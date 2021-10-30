Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA's (SVCBF) CEO Ulf Larsson on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCPK:SVCBF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2021 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ulf Larsson – President and Chief Executive Officer

Toby Lawton – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Linus Larsson – SEB

Robin Santavirta – Carnegie

Oskar Lindström – Danske Bank

Cole Hathorn – Jefferies

Johannes Grunselius – Kepler Cheuvreux

Mikael Doepel – UBS

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning and welcome to this presentation of SCA’s Third Quarter Results. With me here today I have President and CEO, Ulf Larsson; and CFO, Toby Lawton. Please, Ulf, go ahead.

Ulf Larsson

Thank you so much Anderson, and also from my side, good morning, and a very warm welcome to this presentation. Yes. When I summarized the first quarter, I can state that we delivered our strongest quarter ever. We made SEK2.7 billion on EBITDA level and the profit EBITDA margin of 53%. We have seen a very strong market during the quarter underlying strong demand and in all product areas more or less, and not the least important we took the decision to leave publication paper last year, and that has also been very contributable to our good profit this quarter.

On top of that, we have this stable cost level and also a good production. During this quarter we have performed two maintenance stops and we have also started up a third one and I will come back to this later on, but the impact during this quarter has been around SEK170 million in comparison with SEK60 million third quarter last year. Our net sales went up and the main reason for that is of course the price and mix. On the other side, as already mentioned, we took decision to leave publication paper last year, and we also took the decision to divest our supply operation, in woods for UK.

During this quarter, we have also announced that we will invest SEK700 million in a joint venture together with St1, so we will take a stake in their biorefinery in Gothenburg. Total capacity in this biorefinery is 200,000 cubic meters and 80% – 40% out of that can reach the quality of biojet. And just to give you some kind of relation that is approximately 50% of what’s needed for the Swedish domestic air flight. In this agreement, we have also said that the SCA shall annually deliver 60,000 tons of tall oil into this JV. Finally, I’m happy also to say that we continue to run our two big investment projects in – strategic investment projects in Kraftliner, Obbola, and CTMP, Ortviken according to plan when it comes to time and budget.

So if we take a closer look at some KPIs, as already mentioned, we delivered SEK2.7 billion, which gave us a strong EBITDA margin of 53%. And if you look to the right hand side, you can see that that is substantially higher than previous quarters. Our industrial return on capital employed calculated as an average for the past 12 months reached 25% during the third quarter. And if we just look at the third quarter, our industrial return on capital employed was 46%. Our net debt in relation to our EBITDA went down to 1 and that is of course due to a strong cash flow. And I’m pleased to say that we continue to finance our big strategic investments through our operating cash flow.

Then I walk over to our segments and starting with forest. And I can state that we have had another quarter of stable supply of wood to our industries. And if you look to the bottom left, you can see that the price development for pulp wood is rather flat. We had a positive effect when we decided, and when we took the decision to leave publication paper, but since then, it’s been quite flat. When it comes to solar prices, we have seen gradually increasing prices during the third quarter. We will see it also in the fourth and maybe also in the first quarter next year. Our EBITDA is in line with last quarter. It’s positively impacted by higher revaluation of biological assets that gave around SEK70 million for the month. On the negative side, we can note that we have had lower harvesting level from our own forest during this quarter in comparison with last year. And the reason for that was that we had a strong harvesting level in last year and just now also we have a very strong external supply to our industry.

So if we then turn over to wood, we can also hear state that we have a high level of global demand. We have seen strong markets in Japan, UK and also Scandinavia, slightly less – good demand in China, also in Middle East, North Africa and also maybe in U.S. Nevertheless, if you look in the bottom left, you can see that we have had a significant price increase during couple of quarters now, and we have reached definitely a top record level when it comes to prices for solid wood products. I said last quarter that I thought that we should in Q3 reach 50% better prices in Q3 in comparison with Q2. And that was exactly the outcome during this period. Then I will come back to our forecast for coming quarter.

Sales was up 37% due to higher – due to high prices and also due to the fact that even if we took the decision to divest our supply unit in UK.

EBITDA was also substantially up. And we have EBITDA margin of 54%, which I think, is highly competitive.

