One of the biggest challenges facing investors today is an inability to generate any significant degree of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is a particularly big problem for retirees since they have to depend on their portfolios to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. The cause of this is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve since the last financial crisis and unfortunately, they do not appear likely to change any time soon. Fortunately, there are some ways around this. One of the best of these is to invest in a closed-end fund that specializes in the generation of income. These entities can provide investors with a diversified portfolio that can in many cases produce higher yields than most other things in the market. In this article, we will discuss one of these funds. This fund is the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV), which currently yields 4.92%. This is not as much as many other funds yield but it is certainly better than most common stocks and bonds. Therefore, let us investigate and see if this fund could be right for your portfolio.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has the stated objective of providing a high level of total return. This is certainly not unusual as most equity funds have a similar objective. Those investors that are looking for income should not necessarily be turned off by this as the provision of current income is a component of total return but this fund does not explicitly state that. The fund’s general strategy is to invest its assets in dividend-paying stocks, which is a very common strategy among many equity income funds. This is also a popular strategy among investors since a growing business will frequently see a rising stock price and growing dividends. This helps to counteract the effects of inflation, which is a very important thing today. Thus, on the surface, this fund has many appealing qualities.

Several of the largest positions in the fund are likely to be familiar to most people reading this. Here they are:

There are quite a few companies on this list that are rather unusual to see in the largest positions in a fund. In fact, JPMorgan Chase & Company (JPM), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG) are the only companies that are quite common to see. This is something that certainly differentiates this fund from its peers. It could also make the fund an attractive holding for someone that is invested in multiple funds. This is because it has the effect of reducing concentration risk. Concentration risk refers to the tendency of fund managers to hold the same assets, which creates a problem for people invested in multiple funds. Basically, the investor may believe that they hold a diversified portfolio but they actually do not because all of their funds are invested in exactly the same things. The fact that this fund’s portfolio is different from many other funds could allow it to fix this problem and provide actual diversity to a portfolio of multiple funds.

The overwhelming majority of these companies are American. In fact, only Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) and Sony (SONY) are not. This may lead someone to think that the fund is overwhelmingly invested in the United States. This is certainly the case as 80% of its stocks are based in the country:

The United States only accounts for just under a quarter of global gross domestic product and about 40% of global market capitalization. Thus, the fund is clearly overweighted to the country relative to its actual representation in the global economy. With that said though, this fund does not bill itself as a global fund so this is not as relevant of a criticism as it would be for many of its peers. The fund does have the ability to invest in global markets though, which could be a good thing going forward as management could move its assets abroad should risk increase in the American market. As I discussed in a previous article, the American market looks incredibly overvalued relative to many foreign ones, which could present risks to investors going forward. This is a direct result of many years of outperformance in this market so it does make sense for the fund to be so heavily invested in that nation for the time being.

Although the fund is not exactly internationally diversified, it is reasonably well-diversified across sectors. We can see this quite well here:

This is something that is very nice to see because every sector has different fundamental dynamics. We saw this quite well during the coronavirus pandemic. During this event, the hospitality and retail sectors were devastated while sectors such and healthcare and especially technology held up incredibly well. Thus, a diversified portfolio would have seen much smaller losses than one invested in one of the troubled sectors because the strong sectors help to offset the weak ones. Admittedly, this does reduce the gains a bit as everything returns to normal but the reduction of risk is more important.

One thing that we do note is that the largest sector in the fund is financials. This sector was the focal point of the fears of many investors during the recent pandemic because of the substantial number of people that were out of work. In short, the concern was that people would not be able to make their loan payments, which would cause trouble for the banks. Fortunately, though, these fears proved to be unfounded and the sector has since recovered. The large weighting to this sector does overall make a great deal of sense though due to the fund’s focus on dividend-paying stocks. This is due to the fund having among the largest dividend yields in the market. Thus, these companies provide it with a relatively large amount of income that it can pass through to us as investors. Obviously, more income is better than less.

The Problem For Investors

As noted in the introduction, one of the biggest problems facing investors today is an inability to generate any significant amount of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is an especially big problem for retirees since they are dependent on their portfolios to produce the income that they need to finance their lifestyles and pay their bills. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve for more than a decade. Specifically, this refers to the central bank’s control over the federal funds rate. This is the rate that the nation’s commercial banks charge each other for overnight loans. As we can see here, the central bank cut this rate to all-time lows in 2007 following the collapse of Lehman Brothers and left it there for more than a decade until the Trump Administration. Although the bank did attempt to raise the rate at that time, it remained very low by historical standards. This all changed with the outbreak of the pandemic when the bank once again cut the rate to all-time lows, where it remains today:

As of the time of writing, the rate sits at 0.08%. This is important because this rate influences the rate of everything else in the economy. This is the reason why mortgages currently have such low rates. It is also the reason why bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit yield essentially nothing. This is forced retirees to pursue other options to obtain the money that they need to finance their lifestyles.

The primary option that many have chosen to pursue is to move their money from safe bank accounts and put it into risk assets such as stocks and bonds. This influx of new money into the capital markets is one reason why we have seen such tremendous asset inflation in the capital markets over the past several years. This has certainly proven to be a very good thing for those seeking capital gains but it has also had the unfortunate effect of suppressing yields. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the S&P 500 index (SPY), which only yields 1.24% as of the time of writing. The bond market is not really any better as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) only yields 1.82% currently. At these yields, a $1 million portfolio would produce less income than a minimum wage job.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is able to do much better than this due largely to the assets that it invests in. As of the time of the writing, the fund boasts a 4.92% yield. This is far from the highest yield available from a closed-end fund but it is still sufficient to kick the income off of our hypothetical $1 million portfolio up to $49,200 annually. This allows for a reasonable retirement lifestyle in many areas when combined with Social Security, although it may admittedly still not be as glamorous as what someone that managed to amass $1 million in assets would desire.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, the primary objective of the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is to generate a high level of total return. With that said though, the name of the fund implies that it does consider to be the provision of income to be a significant part of its total return objective even if the fund does not explicitly state that. Thus, it is highly likely that it will be paying out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund currently pays out a distribution of $0.11 per share monthly ($1.32 per share annually), which gives it a 4.92% yield at the current price. The fund’s distribution history is quite encouraging as well as it has been steadily increasing it in the years since the financial crisis:

This rather positive distribution history may appeal to more conservative investors looking for a steady and stable source of income, even if it does not boast the highest yield in the space. These same investors may also be attracted to the fact that the fund’s distributions are entirely classified as dividend income with no return of capital component:

The reason why this may be attractive is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any kind of extended basis. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as a return of capital though, such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. We apparently do not have to worry about that here, however. With that said, as I have pointed out in the past, it is possible for these distributions to be misclassified. As such, we should investigate exactly how the fund is financing its distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we have a reasonably recent report that we can consult for that task. The fund’s most current financial report corresponds to the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. This was a relatively strong period of time for the market so let us investigate to see how well the fund was able to take advantage of it. During the period, the fund received a total of $29,660,883 in dividends net of foreign withholding taxes and $53,177 in income from the assets in its portfolio. This gives it a total of $29,714,060 in income coming in the door. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $14,554,669 available for the shareholders. This was nowhere close to enough to cover the $59,686,443 that it actually paid out to the investors. There are other ways for the fund to make money to pay its distribution though, such as through capital gains. It was quite successful at that during the period. The fund reported a net realized gain of $95,451,219 and a net unrealized gain of $290,273,832 in the first half of the year, which was easily enough to cover the distributions that were paid out. Thus, these distributions are most certainly not exclusively dividend income but it was able to cover them regardless. This should provide comfort to those investors that do want to hold the fund for the strong distribution history.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, the usual way to value it is to look at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are purchasing the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is most certainly the case here. As of October 27, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the fund had a net asset value of $29.42 per share but the shares only trade hands for $26.82 per share. That gives the fund a discount of 8.84% to net asset value. That is not quite as good as the 9.29% discount that the fund has boasted on average over the past month but it is still more than reasonable in today’s market. Overall, this fund may be worth considering.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust appears to offer an excellent opportunity for an investor that desires a stable and secure source of income that grows over time. The fund offers a significant amount of diversification, which should improve its safety somewhat. The price is likewise reasonable. With that said though, the yield is nowhere near as attractive as what some other funds offer so an investor that needs a large amount of income today may want to look elsewhere. However, the fund's historical distribution growth could be quite appealing to someone that is seeking a very long-term growth vehicle.