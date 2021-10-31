fstop123/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced by Austin Rogers - Cashflow Capitalist and Jussi Askola

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has had a great year so far. The high-end mall REIT is experiencing just the rebound that one would expect after a year-and-a-half-long pandemic spurred most people to avoid retail destinations. Foot traffic is coming back, retailer sales are making a resurgence, and leasing activity is picking up again.

My wife and I have visited two Simon properties in the last month: The Domain in Austin, Texas, and the Round Rock Premium Outlets just north of Austin. In particular, The Domain, an expansive mixed-use center with retail, restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, office space, and apartments, has bustled with activity each time we've been.

The Domain in Austin, TX

The popular narrative that malls are dying only applies to a certain kind of center: the aging, enclosed facility in a smaller market or less-trafficked location that can't attract or keep big-name retailers. I think of the mall [owned by CBL & Associates (CBLAQ)] in my hometown of College Station, TX. Two of the massive department store spaces sit vacantly. The former Sears appliance store has cycled through two or three tenants in the last five years.

The mall of my youth — where I would go to tell Santa Claus what I wanted for Christmas each year — is indeed dying a slow, arduous death. But the mixed-use town centers represented by The Domain are as vibrant and productive as ever — or at least, they are returning to that level of vibrancy very quickly.

The Domain in Austin, TX

Moreover, as these lower-quality malls die out, the better-located and higher-quality malls (such as those owned by SPG) should be some of the beneficiaries.

As Reuben Gregg Brewer of the Motley Fool puts it,

“Simply put, the malls that manage to survive the retail apocalypse will be more desirable to tenants and consumers in something of a reverse network effect.”

SPG recently reported a strong second quarter that matches my anecdotal experience of economic activity at (at least one of) SPG's centers. Occupancy ticked up from 90.8% at the end of the first quarter of this year to 91.8% at the end of Q2, creeping back toward its level of around 95% going into 2020. In the first half of 2021, the REIT has signed leases for 3 million square feet of space, over 800 more leasing deals than the first half of 2019.

FFO per share leaped from $2.48 in the first quarter to $3.24 in Q2, or $2.92 excluding a deferred tax liability gain. Depending on which FFO metric you use for Q2 2021, it either comes close to or beats Q2 2019's FFO per share of $2.99. Net operating income jumped 16.6% year-over-year, despite base rent per square foot sliding from $56.07 in Q1 to $55.03 in Q2.

On the back of this strong quarter, SPG raised FFO guidance by 10% to a midpoint of $10.75 per share. Total FFO is on track to reach $4 billion this year, only 5% or so below 2019's number.

"The strategy we adopted in the height of the pandemic is playing out better than we could have expected," CEO David Simon said on the Q2 conference call. "We made the right move. We got the renewals done. We accommodated the vast majority of retailers, assuming they were reasonable in their approach. We got the job done. We kept our properties functioning. We bet on the rebound. And we're seeing the benefits of that."

At this point, I could talk about how attractive SPG still looks at a 12.0x FFO multiple and a 4.3% dividend yield — especially compared to retail REIT peer Federal Realty Investment (FRT) which trades at a 23.3x FFO multiple and a 3.68% dividend yield.

I could talk about how SPG still trades at its cheapest level of price to operating cash flow outside of a recession or pandemic since the mid-2000s.

I could also talk about how SPG maintains an excellent, A-rated balance sheet and recently issued $1.25 billion of 8-year 1.865% notes while redeeming $1.65 billion of notes yielding 2.35%, 2.625%, and 2.75%. Clearly, the bond market still has faith in SPG!

I could talk about how SPG, through its SPAC (SPGS.U), is planning to take security systems company Kastle Systems public, potentially offering another avenue of growth.

Lastly, I could talk about the number of retailer brand names that SPG (partially) owns, like J.C. Penney, Forever 21, and Eddie Bauer, that have reaped massive rewards for SPG relative to the fire sale prices paid for them. "These companies were frankly roadkill," said David Simon on the Q2 conference call, "and we saved them." These retailers offer SPG upside in the case that SPG decides to spin them off or sell them for many multiple times more than its cost bases.

Instead of diving more deeply into the above points, worthy though they are of mentioning, I want to zoom out and spend the remainder of this article highlighting two evergreen points concerning Simon Property Group.

The retail rebound and future of high-end malls The tenacity of David Simon

The Death Of Physical Retail Scarcely Applies To Simon

When addressing the ever-present threat of e-commerce on physical retail, David Simon made his view utterly clear:

“Read my lips: Physical retail is here to stay. And people really like to shop in the physical world. So don’t believe everything you hear on TV. We’ve got the evidence.”

Indeed, there is evidence of this retail resurgence, both within and outside of SPG's reported stats. SPG reported that retail sales at its centers in June reached the same level as in June 2019. And according to Placer.ai, customer visits in July had increased 0.7% over July 2019's numbers, with outdoor malls doing especially well with a 2.1% rise.

According to research firm InMarket, which tracks cell phone location data, foot traffic at malls was 4% higher the week of July 4th to July 10th this year than it was the same week of 2019 (source: CNN Business). The Delta variant seems to be causing a slight pullback in that traffic, but early July demonstrated that people are not "over" going to the mall.

For the overall month of July 2021, foot traffic at malls was about even with 2019. That is an improvement from June's 9.3% and February's 29% drop compared to 2019.

Here's what Ethan Chernofsky of data analytics website Placer.ai had to say recently:

“As the wider COVID recovery continues alongside increasing returns to cities for work, tourism and business travel, there is real reason for optimism in a wider mall resurgence. In fact, there is a real possibility that malls could be positioned for a uniquely exciting scenario in the coming months and years.”

In an article on PYMNTS.com, Chernofsky expounded that:

“There is real reason for optimism that top tier malls are entering into a period of unique strength. While many malls will need to reposition or reimagine themselves, many of the top players are taking the steps necessary to drive short- and long-term success.”

Moreover, here's what Jared Blank, chief marketing officer at VTEX, has to say:

“This mall story over the past 10 years has really been a story of the haves and the have-nots. Those top-level malls really have done well, whereas the B and C level malls was really a real estate story. In the 90s and the 2000s, there was so much investment in real estate that malls were built that really didn’t make sense long term.”

The biggest worry for SPG concerns the seemingly abysmal leasing spreads in the second quarter. In Q2, SPG reported leasing spreads of negative 22%. You read that correctly.

Simon says that this was a unique (and uniquely bad) quarter for leasing spreads simply because of the desire to accommodate tenants and keep them in place at their centers. The REIT renegotiated some leases with tenants for lower base rents in exchange for higher percentage rents. This causes a temporary dip in SPG's total rent for now but should eventually result in more upside down the road.

Moreover, Simon insists that this deeply negative number is also largely a result of the particular mix of space that was leased during the quarter. Many of the spaces leased in the second quarter were big box locations that were not getting leased in the last year during COVID-19. These larger spaces tend to come with lower rents per square foot. Thus, comparing new leases on a lot of big-box space with lower rents per square foot to previous quarters in which virtually no big-box space was being leased shows a negative leasing spread. But comparable (i.e. same-space) leasing spreads were not nearly as bad as the headline number.

In fact, Simon says that "if you really compare it over a longer period of time, we've got a positive spread" on the particular spaces that were leased in Q2.

A Tenacious CEO

David Simon, the second-generation "Simon" to run the vast mall empire, is confident, aggressive, ambitious, outspoken, and tenacious. Just listen to the conference calls and you can hear it in his voice. One story particularly highlights Simon's tenacity.

Most investors know that SPG acquired Taubman Centers after a legal battle over the price. What many investors may not know is that this actually was not SPG's first attempt to take over Taubman Centers. Nor was this its first legal battle over the company.

Rewind the clock back 31 years to 1990. A 29-year-old David Simon, who had earned an MBA from Columbia University and spent time as a vice president of investment banking firm Wasserstein Perella, joins the family business, which was then called "Melvin Simon & Associates." Simon starts out as executive VP and chief financial officer, helping prepare the firm to go public. The IPO came in 1993 and was, at the time, the largest REIT (VNQ) IPO in history. Two years later, David was elevated to the role of CEO, thus ushering in a new age for the company.

See, David's father Melvin and uncle Herb were developers at heart. They built many of the country's earliest enclosed malls. But David had more of a mind for growth through mergers & acquisitions. It took very little time with David now at the helm for this acquisition spree to begin.

In 1996, SPG acquired DeBartolo, adding 49 malls, 11 shopping centers, and a mixed-use center to the portfolio. Next came the acquisitions of Corporate Property Investors in 1998, New England Development in 1999, and Rodamco in 2002. Simon had been eyeing Taubman for years, privately reaching out to Robert Taubman about a combination, but was rebuffed each time.