Here’s some graphs. And if you start top left, you can see the stock level in relation to the average for the past five years in Sweden and Finland. And we can now see that we have come back to some kind of normal situation when it comes to the stock level. Bottom left, you can see the production. And also here, we can see that we are more or less on a normalized level. And top right you can see the price development. And as I said, prices in the third quarter in comparison with the second one this year, is 50% higher. We have reached some kind of record level. And I think now when we have a combination of a balanced stock, a normal production and then seasonal lower consumption in Q4 and the first quarter, I believe that we will reduce prices now in the fourth quarter, by 15% to 20%, from a very high level.

So, if we then turn over to pulp we have had during the third quarter, a good demand in Europe, we have also had a okay demand in U.S. and slightly weaker in China. Nevertheless, we also here our on-record level when it comes to pulp prices. The official PIX listing price now is US$1,340 per ton. We reached bottom Q1 2020 on US$820 per ton with a different discount rate, with a different currency, but never the less.

We have high volumes during this quarter in comparison with last year due to stronger production. And our EBITDA was up as much as 380% due to higher prices, due to higher volumes. On the other hand, we had a negative currency effect of about SEK90 million for the quarter when we compare year-on-year.

Here we have also started up planned maintenance stop. We will – it’s a quite long stop, 22, 23 days in [indiscernible]. And we had a negative effect in the third quarter, of SEK20 million and the major part will come in the fourth quarter.

Here are some words about pulp market development. And as I said, we have seen decreasing pricing prices in China. And if we compare now China with Europe, one can say that in Europe, we have a net price of US$900 per ton. U.S. slightly weaker, US$800 per ton, and then China around US$700 per ton. So, it’s quite substantial spread as it is today. We have seen that in China now we have an energy crisis and it so very expensive to move products from China over to Europe. And I think that’s one reason why we feel that the European market is still strong and we see somewhat weak market in China. For SCA we are almost a 100% focused on the European and U.S. market.

As you also can see inventories are today on a normal level for hardwood and on the slightly high side for soft wood. On the other hand, we know that now we will see a couple of rather long maintenance stops during the autumn. And I think that will change the situation somewhat in the coming months. And as you also all know, supply is impacted by global logistical challenges. But for us, focused on Europe, we have managed that quite well.

Turning over to containerboard, here we have performed two big plan maintenance stops, one in Obbola. And as you know, we have our ongoing big investment project in Obbola. So, I can say now the meal is prepared for the startup of the new craft line machine in the beginning of 2023. So, everything has went very well there. And we had 12 days stop in Munksund, planned stop. All in all, the negative impact during the quarter has been for these two stops around SEK150 million.

Sales was up substantially during this quarter when we compare year-on-year. And that is due to high prices, volume, of course, lower due to this maintenance stops. And EBITDA also substantially up, but again, negatively impacted by lower volume, of course.

If we then take a look at the container board market development, we can see that we continue to have a steady growth of European deliveries. And if you look at the bottom left, you can see that inventory days, they are below average. And also here, we will see a couple of big maintenance stops coming in during the autumn. Prices has seems to bottom, November last year increased by €250 per tonne. We have had another price increase announced from 1st of October, and that one will come through another €50 per tonne for average kraft.

We see that it’s still a very good demand for container board, underlying consumption is good. We know that the prices for – also see in Europe has went from €70 up to €170 per tonne. And also at the same time, we see that energy prices is rising. So, I mean, that is good conditions for further price increases also for kraftliner, the Delta between kraft and testliner today is €150 per tonne, which is quite on a normal level. On the top right, you can see also that we have still a strong box demand and that I mean, this demand continue well about trend since we had this drop during the first phase of pandemic.

So by that, Toby, I hand over to you.

Toby Lawton

Thank you, Ulf. Good morning, everybody. I will start as usual with a bit on the income statement and here you can see on the net sales line, we’ve had a growth in net sales of 17% versus Q3 last year. And this is also to remember that last year we had around €1 billion of sales from publication paper per quarter. So we’ve obviously taken away the publication paper business, but the strong top line development driven also by the strong pricing environment has more than compensated.

And then bottom line, we have an EBITDA of €2.684 billion this quarter. So a very strong profit development, EBITDA margin 52.9%, so record level. Coming further down the income statement, you can see financial items very stable at €24 million this quarter and then tax at €453 million, which is an effective tax rate of just under 20%.

Earnings per share, you can see also strong development earnings per share, driven by the net profit for the period at one point – more than €1.8 billion in the quarter of net profit, and then SEK2.59 per share. And that means that year-to-date, we’re also SEK5.85 per share earnings per share, so a good development also earnings per share and net profit.

