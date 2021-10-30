Umnat Seebuaphan/iStock via Getty Images

"You can choose between having an open mind and being a skeptic. There is no in-between." -- Brownell Landrum

Traditionally, we are all used to seeing steady moves higher in the market followed by sharp and swift pullbacks. Since the S&P 500's peak in early September, though, we have seen the opposite pattern play out. In the most recent 5% pullback, the period from the peak to trough on 10/4 covered 21 trading days. Since the recent low on 10/4, though, it only took 13 trading days to erase all of the prior losses from the 9/2 peak. That quick rebound continued with the index continuing to rally.

The S&P 500 made a new all-time high for the first time since early September just as I sat down to write my year-end "PROS and CONS" for members of my marketplace service. The new high means the bull market that began last March in the early days of the pandemic has been re-confirmed. At 577 days, the current bull market is so far only a third as long as the median bull market length of 1,512 days since WW2. However, this is just another leg in the Secular Bull Market that began in 2013.

The 103% gain we’ve seen during this bull is already higher than the median bull market gain of 86.4%, but it’s well below the average bull market gain of 158.3%. It has been tough sledding for those that have been betting against the market by continuing to “fight” the tape.”

The degree of sector rotation in the market this year has been impressive. When one sector falters, others are at the ready to pick up the slack. Through the first nine months of 2021, seven different sectors have taken the top spot in terms of performance rankings by month, and the only sector to top the list more than once is Energy.

Energy has been a bit hot and cold this year as its performance rank has either been in the top two or bottom two for every month of the year. Technology may be the largest sector in the S&P 500, but it has only ranked in the top position once this year (June), and that is also the only month where the sector has even cracked the top three in terms of monthly performance.

Market seasonality is a big tailwind right now as November and December have historically been the strongest two-month period of the year for the S&P 500. The upcoming 3-month period ranks better than 94% of all 3-month periods throughout the calendar year based on the last 10 years worth of data. The median gain for the S&P over the next 3 months has been +5.52%.

Short-term headwinds will remain until the legislative backdrop has more clarity. Longer term the Bull market killer, Inflation looms. The question that I’ve discussed in past missives remains the same.

“Is high inflation temporary, a sign of a very strong economic recovery that will soon find equilibrium with lower inflation and stronger growth, or will the Federal Reserve have to step in and reduce economic activity, employment, and inflation with aggressive tightening?

That answer is impacted by what develops on the legislative spending scene. While trillions of dollars in new spending may take some time to filter thru the economy there is little doubt it will exacerbate and prolong the issue. When the speaker of the House says “it’s bigger than anything we have ever done”, investors can be assured it will have an impact.

Monthly wrap-up

With the S&P 500 making new highs this week, the index made 59 new all-time highs year to date. There have only been three other years in the past that have seen more record highs during the full course of the year: 2017 (62), 1964 (67), and 1995 (78). For the other major indices, the pace of record highs is also strong.

The Dow has made 41 new highs in 2021 which is more than triple the historical average. This year is on pace to see the highest number of record highs for the index since 2017 when it tied 1991 for the record of 71 closes at an all-time high.

The NASDAQ Composite has also seen a solid number of highs at 38 which is well above the historical average of 19 per year historically. Given the index has been rangebound essentially all year, the Russell 2,000, conversely, has only seen 13 closing record highs. That is the same number as last year and it is actually below the average of 20 per year historically.

October is in the books and it was a very good month for the BULLS. The S&P 500, DJIA, and NASDAQ all recorded new highs. After a weak September, the across-the-board bounce back was notable. All of the major indices posted gains with the Dow Transports powering higher with a 13.6% gain. That is the best monthly gain for the Transports in over a decade. The S&P 500 rallied 6.8%, while the DJIA (+5.8%), NASDAQ, (+7.2%), and Russell 2000 (+4.6%) all posted solid gains.

The Week on Wall Street

The S&P 500 and the DJIA entered the week at new highs. Through the close on October 22nd, the S&P 500 was up over 5.5% this month. Heading into the final week of October, that represents the best month-to-date performance for the index since 2015 (+8%) and just the 10th time in the post-WWII period that it has been up 5%+ heading into the final week of the month.

However, the S&P wasn't ready to stop moving higher. The final week of the month started on a positive note. On Monday. it was all "green" at the start, and it got "greener" as the day progressed. The S&P 500 set its 56th all-time high closing at 4567. All of the indices closed higher. The DJIA joined the S&P with another new high, #39 for the year, while the NASDAQ and the Russell posted the largest percentage gains.

