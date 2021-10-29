Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCPK:LNDNF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Edward Westropp - VP, Investor Relations

Nick Walker - President and Chief Executive Officer

Teitur Poulsen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Teodor Nilsen - Sparebank 1 Markets

Michael Alsford – Citigroup

Yoann Charenton - Société Générale

Karl Fredrik Schjøtt-Pedersen - ABG

James Thompson - JPMorgan

Al Stanton - RBC Capital Markets

Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.

Operator

00:03 The line is now live. Please continue.

Edward Westropp

00:07 Thanks very much Mark. Good afternoon or good morning. Welcome to the Lundin Energy Third Quarter Twenty Twenty-One Results Call. We will follow the normal course of business today. Nick Walker is the CEO will take you through operations in an update from the quarter and Teitur Poulsen CFO take through the financials and then we'll finish up with a quick summary. And then Q&A was again part of the normal course, will take calls from the line first and then our moderate any calls from the website, please take your questions in early if you want. So thanks very much. Nick, I will hand over to you.

Nick Walker

00:46 Well, thanks, Ed and good afternoon or good morning. If you're joining us for North America, and of course, welcome to our third quarter twenty twenty one results discussion. I'll start off with the key highlights. So, I'm pleased to report another set of record production and financial results for the third quarter. This is underpinned by continued strong operating performance and further strengthening of oil and gas prices. As you can see here Q3 production was one hundred and ninety-four thousand BOEs per day and we expect full year production to come in towards the top of the guidance range.

01:25 All of our key projects are on track. We have agreed tie back projects of Solveig and Rolvsnes achieved first oil in the first quarter on schedule and below budgets and the [Indiscernible] Phase 2 project is firmly on ship schedule for first oil in the fourth quarter next year.

01:43 And yesterday, we announced the strategic acquisition of a further twenty five percent interest in the wisting developments, I think this is a great deal for us at one hundred and thirty million barrels of resources at a price of two point five zero dollars per barrel, which I think is very value accretive. And further supports the long-term production outlook for our business.

02:03 On top of that, a high-quality cash generative business delivered record financial results in the quarter, we can see operating costs share of two point nine zero dollars per BOE, which is better than guidance. And we delivered record free cash flow for the period of one point six billion dollars resulting in deleveraging of the business, and you can see net debt at the ended the period is two point six billion dollars And I'm pleased to know that the Board of Directors anticipates to propose to the twenty twenty two AGM, a twenty five percent increased dividend for twenty twenty one of two point two five dollars per share, which in total is six forty million dollars and I think this clearly demonstrates our commitment to grow shareholder returns.

02:53 And we continued to be firmly positioned as the industry leader on carbon emissions and during the quarter, we further accelerated our decarbonization plan to become carbon neutral by twenty twenty-three from our operational emissions and already today sixty percent of our production is independently certified as Carbon neutrally produced.

03:14 And I see this as a key value differentiator for Lundin Energy looking forward. So in summary, we delivered another set of excellent results in the third quarter, but all of our key business priorities are on track. And now what I want to do is step through some of the detail supporting this performance. So, first of all, looking at production, our world class assets keep on outperforming. As I've mentioned, 3Q production was one hundred and ninety four thousand BOEs per day, which was towards the top of the guidance range as you can see on the charts, and that's now twenty five quarters running that we've met or exceeded guidance.

03:53 And this performance continues to be driven by excellent production efficiencies across all assets and additional facilities capacity Edvard Grieg due to further declines at [Indiscernible]. And when we look forward, we expect production for the full year to come in towards the upper end of the guidance range, which I think you'll recall is between one hundred and eighty to one hundred and ninety-five thousand BOEs per day. So, we should come in towards the top of that range.

04:23 This delivery is backed by continued top tier operating performance, which you can see shown on these charts with excellent production efficiency metrics of ninety-five to ninety eight percent across all our assets. I've already talked about operating costs of two point ninety dollars per barrel, which is better than guidance and these are truly industry leading levels and also really good performance on carbon emissions, two point nine kilograms to CO2 per BOE and to put that into context at one six of the world's average. And importantly, again delivered safe operations in the quarter. So, I think stellar operating metrics all around.

05:02 Turning now to our decarbonization plan, where we're firmly an industry leader, we're making great progress and during the quarter, we further accelerated our plans to become carbon neutral from operational emissions by twenty twenty-three. And to recap, the plan is supported by real action around three key pillars. Firstly, reducing emissions with electrification our asset fits with power from shore which you can see on the chart significantly reduces our carbon emissions, secondly, replacing and offsetting our power usage with our own investments in renewables. And then thirdly, what we can't reduce a commitment to Asia-based carbon capture through quality reforestation projects to neutralize the balance. And this means that by twenty twenty three every barrel that we produce will be independently certified this carbon neutrally produced.

05:55 Finally we're continuing to work to build a market for carbon neutral to produced barrels. I think we're seeing lots of interest and we have made part to number of sales on that basis. And as I mentioned, I see this is T value differentiates so for the company looking forward. And the key aspect of our decarbonization plan is powering our business with renewables. We're on track with the power from shore projects that Johan Sverdrup and as great, our target is to meet all of our own power usage with our own generated renewable energy, and I would like to hang hydropower investment in Norway, as you can see, from the chart covers around forty percent of our net power usage this year.

06:38 The MOK wind farm in Finland, which you can see in the photo has just started generating power and will be fully operational by the end of the year. And our Swedish cost through wind farm will be online at the end of twenty twenty-three. By which time as you can see in the chart, we have net generating capacity of around six hundred gigawatts hours per annum, which covers all of our usage, including the required we now need for Wisting. And this means that by the end of twenty twenty-thirty our business will be fully powered for own generated renewable energy.

