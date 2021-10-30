Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' (MHVYF) CEO Seiji Izumisawa on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCPK:MHVYF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2021 2:30 AM ET

Hisato Kozawa – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Seiji Izumisawa – President and Chief Executive Officer

Good afternoon. My name is Kozawa. Nice to meet you all. Let me give you the information on the Q2 FY 2021 Financial Results based upon the PowerPoint. As usual, we have already released the materials. Therefore, I’m not go into details of the material. First of all, a general overview of the financial result, please turn to Page 4 and 5 for the table of numbers. Order intake was up year-on-year by 10% becoming JPY1.5344 trillion following Q1. Plant and infrastructure, logistics, thermal and drive system business are growing. Sales and profits at all levels are higher than in the same period of the previous year showing the profit from business activities was positive in all four segments.

The status of the balance sheet is explained on Page 6 and 7. Total assets have increased since the end of the previous year due to the increase in working capital. This is normal for our capital and is in line with our expectation, the level of interest-bearing debt various indicators stay in the range of the plan set in the beginning of the year. On Page 8 is cash flow. Operating cash flow is negative as it was in the previous year due to the large expenditure and advances received in the past. But the effect of COVID-19 is dissipating and there has been a significant improvement year-on-year. There has also been a significant reduction in the investment cash flows from commercial aircraft including CRJ. And in the end of the first half of the year, free cash flow is in line with the assumption in annual forecast where a slight improvement is seen and a cash inflow from the sale of shares contributed to the improvement.

Page 9 shows order intake by segments, table of figures are on Slide 12, please refer to those figures. Order intake grows significantly from the previous year in plants and infrastructure systems and logistics thermal and drive segments. The main reason includes increase in steel-making, machinery and environment and equipment in plant and infrastructure, and logistic equipment, and refrigeration equipment and logistics remote drive systems.

Due to the absence of lunch – vehicle launches this fiscal year and decline in the shipment of commercial aircraft of a segment of aero structure Tier 1 business revenue fell in aircraft, defense and space segment. Sale in other segments increased with recovery from a significant drop in the same period last year. Breakdown of the business profit itself is shown on Page 11. All of the business segments returned to profitability and profits increased. And Page 20 onwards complimentary material is mentioned. Order intake, revenue, profit from business activities, are summarized on Slide 12.

Slide 13 explains the factors behind the increase and decrease in business profit compared to the same period last year. The leftmost bar graph shows a loss of ¥58.6 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year. However, if the loss related to SpaceJet is excluded, the profit was ¥23.6 billion. Profit from business activities for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 is ¥26.2 million. And the reason for the difference is shown here.

Subtraction of the fiscal year 2020 asset management upside refers to the deduction of about ¥30 billion from the gain on the sale of land at the former site of the Iwatsuka plant in Nagoya in the second quarter of last year. The minus ¥11 billion in pink to the right shows the impact of the decline in profits caused by soaring materials and transportation cost and loss of production due semiconductor shortage and other factors since the beginning of the current fiscal year.

The effect of the recovery from COVID is mainly seen in the two figures to the right ¥20 billion and ¥6 billion. The impact of COVID on the medium-lot products and aircraft-related products, will be explained in the next page.

The foreign exchange impact is effect of the weaker yen against both the U.S. dollar and euro compared to the same period last year. Other factors include improved construction, profitability and fixed cost reductions cost.

In today’s timely disclosure we announced the sale of our land in Kawasaki city. The gain on the sale of this land will be recorded in the third quarter and if not to include it in the financial results for this fiscal year.

Please turn to Page 14. This slide briefly summarizes the situation in the medium-lot products business and the commercial aircraft related business, which are directly and significantly affected by COVID. The medium-lot products and aero engines businesses are generally recovering as expected at the beginning of the fiscal year, but the pace of recovery seems to have slowed somewhat due to the impact of reduced production of automobiles and disruptions in the supply chain.

In addition, the commercial aircraft Tier 1, which is the business of supplying aircrafts mainly to Boeing was even lower than the same period last year, when it fell significantly compared to the pre-COVID period. Due to the prolonged production adjustment at the aircraft OEM, the total for the fiscal year is also expected to be lower than the forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Slide 15 shows a summary of the results for the second quarter of this year. In a nutshell, although some negative factors appeared in some businesses in the second quarter, there are some businesses that are on the improving trend.

And as a whole, we are making a progress toward achieving the fiscal year forecast. Slide 16 to 18 show the business outlook for fiscal 2021. Based on the progress made up to the second quarter and the forecast for further bookings, we have revised our board, our profit from business activities and net income forecast by ¥10 billion each. For the figures announced in May, there was no change in each business segment and we have revised our board common and other businesses by ¥10 billion, looking at the results by segment. Energy’s profits progress in the first half looks low, but this is due to the temporary impact of the provision of reserves for some construction projects in the second quarter. Energy’s profit in the second half of the last year was ¥140 billion or about ¥100 billion after excluding special factors. And we believe that we can achieve the current forecast.

This concludes my presentation on the financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Thank you very much for your time.

Seiji Izumisawa

I’ll give the explanation on 2021 business plan and the status of promotion. From my side, I would like to talk about the status of progress of business plan about fiscal year 2021. Please open to Page 2. This is the overview and 2021 business plan with the aim of recovering and strengthening profitability and developing growth. And we are working on four indicators, profitability, growth, financial soundness, and shareholders’ return. And decarbonization is accelerated in the market. And we are responding to the requirement on the market and also in the new area of mobility, a steady progress is seen for the commercialization. And next in 2024, I’d like to talk about de-carbonization declaration of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Please open to Page 3. This is the details and contents of the presentation this year. First of all, I’d like to talk about the outline of business plan for fiscal year 2021. In 2021 business plan, with the aim of recovery and strengthening of the profitability and developing growth, we are working on four indicators, profitability, growth, financial soundness, and shareholders return. In terms of profitability, we’re aiming for this is profit margin of 7% in fiscal year 2023. In terms of growth, we’re targeting sales of ¥100 billion from new business.

First of all, the recovery and enhancement of the business. As was mentioned by Kozawa, the business forecast was an engine and I will explain now we’re coping with initiative to move from a business profit forecast of ¥160 billion in fiscal year 2021 and till the achievement of our target. We are expected at the business level. We’ll be back to pre-COVID-19 level. And this fiscal year on rents, we believe that it will exceed the level before COVID-19.

And we will make every effort, so that the growth rate will be higher than the recovery rate. And we do believe and we make a forecast that the aircraft engine will come back to the pre-COVID-19 level in 2023. It may take more time for aero structures a Tier 1 business to recover from the impact of COVID-19, but we will try to enhance the profitability by having optimal size of the expense. And the initiative as just over transformation to address challenges and SG&A reduction, we will review a business portfolio through a reorganization of steel machinery business, and business transfer of business tool.

In addition, resource shift is being done and we will actually get the result from such initiative and SG&A is to be reduced through achieving efficiency. And I suggest integration with Mitsubishi Power from 8 to 10, the details, so I mentioned, so please read the material at your leisure. And this is additional measures for the delay in the recovery of commercial aircraft.

Page 11, responding to the changes in market through COVID-19 moves towards decarbonization is still a machinery, machinery system engine, they are quite as strong since the strength of those businesses is on line with the requirement of the market. And expansion to sale of CO2 reduction, production machinery is observed and also through digitalization and we are expanding our services and enable vessels and government vessels from the October 1, Mitsubishi and material system, we’ll start, which is not covered by the original business plan at fiscal year 2021, in line with a fast recovery of domestic flight in the United States. Our main market strong demand is shown in hanger, extension and also through the type of relationship with regional one. We will aim for expansion of lineup of business.

Developing growth areas. First, I will explain to the progress of our energy transition, please refer to Page 14. Here, I will explain the market trends by region in the U.S. The market is rich in both renewable energy and fossil fuel resources, allowing for a balance between the environment and sustainable economic growth. With expansion of renewable, the need for energy storage is increasing. Tax incentives are stimulating the activities of both large companies and also technology startups.

Next in Europe, the decarbonization needs of industrial customers in particular are being activated, gets the backdrop of high environment related targets. In Asia, we believe that for the time being, the main theme will be the shift from coal to gas for low carbon power generation. But we also believe that in the future, it will be essential to move forward the conversion for the decarbonization. In Japan, I believe that energy policy we’ll see a significant expansion of renewables, sustainable use of nuclear power and decarbonization of thermal power. We will respond to the needs of each of these markets and contribute to the decarbonization of a wide range of regions and industries. So as I just said, we have decarbonizing existing infrastructure and building hydrogen solutions and ecosystem and building a CO2 solutions ecosystem.

So these are the three approaches to behalf on Page 16. And so increasingly, decarbonization needs for – as for decarbonization of existing infrastructure, the need for decarbonization of thermal power is increasing in the area of nuclear power. We are promoting the development of the next-generation light water reactors, and the small reactors along with support for restarting domestic operations. In the hydrogen ecosystem, a number of energy storage projects underway in the United States. In hydrogen ecosystem, a number of the energy storage are also in progress mainly in Europe and other areas.

Please refer to Page 17. This is the decarbonization of the existing infrastructure. So we focus on hydrogen, ammonia, biogas and other fuels. So we have to work on the conversion to these. And then what we have to do is rapidly increase all these operations. As you can see on the right-hand side, the number of needs that has increased five-fold compared to the previous year, and this is opportunities are expected to be increasing.

Page 18. This is an example. So here, this is the decarbonization for the private – the domestic power generation market. And the power generation, they are mainly the cement – the indicator of the industrial sectors, such as petrochemicals and paper manufacturing, steel and cement, which account for about a quarter of Japan’s CO2 emissions, they have been working on the their own power generation facilities, and many of them use boilers to supply both electricity and hot steam. So this – in a case of switching from boiler to renewable electricity alone is not enough to simultaneously supply heat and steam for use in factories, which is a problem. So we have the largest share of the domestic private power generation market and are familiar with complex processes. So in this area, we tried to work on the commercialization of these.

On Page 19, you will see – our approach is about nuclear power. For nuclear power, allow me to read it myself. To continue to do decarbonization through nuclear power, we will steadily promoted efforts to restart existing plants, and they start this fuel cycle based on the 20% to 22% nuclear power ratio targeted for 2030 in Japan’s energy policy. In the first half of this year, we contributed to the restart of Japan’s first plant over 40 years old. So what we tried to do is that we were focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation light water reactors, and small reactors with even higher safety standards, with the aim of achieving decarbonization by 2050.

Moving on to Page 20. This is about the hydrogen ecosystem. As I mentioned, in the United States, while renewable energy sources are increasing, the need for energy storage is growing in order to ensure the reliability in power supply. Batteries are superior for short-term energy storage. While hydrogen storage is superior for long-term storage. And we are participating in both projects. We are participate – so we have already introduced the advanced clean energy storage product for hydrogen storage in the four new projects have been launched in the last six months. So these are the projects that we are showing here. Once the hydrogen storage project is realized, we were able to use this as a hub to stimulate negotiations for hydrogen relation – hydrogenation of existing a new gas turbines.

Page 21. This shows the progress of our global projects in the United States, excluding hydrogen. As I explained six months ago, we have added new MOU with TotalEnergies for joint verification of CO2 carries, and Suez for constellation of seek us for industrial use. We are also making steady progress in other projects as well mixes mobility in new areas.

Please open to Page 23. To realize a call the neutral society and early stage along with energy transition and de-carbonization energy savings are required on the energy users site. New mobility and logistics position is the name of this business, and we will be making effort for further de-carbonization, energy saving, and man power saving, which is considered to make a great transformation and growth going forward, and will contribute to a safe, secure, and comfortable lifestyle through such initiative.

And we will be creating solution along with the customers through component sophistication and make the machinery intelligent. And in the area of sophistication of component, we will try to achieve a manpower reduction and energy saving, and we’re going to accelerate open innovation, and at our tech hub we have partly started a proof-of-concept testing along with the customer. And thickness sinks is additional technology, concentration oil platform to make machinery system intelligent in Sigma Six, each and individual machinery assistant is connected to each other to achieve optimization of the smooth harmonization between man and machine.

And next is logistics. Automated logistic and coaching, as a key component in this area, up in since unmanned forklift have high efficiency and natural refrigerant using CO2, we are developing those products and tied to Sigma Synx to achieve higher efficiency and energy savings and optimization of demand and supply will be able to be achieved. And storage efficiency can be enhanced by 20%. And the throughput of the warehouse can be doubled.

In Page 27, this is the electrification component dismiss. This is the initiative at the data center, various refrigerating equipments and de-carbonization power supply equipments are considered to be key components in this area. And by tying those systems, it will be possible to save energy.

And refrigerating system and electricity system can be optimized using our solution and compared with the past compact equipment and system will be able to be realized and the data center with such high efficiency we’ll be able to be realized. And as for autonomous driving various POC testing will be required. Reproductive equipments have been developed by MHI, and we’re able to conduct high, reliable testing using such machineries and devices.

And in order to conduct testing, it requires expense and time. So improvement of simulation has to be done, and it will be possible to offer high reliable testing services from us. And we have formed partnership with Applus IDIADA which is supporting automobiles certification in Europe, in starting such a service activities. And in 2026, this is the projection of the size of the market where we’re going to extend our business to meet the requirement of the market.

Carbon neutral declaration, please refer to Page 29, 30. The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries declared that it will be a carbon neutral in 2040. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries believes that the realization of the Carbon Neutral Society is a global talent and that we as a proven leader in the field of de-carbonization have a reasonable responsibility to lead the fight against climate change. So through our products, technologies and services that would contribute to CO2 reduction, we will work with partners around the world to contribute to the realization of Net Zero. We have established a slogan mission “Net Zero" in each and every one of us, including myself, will take actions for that. As for the numerical environmental targets, we aim to achieve a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 by 2030, and Net Zero by 2040. So about the CO2 emitted from our products, we work on the carbon capture and then in 2019 – compared with the 2019. In Net Zero for the 2040 and 2030, 50% that’s the goal we have.

Slide 32 shows the roadmap for that, about the CO2 reduction instrument reduction for our group alongside which part I long just explained the way we’d like to introduce our own technology so that big organization can be realized. And then based on that, we are able to realize the carbon neutrality for our own product, our own plants. Then starting from the our own products. We work on the de-carbonization and electrification, carbon capture can be utilized. That’s something, we have to work on. And let’s take a look at the kind of – turbine that we try to utilize for the reduction. In 2014 and compared to 2014 and 2019, this is the curve that we tried to realize, in order to de-carbonize the emission.

Page 34, as a leading company, we make sure that Scope 1, 2 reduction by all customers should be a host by our self and this is done with all the business, so we make sure that the customers would be able to reduce the carbon emission in all areas. So we have been working on this in various fields. So for example gas turbine line replacement and also modification of the products and also restart of the nuclear power plants and so forth. So this way we tried to work on the realization of the de-carbonization or the carbon emission reduction. And this way we will make a contribution to the Japanese government go for the carbon neutrality.

So carbon neutrality is a long-term approach that involves effective use of existing facilities while introducing an updating innovative technologies. The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group will contribute to the realization of the sustainable society by reducing the costs of transitioning to carbon neutrality through technologies. That’s all for me. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

