)
In addition, investors were also concerned with inflation relating to materials and wages. Restaurants in the US had to deal with the supply chain disruptions that have affected multiple industries globally. They were also concerned with the company's ability to raise prices sustainably without affecting its sales. After all, SBUX doesn't have the 50%+ EBITDA margins that McDonald's (MCD) boasts.
Investors were also concerned with its wage investments to "further support [SBUX] store partners in this critical moment." The company believes that its investments in its partners would help them drive the recruitment of the right people to drive sales growth. While it is likely to impact short-term EBIT margins, SBUX believes in "sales leverage" to drive further margin expansion. Therefore, the company is asking for patience to allow its investments to bear fruit.
We think SBUX is definitely in a better position than before the pandemic to make such credible investments. Its EBIT margins are discernibly higher than FY18 and FY19. As long as the company is still expected to drive robust topline growth, it should recover its operating leverage subsequently.
Let us put it this way. We don't think SBUX performed poorly in FQ4. It was a solid quarter. The Street just got over its head as they expected more from SBUX. In hindsight, that made sense. SBUX was overvalued in June. It was still overvalued before the FQ4's release. Therefore, investors were expecting more. Perhaps, they were looking for "SaaS-like" growth? Therefore, a sharp sell-down is an excellent opportunity to turn over the investor base for SBUX. So that investors who have been seeking value can finally board the train.
Starbucks also provided FY22 guidance that is in line with consensus estimates. It guided for revenue between $32.5B and $33B in FY22. In addition, the company also felt confident in restarting its share buyback program. As a result, Starbucks will "return $20B to investors over the next three years through share repurchases and dividends."
So, is SBUX Stock a Buy?
SBUX stock EV/NTM Revenue 3Y mean.
SBUX stock EV/NTM EBITDA 3Y mean.
SBUX stock is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 4.7x. It's broadly in line with its 3Y NTM revenue multiple mean of 4.3x. In addition, it's also trading at an EV/NTM EBITDA of 20.5x. In contrast, its 3Y NTM EBITDA multiple mean is 22.2x. Therefore, one can argue that SBUX stock looks reasonably valued now. We believe that the post-FQ4 sell-off has created an attractive opportunity for value investors to enter SBUX stock at a reasonable valuation.
Therefore, we will revise our rating on SBUX stock from Neutral to Buy.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.