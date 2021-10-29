da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK) is not only operating in a growing market. It responds to the needs of new generations of Millennial consumers and the management is launching initiatives to use blockchain technologies and cryptocurrency exchanges. Under my best-case scenario, my DCF implied a valuation close to $200. I believe that the current price mark of $85-$100 really undervalues Overstock’s revenue potential.

OSTK: Growing Brand, And Now Also Offering Blockchain Technologies

OSTK runs online retail stores with price-competitive products, furniture, bedding and bath, and housewares among many other items:

OSTK’s brand strategy is based on attracting loyal customers through smart deals and different promotions. The company mainly focuses on home products, which seems to have more than 1.5x higher repeat rate than non-home products:

I have shown in the slide below the result of the company’s branding strategy. The company’s online penetration is increasing, and the OSTK brand is recognized as one of the most relevant brands in terms of online sales:

In my view, in the next five years, OSTK will also benefit from the new shopping patterns of Millennial consumers. Take into account that they are comfortable shopping online, and they are right now starting new families and moving into new houses.

Finally, OSTK has recently launched a new business model called Medici Ventures, which seems promising. The company expects to offer digital securities, blockchain technologies, and exchanges. Given that the blockchain retail market is expected to grow significantly, my revenue expectations for OSTK have improved:

Base Case Scenario With Most Likely Set Of Assumptions

For the last three fiscal years, the company’s retail business has generated nearly all of the company’s sales. With this in mind, I will be focusing first of all on this business segment. Among the different revenue catalysts, I assume that the company will be able to successfully optimize its marketing channels. In particular, I am very optimistic about the company’s ability to offer a fast and frictionless mobile experience. If users enjoy their experience in the shop, website visitors will most likely increase. As a result, the company’s organic traffic, conversion, and search engine ranking will be improved. In sum, sales and FCF growth would most likely trend north.

In addition, OSTK will most likely continue to improve customer retention with its value proposition based on Smart Value. The company’s brand strategy is based on offering clear pricing and discounting so that customers buy products with complete trust. Shoppers really feel like they are buying a smart deal when they collect coupons and other rewards. The strategy has already proven its efficacy, so I would expect the same pattern in the next five years.

Finally, I will also be assuming that the management will try to increase the total amount of sales generated internationally. Notice that the company leases only 21 facilities outside the United States, and international sales are equal to only 2% of the total amount of sales. I don’t really understand why OSTK does not try to sell in Europe or Asia. With a business model that really works, the company could make much more revenue in other markets outside the US. In sum, I would be expecting a certain level of internationalization in the coming years.

Notice that my assumptions are conservative because they are among the revenue catalysts noted in the most recent quarterly report. The slide below offers more information on other potential drivers of revenue that I did not include in this case scenario:

Now, if we assume sales growth of 14%, EBITDA margin close to 5.02%, and D&A of around $43-$59 million, the FCF would be equal to $143-$211 million. Notice that the FCF margin would stand at close to 4%, so I am using moderate figures:

The selection of the WACC was not simple. If we use the current conditions of the market with a beta close to 1.19, cost of equity around 8%-9%, and cost of debt of 4%-5%, the WACC stands at around 8.01%-9.99%. With that, I believe that in five years, the volatility in the market may be lower than now. Besides, I wouldn’t be expecting a significant increase in the cost of debt. Taking into consideration all these assumptions, notice that I will be assuming a WACC between 7.50% and 8.5%.

Putting everything together, with an exit multiple of 19.99x FCF, the sum of the free cash flow would stand at close to $793 million. If we also assume $536 million in cash and debt of only $39 million, the equity per share would be equal to $109:

Source: Author

Best Case Scenario With Successful Implementation Of Blockchain Technologies

The Medici business initiative and tZERO Group, Inc. are the most exciting business segments inside OSTK. tZERO is presented as a blockchain player. It intends to leverage blockchain technology in order to increase security in identity management, property rights, management, central banking and currencies, and capital markets among other areas.

I believe that the company has significant potential for revenue due to tZERO. Those interested in the company’s tZERO business model will find the company’s website interesting and the digital securities available for sale:

The global blockchain technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of 96.4% from 2018 to 2023. With this in mind, I believe that sales growth of 20% for OSTK could make sense:

The blockchain in the retail market is expected to grow from $44.2 million in 2017 to reach $2,339.5 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 96.4% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2023. Source: MarketWatch

If we also use an EBITDA margin of 5.55%, D&A around $45-$75 million, and capital expenditures around $55-$125, in my opinion, the FCF would be close to $170-$350 million:

If we use a WACC of 7.50% and a projection of five years, the sum of the free cash flow would stand at $1.085 billion:

Finally, with an exit multiple of 25x and a terminal FCF close to $385 million, the equity per share stands at $200. Clearly, under these particular conditions, the company is a bit undervalued at the current market price of $90-$105:

Balance Sheet

I believe that the company has sufficient liquidity to launch aggressive marketing campaigns. Also, OSTK’s financial statements couldn’t be more solid. OSTK’s asset/liability ratio stands at more than 2.5x. As of June 30, 2021, the company also reports cash in hand of $536 million and equity securities worth $330 million:

Long-term debt is not significant. It is equal to only $39 million. I am expecting more than $97 million per year, so I am not really worried about the company’s financial obligations:

Risk Factors Coming From tZERO

Blockchain technologies are quite young. So, tZERO cannot really show a significant operating history. With that, we need to be careful and understand that revenue may not be significant in the beginning. Besides, the market may be expecting a lot from the company’s new innovations. If the company cannot obtain significant profit from tZERO, certain investors may sell their shares. As a result, I would be expecting a decline in the share price.

tZERO has a limited operating history and has not yet generated revenue from any commercially available blockchain-based applications. The technology on which tZERO and its subsidiaries rely for its operations may not function properly. Source: 10-K

That’s not all. tZERO Crypto will most likely be subject to anti-money laundering, record-keeping, reporting, and other limitations and inspections by federal regulatory agencies. Due to these restrictions, OSTK may not be able to obtain the free cash flow expected by the market. In this case scenario, the share price will most likely fall when traders sell their shares:

Regulations relating to money transmission and cryptocurrencies are evolving quickly and compliance with existing and evolving requirements requires the dedication of significant resources by tZERO Crypto. Source: 10-K

Takeaway

Under normal circumstances, I expect that OSTK will successfully optimize its marketing channels, so that customer retention increases. Besides, with sufficient international expansion, I expect FCF generation and an implied fair price of $109. With that, OSTK may report significant FCF with its new blockchain technologies and cryptocurrency exchanges. I assumed a sales growth close to 20%, which implied a fair price of $200. In any case, I believe that the current market valuation of $85-$100 does not represent the real value of the company.