There was no turnaround this Tuesday as the S&P made it back-to-back new highs to start the week. It was also the third new high in the last four trading days. The DJIA was just as strong making it three straight days with record highs. At the end of the day, just about every sector had reached overbought territory with Consumer Discretionary and Technology the most overbought in the short term.

The pause that some believed was overdue ensued, but much to the disappointment of the 'hedgers", the weakness in stock prices lasted just one day. The NASDAQ Composite (+1.2% on the day) joined the "new high" parade with a close at 15422. The S&P 500 powered to its third new high for the week. All eleven sectors were higher on the day. The indices weren't finished going higher. The S&P, DJIA, and the NASDAQ all posted record highs on Friday. That made it four days with new highs for the S&P this week and left the people that called for a 20% correction in early September looking even more foolish than the week before.

The Political Scene - Deal or No Deal

The period of maximum uncertainty tied to infrastructure and reconciliation negotiations continues as Democrats look to find a middle ground on a framework reconciliation package before a soft deadline at the end of October. We continue to see discussions trending toward a reconciliation package slightly below $2T, which affects the revenue portion of the deliberations tied to an overall lower funding level.

There are many moving pieces at this stage, and I'm happy I decided not to go into any details last week because this continues to be a fluid situation. All options remain on the table, specifically corporate tax rate changes including a 15% minimum corporate tax on any company making over 1 Billion in profits. There is a wide range of potential provisions that could be added between now and the final passage of the bill. One such item a "Wealth Tax", has come and gone in a matter of a few days.

Other negotiations are focusing more on specific policy details tied to the length of programs and funding levels. As of today, the "pay for's" are quite a bit less than the spending that is being proposed. Therin lies the reason for getting anything accomplished by a deadline that keeps getting pushed into the future.

As the newest deadline approached President Biden announced the congressional "paper exercise" for a framework of a $1.75 trillion social-spending and climate package. Without legislative text that has details of the package, there isn't much to discuss. However, in a major development that changes the entire investment picture, the fears of higher corporate taxes have been alleviated. While that is a positive for the market today, this "framework" is filled with spending that offers little to no growth incentives for the economy.

Whether Congress can pass it with limited tax increases is a whole other story. Despite all of the back and forth commentary regarding this spending package, the October 31st deadline on a vote has come and gone.

The Economy

The first read on Q3 GDP growth showed a slowing to a 2.0% pace, from 6.7% in Q2 and 6.3% in Q1, reflecting a lot of the impacts from supply constraints. Consumption slipped to a 1.6% rate from the prior 12.0% clip. The 2.0% U.S. Q3 GDP growth clip fell short of most market forecasts and likely undershot the GDP assumptions at the FOMC's September meeting by a huge margin.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis;

“The deceleration in real GDP in the third quarter was led by a slowdown in consumer spending. A resurgence of COVID-19 cases resulted in new restrictions and delays in the reopening of establishments in some parts of the country."

Source: TradingEconomics.com

Much of this data was expected and already priced into the stock market.

Inflation

The Fed's measure of inflation, core PCE price index for September was up 3.6% vs. last year, slightly better than consensus estimates of 3.7%

Manufacturing

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index was –0.13 in September, down from +0.05 in August. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index was –0.13 in September, down from +0.05 in August. That is the lowest since April and shows economic growth in the U.S. lost momentum for a second consecutive month. Production-related indicators contributed -0.37, down from -0.08 in August, as industrial production declined 1.3%

Dallas Fed's manufacturing index jumped 10 points to 14.6 in October, beating expectations and bouncing back after the 4.4 point drop to 4.6 in September. This is the highest since July's 27.3, while last month's print was the lowest since the 1.9 from July 2020. The index was at 21.2 a year ago. and was at a cycle high of 37.3 in April. The components were again quite mixed, however, amid ongoing supply and pandemic dislocations, along with price pressures.

October Richmond Fed manufacturing index climbed 15 points to 12, more than reversing the -12 point drop to -3 in September which was the weakest and the first negative print since the -21 from May 2020. The rebound was broad-based. The employment gauge increased to 27 from 20, and the average workweek edged rose to 9 from 3. But the wage component dipped to 39 from 41. New order volume surged to 10 from -19. and shipments edged up to 1 from -1.

