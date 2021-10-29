Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTC:AMIVF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2021 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Goodall - President, CEO & Founder

Jennifer Scoffield - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Sid Rajeev - Fundamental Research

Lee Chen - IA Capital Markets

Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.

Operator

00:10 Welcome to the Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation's Third Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today Friday, October twenty nine, twenty twenty one.

00:35 Certain statements will be made during this con call that may be forward-looking statements. Although Atrium believes that such statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Atrium's management and the statements that are made. Atrium undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, statements or opinions or other factors change.

01:07 I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Goodall, President. Please go ahead.

Robert Goodall

01:15 Thank you, and thanks for calling in today. Our CFO, Jennifer Scoffield will start by talking about our financial results and then I will speak about our performance from an operational and portfolio perspective. Jennifer?

Jennifer Scoffield

01:30 Thanks, Rob. Atrium had a very good third quarter with revenues of fifteen point nine million CAD and net income of ten point six million CAD or zero point two five CAD per share. Mortgage interest and fees was fifteen point seven million CAD for the quarter, up three point six percent from the third quarter of twenty twenty. We had net rental income of two hundred and one thousand for the quarter compared to net rental income of one hundred and twenty seven in the comparable quarter.

01:54 Net income of ten point six million CAD for the three months ended September thirty, twenty twenty one was at eleven point four percent higher than net income from the third quarter of twenty twenty. The basic and diluted earnings per common share of zero point two five CAD for the current quarter are up from twenty twenty percent basic and diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter of the prior year. Dividends declared during Q3, twenty twenty one totaled twenty two point five CAD. Our earnings per share year-to-date were zero point seventy three CAD, which exceeds our dividends declared year-to-date of sixty seven point five CAD.

02:27 Operating expenses excluding the provision for mortgage losses for the third quarter remained consistent with prior quarters at approximately one point one percent of assets on an annualized basis. Our allowance for mortgage losses at September thirty, twenty twenty one was ten point four million CAD or one point three six percent of our mortgage portfolio. Our provision for mortgage losses for the quarter was four hundred thousand CAD and our year-to-date provision at one point two seven million CAD.

02:53 Our interest expense for the third quarter was two point eight million CAD, down from three point four million CAD last quarter and three point nine million CAD in Q3 of twenty twenty. Interest on our convertible debentures was lower this quarter due to the repayment on June thirty of our five point five percent convertible debentures for a total of thirty nine point eight million CAD.

03:13 Borrowing under our credit facility totaled two hundred and eleven million CAD at September thirty, twenty twenty one. This is compared to one hundred and sixteen million a year ago. The annualized weighted average interest rate on our credit facility was two point eight seven percent in the current quarter, up from two point six percent in the comparable quarter last year.

03:35 Our mortgage portfolio grew to seven hundred and fifty six million CAD at September thirty, the largest portfolio balance in Atrium's history. Our mortgages receivable balance at September thirty was seven hundred and fifty eight million CAD, an increase of two point six percent from year-end. During the quarter, we funded mortgages totaling one hundred and nineteen million CAD and had repayments of sixty seven million CAD. Over sixty percent of the loans funded in the quarter were advanced in September, so only one month of interest income on these loans is included in our Q3 earnings.

04:06 At September thirty, twenty twenty one, the portfolio had a weighted average loan to value of sixty point nine percent, the weighted average interest rate on the portfolio at quarter end was eight point four two percent versus compared to eight point five six percent at June thirty and eight point six five percent at year end. This drop was primarily due to the repayment during Q3 of twenty seven million CAD high ratio loan that had an interest rate of ten point five percent and we also funded a larger than usual proportion of first mortgages this quarter.

04:35 We closed the quarter with a conservative debt to total assets ratio of thirty nine percent and total assets of seven hundred and seventy four million CAD. Our portfolio remains resilient as it has throughout the pandemic due to our conservative lending approach and our focus on high-quality properties and borrowers

04:53 I'll now pass you over to Rob Goodall, our CEO.