07:13 So now turning to our world class assets that underpinned our business performance firstly Johan Sverdrup continues to perform at an extremely high level with Phase 1 operating very stably at five hundred and thirty five thousand barrels of oil per day gross with extremely high production efficiency. And you can see some stellar operating metrics OpEx is well under two dollars a barrel and exceptionally low carbon emissions, more than one hundred times better than the world average and when Phase 2 comes online, this will lift full filed capacity levels to over seven hundred and fifty-five thousand barrels of oil per day, and to put that into context it's about twenty five percent of Norway’s total production.

07:58 And we continue to see excellent reservoir performance and based on the company's latest technical assessments, there is potential for increased resources and also to extend the plateau through drilling and we're working to complete this work as part of our reserves process. So, I think you'll hear more of that in the coming months.

08:19 So, now looking at Phase 2 of Johan Sverdrup, the project remains firmly on track as the first oil in in Q4 of next year. And with costs unchanged from the PDO. And I think the key elements of the project are coming together very nicely. We reported in the last quarter that jacket in the Phase 2 platform and the large module on the existing rise platform were installed in the summer. The subsea facilities are being installed at the moment, and we will be complete by the end of the year, which will allow drilling operations on the subsea well to commence early next year and in the photo, you can see the fully assembled Phase 2 process top size, which is being completed in Norway and will be installed offshore in the second quarter next year. So, in summary, Johan Sverdrup continue to deliver above expectations and everything's on track for Phase 2.

09:14 So now turning to the Greater Edvard Grieg area, where we're delivering on our multiple projects that we will keep the facilities fall in the long term. As Edvard Grieg, we've had excellent results from the Infill Well program which I'll cover in the next slide. And we continue to see the benefits of facilities capacity upside with and clearly in the decline phase.

09:35 And we're on track with our Power from shore project for completion at the end of next year. The Solveig and Rolvsnes tie back projects which flow through Edvard Grieg, I'll talk about is in a moment there is now online. And we recently completed a successful appraisal well and tests of the Lille Prinsen discovery and we're now moving forward with development studies to potentially submit the PDO at the end of twenty twenty-two.

10:01 And we're also working hard to bring forward a number of new opportunities, and I expect we will be exploring and phrasing in this area for many years to come. So now focusing on the Edvard Grieg Reservoir, performance continues to exceed expectations, which I expect will lead to reserve increase and further plateau extensions, and we'll update on that with our twenty-one-year end reserves process.

10:28 We've had great results from the three well, Infill Well Programme in the field as highlighted on the map. You can see the three wells that have been drilled and this is now complete. With results from all three wells in line with or better than expected. And this is a great project with stellar economics and to remind the breakeven for this project less than twenty dollars a barrel. And we're already beginning to think about the further phase of Infill drilling. So, the Edvard Grieg Reservoir continues to outperformance, continues to offer upside.

11:03 So now focusing on the tie back projects to Edvard Grieg, I'm pleased to report that we've delivered first oil from Solveig Phase 1 on schedule and below budget, and this is a key project for us. To sustain production through the Edvard Grieg facilities that will produce as you can see a plateau rate of three thirty thousand barrels of oil per day gross. The projects got great economics with a breakeven oil price but below twenty dollars a barrel, and I think this shows the value of tie back projects into existing facilities.

11:35 You can see from the chart that the first two horizontal production wells have been completed, and we saw our excellent results that are better than expected, and I anticipate this will lead to a reserve increase at year end. The third producer is currently drilling and then we got two water injectors to complete, which will be done in the first quarter next year. And that will complete the Phase 1 development.

11:59 Clearly production results here are key to de-risking a possible Solveig Phase 2 project which on success we aim to bring forward for PDO at the end of twenty twenty-two. And there's quite a lot of upsides here. You can see that the whole area has a potential up to hundred million barrels of oil equipment gross. So, it's quite a big price for us if we can move forward with a Phase 2 development. So, this has been a great project for us so far. I think it's going to be super exciting to see the production results and hopefully then we can move forward with a Phase 2 project in the area.

12:38 We've also delivered extended well test projects again on schedule and on budget. This is an exciting project and then the unlocking significant potential resources in weather fractioned basement Reservoirs on the Utsira High and early production performance from the extended well test is in line with expectations, which is I think very encouraging.

13:01 The aim of EWT is to gain a better understanding of the long-term production performance in the reservoir, and on success that potentially to unlock a full field development here Rolnsnes, you can see resources up to eighty million barrels gross. So, in parallel, with understanding the reservoir, we're moving forward the development studies and we're ready to submit the PDO at the end of next year if the reservoir performance supports that.

13:30 And success could unlock significant additional basement potential in the area, potentially up to another one hundred million barrels gross. So, I think is going to be super exciting to see how the EWT performance goes over the next year and hopefully then we can step into a full field development here and start to think about the other opportunities that are available in the area.

13:54 And this chart, we've shown before, I think all of the elements of the greater Edvard Grieg are together and remind you as the long-term production outlook for the area. We've already stated in the past that the capital has been extended to the end of twenty twenty-three. That's five years on from where the original PDO was. With [Indiscernible] also on decline, it allows production through the Edvard Grieg facilities to further expand as you can see, but we share has already increased production firm the contractual levels that we have for Ivar Aasen from ninety-five thousand BOEs per day and we have the potential to lift this up to one hundred and thirty-five thousand barrels a day as Ivar Aasen declines further. And the key thing here is that we have the well capacity to use any of the capacity that's available to us. And I think there's lots more upside in the area with the potential to keep the facilities full in the longer term. And as I've discussed, we're working super hard to bring forward a number of those new projects in the area, and I think it's going to continue to be an exciting opportunities to grow resources here.

14:59 Just one side on the outline area, this continues to be a good asset for us. So, it's got a strong track record of continued growing reserves and protein value and we continue to progress multiple opportunities in the area. With three Infill Well planned this year two have been completed with results in line with the expectations in the third Well is currently drilling and with three new projects being progressed. PDOs have been submitted for the Kobra East and Gekko and cross projects and these projects are now moving forward. And concept studies are ongoing on the Trell & Trine development with the aim to submit to PDO next year.