Philadelphia Fed Services activity rose 12 points to 34.3 in October after falling 15 points last month. Almost 48 percent of the firms reported increases, while 13 percent reported decreases. The new orders index remained mostly unchanged at 14.6 in October. Nearly 29 percent of the firms reported increases in new orders, exceeding the 14 percent that reported decreases.

The sales/revenues index rose 6 points to 22.5 this month. Forty-three percent of the firms reported increases in sales/revenues, while 21 percent reported decreases. The regional activity index mostly recovered from its decline last month, rising 24 points to 33.4.

Housing

New home sales spiked 14% to 800k in September, much stronger than expected. That follows a 1.4% decline to 702k in July and a 4.2% bounce to 729k in July. Sales had surged to a high of 993k in January 2021, the best since December 2006. Regionally, sales were higher in 3 of the 4 regions, with just the Midwest dipping. The months' supply of homes fell to 5.7 after climbing to 6.5. in August from an all-time low of 3.5 in October. The median sales price increased 1.8% to $408,800, a new all-time high.

Pending home sales index dropped 2.3% to 116.7 in September, weaker than expected, after bouncing 8.1% to 119.4 in August which was the highest since January's 123.4. The record low was set in April 2020 at 70.0. Mortgage rates inched up on the month and that may have weighed, along with record prices. However, the NAR reported the market is "running comfortably ahead of the pre-pandemic activity." Sales declined in all four regions, led by a 3.5% slide in the Midwest and a 3.2% drop in the Northeast, with bad weather perhaps impacting the scene.

Consumer

Following a Delta-induced economic soft patch throughout the third quarter, mobility metrics have dramatically improved recently as new COVID cases have eased more than 50%. Air traffic is up over 20% from the September lows and is once again approaching a post-COVID high, restaurant bookings have risen ~10% since the summer months, and gasoline demand is at two-year highs.

Increased mobility is consistent with both improving consumer confidence and spending. Mobility’s three-week moving average is up ~12% relative to pre-COVID levels (a new post-COVID high) and Redbook sales (an aggregate of department store spending) is up over 15% year over year.

Personal income fell by a larger than assumed -1.0% in September with a big hit from the end of "several pandemic-related assistance programs" as noted by the BEA. Analysts had unrevised prior swings, including a 0.2% August gain and a 1.1% July surge related to the new child tax credit payments. Analysts saw a solid but expected 0.6% consumption rise after net upward revisions.

University of Michigan sentiment was virtually unchanged from its mid-month reading, gaining just 0.3 Index points, and just 0.1 Index points above the average in the past two months.

Employment Scene

While record job openings drive the headlines, when we measure withholding taxes (reported daily) we see they are at record highs. Two conclusions can be deduced from that data point. The job market is healthy and the low tax environment does NOT affect what the government collects.

The Global Report

Eurozone

Germany’s IFO survey covers thousands of firms across the manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and construction industries. A cyclical peak for the index typically involves a deterioration of expectations relative to the current assessment.

That’s exactly what we’ve seen over the last few months with the expectations series dropping sharply despite a more resilient current assessment. Of course, this may be a relatively temporary state of affairs given the unique nature of the COVID recession and recovery, but it’s still a notable pattern playing out.

The U.K.

UK Consumer Spending showed strong sales volumes (+13%) in October relative to expectations. The combination of high inflation and goods shortages in the UK has led to some decline in retail sales volumes recently and cuts to transfer payments as well as tax changes and utility bill spikes will also reduce lower-income consumers’ buying power through the end of the year, but that isn’t slowing demand quite yet.

China

It does seem a surprise to see rising share prices in China (and Hong Kong) over recent weeks, despite slowing economic growth and retained uncertainty about property market changes. There is little doubt that President Xi’s ‘common prosperity’ efforts are centered on changing corporate policy across many different sectors and specific highly influential companies. The last couple of earnings seasons have seen a growing amount of fully adhering comments by impacted management who realize, via the influence of the Chinese Communist Party, that it is easier to embrace the ‘common prosperity agenda, despite its impacts.

Some good news this week for China's economy. Chinese Industrial profits jumped 16.3% year on year in September. That builds on the 10% gain reported in August. For the January-September period, industrial firms’ profits grew 44.7% year on year, slowing from 49.5% in the comparable period in 2020.

