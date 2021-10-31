EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/E+ via Getty Images

The aviation industry suffered greatly in 2020, with airlines canceling flights en masse due to the pandemic. One would assume that a company which leases aviation equipment would be in very poor financial condition. However, even though earnings were impacted by the pandemic, Fortress Transportation (NASDAQ:FTAI) still has generated more than enough Funds Available for Distribution, FAD, to amply support all four of its distributions in 2020 and in 2021.

Like many other companies, FTAI's price/share got slammed in 2020. However, it has bounced back since the last time we covered it in November 2020, delivering a total return of ~65%. Its two preferred units also had better total returns than the S&P 500:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment leases aircraft and aircraft engines.

Equipment Leasing forms 55% of FTAI's book value, with Aviation Leasing bringing in the majority of its EBITDA (more on this in the Segments section). Management increased FTAI's Infrastructure asset base in July 2021 with the acquisition of Transtar Rail from U.S. Steel Corporation for ~$640M.

Transtar owns and operates a total of six rail properties connected to U.S. Steel’s largest production facilities, and also provides rail service to third parties.

FTAI is on track by the end of 2021 to become one of the first hydrogen fuel power plants in North America and the first worldwide in a GE H-class turbine. It also owns 250 plus developable acres on the East coast, which management feels are ideally suited and likely to be utilized for staging and manufacturing of offshore wind farm components and new plastics recycling facilities.

FTAI's Long Ridge facility has a seven- to 10-year fixed price power to sale contracts that start in early 2022 with investment grade counterparties for 94% of the plant’s output.

Its Jefferson Terminal has a new 10-year contract with Exxon Mobil (XOM). The new operation will utilize the recently built pipelines connecting Jefferson with the Exxon Mobil Beaumont refinery, which is undergoing a major expansion and Jefferson's marine docks.

(FTAI site)

Company Splitting Into 2:

With its recent Transtar and Exxon deals consummated, management accelerating the timeline to split aerospace and infrastructure into two companies and eliminate K-1s for shareholders.

They're targeting to maintaining the same level of debt for both companies, with BB ratings. The infrastructure business would be in U.S. domestic seaport, with most of its growth projects financed. The aviation business will be a non-U.S. corporation, with corporate debt. They expect the aviation company to pay higher dividends than the infrastructure company.

Earnings:

Due to its capital-intensive business model, FTAI has a lot of Depreciation & Amortization non-cash charges, which send its quarterly income into negative territory. Hence, they use Adjusted EBITDA as a more meaningful metric for company earnings. They also use Funds available for distribution, FAD, for their distribution sustainability metric.

Q3 '21 EBITDA grew 65% vs. Q3 '20, and 42% vs. Q2 '21, while FAD was flat year-over-year, and down -43% in Q3 '21.

(FTAI site)

As you'd expect from a company whose main earnings come from aviation assets, FTAI was hit hard by the pandemic in 2020, with large declines across the board.

2021 has seen an improvement in revenue and EBITDA, while FAD has declined by -33%. FTAI has had ~$27M more in operating expenses so far in 2021, and ~$53M more in interest expenses.

Equipment Leasing revenue jumped ~20% vs. Q2 '21, and 41% vs. the easy comp of $66.5M in Q3 '20, with ~61% of it coming from aircraft leasing, as that industry continued to improve in 2021.

(FTAI site)

The aviation segment had its best quarterly ROE, at 9.9%, Adjusted Net Income, and annualized EBITDA figures of the last six quarters in Q3 '21.

(FTAI site)

The new Transtar business began for FTAI on ~7/28/21, but still generated $11.5M in EBITDA. Steel & General Merchandise, and Coke dominated its volumes, as you'd expect from its connection to US Steel:

(FTAI site)

Overall, Aviation Leasing's EBITDA has grown 2.34% so far in 2021, while the Jefferson Terminal had a -30% decline, and Ports & Terminals did a turnaround, going to $3.3M vs. a -$3M loss in 2020. Interestingly, the new Transtar business generated ~the same amount of EBITDA as the other two infrastructure segments in two months, vs. nine months for the Jefferson and Ports/Terminals.

