Beyond The Hype has written in the past about Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) intended acquisition of Xilinx (XLNX).

AMD And Xilinx Deal: A Xilinx Investor Perspective

AMD-Xilinx Acquisition: AMD Investor Perspective

Inefficiency Of AMD-Xilinx Merger Arbitrage Provides A High ROI Opportunity

As such, there is not much new ground to cover about the merits and demerits of the acquisition. With XLNX-AMD deal spread still at highly elevated levels, there is clearly some nervousness among Xilinx investors on when the deal will close or if China will block the deal. The pertinent question for investors nowadays is if and when this acquisition will close.

On Tuesday, AMD’s Q3 2021 earnings call provided some clarity on the subject. Management addressed Xilinx acquisition two different times during the call with the following comments:

“Turning to our Xilinx acquisition, we are making good progress towards securing the required regulatory approvals, and remain on track to close by the end of the year. This Xilinx acquisition provides significant benefits to AMD, including expanding our product portfolio with leadership, adaptive computing, and AI solutions. And further diversifying our customer base into complementary markets, including wired and wireless communications, industrial, and automotive.” “So, look, we've been working diligently on the closure of the Xilinx acquisition. I would say we are through the vast majority of what we need to do in the regulatory front. We're finishing up here and there's a -- there's very good progress on the integration side. So, we've done a lot on the integration. I think we're excited with the plans that we have, and then on the regulatory front, again as I said in the prepared remarks, we've made good progress and we believe we're on track to close at the end of the year.”

Clearly, the language is showing considerable confidence in getting the deal done. The talk about integration treats the matter almost like a fait accompli. The only real question about the deal may be the timing of when it will close. Management commentary in one instance says the close is “by the end of the year” and in the other, it is “at the end of the year”. Of course, this language did not go unnoticed. As can be seen from the image below, the XLNX-AMD deal gap was reduced by about 6% on Wednesday.

Source: UpNDown

On Wednesday, after close, Xilinx announced its quarterly results and the Q2 FY2022 earnings report shed new light into the subject:

As can be seen from the language above, given the delays in the deal, Xilinx board now has the option to reinitiate the previously stopped dividend per the terms of the merger agreement and they have announced their intent to exercise the option.

What does reinstating of dividend mean in financial terms?

Xilinx, at the end of Q2 FY22, had about 248M basic shares outstanding (250M fully diluted). Assuming that the basic share count is used for dividends, Xilinx will be disbursing approximately $92M in dividends to stockholders if the deal does not close by November 8th. Let us call that approximately $100M including any fees and handling costs. In other words, AMD will be acquiring a $100M poorer Xilinx if the deal gets delayed past November 8th. $100M is a substantial amount! Clearly, there is a strong incentive for AMD to complete this acquisition prior to November 8th.

Interestingly, November 8th has another significance. This is also the date that AMD will be hosting its Accelerated Data Center event. While the Press Release about the event makes no reference to Xilinx, it would be odd for AMD to host this specific event prior to the Xilinx acquisition. Firstly, Xilinx prides itself on being a player in Data Center Acceleration. Note Xilinx’s emphasis on Data Center Acceleration from its website.

Source: Xilinx website

Furthermore, a check of SEC filings shows that AMD has prominently pitched Xilinx’s Data Center capabilities in the context of its acquisition announcement. The images below show how AMD pitched Xilinx acquisition to investors on October 27, 2020.

Source: AMD SEC filing

Given this backdrop, does it make sense for AMD to conduct a Data Center Acceleration event on November 8th if Xilinx is not already on board?

Unlikely.

Would AMD management have waited a few more weeks for the Xilinx merger to complete “by the end of the year” or “at the end of the year” before conducting this event?

Likely.

Considering the two factors, the $100M dividend expense and the Data Center Acceleration event, it seems highly likely that Xilinx acquisition is set to close by November 8th. This possibly indicates that AMD will get approval from China this week or the next week. If so, Xilinx stock should shoot up very quickly during this time and the deal gap should narrow sharply in the coming days.

As of the market close on Wednesday, Xilinx is still trading at a 16.5% discount to its value based on the deal conversion rate. This is the size of potential upside in a couple of weeks assuming AMD stock price holds at the current levels. Even if the thesis is not realized, the deal should close in just a few more weeks per management commentary. 16.5% in a month or two is not shabby either.

Xilinx appears to be a terrific buy here. We like the odds of 16.5% ROI in less than 2 weeks.