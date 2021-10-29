A Massive Week For EV Stocks As Facebook Goes Meta
Stocks gained for a fourth straight week as most companies reported earnings that beat analyst estimates.
At the time of this writing (3pm EDT on Friday), tech stocks are leading the way for the second straight week with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) up 2.3%. The S&P 500 (SP500) is up 0.6% while Dow Industrials (DJI) have gained 0.2%.
Winners & Losers
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was one of the biggest winners. Shares started to rally early in the week after Tesla passed the $1 trillion valuation threshold. Midweek came the announcement of a deal with Hertz Global (HTZZ). Other electric vehicle stocks saw big gains as well, led by Lucid Group (LCID) which advanced 45% this week. LCID was also helped by its announcement that it would deliver vehicles as early as this weekend.
Shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH) rallied after the company beat earnings expectations and raised guidance. This took alternative energy names higher, including solar stocks and clean energy ETFs: SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), SunPower (SPWR), Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS), and Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) were just some of the names. ENPH was also named as a favorite by Bank of America ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
Microsoft (MSFT) gained more than 4% this week as it replaced Apple (AAPL) as the most valuable company and posted strong earnings. Google (GOOG) also gained after its earnings, setting a new all-time high.
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) made a splash with its re-branding to Meta but the stock declined by 7% this week. The video was mocked and ridiculed on social media but it's worth noting that FB recovered about 2% today, its first day after the announcement.
Other losers this week included Twitter (TWTR), down 17%, and defense contractors Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Lockheed Martin (LMT), both down about 11% after cautioning of supply chain issues. Robinhood (HOOD) dropped 14% after reporting earnings. Visa (V) is down 9% after disappointing analysts with its outlook.
What Caught Our Attention This Week
- Kim: Facebook's rebranding to Meta and what that is doing for the acronym formerly known as FAANG;
- Brad: Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) overtaking Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) in the meme coin 'flippening';
- Stephen: Jack Dorsey and Cathie Wood on hyperinflation;
- Nat: The next commodities supercycle is upon us.