FTAI just declared its Q3 dividend of $.33/quarter, which will go ex-dividend next on 11/12/21. At their 10/28/21 closing price of $27.33, FTAI's common units yielded 4.83%. Management has kept the $.33 payout steady since 2015.

The Aviation Leasing business generated $90.5M in FAD in Q3 '21, while the Infrastructure business was actually negative.

(FTAI site)

Preferred Distributions:

FTAI also has 3 floating rate preferred series, one of which we own - the 8.25% Fixed/Float Series A shares (FTAI.PA), which have a 9/15/2024 call date.

At their $26.43 10/28/21 closing price, the A shares yielded 7.8%. They have a future floating rate of 6.886% plus the 3-month LIBOR rate, which begins on their 2024 call date.

The current 3M LIBOR rate is just 0.14%, but that 6.886% rate puts a nice floor beneath the future yield. Could it be that LIBOR of SOFR rates will be higher in 3 years?

If 3M LIBOR is still .14% in three years, FTAI.PA's equivalent yield would fall to 6.65%. If 3M LIBOR rates are ~1.35% then, these FTAI-A shares would still yield ~7.8%, at their current price. The floating rate may turn out to be a reasonable hedge.

FTAI's FAD/Common distribution payout ratio jumped from 46.49% to 69.76% in 2021. Its Preferred FAD payout ratio doubled, BUT, it's still only 14.72%, meaning that FTAI covered its preferred payouts by 6.79X in Q1-3 '21 - a good coverage figure.

FTAI issues a K-1 at tax time, but should begin issuing 1099's when the business gets split into two entities. The 2021 tax year reporting may include both, if the split gets done in Q4 '21.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $27.33, FTAI was ~12% below analysts' lowest price target of $31.00, and ~28% below the $37.80 average price target.

Like some of the other dividend stocks in our recent articles, FTAI also has some attractive option-selling yields.

We just added these two 2022 trades to our daily Covered Calls and Cash Secured puts Tables, where you can see more details.

If you don't trust analysts' price targets, and you want to greatly enhance FTAI's common yield, you may want to try selling covered calls.

FTAI's February 2022 $31.00 call option pays $1.10, over 3X the quarterly $.33 distribution, for a 5% yield in under 4 months, or ~17% annualized.

Conversely, if you want to achieve a lower breakeven, and get paid to wait, FTAI's February $26.00 put option pays $2.10, over 6X the quarterly $.33 distribution, for an 8% yield in under four months, or ~26.56% annualized.

Your breakeven would be $23.90, which is ~23% below the $31.00 lowest price target for FTAI:

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends. We include them in our put tables so that viewers can compare them to the options premiums. We use annualized yields in our options tables, so users can compare trades of varying lengths.

Valuations:

FTAI's common looks cheaper on a P/Book basis than rental industry averages, whereas its P/Sales and EV/EBITDA are much higher than average.

Insiders Buying Common Shares:

Three members of FTAI's board took advantage of a public offering of 12M common shares at $25.50/share in September, adding 108K shares.

Director Tuchman ponied up $2.5M for 100,000 shares, while two other directors bought 8K in shares. Yes, the 108K share total of new purchases is small vs. FTAI's 86M share float, but it does show some confidence in the company on the part of insiders.

(Company source)

Profitability and Leverage:

The negative net income threw FTAI's trailing ROA and ROE into the red. Its Net Debt/EBITDA ballooned to 11.17X, due to new debt taken on for its acquisitions, while its Debt/Equity rose to 2.48X in Q3 '21.

FTAI's Debt/Total Capital ratio stood at ~71% as of 9/30/21.

(FTAI site)

FTAI hadn't filed its Q3 '21 10Q at the time of this publication, but its Q2 '21 10Q had this debt ladder, which showed its $100M credit revolver maturing on 1/31/2022, and its DRP revolver maturing on 11/5/2021.

FTAI's September equity offering brought in gross proceeds of ~$306M.

(FTAI Q2 '21 10Q)

Parting Thoughts

While the common shares are below price targets, we're sticking with the preferred shares, which offer a more attractive dividend yield, and a hedge vs. potential higher interest rates in the future.

Investors wishing to dabble in the common shares may want to sell cash secured puts below the share price of the common for a lower breakeven. The option values should be adjusted if the company does split before expiration.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.