15:36 And all of these projects have been progressed under the Norwegian temporary tax regime have great economics with the breakevens in the twenty-five dollars to thirty dollars per barrel range. And you can see from the chart what these do for us, together, they had sixty-five million barrels of gross reserves and delever gross peak production of up to forty-five thousand BOEs per day. So, I think it's super encouraging that we continue to find opportunities here, it’s great value and I think there's still more to come in the future.

16:07 I'm turning now to Wisting, I was super pleased yesterday that we could announce that we've acquired a further interest in the Wisting oil developments. Last year, we acquired ten percent in Wisting [Indiscernible] at the time we said we made it clear that we have blocked more and it's great this opportunity has come along for us. This deal with OMB gives us an additional twenty five percent in the project taking our working interest of thirty five percent. I think this is a strategic deal creates the next production core area for the company and support the long-term production outlook for our business. And you can see the adds one hundred and thirty million barrels of net fully appraised continued net resources at an acquisition price of approximately two point five dollars per barrel, which I think is very value accretive.

16:57 And the addition of these resources alone, you can see delivers a total resource replacement ratio for the company in twenty twenty-one of about one hundred and ninety percent. Wistings are high quality, five hundred-million-barrel projects with strong economics, at the moment the finalization of concept select, so the project is ongoing and the PDO is planned to be submitted by the end of next year. And this development is being powered from shore, the deal is fully aligned with our decarbonization strategy.

17:30 And on top of that, but we see significant exploration upside close to wisting with the surrounding Acreage make it to hold another five hundred million barrels of oil of risk prospective resources. So, I think this still a perfect example of how we look to supplement our organic growth strategy with opportunistic acquisitions and fitting our ambition to sustain our business in the long term. So I was super pleased that we could do this.

17:59 So, we're continuing to deliver on our growth strategy. The business is set to produce over two hundred thousand barrels a day by twenty twenty-three. In fact, we're almost there and that's supported by the projects that we've recently completed and those that are underway, and we aim to sustain at those levels with a pipeline of new projects. We've got two projects heading to sanction. Three projects are being derisked. And we aim to also deliver future value. For example, the strategic acquisition Wisting is a good example of that, but we also aim to continue a material exploration program as I've mentioned, we set to again more than replace our resources. The Wisting deal alone as almost two times this year's production shown we continue to grow the business.

18:45 And so I remain really excited by the growth opportunities and prospects ahead, and I'm confident that we can continue to sustain our business in the longer term. So that wraps up the operations over you and with that I will now hand over to Teitur is to review our financials.

Teitur Poulsen

19:04 Okay. Thanks very much Nick and good morning we'll good afternoon, everybody. So, I think third quarter again can be characterized a very solid financial performance of the quarter for us, obviously, driven by the outstanding operational performance. Very strong cash generation overall, and we continue to deliver and therefore to build balance sheet strength. So far of the key financial highlights on this first slide here, and it could been through the production volume, but our financials are as usual driven off sales volumes and you can see in this quarter, we were over-listed by around about seven thousand barrels on equivalent per day with both Edvard Grieg and outlined be more listed while processes all listed during the quarter.

19:50 Hydrocarbon prices is very much in team of day, these days and during third quarter, a very strong realized prices both oil than gas seventy-two dollars for oil and actually overall one hundred dollars of per BOE in intangible gas price, sixteen point eight dollars per MCF. Costs continues to be very much in control and in fact you're seeing you're guiding down full year CapEx guidance for the year. But in the quarter, OpEx of just three dollars per barrel and we had oil and gas investments of three twenty-two million dollars and renewable CapEx, which also includes carbon capture investments of twenty-one million dollars. So, this is now generated yet on other record EBITDA. EBITDAx number of close to zero point three billion dollars and for the first time also cash flows from operations in excess of a billion dollars for one quarter and then generating six seventy-four million dollars of free cash flow before the dividends. And as Nick mentioned, just over two point six billion dollars of net debt at the end of third quarter, which now leaves our net debt to a twelve months trading EBITDA at zero point seven times.

21:08 And look on the next slide and some of the key financial metrics that we measure ourselves on, you can see in the top right, The volume results accredited to eighteen point five million barrels or equivalent, which is thirty eight percent on the same period last year and thirteen percent on the previous quarter. And as I said sales prices BOE seventy-two dollars and point eight zero dollars, which again significant deal on both the prior same period last year, seventy-eight seventy nine percent off and nine percent off on the previous quarter.

21:46 So you can see on EBITDA generation of twenty one percent driven of our total revenue of close to one point five billion dollars so EBITDA of one point two eight billion. Cash flow from operation over one billion dollars. This includes now higher tax installments, three twenty-one million dollars installed in the quarter, which is up from the second quarter. But CFOO will also somewhat positively impacted by an online of working capital of ninety-one million dollars.

22:21 We have in the total investments during the quarter of three thirty-eight million dollars how that leaves free cash flow generation of six seventy-four million dollars which is covered more than five times to dividend we paid out in the quarter of hundred and twenty-eight million dollars and the free cash flow is up fifty nine percent on the previous quarter and net adjusted results for the quarter two thirty-four million dollars.

22:54 And on the next slide, holding in on our realized prices for oil sales. In the bottom that Dated Brent average for the third quarter was seventy-three point fifty dollars, the timing impact in this quarter was a negative zero point five zero. We had this proportion amount of volume listed during August and August the three months during the quarter, August of the weaker pricing months.

23:23 And then we had the fiscal discount of one-point fourty, which is an improvement on second quarter when we had fiscal discount of two dollars and ten. So that lets us with a realized oil price of seventy-one dollar sixty for all the Cargos that we sold during the quarter. And on the chart to the rights, you can see that all Lundin cost was seventy-two dollars, eighty when you include the gas and the [Indiscernible] so actually a higher price than what we achieved for the oil on a standalone basis.

