Secrecy begets tyranny." - Robert A. Heinlein

The last time we did an assessment on REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was in mid-October of 2019. At the time, the world was on the cusp of a pandemic that would roil the global economy and initiate never before seen lock downs across the entire western world and a good portion of the rest of the globe. Obviously, a lot has happened for the manufacturer of specialty vehicles since we last looked in on it. It is time, therefore, to revisit on investment thesis around REV Group. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

REV Group is based just outside of Milwaukee. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles such as buses, fire engines and ambulances, and related aftermarket parts and services. The stock currently trades at right at $15.00 a share and sports an approximate $950 market capitalization.

Recent Events:

On September 8th, the company posted second quarter numbers. GAAP EPS came in at 36 cents a share, a nickel better than expectations. This equates to $24.5 million in net income for the quarter, up substantially from the over $6 million net income the company produced in 3Q2020. However, revenues grew only two percent from the same period a year ago to just under $595 million. More importantly, management took full-year guidance down $150 million to a new range of $2.3B to $2.45B versus the analyst consensus of just under $2.55B. The stock held up well that day given revised down guidance but has continued to drift down overall since those results hit. Management attributed the slowing revenue growth to supply chain and labor challenges that impacted their top line numbers and guidance. Unfortunately, both issues are endemic throughout the manufacturing footprint across the nation at the moment.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter 2021 was $41.6 million, a big improvement over the $21.4 million in 3Q2020. Through three quarters of 2021, operations have generated net cash of just over $100 million. This is just over four times the amount they generated in the first half of 2020. The company also ended the third quarter with an impressive $2.7 billion order backlog, which was a company record.

Source: August Company Presentation

The revenue shortfall is solely contained in the company's Fire & Emergency (F&E) division which generated approximately 45% of overall sales in the quarter. Sales were down 12% from the year-ago period. Commercial net sales were up just a tad over 20% to just north of $112 million, while Recreation sales came in just above $212 million, which was better than a 16% improvement from the year ago period. On the bright side, demand is strong and order backlog is large in the F&E segment. If supply/labor issues start to dissipate in the quarters ahead, this segment could be a significant tailwind to earnings and sales growth. Material and labor shortages impacted production lines in the company's other divisions, but they still delivered significant sales/earnings growth.

Source: August Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analyst firms are not sanguine about the company's prospects at the moment. Given the guidance from the recent quarterly earnings report, that is not hard to understand. Four of them including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have issued or reiterated Hold, Sell or Neutral ratings on the stock so far this year. Price targets proffered by these pessimistic voice range from $9 to $19 a share. Morgan Stanley was the last analyst firm to chime in on REVG, reissuing an Equal Weight rating on the shares but lowering its price target a buck a share on October 13th to $17.

Robert W. Baird seems to be the lone optimist on the stock right now, maintaining an Outperform rating and $25 price target that came out right after the recent quarterly results. Baird's analyst acknowledges current production issues but sees a new share repurchase program of up to $150 million and a stronger free cash flow outlook providing support.

Insiders are still showing confidence in the shares, as insider buying has easily topped insider selling so far in 2021. The last insider transaction was a 50,000 share buy right at current trading levels on June 21st by a director at the company.

Source: August Company Presentation

REV Group seems to have a solid balance sheet that is supporting a small dividend payout and potentially significant $150 million stock buyback program that was just recently announced. At current trading levels, that is over 15% of outstanding float. The company reduced its net debt by over $55 million during the third quarter.

Verdict:

Source: August Company Presentation

The stock is not expensive with an approximate 10% cash flow yield based on the company's updated guidance. A large stock buyback program should also put a decent floor under the stock as well, and insiders are still net buyers of the stock. That said, the analyst community is negative on the shares and labor and supply challenges are likely to be present for at least a couple of more quarters. This leads me to believe the stock could continue to trade sideways. I still have my initial shares purchased at the time of my last article on this name. However, they are within covered call holdings which I have 'rolled' a couple of times. That will probably continue to be my trading direction in this name until the company works through its current production issues.