Robert Goodall

04:55 Thank you. As Jennifer mentioned, Atrium had a strong quarter generating earnings of zero point two five CAD per share. This result was better than I expected due to a strong quarter of loan origination, but also due to lower than expected repayments. Some of those anticipated repayments were deferred until Q4.

05:16 Mortgage advances were almost one hundred and nineteen million CAD versus ninety three million CAD in Q2. Any quarter where we surpassed one hundred million CAD of mortgage advances is a very good quarter for us. Loan originations for the first nine months have been more than double the pace of twenty twenty and is a reflection of the expansion of our debt team of seven loan originators and four analysts, managers and ADPs.

05:45 Overall, the mortgage portfolio in Q3 increased by fifty five million CAD from seven hundred eleven million CAD to seven hundred and sixty six million CAD. We do expect higher than normal repayments in Q4 and we estimate that we will experience close to a sixty percent portfolio loan turnover rate for the year as a whole.

06:08 Atrium's normal portfolio turnover rate is forty percent to forty five percent. Most of the turnover has been in the very competitive GTA market. Fortunately, our pipeline of potential new loan opportunities at Atrium has never been so consistently high from week-to-week, so the repayment should be mostly offset with new loan business.

06:30 I continue to believe that Atrium's loan portfolio will grow materially in size in twenty twenty two, as our loan turnover should be lower next year. The reason is that most of our new loans funded in twenty twenty one have terms of approximately two years. The loan quality of the portfolio in Q3 remained high. Ninety nine percent of our mortgages are located in our two preferred markets, Ontario and BC.

06:57 These are the two markets where we have active offices and where we have experienced virtually no loan losses over our twenty year history. Loan loss provisions remain at a very healthy one hundred and thirty six basis points, which provides insurance against the slowdown in the market or a longer-than-expected recovery period from the pandemic. The average loan to value in the portfolio reduced slightly in Q3 to sixty one point zero percent and continues to be below our target of sixty five percent.

07:32 Turning to our operations, new loan activity was strong at one hundred and eight million CAD of fundings versus eighty two million CAD last quarter. Geographically, approximately sixty three percent of the funded loans were from Ontario and thirty seven percent from BC. However, one hundred percent of the loan repayments in the quarter were based in Ontario. So Ontario's proportion of the portfolio fell in Q3.

08:00 The geographic composition at quarter end is now sixty seven percent in Ontario down from seventy two percent last quarter and in BC, it's a thirty two percent up from twenty seven percent last quarter. BC had no loan repayments in Q3. Alberta continues to represent less than one percent of the total portfolio.

08:23 By sector eighty four percent of the new loans funded in Q3 were residential or multi-residential loans, the balance being commercial loans. The single-family mortgage division had a strong quarter of fifteen million CAD of funded loans, while single-family mortgages have a lower-than-average mortgage rate, it also has a low risk profile. The single-family portfolio is entirely located in the GTA, Ottawa and Hamilton, and all of the mortgages are under seventy five percent loan to appraised value.

09:01 In Q3, our average mortgage rate was eight point four two percent down from eight point five six percent last quarter. The reasons were less about competition or a drop in interest rates and more about a change in portfolio composition. For example, we were repaid on a twenty seven million CAD high ratio mortgage which added ten point five percent coupon. We funded fifteen million CAD of single-family mortgages at an average rate of six point nine nine percent and we had a higher-than-normal proportion of first mortgages funded in Q3.

09:38 In fact, Atrium's percentage of first mortgages increased from eighty four percent at the end of Q2 or almost eighty eight percent this quarter. This is the highest percentage I can remember in many years and possibly in our entire history. Each of the three provinces where we operate has more than eighty five percent of its loan portfolio in first mortgages.

10:02 Perhaps, the risk metric which best exemplifies our defensive lending philosophy is that ninety six percent of the portfolio is less than or equal to seventy five percent loan to value, up from ninety two percent last quarter and again at the highest level that I can ever remember.

10:21 Of the two loans, which are above seventy five percent loan to value, the largest loan will almost certainly be repaid in Q4. So by year end, we will likely only have one loan with a loan to value of greater than seventy five percent and it will represent less than one percent of the total portfolio.