24:02 Then on to the next slide and just a slide on gas, it's not talking that normally shines true in our numbers to the gas revenues given where gas prices have been recently, this is not starting to make an impact on our financials. Just to remind people all our costs solve the spots Edvard Grieg and Alvheim gas goes to some St. Fergus in UK, while the answer to go Kårstø, via the course of terminal in Norway and then on the Dutch markets and all gas sold on day ahead principal.

24:37 And you can see the volume we sold in Q3 just over twelve thousand barrels oil equivalent per day, and you can also see how the gas prices strengthens during the student quarter actually the full year, particularly in the quarter and finishing the quarter in excess of one hundred and twenty dollars per BOE, so very strong gas price realization and as I said on our for the quarter, hundred and one dollars BOE equivalent for our gas sales.

25:09 Then also looking at the working capital trend you can see in the previous fourth quarters, we have continued to build our working capital position That's really been reflected through an the increasing oil price environment over those four quarters and also increasing production. And since that was also the trend in the third quarter you would much expect Q3 also to continue to build working capital, but in fact, what happened here is that we all around working capital is close to hundred million dollars in the quarter. And the reason for that can be explained by those three small bars in the top, right where you can see that in July August were the two months where we lifted the majority of the volume close to seventy five percent but the volume was lifted over those two months, and given that we invoice on a thirty day payment term it means that we've got paid for both July and August, and that's really what led to an online of working capital in the quarter so three, three quarters of the volume was over the first two months, and they are probably got full payment for those volumes.

26:19 If we then go and look at the operating cost and EBITDA margin and operating costs continue to be extremely low mix of industry leading in reality. The NOK has continued to strengthen somewhat and given that all our costs more or less all of our operating costs are not denominated. It's a stronger that leads to somewhat of higher U.S. Dollar costs but nevertheless still just over three dollars per barrel during the quarter and in absolute numbers just below sixty million dollars and we reiterate the full year guidance of three dollars for the full year. And you can also see here on the EBITDA margin continues to be extremely strong, the average for the nine months around about ninety four percent and also ninety four percent in the third quarter.

27:13 Then turning two taxes that we start the top two charts first; this is the tax rate we reported on the face of the income statement. A pre-tax profit up nine thirty-six million dollars and the tax charge of eight hundred million dollars so about the equates to eighty five percent tax rate on phase with the income statement. For that includes FX loss of ninety-seven million dollars and most of that FX loss is none, tax deductible, we effort drives off the effective tax rate. But if we adjust for the FX and some other smaller items then the underlying operational tax rate, we have had is around about seventy seven percent, which is in line with the effect tax in Norway seventy eight percent.

28:01 In terms of cash tax payments, as I mentioned earlier, you can see the bottom here to our third quarter payments three hundred and thirty one million dollars and what you also see here in the fourth quarter, we are going to pay based on market exchange of eight point five, we are paying seven twenty two million dollars of that roundabout about six forty million relates to the twenty twenty one tax installments and another eighty million dollars relates to our capture payment to fully settle our twenty twenty tax bill.

28:35 And we're also providing here a look ahead on the first half next year, is matter of tax installments, we anticipate to pay two fully settle the twenty twenty-one tax bill. So based on oil price deck of seventy to ninety dollars for the fourth quarter this year, we expect to pay in the first half next year somewhere between one point four six billion dollars to one point seven two billion dollars tax installments spread across those two first and second quarter as you can see here. As I said to fully settled in twenty twenty-one tax bill. And you can see also on our balance sheet third quarter, we have booked the tax liability on and four billion dollars relating to this year's tax charge and also the cultural payment to make for twenty twenty.

29:31 Then looking at cash flow generation, organic CFOO nine hundred and twenty-one million dollars and then unwinding off working capital, as I mentioned earlier of ninety-one million dollars. So that takes us about one billion dollars of CFOO generation just in the third quarter, the investments we've been true just below three forty million dollars showed up how we generated free cash flow number six seventy-four million dollars during the quarter.

30:02 The dividends you're paying is one hundred and twenty-eight million dollars per quarter and so for the full year, twenty twenty dividend, we are going to pay five twelve million dollars holding and up these are cash flows for the quarter of five thirty-one million dollars. We definitely released the company with our cash balance at the end of third quarter of eight-fifty-three million dollars. On the liquidity position and debt position on the right here, you see how the net debt is derived. We have two billion dollars of bonds outstanding, and we have one point five billion dollars of Terminals outstanding or a gross debt of point five and as I said, just over eight fifty million dollars of cash, we see it was with a net debt position of two point six billion dollars and at least accompanying with a very solid liquidity position of two point four billion dollars when we had in the term than tried to facility of four point five billion dollars. On the bottom left, you can see the maturity profile of the debt instruments we have outstanding and the average which the year is five point two five years and the option we had no maturities falling out to the end of twenty twenty-three when a permanent of zero point five billion dollars matures.

31:30 And also on the investment grade, the credit rating, continue to have three ratings obviously available and all of those three are still higher that investment grade. Then just a recap on our latest guidance. Nick has been through the production volume and as I said, three dollars of our OpEx is still our full year guidance on that front. As I mentioned, we are taking down our CapEx guidance to seven hundred and seventeen million dollars for the full year, that's driven by some CapEx savings on both Solveig and repeat to better doesn't performance than expected and also some refacing of to the [Indiscernible] CapEx.

32:13 While P&A expenditures increasing to three hundred twenty-five million dollars and a big chunk of that relates to the twenty five percent additional acquisition of the Wisting oil field which has an effective date of course in January this year for therefore we have to accounted for all costs incurred from that point onward. And renewables continues to be hundred million dollars for the full year. Reflecting in this latest Swedish part we are acquired earlier in the year.

32:48 And my last slide then is just to half on the dividends and this – in the third quarter, we paid the second quarter dividend in early July and we have already paid the quarter dividend, which will be reflected in our fourth quarter we paid up in the early October and the big news of course is that the board of the directors anticipate to propose to the AGM next year, an the increase of twenty five percent in dividends to point twenty five, which share will equate on absolute loan growth six forty million dollars of payout, which is still going to be significantly less than half the free cash flow generation we have during this year.

33:32 So that concludes my commentary, and I'll hand back to Nick for concluding remarks.

Nick Walker

33:37 Yeah. Thanks, Teitur, and I've just got one final slide to summarize. I want to leave you with a message that we delivered another set of record results during the quarter. And all of our main business priorities are on track. And the key points listed on this slide, first, our world class assets keep on outperforming yielding record production and operating costs head of guidance. Secondly, we delivered record free cash flow and have newly strong financial outlook for the business which supports the increased dividend proposal that we've talked about. Thirdly, all of our key projects are on track providing growth to over two hundred thousand BOEs per day by twenty twenty-three and in fact, when you reflect back on our capital markets day, we're set to go somewhat higher than that and we have a pipeline of opportunities to sustain at that level. And fourth, as we talked about we've announced yesterday that Wisting acquisition. I think this is a great deal and I think it further supports the long-term production outlook for the company.

34:41 And the fifth element is that we further accelerated our decarbonization plans to be carbon neutral by twenty twenty-three from operational missions and crucially we're already sixty percent of the way there today. So those are our third quarter twenty twenty-one results, thank you for your time. We'd now like to open up the call for your questions. So, I think it's back to you Ed or the operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

35:06 Thank you. [Operator Instructions] First question comes from the line of Sasikanth Chilukuru from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Sasikanth Chilukuru

35:37 Hi good afternoon thanks for taking my questions. I had two please both-related to the Barents Sea. Now that you have acquired the additional twenty five percent stake, you thirty five percent stake in Wisting and you established another core area in the balancing. However, there have been issues of mid-cost escalations or delays with projects associated with the developments in Barents Sea, Goliat, and more more recently and cash, and Wisting is further away from the shore. I was just wondering when you look at how do you actually or how did you actually account for the development risks associated for a project like Wisting, especially before increasing your stake in the projects we are committing to what's likely we do a very big CapEx program.

36:35 The second question was also sticking to the balance, but in terms of exploration twenty twenty-one so far has turned out to be a disappointing year for exploration in this area. You highlight this prospective resources around the Wisting area, will you be restricting your exploration program towards that area and Wisting and are you still optimistic about exploring in the parts of the Barents Sea? Thanks.

Teitur Poulsen

37:02 Good, both good questions, I can’t really comment on Goliat and Johan Castberg, we're not involved in those projects. But what I will say is that we've been Equinor the operator Wisting during development phase. And we enjoy a tremendous performance with Equinor on the Johan on Sverdrup field, and they've done an amazing job to deliver that project of Phase 1 and Phase 2, looks like it's going to come in on schedule and below budget. And so, we think with the right structure with the right focus on the project that we can, there's no reason why a project in the Barents probably delivered efficiently and on schedule and I'm unsure that's the motivation for Equinor fact, I know that is. So, I think we also carry an element of continue and all our numbers and as the project comes closer to sanction you reduce that level of contingency. So, we have quite a wide range of cost estimates. But when you take those cost estimates, we see that we have strong economics even on downside cases. So, I think we're confident that we can move this forward, and I'm sure that the project will be set up in a way to deliver on schedule on budget and so we feel confident about that.

38:23 And then around exploration is true that there hasn't been lot recent success in the Barents, but it's a big area. And there's number of big projects already there Castberg, Wisting, Goliat, Snøhvit and I think there's more to come. And of course, building this material position in Wisting, I think we motivates to explore around Wisting, and we've been building the acreage there with the partners. So, we're excited by those opportunities there's some similar prospects with similar seismic attributes so we see over Wisting in those prospects so those are the opportunities that we have.

39:06 I think we have probably one other Well, we drilled that next year, which is the only other commitment where we have that's closer to Goliat, but we have a big exploration portfolio also in other parts of Norway and would continue to drill in those areas as well. So, hopefully that answers your good questions.

Sasikanth Chilukuru

39:26 Sure. Thanks. If you can just have one follow-up our clarification essentially regarding the acquisition. There's this increase in the E&A expenditure of around sixty-five million dollars related to this Wisting acquisition. I was just wondering will that be a payment towards to [Indiscernible] how do we confident, obviously it already considered in the cash consideration of three and twenty million dollars.

Teitur Poulsen

39:54 That's possible will be cash repayment as we have to make to all these because they effectively been funded in the twenty-five spend on that license from January. And given that our dealers are affects January, we have to repay them whatever they funded as from January to completion of the deal.

Sasikanth Chilukuru

40:10 Okay. Thank you.

Operator

40:13 Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Teodor Nilsen from SP 1 Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Teodor Nilsen

40:25 Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions and also very strong the side two questions here from may first all months. On the dividend versus cash flow types, you pointed out as cash flow this quarter is part times the dividend and then looking into twenty twenty-two and your indication twenty twenty-two dividend it and this it looks like you will pay a pretty low share your earnings and cash flow in dividend. So, I just wonder going forward, should we expect to pay our lower share earnings and free cash flow in the dividends? And secondly, maybe Wisting data you looks very exciting I just wonder the difference in the price you paid for first ten percent to one point eight dollars compared to the two point five dollars you paid now, how much for that is explained by investment come last in until the time deal closing in our own how spend [Indiscernible] Thank you.

Teitur Poulsen

41:27 Yeah. I mean on the dividend, I mean, we've been very clear and we just following on our is really reduced that we want to continue to grow dividend year-on-year and line with our financial performance and that's for this latest proposed dividend increase is doing. Of course, this year's free cash flow number is looking somewhat better because of the taxes installed – phasing off the tax installments. So, there is a catch payment of cash taxes next year as we show on our slide.