Fixed Income

Does the Bond market have the inflation story correct? Recent action suggests the market believes that current elevated inflation will prove transitory, even if transitory may be longer than some expect. Inflation that forces the Fed to respond quicker than anticipated remains pivotal to the investment debate.

Strategas Research has a view that says “peak bottleneck” should lead to “peak inflation”. The latest CPI and PPI reports contained evidence of slackening inflation momentum, I’m not in that camp just yet. It is way too early to make that call simply because any proposed spending will impact that forecast. On that note, perhaps the Bond market sees proposed spending front-loaded and taxes back-loaded. That would fit well as congress looks to make ‘points” ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Sentiment

Even though the S&P 500 fell just over 5% from its early September high, the declines in various measures of bullish sentiment were more consistent with larger declines in stocks. The latest case in point was the October release of Consumer Confidence from the Conference Board. In this month's report, the percentage of consumers expecting higher stock prices (bulls) was lower than the percentage expecting lower stock prices (bears) for the first time in over a year.

Bespoke Investment Group;

"Going back to the late 1980s, there have only been nine other periods where the percentage of bulls moved below the percentage of bears after being higher for at least the last year. Good news if you are a contrarian, and if nothing else it shows there is no euphoric sentiment in this market."

Earnings

This week over 165 companies representing nearly 57% of the market cap reported earnings. The results continue to impress.

However, more important to the market is the outlook for earnings, particularly as the market turns its focus to 2022. Thus far, the key highlight from the Financials sector is that loan demand and consumer spending remain strong, supporting the belief that economic slowdown fears are overblown.

Despite a more challenging environment, 2022 earnings estimates have marched steadily higher, with earnings expected to grow ~10% next year. This growth should be driven by cyclical sectors.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 ( NYSEARCA: SPY

A "mixed" trading day ended the week. There was plenty of churning action which is typical when the market is deciding on its next move. At the end of the day, we find the S&P isn't giving up this rally so quickly as it continued the push to new highs.

The "breakout" is indeed genuine, and at some point, we will see a cooling-off period to digest these gains.

My Playbook Is Full Of Opportunities For 2021

I realize it is redundant, but once again we witness what has been the mantra of this bull market. Strength begets strength. Sorry but I’m not the type to “spin” the investment scene, or write a catchy headline calling for market weakness when the indicators tell me differently. Some find that tune very boring and that brings out the criticism and the labels of Perma Bull.

Perma Bull? The S&P has more than doubled (again) since March 2020. Yes, I like to tell the same story and be boring. In doing so I also watch portfolios increase exponentially for anyone that wants to listen, rather than spin fiction. Then there is the notion that the BULLS beat their chest and take credit when in reality it's so easy to be correct when everything is going up. Really? First, there was no point in THIS rally where everything was going up. The current leg of the BULL market required an investor to navigate a challenging mental environment.

Secondly, the "history" is documented and available for anyone to go back and view how many incorrect calls for market ‘corrections” have been forecast in the last 12 months. Surely anyone following that advice has had the opposite of an easy time. Instead, they found themselves, raising mountains of cash, hedging, going net short by trying to outthink the trend. They are buried now, and it’s why they aren’t around anymore to chime in about how the BULLS are “wrong” and how “right” they are.

The Trap was set

The “buy the pullback” strategy wins again, as we watched the S&P 500 "dip" before recording new highs. The mini downtrend that sparked all of the 20% correction calls, turned right in front of investors’ eyes. The “chart” patterns told the story, and once again they ‘trumped’ the noise and banter from analysts that appear to have no idea of how to interpret the stock market. Most of them were trapped by following only ONE aspect of the market. This last leg of the rally has been accomplished with a fairly large wall of worry, but it was evident the technical patterns were NOT confirming those worries.

Uncertainty surrounding the supply chain, Fed action, and inflation remains in the spotlight. Here again, there is yet another factor that usually trumps the “worries”. It’s called Corporate Earnings, and I’ve told the same boring story since late last year. Analysts’ earnings estimates are “way too low”. Earnings are the long-term driver of stock prices, and it is reassuring to see a solid start to Q3 earnings season being a key driver of this rally to new highs.

If the early results are indicative of this earnings season, analysts will be proven to be caught scratching their heads once again. In my view, it’s the same boring story, they continue to miss the corporate backdrop that was put in place in 2017. A “low tax” environment with less regulation. While that may be about to change, we have already seen how it is best to wait and see what develops before deciding on any "action".