10:42 Looking at defaults, the following commercial borrowers had loans in default in Q3. A five point five million CAD first mortgage on an estate subdivision in Southwest Calgary. This first mortgage is one of only two loans remaining in Alberta and has been in arrears for a couple of years. Phase 2 and 3 of the property were sold in Q1, twenty twenty one thereby reducing the outstanding loan balance to its current level. The remaining security is Phase 4, composed of thirty one unserviced lots and the most prestigious of the four phases in the development. Phase 4 was listed for sale for twelve months, but generated no compelling offers so we pulled the listing in April and decided to relist it later this year.

11:29 One of the reasons for doing so was that the Calgary housing market was beginning to strengthen for the first time in four to five years, and we hope to take advantage of that trend. That market trend has -- that market has indeed strengthened and we're now moving to relist the property. We have had the property reappraised, interviewed real estate agents and selected a realtor to list the property once court approval is obtained, which will probably occur in late November. We are anticipating a loss on the sale of Phase 4, but we have had a specific provision in place for several quarters to deal with that loss. This is the only loan in the portfolio by the way where we do expect to incur a loss.

12:12 The second loan in default is a six point one five million CAD first mortgage in Stratford, Ontario. This loan is in default due to an excessive amount of debt subordinate to Atrium and an uncooperative borrower, who has removed over a year ago from operations in favor of a third-party development manager.

12:35 Atrium actually holds the senior tranche of the first mortgage and has an estimated loan to value of only sixty four percent, so clearly we do not foresee a loss. The reason that the loan is in default is because of private receiver who was needed to be engaged in order to prevent the borrower from interfering with the development process.

12:57 The final borrower who is in default has four mortgages totaling forty five million CAD in Vancouver. I can best describe the borrower as asset rich and cash poor. In Q2, we successfully negotiated a forbearance agreement, whereby the borrower was forced to list the properties for sale with real estate agents approved by Atrium and has until early December to sell the properties, after which time Atrium will assume control of the sales process.

13:27 The good news -- three of the four loans totaling thirty seven million CAD are secured by well-located development sites near major sky train station. These three loans are also cross-collateralized. All three loans have loan to value, loan to appraised values of less than seventy five percent and are considered very marketable properties. In fact, two of the properties have been sold at prices above Atrium's loan exposure; one is a firm sale, while the other is conditional until mid-November.

14:03 The fourth loan totaling eight point one million CAD is a first mortgage secured by an apartment building, and a conditional offer has been accepted on that property as well, with a waiver date in mid-November. So we hope next quarter to report the three of the four properties a firm sales in place.

14:25 Defaults on the single-family mortgage portfolio were minimal, totaling just one point forty seven million CAD. And since quarter-end, one of those loans was repaid in full and another of those properties has been sold by the borrower with a closing date in December. Overall, we feel very comfortable with the quality of the portfolio. Please note that we analyze and risk rate each loan every quarter to make sure we're on top of any new issues.

14:53 Turning to foreclosures, we continue to have two foreclosed properties, totaling sixteen point one million CAD. The first is a fourplex in Leduc and the second a ninety unit rental project in Regina. The Leduc cost base is one point one million CAD and the cost base in Regina is fifteen million CAD. The fourplex was one hundred percent leased throughout Q3.

15:17 The Regina apartment finished the quarter with an eighty four percent occupancy rate. We have recently increased the level of digital marketing and the property manager is now reporting increased traffic at the property. These properties generate significant distributions to Atrium each quarter.

15:35 Our economic outlook is as follows: although, the overall economy contracted by one point one percent in Q2, the Bank of Canada is still forecasting five percent GDP growth in twenty twenty one and four point twenty five percent growth for twenty twenty two. The primary causes for the slowdown have been the service sector recovering less quickly than hoped and supply chain issues. Growth prospects are forecasted to improve in Q3 and Q4 assuming a continuing reopening of the economy and widespread adoption of vaccine passports.

16:14 Labor shortage in many industries, including food and hospitality and supply chain issues in manufacturing have jointly stimulated inflation. Inflation is currently at four point four percent in Canada and forecasted to increase to four point seventy five percent by year end.