Finally, Simon decided that he had played "nice guy" long enough. Alfred Taubman, the maverick founder of Taubman Centers, had passed the role of president and CEO to his son Robert in 1990 and thereafter became the chairman of Sotheby Holdings, the art auction house. In 2002, the elder Taubman was convicted of price-fixing with another art auction house (Christie's) and sent to prison to serve a ten-month sentence.

Though Simon has publicly admitted it, sources in his organization say he smelled blood in the world and saw this as the perfect time to pounce.

On November 12th, 2002, David Simon sent an official acquisition offer to Taubman's board of directors on the same day that it publicly announced the offer: $1.69 billion for the entire portfolio of 20 malls.

Taubman had no time to consider or prepare for the offer. Immediately it became a public affair. Taubman made clear that the family, which owned a controlling stake in the super-voting share class, intended to remain independent, but Simon quickly marshaled the support of 85% of Taubman common shareholders.

Thus began the legal battle. In the middle of 2003, a federal court issued a substantial blow to Taubman by ruling that the family couldn't use its ownership stake to block the deal, a ruling that the Taubmans immediately appealed.

A story in Steve Bergsman's book Maverick Real Estate Investing, from which all of the information in this section comes, says that David Simon and Robert Taubman were among the country's retail bigwigs in attendance at the 2003 International Council of Shopping Centers in Las Vegas. In a quiet room, away from the chaotic ruckus of the casino floor, a handful of retail VIPs sat around a table playing a high-stakes poker game. Among them was Robert Taubman.

“As he was sitting, studying his hand, Taubman's archnemesis, David Simon, quietly walked up behind him, leaned over, and whispered in his ear, "I see you are losing again."

Simon had good reason for his swagger. He was winning the battle at the time. But in October 2003, the governor of Michigan signed a law that effectively blocked the Taubman takeover, thus ending Simon's bid.

For the next 17 years, both REITs continued to grow, and their share prices rose. But for Taubman Centers, progress began to stall around the middle of the 2010s. Expensive redevelopments and expansion into Asia drove debt levels sky-high, and investors began to worry about the safety of the dividend. The stock price slid further and further as the REIT seemed to take one step forward and then two steps back.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Once again, David Simon smelled blood in the water. In early 2020, after Taubman shares plunged into the mid-$20 range (around a third of their peak price in 2013), Simon and Taubman reached a deal for SPG to acquire TCO while allowing the Taubman family to retain some control within the umbrella of Simon Property Group. The agreed price was $3.6 billion, or $52.50 per share — a far cry from TCO's peak share price but high enough to allow Robert Taubman to fold with dignity.

(Alfred Taubman passed away in 2015 and did not have to see the family business sold — to the rival mall landlord family, no less.)

Then came the pandemic. As the country went into lockdown, the outlook for even high-end malls turned down — way down. Simon tried to pull out of the deal, wishing to preserve cash rather than deploy it into a major acquisition, but Taubman now insisted that the deal go through. Once again, both sides marshaled their legal forces to go to battle.

Though Taubman had a strong legal case, the company lacked the financial wherewithal to weather the cash burn of the pandemic. In November 2020, Taubman bowed out of the legal fight, accepting an 18% reduction in the purchase price to $43 per share — shaving off $800 million from the original offer.

In November 2002, Simon offered to pay $1.69 billion for Taubman's 20 malls. In November 2020, Simon agreed to purchase Taubman's 27 malls (26 operational plus one in development) for $2.8 billion. The offer in 2002 works out to $84.5 million per property, while the agreed sale price in 2020 works out to $103.7 million per property.

After 18 years, David Simon's hostile takeover of Taubman Centers was finally won. Now that is what I call tenacious!

Bottom Line

SPG may appear expensive after its recent run-up, but when you consider that it is one of the best managed and best capitalized real estate firms in the world and has many tailwinds working in its favor, paying 12x FFO remains a bargain in our book.

The only reason why it isn’t priced at closer to 20x FFO is that vast segments of the market continue to falsely believe in the “mall apocalypse” narrative, which may actually benefit SPG by killing lower-quality malls and consolidating traffic and sales towards its properties.

As Amazon and other e-commerce native companies make their way into SPG’s malls, we expect the market to reevaluate its valuation multiple, unlocking further upside in the coming years.

For this reason, we maintain our Buy rating.