Sectors

Consumer Discretionary

The sector ETF (XLY) entered the week in extreme overbought territory and that did not change this week. In the last twelve trading days, the group has posted eight new highs. Tesla (TSLA) has been a big factor in that move. Netflix (NFLX) was mentioned here when it was $550 and this week posted a new high at $675. The overweight rating that I've had on the sector all year remains in place, and stock selection is more important than ever now. The group is primed for a pullback.

Energy

$84 oil and $5.50 natural gas – what a difference a year makes. I've talked about the capital discipline shown by U.S. E&Ps in the face of rising prices in uncharted waters. While OPEC is perfectly happy to slowly unwind its voluntary production cuts and has made no indications it wants to accelerate that plan despite futile pleas from the White House. With minimal distractions during the quarter and continued strength in commodity prices, it sure appears investors can expect a solid EPS season. However, much of that is already priced in.

The price of WTI pulled back this week and could be starting a consolidation phase after a big move higher. The same can be said for many of the energy names that have followed the upward move in WTI.

Financials

Another new high on Tuesday for the Large-cap Financial ETF (XLF), as the large center money banks continue to bolster the major indices. The regional Banking ETF (KRE) added to its new high this past Monday. The entire banking group continues to look attractive.

Healthcare

After testing support earlier this month the sector ETF (XLV) has stabilized and as mentioned last week certain subsectors look attractive. One such group is "Big Pharma", and on that note, savvy holding Merck (MRK) posted a new record high this past week. It is but one of many opportunities that reside in the Healthcare space.

Inflation Basket

My ‘Inflation'' portfolio has picked up the pace and is now up 20% since its inception earlier in the year. That is slightly ahead of the S&P’s 17% gain in the same period. Part of that Inflation Portfolio has exposure to the Agribusiness sector and that group has been on fire lately setting new highs. That sector is not done going higher.

Technology

During the past few missives, the message regarding technology has been the same;

“The crowd that didn't like the tech sector because they were afraid of interest rates rising may be lamenting that notion.”

In the past two weeks the 10-year treasury rallies from 1.50 to 1.70, and is now back at 1.55%. Basing an investment strategy for a sector that trumps all others when it comes to growth on the movement of the bond market in a ridiculously low-interest environment is a fool's errand. Technology continues to show investors where the earnings growth is coming from, and it’s leading to higher stock prices.

The Technology Sector ETF (XLK) forged a new high this week. I continue to believe it will be a stock pickers market when it comes to investing in the sector. There are some very clear ‘winners’ like Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Microsoft (MSFT) which all posted new highs this week. AMD has raised guidance for 6 consecutive quarters.

Alphabet (GOOG) posted its 5th consecutive quarter with record profits and also posted a record high. The stock is up 70% this year. Contrary to what some believe these stocks are NOT expensive. Growth rates like we are seeing from the technology space deserve larger multiples than what we are seeing today.

Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) offer compelling opportunities as the short-sighted trading crowd decided to toss them aside because of what appears to be transitory issues.

This past week I decided to sell my entire Facebook (FB) position. I’ve owned the stock since 2013 when I bought shares between $25 - $30. The decision was based on a “personal” choice to no longer be a shareholder of the company. The latest EPS quarter also raised some concerns. Long term I believe the company will be fine, but it will continue that journey without me.

Semiconductors

Another ETF, (SOXX) continues to trade in a range just below all-time highs. The underlying components show a mixed picture. The aforementioned Nvidia is an outperformer and is being joined by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). It remains a story where individual stock selection will matter.

Cryptocurrency

After the rally to new highs (67k) in the prior week, the price action settled down as bitcoin traced back to the (59k-61k) level. I mentioned last week that it was concerning there was no follow thru after BTC broke to that new high. So a turnaround and pullback ensued. Traders will be looking at near-term support to make their next move.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) has followed the same path and I will be looking for an entry to reinvest the portion of my position that was sold at higher prices ($51). The CORE position remains in place.

Final Thought

Inflation is higher, GDP slowed, the Fed is ready to start its tapering program, concerns about spending remain but the stock market moves higher. Confused? I'm not. It's about Earnings and it's now about what I believe is very important. In the government spending plan that was rolled out on Thursday, the Corporate Tax hikes are far less than what was originally feared.

If Corporate taxes remain relatively low, corporate earnings can remain robust. The stock market agrees with that backdrop.

Postscript

Best of Luck to Everyone!