16:33 Most economists believe that the increase in inflation is temporary and that supply chain issues that work themselves out by mid-twenty twenty two. However, some prominent business leaders, including Dave McKay, CEO of RBC and Louisville Division, CEO of National Bank believe that labor shortages and supply chain issues will persist for a longer frame, which will result in a more prolonged period of inflation.

16:59 In the real estate sector, there are lot of conflicting issues which could affect the strength of the housing market in the coming year. Negative trends includes the supply chain issues, labor cost increases and higher mortgage rates. But offsetting those trends are continuing price increases supported by a very tight resale market and an expectation of increasing immigration levels.

17:25 In Q3, the housing market performed very well in our target markets. First looking at resales, September saw the transition from the slower summer market to the busier fall market as listings and sales began to increase after Labor Day.

17:43 In the GTA, the resale housing market saw a significant increase in sales activity compared to the same period in twenty twenty, while new listings were down by a third driving an increase in average prices on both month-over-month and a year-over-year basis. Sales growth was strongest in the condominium segment.

18:03 The average price of a detached home in the GTA increased by twenty nine percent year-over-year, while semi-detached homes and townhouses increased by twenty one percent and twenty two percent, respectively. Condo apartment resale prices continued their climb up and were up twelve percent year-over-year in September point to a renewed confidence in and demand for downtown urban lifestyles.

18:30 In the Vancouver area, the situation was similar. September sales were twenty one percent above the ten year average for the month. Total listings were down thirty percent year-over-year. Total listings are twenty eight percent below the ten year average for the month. So the sales to active listings ratio remained robust for all property types in September. The ratio was twenty six percent for detached homes, fifty three percent for townhomes and thirty seven percent for condominiums. The Real Estate Board reports an upward price pressure is typical for ratios above twenty percent.

19:19 In Greater Vancouver, year-over-year, the benchmark price for detached homes was up twenty percent, eighteen percent for townhouses and eight percent for condos. The new home markets in Toronto and Vancouver are also very healthy. The GTA positive story about the resale market was also evident in the new home market.

19:43 New home sales through the end of August increased by thirty six percent when compared to the same period in twenty twenty. The number of high-rise sales were up sixty three percent, while low-rise sales saw an increase of two percent.

20:00 On a year-over-year basis, high-rise inventory decreased by thirteen percent, while low-rise inventory decreased by sixty two percent. The benchmark price of one point fifty two million CAD in August for a new low rise product represents a thirty percent increase on a year-over-year basis and a slight increase from the previous month.

20:22 The benchmark price for new high rise product increased by ten percent year-over-year to one million and seventy thousand CAD. In Q3, we saw the price gap between low rise and high rise continue to widen as it has since the pandemic started, making condominiums more affordable on a relative basis.

20:45 In Vancouver, the most recent new home sales stats are from Q2, new condo sales for Q2 totaled sixty five hundred units in Metro Vancouver, only three percent less than the peak sales figure achieved in Q2 of twenty sixteen. The ratio of sales between the North and South of Fraser markets narrowed to one point three percent in Q2 versus one point six percent in the previous quarter. This reflects the sustained strength of demand in the more affordable suburban submarkets as well as fewer project launches in the more expensive North of Fraser markets.

21:25 Although demand remains strong, the release of new condominium inventory outpaced demand. There were twelve hundred and thirteen more unsold units at the end of Q2, however, standing inventory of completed units remained very low at five hundred fourteen units. Although this represents an increase of twenty two percent over Q1, it is still down seventeen percent on a year-over-year basis.

21:52 To summarize, the resale and new home markets in both cities are very strong and this trend is expected to continue into twenty twenty two. So to summarize the quarter, Atrium continued to generate strong earnings in Q3 as it has throughout the pandemic. The loan quality is also very high as evidenced by the following risk metrics: First, our loan to value ratio on a portfolio basis has remained steady at approximately sixty percent to sixty one percent loan to value throughout the pandemic.

22:31 Number two, ninety six percent of our portfolio is composed of low ratio loans described as loans below seventy five percent loan to value and almost eighty eight percent of the portfolio are first mortgages. From a sector perspective, we are well positioned with eighty two percent of our loans focused on the strong residential housing markets.