41:58 But even so, you're right that our free cash flow should exceed the dividends we are proposing now. So that means that we will continue to delever the balance next year also even after dividend payments, but we need to look at this to the cycle and we need to set the dividend level so that we kind actually follow up the policy of increasing it year-on-year. So, we look out more than just long year we regard a number of years and make sure that we can actually fulfil that increase over that timeframe.

Nick Walker

42:30 And I think on the second question, I mean, the deal we did with the image, didn't just include ten percent of Wisting it also included a share of [Indiscernible] and so when we quoted the purchase price for that deal, it included the resources that we picked up from out. So, if you actually split those out, we played very similar amounts for the Wisting share that we've received from now and the deal that we did last year with it and next year.

Teodor Nilsen

43:02 Okay. Understood. And just [Indiscernible] but thinking the remind me on the gas oil portion?

Nick Walker

43:08 On gas, oil, it's almost a one hundred percent oil it's very, very small amount of gas. It's a shallow field with low pressure. So you don't get much gas, the gas is exported and but there's basically no value in the development.

Teodor Nilsen

43:26 Okay you. That's all for me.

Operator

43:30 Thank. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Alsford with Citigroup. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Michael Alsford

43:38 Thanks. Good afternoon. A couple of for me actually and really following up a little bit on the last question. Around us with cash flow breakdown next year. Could you maybe try to isolate what the catchup payment is the twenty twenty-one tax payment in your guidance for twenty twenty-two tax? And just to pick up on your question around or you're comment around the that you think you'll won't generate free cash flow next year? I'm just wondering what that oil prices is that you need to deliver that because, I guess with the CapEx so CapEx obviously rising probably with the investment. We've got clearly the cash tax increasing substantially. It was sent to me that you would either at least sixty-five dollars to meet that threshold. When you could talk bit about that, please. And then secondly on exploration, you spend seven hundred million dollars this year and it’s unlimited amount of organic reserves that's another year inorganic reserve places, which is still a way to replace reserves, but I was just wondering how do we think about investment going forward, how much the exploration spend should we expect from the business and going forward us in twenty twenty-two and beyond? Thanks.

Teitur Poulsen

44:52 Yeah Michael maybe I will start on your tax question. I mean, what we are guiding on the slide on tax is a payment in Q1 of next year of roundabout five seventy-five million dollars and then another two tax installments in Q2 next year of one point one billion dollars – one point one billion dollars, so that makes a total payment of one point four million dollars to one point seven billion dollars depending on what realized price we get in the fourth quarter the quarter we currently.

45:27 So those taxes zones fully relates to the twenty twenty-one tax charge that we are accruing forward. And then it's only from August next year [Indiscernible] paying taxes installments relating to twenty twenty two and we haven't given any further guidance on that in terms of what that tax charge will be, but it's obviously clear that when you look at the cash taxes we have to pay next year, they are going to be significantly higher than taxes we have paid this year because of twenty twenty fiscal year what's a much weaker year macro wise, so therefore the tax bill from twenty twenty spilling in the twenty twenty one was significantly lower.

46:14 But we will give further guidance on our partial breakdown for twenty twenty-two as we normally do including what oil prices we need to achieve for breakeven pre and post the dividend payments?

Nick Walker

46:28 And then Michael for your question around exploration. I think the way to look at this is that we see exploration and resource growth come in in multiple areas. First of all, step out around our world class fields and then near fields exploration opportunities in the mature areas in the basins. And then a component that we dedicated to the Frontier basins where we see higher award but higher risk and then we supplement that with opportunity at acquisitions that I see all of those as levers to continue to sustain and growth the resource base for the business.

47:04 I think it's fair to say, we haven't had much success on the frontier exploration opportunities for a while. But the other areas, I think we've had a lot of success on their field set outs and of course, some of the acquisitions, I think have been very very accretive. And I think if you look over the last five years, we've had one hundred and fifty percent resource replacement ratio, average over that period of time. So, for every barrel, we've produced in the last five years, we've added one and point five barrels so going the business. And then I think I'm quite confident now looking at where we are in the business that we're going to have a resource replacement ratio this year so toward two times, what we produce and Wisting alone does that and so again growing the business, so, I think we've had a lot of success growing the business. I think we can keep doing it. But yes, it's true that our frontier areas haven't, the exploration haven't particularly delivered for us. But I guess, for me, it doesn't matter to where it comes as long as it comes and that's what we've been doing.

48:05 I think when you look at the expenditure levels, I think we've got quite a heavy load of appraisal spend this year in exploration appraisal spend. So that's quite a big component all of the for example, the study money that we talked about on Wisting goes into that bucket and we've got a number of appraisal wells. So relatively speaking of three twenty-five million dollars that we're guiding for this year. It's a relatively small amount is on sort of frontier exploration areas. I think we've tended to guide somewhere between two and three hundred million dollars per year on an exploration appraisal and we haven't really set our plans for next year. But we will do that around a capital markets day. It's coming together at the moment, but you can expect it to be in that sort of range for next year. Hopefully that I answered to your question.

Michael Alsford

48:59 It is. Thanks, Nick and Thanks Teitur.

Operator

49:04 Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Yoann Charenton of Société Générale. Please go-ahead line is open.

Yoann Charenton

49:12 Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for the presentation. Just would like to ask a few questions again on the Barents Sea. Is it fair to say that bringing forward the dividend of grade announcement which comes something like three months ahead of CMD has a lot to do with the Wisting deal announced last night? I'm just trying to understand there is basically a link between the timing of the dividend and upgrade announcement and the Wisting deal. Then again, on the Barents Sea, you refer to that area in the vicinity of Wisting and you stated basically that there is prospective resource potential of five hundred million, or much of these can be targeted next year as part of your E&A program? And then maybe a final question looking away from the Barents Sea and thinking about the all Wall creek area, are you able to say how much of the reduction you had this year in your development expenditure budget, came from these better-than-expected trading settlements at Edvard Grieg and Solveig? Thank you.

