Texas Instruments: Post Earnings Move Potentially Creates An Attractive Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Texas Instruments traded down 5% after missing on revenue estimates in their third-quarter print.
- My current thesis is still consistent with earlier this year, and I believe TI's risk to reward is attractive on a next twelve-month basis.
- In my opinion, shareholders can potentially capture excellent returns from TI especially at current price levels.
Revisiting My Thesis
Four months ago my thesis on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was that I believed they had the possibility to deliver significant, long-term shareholder returns for investors through stable net income growth, substantial capital distribution programs, and a focused plan for continuous free cash flow generation. I also mentioned that the current valuation provided decent entry with a solid risk to reward. Fast forward to today, the stock has traded down roughly 4% and earnings are continuing to grow QoQ. Not only do I still believe fully in my previous thesis, but I also think TI presents a much more attractive buying opportunity today.
Background
Because I recently covered TI back in June, I won't divulge into another in-depth company background. Instead, I have linked my previous article where you can see a more comprehensive explanation of the business under the "Background" section.
Management's Cash Flow Focus
I believe TI's focus on generating free cash flow is one of the significant reasons for their ~20% stock price CAGR the previous 10 years. TI's president and CEO, Rich Templeton, is quoted saying:
"The best performance metric to judge a company on is free cash flow per share growth, that is the true driver of long-term value for owners."
TI also operates on three key ambitions, which I believe have provided shareholders tremendous value over time:
- Act like owners will own the company for decades, not days. This allows for focus on long-term execution versus short-term results in my opinion.
- Adapt and succeed in a constantly changing environment. I believe this is vital in a highly competitive and evolving industry.
- Be a company that we're personally proud of.
Through these focuses TI has delivered tremendous results in my opinion:
Source: TI Investor Relations
Because of free cash flow generation, TI is able to return capital to shareholders through dividend payments and indirectly through stock repurchases. In the trailing twelve months [TTM], TI reported $7.1 billion in free cash flow, equivalent to 41% of revenues. In that same time frame, the company also returned $4.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases. Because TI's dividend only represents 53% of free cash flow, they were able to increase their dividend by 13% in September, providing even more direct benefit to shareholders.
Below are my buyback, dividend, and FCF projections for TI out to 2025:
Source: Created By Author Using Data From Koyfin
Manufacturing
With supply chain issues still disrupting the semiconductor industry worsening the chip shortage in my opinion, I believe TI has an inherent advantage by manufacturing in-house.
Source: Gartner
With bottlenecks still evident in ports domestically and internationally, companies like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) that are reliant on foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) to produce chips are at a disadvantage when attempting to meet current demand, in my opinion.
Source: CNBC
If the bottleneck problem persists, I believe TI is protected from the issue compared to other chip designers but still may face potential headwinds.
Financials
Model Updates
After both the Q2 and Q3 releases I've updated my model slightly to better reflect future earnings potential, in my opinion. I've also included my share repurchase projections above EPS figures:
Source: Created By Author Using Data From Koyfin
Price Targets
Using the new earnings projections and slightly more conservative earnings multiples compared to my previous coverage, I have created next twelve month and FY 2025 price targets for TI:
Source: Created By Author Using Data From Koyfin
Risk/Reward
Based on these price targets, I have also included a risk to reward chart to show potential margins of safety at different price levels:
Source: Created By Author Using Data From Koyfin
Discounted Cash Flow
To account for longer-term free cash flow growth potential, I have also included a discounted cash flow analysis for TI:
Source: Created By Author Using Data From Koyfin
Risks
Similar to my last coverage, I believe a silicon shortage is the main risk eroding my thesis. With silicon harder to come by as demand for semiconductors stays elevated, lack of the production-necessary material could lead to reductions in supply. If a supply problem persists, I believe TI's growth rates could be inhibited leading to potential multiple contraction and share price volatility.
Summary
Currently sitting on the 200-day moving average I believe TI presents a solid technical buying opportunity:
Source: TradingView
Alongside technical support, TI trades at an NTM risk to reward of 3.8x according to my price targets. With what I believe is a great business model coupled with a very competent management team, purchasing the stock at a relative discounted valuation has the potential to deliver shareholders value in the long run. With management's concentrated focus on free cash flow generation and my DCF showing a 28.26% discount to the fair value currently, I believe TI may currently present a valuable buying opportunity.