22:54 And lastly, geographically, we've targeted our portfolio towards the most liquid urban centers in the country, Toronto and Vancouver. We are looking forward to Q4 and completing one of the best years in our nine year history as a public company.

23:10 That's it for our presentation, but we would be pleased to take any questions from the listeners.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

23:36 [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Graham Ryding from TD Securities. Your line is open.

Graham Ryding

23:49 Hi. Good afternoon.

Robert Goodall

23:52 Hi, Graham.

Graham Ryding

23:54 Just want to be clear, it sounds like your expectation with the portfolio is perhaps going to contract in Q4 and then build in twenty twenty two, is that the right message?

Robert Goodall

24:07 Yeah, if I was to guess today, yeah, that's the way we would feel. We do have a pretty strong pipeline of new deals, Graham. But Q4, as you know, is really two point five months in terms of business, new business, because from basically December fifteen onwards very few new loans would fund, they would be deferred till the beginning of the year. If it was a normal three-month period, we might well end up where we ended up this quarter, but I think we'll be slightly short just because inevitably some closings get deferred.

Graham Ryding

24:43 Okay. It sounds like what you thought was going to get repaid this quarter if some of that's been deferred to Q4, that's what driving that dynamic?

Robert Goodall

24:54 Yeah. That's right.

Graham Ryding

24:56 Okay. And then in terms of your weighted average mortgage rate, the outlook for interest rates potentially keep moving higher here, would you expect that to translate into higher average mortgage rates for you as well or is it more of a competition and is difficult to predict on that front?

Robert Goodall

25:17 So my guess is in Q4 because our largest remaining loan over seventy five percent loan to value, which has a high coupon on it, comes off the books. And my guess is, we'll see a small contraction in the average mortgage rate in Q4, but I think that will be the bottom and I think for probably from that point forward, we'll be moving up because it's very unusual for us to have one percent of our portfolio and loans over seventy five percent loan to value. It's not that we're adverse to having five percent, seven percent, even up to ten percent, but we got to be really comfortable with the transaction and we haven't seen that type of opportunity now that we want to take advantage of. But when we do, it'll start moving up the average rate.

Graham Ryding

26:13 Okay.

Robert Goodall

26:14 Did that answer your question?

Graham Ryding

26:17 Yeah, I wasn't just talking about Q4 sum it next year as well, but I think I got your message. And then on the interest cost side, you're credit facility its variable, so it is going to move with the prime rate is that how we should think about on the interest cost side?

Robert Goodall

26:34 Yeah, prime and bankers acceptances. I would say, more bankers acceptances than prime.

Jennifer Scoffield

26:40 Yeah. We keep very little on our prime facility and majority over ninety percent, ninety five percent are on the on BAs at any one time.

Robert Goodall

26:52 Yeah. I think most large corporations will use the BA facility more than they will prime because it ends up being normally less expensive than prime.

Graham Ryding

27:01 Okay. And then my last question, just when I look at sort of the mix of your portfolio, there has been a noticeable increase over the last few years towards sort of mid and high rise and less on the loan low rise side, is that deliberate or is that more of just a reflection of growth in BC and the nature of the lending yield in NBC tends to be more mid-rise than high rise?

Robert Goodall

27:29 Yeah. It's partly a reflection of BC. What we find is the banks are really, really aggressive on low rise. So it's hard for us to find opportunities that are attracted to us where the risk profile is still low. Mid-rise and high rise tend to be more capital intensive, projects as it reaches more opportunity for us. I wouldn't say that low rise is going to continue to go down, but it was maybe artificially high for a while because we had a very, very large client who paid us off some three loans, I think in one quarter, but he was maybe our largest client in the entire portfolio and he was a low rise player.

Graham Ryding

28:43 Okay. That's it from me. Thank you.

Robert Goodall

28:46 Okay.

Operator

28:56 Your next question comes from the line of Sid Rajeev from Fundamental Research. Your line is open.