Nick Walker

50:33 Okay. Good questions. In terms of the expiration area around Wisting. We see some good prospects there and but Wisting on a development times scale, which will be twenty twenty-eight first production and then won't have capacity for some years after that. So, I think what we're looking at is the exploration will come some years from now. The first step is to put the acres together and develop the plans and really we need to explore in the timeframe that can keep the facilities full in the long term because these would be tie back type opportunities to Wisting. So, hopefully that gives you a sense it may be three or four years from now that we start to drill some of these opportunities. So, it's good upside and we'll continue to study them and seismic surveys. And analysis to move those forward. In terms of the timing of the two announcements, it's absolutely the correlation between them. I think in terms of bringing forward, our dividend announcement is the business is in such great shape we keep getting out so many questions around what's the dividend going being for next year and we thought it would be good to provide some forward guidance rather than wait to our capital markets day at the end of January. So, there's absolutely no correlation between the two of the businesses is able to fund both growth and deleverage the business as well as fund a growing dividend. So, we don't see there's any conflict there. And then your final question, I didn't follow exactly what it was around every degree.

Teitur Poulsen

52:16 It was on the CapEx savings. So, we are reducing it from eight fifty to seven seventy. So, it's around about eighty million dollars draw and in a lot of numbers, out relates to [Indiscernible] most of the savings on Solveig and Edvard Grieg.

Yoann Charenton

52:37 Very clear. Got it. Thank you.

Operator

52:43 Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Karl Fredrik Schjøtt-Pedersen of ABG. Karl, please go ahead, your line is open.

Karl Fredrik Schjøtt-Pedersen

52:52 Thank you, guys. Thanks for the presentation and thank you for taking my questions. I have two, it’s, both related to Wisting. First, is there [Indiscernible] that would have been developed without the temporary tax regime in Norway and as a kind of talk to that question. What is the twenty-twenty timeline line is not met? Is it something that we should expect to be developed regardless and the second question is, if it proves that electrification of Wisting is not feasible? If it's taken asset that you would be keen or is it an asset that does not speak with your low carbon strategy?

Nick Walker

53:39 Yeah. I mean In terms of the timing, I mean, it's absolutely on the trajectory to get sanctions at the end of next year. So, I don't think there's any quite you about that happening there's a lot of motivation to do that. The projects going to make concept select about sort the defining the exact concept, which is currently very shortly and actually the feed contract has been awarded to active solutions already. So, this is moving forward in my view, and we're very confident that we'll get to PDO at the end of next year. And in terms of, could you remind me of your second question again?

Karl Fredrik Schjøtt-Pedersen

54:20 That is regarding electrification. If it proves not to be taken.

Nick Walker

54:24 Yeah. Of course, sure in terms of electrification, the technology as the offshore, but the technology is well advanced for doing this and it's perfectly feasible to do it. To give you a sense has been a recent connected built from the UK to Norway, which is further discipline than that and that's become operational. So, I don't think there's any doubt Wisting going to electrified.

Karl Fredrik Schjøtt-Pedersen

54:49 It's also feasible from an economic call point be.

Nick Walker

54:51 Yes. Yes, it's all part of the project concept that's being defined at the moment and has been engineered for a sanction at the end of next year.

Karl Fredrik Schjøtt-Pedersen

55:02 Thank you.

Operator

55:05 Our next question comes from the line of James Thompson at JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open. James, go ahead.

James Thompson

55:14 Thanks. I have three questions to me, actually. First of all, are we now into a time where effectively, it's kind of continuous drilling on Edvard Grieg I mean you kind of. First in Infill campaign, you now talking about another one, I mean should we just expect it now to be a sort of consistent drilling program there? And then secondly on Edward Grieg, you kind of formally increase your allocation in the facility now. I think you talked about sort of ninety-five heading up upwards. I mean, obviously you've got for access to it at early time, but there's sort of a form of change in. The amount you're able to utilize every day.

Nick Walker

55:55 Good questions. We just come to the end of the current Infill drilling campaign three wells. The rig will depart from the fields every shortly. And then we are starting to plan another infill campaign, which we haven't defined when the time is going to be.

56:12 And so that could be a year or two away. We need to define what the program is going to be we'll probably do another four de-seismic survey next year, which will help define the opportunities. And of course, we would like to continue to see field performance, but I think it's probably not going to be the final Infill program when we do the next one. So, I'm sure we'll be drilling here on and off for many years and not just in the field, but around it, because I think there's lots of opportunity. So, you can see developments of the full field on the rows and there is a potential and further phase so by and other exploration place in the area. So, I think we'll be drilling overall in the whole area for many, many years.

James Thompson

56:59 Okay. And sort of I guess, not am much feeling on the field itself, next when you got [Indiscernible].

Nick Walker

57:07 Pardon what?

James Thompson

57:09 No, I'm going to be getting much [Indiscernible] next year.

Nick Walker

57:10 [Indiscernible] on the great next year and then fact so we will be completing the Phase 1 development drilling. So, by the end of first quarter, we should be finished with the water injectors that we need to drill there and then the rig will depart that field. So, what we're now doing is starting to plan for the future phases, full fields on Rolvsnes if we see success with the extended Well test. As Phase 2 Solveig both of those projects hopefully, we can move forward at the end of the next year and I'm hoping during next year, we can also define another phase of infill drilling assets Grieg. So, as I say, I think we'll be drilling here for many years as lots of upside.

James Thompson

57:56 Okay. That's clear. Just on Wisting, I mean, obviously you've got quite a big statement and now you able to give us any color at this stage in terms of the kind of CapEx that you're going to be exposed to ahead of first oil?