If I just give a bit more detail by segment and here you see the different segments. And if I start on the left hand side with forest and the top left, you can see the net sales is down a bit this quarter versus last quarter. That’s a bit due to the maintenance stops that we had during the quarter and at the end of the quarter for pulp as well, which reduces the deliveries of wood into the industries. During the quarter from forest, the bottom line here on the bottom left is driven then mainly by the share of our own forest. That’s where the profit is driven by. And we have a seasonal pattern here that we normally have less harvesting from our own forest during quarter three, which we had also this year.

So that’s the reason for the seasonal pattern, the drop versus quarter two in the forest division. In the wood division, you can see a strong growth in net sales obviously driven mainly by the strong price development that Ulf has already mentioned. And that really drops through to the bottom line as well, where we had an EBITDA in the wood division of more than SEK1 billion, SEK1.180 billion this quarter, which is and then an EBITDA margin of 54%. So very strong delivery from the wood division. The pulp division top line we have is slightly down 1.5 to 2, a little bit lowering the deliveries ahead of the maintenance stop to keep a stable delivery also during the maintenance stop, but bottom line also a strong increase in margin up to 42% EBITDA margin and SEK659 million in EBITDA.

And then on the container board division in the sales where you can really see, of course the effect from exiting publication paper, which came from between Q4 and Q1 this year. And then basically pretty flat in top line, we’ve had price increases, but again, here it’s smoothing out the effect from the maintenance stops so slightly less volume compensating.

And then in the bottom line, you can see also the EBITDA margin has been impacted by those maintenance stops, which had around SEK150 million of impact in the containable division. But despite those EBITDA margin, 27%, if we come just to the bridge on net sales you can really see the impact of prices, the 44% impact on basically higher prices in all product areas, all segments. So 44% in total, we’ve had a bit positive impact from volumes 3%, mainly from the pulp division with a higher volumes versus quarter three last year. Currency, slightly negative minus 3% and then we have the impact, which is in total 27% from publication paper, and also the divestment of the wood supply division in the UK, which we made in the autumn last year as well.

So overall, a 17% increase in top line. And then when it comes to EBITDA and you can really see the strong drop through from the price here €1.9 billion impact from price and mix, a small contribution from volume as well. Raw material slight negative. This is partly due to – it’s also partly due to that we source a little bit less from our own forest this quarter, but also a bit the OCC prices, which have a – we have a limited exposure to.

Energy is positive impact. We have increased sales of energy, mainly from earth strand this quarter. Negative currency impact as I mentioned and then either is mainly the maintenance tops impact, which we’ve mentioned already, which has a negative impact of 149. So and I think when we see this bridge, I think just one reflection is that the decision to exit publication paper, we’re certainly happy that we took that decision last year, because without that we wouldn’t have seen anything like the same and positive impact on price and the same stable cost development.

So I think that really supports the strong delivery through to bottom line here. When it comes to cash flow, I’ll start on the left hand column here at the quarter. And we have – even if we take the EBITDA and we take away the impact, mainly from the reevaluation of the biological assets in the EBITDA that means we have an operating cash surplus of more than SEK2.2 billion this quarter.

I’m happy with a strong or tight working capital management, despite the price increase environment, which impacts on the working capital, of course, we’ve managed to hold working capital a bit lower this quarter at with a positive impact of SEK61 million. Restructuring costs, which is really related to the closure of public paper. We had SEK65 million in the quarter. And then after taking off the current CapEx of SEK365 million. We have an operating cash flow of SEK1.872 billion.

So again a strong operating cash flow delivery. And then when you look to the next line on strategic capital expenditures, you can see that once again both in the quarter, but then also in the year-to-date numbers, you can see that we are funding basically the growth of the company and the strategic capital expenditures from our operating cash flow with some margin. And here, of course, the strategic capital expenditures are – it’s the largest project is the Obbola expansion. But we also have the growth in the investment in the CTMP expansion in what we can as well. So all being funded from self-generated cash flow.

All right. A few words on the balance sheets, we have the top line forest assets, which are now valued to SEK77.5 billion. This is valued at basically the market price, according to market statistics, which is SEK300 per cubic meter. Working capital here you can see, we have just under SEK3.2 billion of working capital. And even though that’s increased since the end of last year. You can see the working capital to sales ratio has come down. And that’s what I was talking about with the tighter – tight management of working capital.

Then when including the other capital employed and deferred tax, we have a total capital employed of SEK84 billion just under and net debt very stable at SEK7.6 billion. So we’ve delivered then a de-leveraging down to 1.0 net debt-to-EBITDA through the strong cash flow. I’ll just come back on that in a moment. And then equity SEK76, billion just over SEK76 billion.

And then finally just a few words on the operating cash. We’ve now had actually more than four quarters, but we show four quarters here a strong operating cash delivery more than SEK1 billion per quarter on average. And this quarter, especially getting closer to SEK2 billion in operating cash. So really strong development in the financial position of the company. And you can see that really from the de-leveraging line.

We’ve gone down now to 1.0 net debt-to-EBITDA. So a very strong development in the balance sheet. And I think the right hand side of this pitch is also very nice to be able to show, and this is the new paper machine hall and paper machine under construction in Obbola and that’s what all cash flow is helping us to finance from own cash flow and at the same time deleverage the company. So it’s a good performance.

And with that, I will yes, hand back to Ulf for summary and Q&A.

Ulf Larsson

Yes. Well, I don’t really have too much to add. I mean it was for us a super strong quarter, it’s the best quarter ever 53% profit margin for the total company, heavily contributed by the decision to leave publication paper. And I think we leave it there and open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Ulf. Thank you, Toby. And today we are moving into the Q&A session, but first we do have some questions or one or two here in the studio in Stockholm. We start with that and then we will hand over to our operator Maria. Please go ahead.

Linus Larsson

Thank you very much. Linus Larsson with SEB. I’d like to start on the pulp division. You gave some color, but maybe first on volumes you were somewhat constrained by the pending or the planned maintenance shut in the fourth quarter, but looking at volumes in the fourth compared to the third quarter, given that planned maintenance shut are expecting stronger volumes or how will that work out?

Toby Lawton

Maybe I can. I mean, we try to smooth out the effect of the volumes in delivery volumes. So we do have, of course, significantly lower production, when we take a maintenance stop, but we smooth that out and we’ve had – so we we’ve taken a bit of that effect in Q3, but we would expect it also to come in Q4. So I think it will be tough to have a positive volume development Q4 versus Q3. But it’s not the full effect of the production stop.

Linus Larsson

Thanks, and also on price and Ulf, you describe the discrepancy we’re seeing now between Chinese and European prices, and one would at least under normal circumstances expect that to translate into redirection of volumes into Europe, because prices are obviously higher. Are you seeing that and are you seeing price concessions taking place in Europe in the fourth quarter?

Ulf Larsson

I mean, first, as I said, I mean, we have some kind of energy crisis in China and we also have substantially higher cost for going from China to Europe and vice versa. So, I mean, I think we see less of paper and other products in Europe. So that creates some kind of stronger market for – at least, for us in Europe, we are not too present in China. I mean, we do the main part in Europe and then some of it in U.S.

So I mean – as I said, I mean, we’ve felt a really good demand from Europe in the last quarter. And of course, long-term, I think the prices are still – they will come together in one way or another. So but I mean, we don’t know, we have had the same price now for full quarter in the row and negotiations are ongoing just now.

Linus Larsson

Okay. Thanks. And then just one question on the star performer in the quarter, wood, I think, you had return capital employed of 122% in the quarter. And Ulf, you again, make a forecast for the wood price in the fourth quarter. But could you describe a bit more what you’re seeing among your customers right now? I mean, what’s their behavior? Is there a destocking cycle we’re entering into what’s real underlying demand. What’s the 2022 outlook do you think?

Ulf Larsson

It’s very hard to say. I mean, as you saw, I mean stock level has now normalized when it comes to – we have statistics from Sweden, Finland, and at saw mills, I mean, we have a normalized stock level more or less. Production is also reasonable normal, because I think the saw mistake cannot really produce more. You have a limited availability of saw logs and also, I mean, you have a limited capacity. So that is what we see there.

Underlying the consumption is good, but as you all know, in Q4 and Q1, normally, we have a seasonally lower demand. And I mean, that is what is just now creating some kind of adjustment of the price level. But I mean, from a record level, we move down 15% to 20%. So it will still be a very strong profitability in the saw mill business for the coming – at least for the coming quarter.

Linus Larsson

Thanks.

Ulf Larsson

Thank you. And with that, we will hand over to the operator. Maria, please go ahead.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Robin Santavirta [Carnegie]. Please ask your question.

Robin Santavirta

Thank you very much, and good morning. First off, I would like to ask about the Containerboard market, now prices are quite significantly up year-to-date and you said one additional increase in October. Now what do you see in that market going into the winter? Is this now sort of the peak price in October or is there potential for further increases in the winter in Europe?

Ulf Larsson

I definitely think that we will see further price increases in Containerboard. And I mean, the underlying demand is still very good and that is one thing, but the other thing is when we, I mean, to some extent, we are dependent on the testliner market. And, I mean, testliner produces today, they see really high energy cost level and they also see a very high level for OCC. As I said from – I think it’s November last year and up till today, the price increase has went from €70 per tonne up to €170 per tonne. And it is a problem for testliner producers to get availability of OCC in the market. So I think it’s a really strong market and I see that we will – I forecast that we will see further price increases in this segment.

Robin Santavirta

All right, thanks. That is clear. And then in terms of the wood division, you committed on on-demand and prices. Thank you for that. What is the outlook when it comes to cost now in Q4 and in 2022.

Ulf Larsson

I think it differs a lot, depending on where you are in Sweden. I mean, for us as being the biggest private forest owner in Europe, I mean, we have a high degree of self-sufficiency when it comes to solid wood. So that is very positive for us, of course. Nevertheless we buy some volumes from the – let’s say, open market and in that case for that part, we see some slightly increasing prices during the fourth quarter and that might continue also into the first quarter. It is nothing substantial, but still the direction is north there, of course.

Robin Santavirta

Good, good. Thank you. And then for Toby, could you comment about the CapEx for this year, potentially for next year, what is the sort of your estimate?

Toby Lawton

Yes. I can say, we expect current CapEx still to be in line with our guidance of SEK1.2 billion, SEK1.3 billion for the full year and strategic CapEx also to be still in line with our guidance that we – yes, we expect SEK3 billion to SEK4 billion of strategic CapEx for the full year. That means, we expect quite a big strategic CapEx in the fourth quarter, primarily related to Obbola as well.

Robin Santavirta

Sure. Thanks. On 2022, is that around similar numbers to be expected?

Toby Lawton

Yes, we expect slightly less in 2022, because I mean, we’ll see where we actually come out this year for Obbola. But we expect this year is basically the heaviest year of the investment in Obbola and then it should come down a bit next year. But obviously, if we – yes, if we don’t take as much in the fourth quarter this year that will roll forward into next year, so it depends a bit on how things land in the fourth quarter.

Robin Santavirta

I understand. That’s all. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Oskar Lindström [Danske Bank]. Please ask your question.

Oskar Lindström

Good morning, gentlemen. I have three questions. And the first one is kind of a general question. I mean, we now have or you have record price levels for both pulp and sawn timber, and we’re probably heading there for container board. As you said, these are the best earnings that you’ve ever had. I mean, in your opinion and I suppose this is for Ulf, how much of this is a temporary boom driven by very special market conditions after COVID and money supply increases and all that. And how much of it is underlying structural change? I know it’s a wide question, but you can answer it.

Ulf Larsson

Yes. It’s very hard to answer on that one. But fundamentally, I think we are in the top portfolio we have. Now when we have get rid of the publication paper business, I mean, we are in growth areas and we are also favored by the sustainability trend, to move from plastic over to paper from concrete over to solid wood constructions from fossil fuels to liquid biofuels. And that has also been the – or we have been striving to reach that position. So we are very happy about that. So fundamentally, I think over time, you will have steady growth in these segments.

I mean, structurally, it’s so hard to say. I feel that we can – if I give you some view for the fourth quarter, I feel that we are – we have a strong order book. We are very well booked. We will see – we will have some – our orders that we will have some small adjustment in solid board products, but we will continue on a record level when it comes to profitability. Container board will be even stronger than it is just now. And part we don’t know yet. I mean we are, as you say, on a good level. But again, we feel a reasonable strong demand in Europe. But long-term, we will not see the spread from SEK700 million up to SEK900 million. But what will happen? I mean, I cannot really say.

Oskar Lindström

Yes, that’s fair enough. A second question, which is maybe a little bit easier, but not that much is on capital allocation. I mean, you have a – you already have a very strong cash balance sheet, and you’ve got also very strong cash flow at the moment. Where are you going to – where can you spend the money that’s attractive? What significant earnings growth opportunities do you have? Is there a possibility to expand capacity in your existing facilities? I mean, is there enough wood supply for that in Sweden? Or would you need to look at buy products more or, expansion abroad where do you see the most attractive capital allocation opportunities at the moment?

Ulf Larsson

Yes, I mean, first just to remember, I mean, we are just now in the middle of a very big project in Obbola SEK 8 billion, and we shall, I mean, the project is perfectly on time and we are very satisfied with the development that we see there, but I mean, we have to finalize that one. The second one is the new CTMP line in wood and we are also in the middle of that project running according to plan, but it should be finalized. We are also in the middle of a big project in Bollsta sawmill that is SEK 800 million, that shall also be finalized. We also, during this – the third quarter took the decision to invest SEK 700 million into liquid biofuels.

So, I mean, I think we do a lot of things there. I mean, going forward, of course, I mean, we can further increase capacity to Östrand, we’ve said it before, and when we have fine tune the production line in Östrand, then we will take that decision. But I mean it’s too early to say, when we see lots of opportunities in – I mean we continuously buy forest. We have our program in the Baltics. We have done 50,000 hectares there. We have said that we should reach a 100,000 hectares in five years. If we can buy more forest, we will do that. We will also look into new investments in energy, wind power is one thing, and I think we will maybe start to invest some more money ourselves into wind power. But we also have a lot of ongoing pre-project and things like that in the liquid biofuels. I mean, we have a lot of things to do here. But first and most important is to really deliver on the projects that we now have started.

Oskar Lindström

Yeah. Sounds wise. Just a final question from my side. And this is more concrete is on the pulp. You’ve talked about long maintenance stops this fall, and I believe you were not only referring to own stock, but to the market in general that that would potentially, or maybe you said it will change the situation in coming months. Could you expand a little bit on that? It sounded as if you were expecting the pulp market to tighten a bit?

Ulf Larsson

Yes, I mean, as I said, I mean, for us in the third quarter, we have had rather if not tight market, but the balanced market Europe has been quite balanced. And that’s the reason also why we have kept prices unchanged for four months in a row. We know that, I mean, we will – ourselves, we will perform at 22, 23 days stop in Östrand, which is quite substantial, and which is planned in which we have to do for regulatory reasons and things like that. We know that many others, they have to do exactly the same thing. And I think, again, also this year that some maintenance stops, they have been postponed from the spring over to the autumn due to the risk for the pandemic. So, I think that will have an impact on the stock level for softwood.

Toby Lawton

I can – maybe I could just add, but when you look at that graph that I’ve showed of the softwood inventories, I think you’ve seen the last couple of years have had more stops, concentrated in the fourth quarter. And you see, I mean, it’s the trend also previous years that the stock has gone up over the summer ahead of the stops and then come down, obviously in Q4 when the stops have taken place. So, I think we’re the same trend this year that we’ve seen in previous years.

Oskar Lindström

And do you believe that the market can handle this? Or is that something that you think might cause at least a short term squeeze in the market?

Ulf Larsson

We don’t believe we ask to sell.

Oskar Lindström

Okay. That’s great.

Toby Lawton

Yes, but I think we and others, I mean, we – as I said to Linus question earlier, we smooth out our delivery so that, we – if you, like, we take an impact in Q3 and Q4 and Q1, basically from the lower production volumes in Q4. So and others do the same. So, it doesn’t create a sort of short term impact in the same way is more, more smooth effect, but it, of course it’s volume that’s not there in the market.

Oskar Lindström

All right. Well, thank you. Good answers to some general questions. Thank you very much. Those were all my questions.

Toby Lawton

Thank you.

Operator

All right. Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Cole Hathorn [Jefferies]. Please ask your question

Cole Hathorn

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I got three questions on my side. I’ll take them on at the time. The first one is around the container board market, and I’m hoping you can give a little bit of color potentially what you’re seeing from the competitors on the recycled side. I mean, Ulf, you talked about higher energy prices, OCC availability causing bit of problems for some of those recycled producers. Are you hearing of any of the smaller players taking downtime because of energy just not making it worthwhile for them to produce tightening the market there? And if there’s any color you can give on the recycle containable inventory levels, I know you’ve given very helpful data on the craft liner is the first question?

The second question, can we...

Ulf Larsson

Can we, please, can we start with the first one?

Cole Hathorn

Go ahead.

Ulf Larsson

Otherwise we will not remember. I mean, we are not too in – we are not into details when it comes to the test liner market, but again, I mean, what I’ve done so far I think is to drive the price and that’s the reason why I think we will see another price announcement coming up here. And as I said, I mean, the Delta between kraftliner and testliner prices, there are still in €150 per tonne, which is quite the normal level. But if they won’t come through with the further price increases, then I think that you will see containers taken, so that’s my view on that. And it’s not easy today to get access to recycled fiber, I think in Central Europe and in these regions.

Like to add something Toby.

Toby Lawton

Yes. I only need to say, I mean, it’s the, I mean, the test line of suppliers are when you read they are struggling with both the OCC prices, but also – and a number of exposed to gas and energy prices. So they – yes, they need price increases.

Ulf Larsson

And I think analogy for us, it’s – I think important to underline that because we’ve had some questions about the impact from increasing energy prices, but I mean, we are totally natural since we closed down our publication paper business. We produce as much as we consume, which is just now a very favorable position. So we are not impacted at all by the energy price. It’ll change slightly when we have Obbola in production and the CTMP plant in production. But as I said, then we will continue to invest in energy production. So we like that balance.

Cole Hathorn

Thank you. And then if I take the second question. If I look at your business medium-term, I mean, you’ve now completed the Östrand expansion. You’ve got Obbola and some other projects out there. Is there any color you can give on the EBITDA level you’re going to be at or margin level you are going to be at on a medium term basis? I mean, if I think about normalized pricing levels, I have SCA on potentially a SEK7 billion EBITDA business, 25 medium term and that is 20% to 30% above your 2019 EBITDA levels. I mean, that’s a good medium term growth. Because any color you can give on how you’re thinking medium term on a normalized pricing environment?

Ulf Larsson

I could give it, I mean, I think we don’t give forecast code, but what - I mean, maybe the color I can give a little bit is we have said obviously the Obbola project drives the bottom line movement, and we’ve talked about the SEK800 million to SEK1 billion EBIDA impact from the Obbola project on a trend pricing level of course. Yes, of course prices vary, but on a trend pricing level. From the CTMP we expect around 300 million impact. So those are both positive impacts in terms of bottom line development that we – we expect to have an impact. And also closing, if you look at kind of on a margin basis, we’ve also talked about closing publication paper and the exit of the UK wood supply business drives our margin improvement, maybe not obviously a bottom line improve, but a margin improvement of around 5%. So I think all those things we expect to have an impact, but we don’t give forecasts. Of course, I do have few, sure. Yes.

Cole Hathorn

Thank you. And then just the final question is on how you’re thinking about the forest business medium term. There’ve been some questions around kind of voluntary carbon credits that end with a Europe would ever be able to get voluntary rather than being official ETS scheme, carbon credits. Is there any discussion you’re having around voluntary carbon credits on forest business just some color there would be helpful. Thank you.

Toby Lawton

I mean, we have a lot of discussions around the forest and the European Union. And I mean, we saw that it was presented new forest strategy from the union during summer. It’s not a legislation. It is a strategy. And now we are looking forward to see what will come now during the autumn here when suggestions for legislations and things like that.

But I mean, we feel confident in this situation. I mean, we are the biggest private forest owner in Europe. We have a high degree of self sufficiency of when it comes to raw supply to our industries. So we are in a good position. So I mean, I don’t think we should have too much view on it. I think personally that and when we also see a lot of politicians now they say that forest and forestry, that is the national competence and from Sweden, from Finland, from France, Germany and other countries. I think it will be a balanced solution here at the end.

Cole Hathorn

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Johannes Grunselius [Kepler Cheuvreux]. Please ask your question.

Johannes Grunselius

Yes, hi everyone. It’s Johannes here. Most of my questions have been answered. But I can ask you maybe on the cost inflation side, how you think – look at things for the fourth quarter and next year. We have this very useful picture on Page 16 in your presentation deck, minus 75 million, that’s the year-over-year impact from raw material. I mean, how do how do you sense that this will develop this component in the coming quarters?

Toby Lawton

Yes, I think, we have maybe relative others, we have a more limited sort of impact to input prices in that. Our wood we partly source or largely source from our own forest where energy. We have a balanced or a net seller. So – and we have relatively, maybe fewer chemicals or other input chemicals is a fairly small share of our input costs. So we are – we don’t today see a big sort of impact from input cost inflation. Probably the – of course the biggest one for us is when we source wood from third parties, we’ve seen fairly stable this year, but as Ulf mentioned earlier, at least on the round Sawlogs. We do expect to see some not huge, but some price increases during Q4 to Q1 in particular. But as I say, not huge. So that’s probably what we have visibility of currently going forward.

Johannes Grunselius

Yes, that’s helpful. Maybe I can also do, ask you about the wood product that’s been quite discussed already, but still do you sense that there is a risk on the volume side here, since it seems to be quite much of wait and see mode in the market where price has gone ahead, or you’re confident that you will sell out all your production there?

Toby Lawton

I mean, it’s always a question about supply and demand. I mean, for the fourth quarter, as I said, I mean, we have – we are more or less sold out. We are on a – we have a rather strong, we have a strong order book and the price is more or less set in the market. I mean, otherwise I wouldn’t have said that we will reduce prices 15% to 20% I mean by that. Then we have the flow there.

And I feel that there is a good demand. As I said in, it differs little bit between different markets now, but Japan, UK, Scandinavia is still very strong. I mean we have seen U.S. recovered a bit, still rather slow in China and also in the MENA region. And I think, again, China is maybe hit by this energy crisis and they’ve been forced to close down some industry and things like that. So – but all in all it is stable underlying demand for wood products.

Johannes Grunselius

Okay. That’s very useful comments. Can I ask, finally ask you on wood product, how much roughly speaking are you exporting out of the Nordics. I mean, overseas market, if you could give us some good rough numbers there?

Toby Lawton

Out from Europe, you mean?

Johannes Grunselius

Yes. Yes.

Toby Lawton

Let’s say 25%, 30% or something like that.

Johannes Grunselius

Okay.

Ulf Larsson

It differs between, I mean if it’s a good demand in Japan, China, U.S., then it’s a little bit more, but I would say in that region, yes.

Johannes Grunselius

Got it. Okay. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. And the last question comes from the line of Mikael Doepel [UBS]. Please ask your question.

Mikael Doepel

Thank you. I have three short questions, first on the capital allocation side of things. And regarding the biofuels project that you – have ongoing, what kind of a revenue and earn is contribution would you expect from this to default to, into your P&L and when could that happen?

Ulf Larsson

Yes, I mean, we don’t its well, it’s the investment is around, in total around SEK 700 million. We expect into the biofuel’s joint venture project with St1. So that’s the, the investment. We don’t give a forecast of the profitability of all investments, but we expect this to have a good return and good payback, but it would come; it won’t come before 2023 is the first year that we expect operations to be running. So it won’t come, the profitability will come, obviously when the operations are up and running. So I think that’s about all I can give for the time being.

Mikael Doepel

Okay. And on that same topic, what kind of a capital return requirements do you have in general, when you are considering growth projects?

Ulf Larsson

Maybe I can start again, but we don’t have one number that we say and every project must have a 15% return tick under 15% cross. It’s not that simple. I think we look across a profile of, the risk involved in the project. How long-term, the business is and the forecast is and, so I think, I mean, if you take the energy project, we just mentioned for example, there, we would have a higher demand on return because we want to have a quicker payback on those types of projects. When it’s a long-term asset, like a forest asset, then we don’t have the same view on return. And we don’t have the same view on risk either. So it’s, it depends, but I think, we need to get a good return based on the profile of risk.

Mikael Doepel

Okay, good. And then just finally coming back to the Containerboard markets, you said that the demand continues to be good. Is there any particular end use segments you could point too, I mean for example, do you continue to see e-commerce being strong? Is it the industrial part of the end user is driving it or any color on that front would be great?

Ulf Larsson

I mean, we know that e-commerce has increased substantially during the pandemic, and I think that will, it’s a changed pattern, so that will remain also going forward, I think. And I mean, if you compare with the first second phase of the pandemic industry is up and running nowadays, even if they are yes. Some of them struggle with the supply chains, but still it’s a good pace, in the industry. Yes. Now, so I think it’s a combination on, in different areas. So, so it’s I mean, container board and packaging. Yes, now seems to be very strong and also in combination, as I said, I mean, you have in some areas problems to get access to OCC and, and you have increasing energy prices and things like that. So that will also push prices, I think for a while. That’s something to be?

Toby Lawton

No, I think.

Mikael Doepel

Okay. Good. Thank you very much. Those were my questions.

Ulf Larsson

Thank you. Thank you very much. And Maria, we don’t have any further questions. Do we?

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Please continue.

Ulf Larsson

Thank you. And then that concludes our presentation of the third quarter results, and we’ll come back for the presentation of the fourth quarter results. Thank you very much.