Sid Rajeev

29:05 Hey, Rob and Jennifer. Thank you and congrats on your record lending. I'm trying to get an idea about your exposure to first mortgages now at a record highs. You talked about your pipeline being robust strong, can you give us more color on what are the new deals looking like, are they mostly first mortgages, it seems like Ontario is going to continue to dominate your mix, but can you talk a little bit about the deals in pipeline?

Robert Goodall

29:40 Yeah. The pipeline's pretty diverse now. I am -- Jennifer, I would say, what, at least seventy five percent of it would be first mortgages.

Jennifer Scoffield

29:52 Yeah.

Robert Goodall

29:53 I don't have it in front of me, I'm sorry, but probably seventy five percent or so are first mortgages. So you might see the eighty eight percent come down marginally, but it probably won't be a huge number, but it'll still be higher than what we would normally ask in first mortgages.

Sid Rajeev

30:09 Is it fair to say that lending -- the average lending rates might increase by year-end, portfolio average?

Robert Goodall

30:19 No, I don't think so because as I mentioned, in my discussion earlier, we have four percent of our loan portfolio and over seventy five percent loan to value, and it's only two loans that are by far the largest of the two loans is scheduled to be repaid within the next two weeks. And it has a high coupon, I think it's got a coupon of ten point seventy five percent. So when it comes off, naturally going to drop the overall rate of the portfolio.

30:53 Having said that, what's going on, I think are reasonably healthy interest rates but they're not ten point seventy five percent. So I think that there will be a little bit of a drop in Q4 and then I think you'll see it either steady or moving up slightly in twenty twenty two, if I was to guesstimate.

Sid Rajeev

31:19 Got it. Just one more question, your debt to capital is lower, you have enough room in your line of credit for accessing capital but share prices are high, close to record highs, I feel that you might be tempted to do equity financing. Is that something in the works or?

Robert Goodall

31:39 Yeah. We look at the benefits of all three of the sources of our balance sheet, which is equity. We're trading well. We think we should trade a little higher, but we can't say we're trading poorly. The subordinated debentures, last one done, in the MIC industry was at five percent. So that started to make more sense to us because there's a lot of costs that go with the subordinated debentures.

32:15 And then our line of credit is the cheapest but it's also got a short-term to it, right, it's one or two year term. So it's got the least -- it's the least expensive source, but it's also got more risk in terms of the fact that convertible debenture has a seven year term, equity has an infinite term. So you want to sort of balance the three. So they are all attractive in their own way. But we have talked about convertible debentures a little bit more, whereas when they were at five point five percent, five point twenty five percent, we really weren't interested and equity is a possibility as well when we're ready.

Sid Rajeev

33:02 Okay. Thank you so much. Have a good weekend.

Robert Goodall

33:05 You too.

Jennifer Scoffield

33:06 You too.

Operator

33:09 [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Lee Chen from IA Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Lee Chen

33:22 Hi. Good afternoon. Just a quick one for me and I apologize might have missed it. Rob, you mentioned that most of the loans you see that are repaid or structured as around two years. What about your loans for your outlook for your pipeline. Can we -- should we expect around the two-year term as well or somewhere along those lines?

Robert Goodall

33:50 Yeah. Almost -- the loans are almost always somewhere between twelve months and thirty six months. And they would average eighteen, twenty four months. So yeah, two years is not -- is a pretty good assumption that's why it's hard to believe we'll have the loan turnover in twenty twenty two we got in twenty twenty one. So much of our book is, it was only booked in twenty twenty one. So it's unlikely that portion of the portfolio will be repaid in twenty twenty two.

Lee Chen

34:28 Right. I was just trying to get a sense of what if that high level of repayment was going to kind of persist in twenty twenty two, but yeah that makes a lot of sense. That's it for me. Thanks so much. Have a good weekend.

Robert Goodall

34:40 Thank you.

Operator

34:56 And there is no further questions at this time. Speakers, please continue.

Robert Goodall

35:03 Okay. I just want to thank you for attending this conference call at 4 o'clock on a Friday. And thank you those of you our shareholders for your continuing interest in our company. Have a good weekend.

Operator

35:17 This concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect.