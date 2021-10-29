tum3123/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) offers investors an opportunity to invest in companies from emerging markets while diversifying individual risk. In this context, the ETF offers high exposure to developing nations, including China, Taiwan, Korea, India, Brazil, etc. Being issued by BlackRock, the ETF has a very similar exposure compared to its sister fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), although it is slightly more concentrated on large-cap firms. Here, the ETF includes over 2,500 holdings from countries worldwide, making it easy for investors to gain exposure to foreign stocks.

Source: iShares

The ETF has a small expense ratio of just 0.11%, representing the initial costs when investing into the ETF to cover operating costs. In addition, IEMG has a staggering $80 billion in assets under management and is extremely liquid, with an average daily trading volume of $556 million. This further reduces the costs for investors, as the spread stands at just 0.02%.

Components

Source: iShares

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM): Being the largest holding of the ETF, the Taiwan-headquartered company is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of integrated circuits as well as semiconductor products. It mainly manufactures and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for personal computers, peripheral products, information applications, communication systems, video games, etc. As a result of the semiconductor shortage, revenue surged, sending shares 38% higher for the year.

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY): The Chinese investment holding company is involved in providing value-added services and online advertising. In the prior segment, it creates online and mobile games, as well as various internet platforms. In addition, it monetizes these services, including social media, e-commerce, and internet portals through digital advertising, generating over $75 billion in 2020, a 27% increase over 2019. However, as a result of China's economic crackdown, shares are down 18% YoY.

Alibaba (BABA): The Chinese e-commerce company is known to be the Amazon of China, diversifying from pure e-commerce to cloud computing, robotics, data analytics, and social networking. While revenue and profits are continuously increasing, Alibaba's $2.8 billion fine along with China's crackdown sent shares into freefall over the last year. Here, shares are down by 45% YoY as investors fear further government actions or a possible delisting.

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF): The Korean-based company is one of the largest global manufacturers and distributors of electronic products. In this regard, it manufacturers computers, phones, network systems, digital cameras, displays, fridges, air conditioners, etc. Although the multinational generates $200 billion in annual revenue, it grew sales by 20% last quarter, as it's benefitting from the reopening of economies. As a result, shares have advanced by 17% in the last year.

Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF): Being founded only in 2010, Meituan is an impressive growth story in the Chinese e-commerce industry. The company connects consumers and businesses through its food ordering application, which has grown nearly 10-fold from 2016. However, similar to other Chinese tech stocks, Meituan shares have struggled to shake off the negative sentiment after the company has been fined $530 million by China’s antitrust watchdog. As a result, shares are down 7% year-over-year.

Performance

Data by YCharts Due to China's crackdown on business, more specifically on the technology industry, IEMG significantly underperformed the broader market. Due to its large concentration on Chinese securities, better performing international stocks did not balance out the sell-off in the second half of 2021. Still, the ETF is up roughly 16% YoY, compared to the S&P 500 index, which gained 40%. Compared to other emerging market ETFs such as competing Schwab Emerging Markets ETF (SCHE), it slightly outperformed although the two share many holdings.

On the other hand, it substantially underperformed iShares MSCI India Fund (INDA), being almost exclusively concentrated on Indian stocks. These stocks benefited from a reopening of India's economy and have not faced any regulatory issues. From a longer time perspective, IEMG has underperformed the S&P 500 significantly, gaining only 29% since its inception in 2012, compared to the S&P's return of over 210% in the same time period.

Valuations

Data by YCharts

After selling off substantially in recent months, many of the underlying holdings are attractively valued from a relative perspective. For instance, many Chinese Tech stocks are trading below 10 times Price to Sales, despite growing over 30% annually. Compared to U.S Tech/growth peers that are trading at up to 100 times Price to Sales, this certainly appears cheap, although the discounted valuations represent regulatory risks and general negative sentiment towards Chinese stocks which could persist for longer. Most companies are also deeply profitable, such as Alibaba. Here, Alibaba is trading at just 18 times forward earnings, compared to American peer Amazon, trading at 65 times forward earnings.

Overall, the ETF is very attractively valued, at an average P/E of 16.9x, compared to the S&P 500 at 37x. The ETF also pays an annual dividend of 1.9%, offering investors a continuous source of cash flow.

Takeaways

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF is an attractive investment opportunity to capitalize on the enormous economic growth in developing nations around the world. As Chinese stocks got slammed after China's crackdown on business, the dip may be a buying opportunity for long-term investors. After all, the IMF estimates core emerging markets such as Asia, South America, and Africa to grow at least two times faster than developed countries. The ETF is likely to benefit from this trend, as it includes the most promising companies from emerging market regions. Nevertheless, the risk remains that the crackdown on Tech could persist for longer and spill over to more industries. This could result in more delistings and increase negative sentiment towards Chinese stocks, and this could be detrimental for the ETF.