Nick Walker

57:10 No, we're not. I think we can, we tend to update on our capital guidance outlook at a capital markets day and I think we'll do that again and it's a bit early to be doing that particularly given the projects in the definition stage. So, something for the future.

James Thompson

58:29 Okay. Okay. I thought it's quite interesting in your pack that you talked about the amount of gas that you are going to be able to sell because of the electrification strategy in twenty twenty-three. I mean, I think that's one part interested to know as well. Carbon prices have been going up and up in twenty twenty-one. Do you have a good estimate for how much you save dollar terms by your electrification strategy this year? And the second part on that kind of cost angle is, you starting to see much cost inflation at all in Norway. I mean, clearly, your operating costs are sector leading. But prices are rising and I'm sure the service contract doesn't want to get paid. So, you're seeing much pressure there?

Nick Walker

59:15 So on the first question, I think it's well known that carbon taxes in Norway at the moment just over one hundred dollars a ton and it was announced that all while ago that they would progressively increase to two forty dollars a ton by two thousand thirty. If you look like for full field on that electrification net to us. We're saving through electrification about one point four billion dollars on carbon taxes by electrification. So, it's material and so big part of the value creation that we get from it. And of course, we don't as carbon tax go up, we're not going to be paying anymore. So, it gets spectrum better. In terms of inflation, I think it's a good question and I think obviously, we are going to see some inflation. I think we haven't seen it into the services yet. I think still things like drilling activity is not is relatively modest.

60:15 So I think in terms of that area, we're probably okay for now. But I think of course where we need materials that sort our worldwide market like still, for example, I'm sure we're going to see growth. We haven't already seen it into our business, but as we start to define new projects, I'm sure we're going to see cost growth there, but we've already I think built in latest cost growth into the outlets that we have, but it's going to be sort of clear to us that we need to understand what this looks like going forward and are we looking at short-term inflation or is it longer term structural change?

James Thompson

60:56 Okay, all right.

Operator

61:00 Thank. Our next question comes from the line of Al Stanton at RBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Al Stanton

61:08 Yes. Good afternoon, guys I've just got one question, I'll be fairly quick and it's for tighter. I don't think it's spoke out in the presentation, but I think it is in today's release that your forecast for fourth quarter cash flow from operations is four hundred million dollars to five hundred million dollars which is a bit less than I'm assuming and you're also guiding to either no free cash flow or negative free cash flow of two hundred million dollars. So, I'm wondering In addition to the big tax was seven hundred million dollars tax bill and the three twenty million dollars acquisition, is there any other big chunky numbers that we should just look out for were in fourth quarter?

Teitur Poulsen

61:46 Not really, but the reason why there could be flat to even negative free cash flow during the fourth quarter is obviously a movement in working capital, which is a bit more tricky to forecast them per predict which is why we left those our ourselves are a little bit more of margin on that particular range in addition to movements in affluent and E&A programs.

Al Stanton

62:12 Okay. I will ask last second question, then if I may, this one for mix. The disclosure In Norway better than we have in the UK. And so, the Lancaster field, the granite factored granite basement was being produced There wasn't that much clarity on water cut, but we will get the water cut figures rose nest. Is there any guidance or anything that we should worry about when we're looking at the production figures?

Nick Walker

62:41 No, I mean, it's too early for us to update. And it's not been producing for very long, but what I will is that the early production data in line of the expectations are shaping I think it's very positive. But of course, there's the water cut development in the field is key to understanding it. And also, the pressure performance of the field will be also key to understand it connected to a big enough volume. And so, it's going to be exciting to see the results over the next year, because that's going to be key to defining whether we can move forward the full development.

63:13 I will say it's a different type of geology than Lancaster so the difference here is that this is not just the fraction-based number, but it's also weather. So, you have for us secondary growth in the basement. So, the key here is to see that that responds and that's what but he is about extended. So, too early to really give you any sense of how it's perform other than it's in line with expectations.

Al Stanton

63:40 Okay. Thanks, guys.

Operator

63:44 Thank you. And as there are no further questions on the side at this time, I'll hand back to Ed for any questions on the web.

Edward Westropp

63:51 Yeah, thanks very much. We've actually got two from web. So just quickly run through. One, first one is from [Indiscernible]. Your production from twenty-five to twenty thirty actually from your current producing asset base could potentially call by that period, which things should now offset some of this? Did you see further development projects, or you had people longer term production to decline?

Nick Walker

64:20 I mean it's a good question. And I can say at some points our fields would decline, but I think the still lots of upside in the Edvard Grieg area and [Indiscernible] area, and particularly in Johan Sverdrup and I think all of those things are going to push the profile out and of course Wisting adds to that. And we would expect to see our exploration approval program also add to that. So, I think we're pretty confident that we can continue sustain the business longer term. And I think we've demonstrated that our assets continue to grow and craig value and I think there's lots of opportunity to continue to do that longer term them.

Edward Westropp

64:58 The last question is our name, sorry, a shareholder. Will we increased stake in Wisting impact twenty twenty two CapEx and E&A budget? Are there any ways you can guide on the increased state model these CapEx manner in the next year?

Nick Walker

65:20 Yeah, it will latter to market, but obviously, next year to big CapEx number really relates to, Phase 2 to complete that project. So, and whatever expenditure will be on Wisting will be relatively modest and the big scheme of our public topics program next year.

Teitur Poulsen

65:37 But indeed, our capital drops relatively quickly next year to. So, Johan Sverdrup comes to an end. So, and the other agreed projects complete. So, actually, you should be looking at CapEx significantly down on this year next year.

Edward Westropp

65:55 Thanks very much. And thanks very much on the order listening in. That concludes the Q3 twenty twenty-one call. If you have any other questions or more detail, please drop me [Indiscernible]. Thanks very much.

Nick Walker

66:11 Thank you.

Teitur Poulsen

66:13 Thank you.