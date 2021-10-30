Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is a great company - there's no doubt about this. In fact, ever since I went neutral, the company has continued to outperform. To my latest article, AMP has outperformed the S&P500 by several orders of magnitude.

So, clearly, my stance has been far too conservative for almost a year, as the company has been performing well - and earnings have been growing alongside.

Let's look at recent results.

Ameriprise Financial - How has the company been doing?

Ameriprise's results have continued to improve due to several reasons. First, EPS was up 38% YoY for the third quarter, reported only a few days ago. These improvements came from all segments, with massive, 3.2% margin expansion in Advice & Wealth management and 5% in Asset Management. The company has fundamentally improved its risk-return profile in several segments, and Ameriprise continues to deliver returns to shareholders in the form of high percentages of operating earnings.

Revenues in the company's main management segments increased by 23% YoY, and flows are extremely positive.

These trickled down to improvements in the form of a 44% YoY increase in Operating earnings, and these segments of asset and wealth management delivered over 80% of the earnings improvements for the company. I don't necessarily view this trend as all that positive in the long-term, given that these are the segments that by their very nature are the most cyclical and linked to market development.

Of course, when we're in a situation where the market is driving towards ATH's, as it was during 3Q21 and continues to be, market interest and putting money to work is going to be a priority for everyone, resulting in record inflows. This is especially true with the inflation we're seeing. However, when this trend reverses, we might see the opposite - so when we're looking at these trends, we have to remember that these are not improvements so much in the company's legacy segments of retirement and Protection solutions.

In fact, earnings in these legacy segments saw declines due to a strong YoY. The company is improving this segment, with sales increases of nearly 30% with a shift to non-guaranteed retirement. The company's block sizes in terms of living benefits are also down - nearly 2% on a YoY basis, which improves the risk profile here. The company's balance sheet remains extremely strong.

What's more, the company's expectations for claims were realized - no substantial level above expectation for the LTC block, which is a similar challenge that Unum (UNM) is facing (although UNM's is of course far higher). AMP's policy count declined here by 6% YoY, and the company has managed to increase premiums here, reducing risk.

For this company, I really don't see the LTC block as much of a risk compared to its peers. The policy count is down and is likely to continue to drop. AMP is in a much better position here than others, and the potential impact for AMP, even if the management segments start to reverse, is manageable.

This isn't the problem we're facing. Nor is the history of Wealth and Asset Management the problem - both of them have several years of profitable growth at this stage. The problem, as I see it, is that these segments are currently "doped" based on the current market tendencies and results from these segments. The company itself says that more than 75% of improvements come exactly from these segments and not legacy insurance or retirement. All we need to really do is look at company history to see what happens when market trends turn against this company.

This doesn't mean AMP is unsafe. A- credit, manageable debt, no great payout, in fact, less than 30% EPS payout ratio overall, and results are set to improve from here.

Ameriprise Financial - What is the valuation?

Really, the problem I see with AMP is the problem I've seen for some time now. The company typically trades at a range of 13-15X P/E, with downtimes that last for years seeing the company well below 11X P/E.

Again, such trends are neither unique nor unlikely to repeat if things turn around. You'll find plenty of examples of times in the company's history where earnings have reversed and the company's share price dropped massively. Now, on the other hand, the company is approaching that 15X P/E, a valuation that AMP has never held for more than very short times- in fact outside of the financial crisis, only for less than 2-3 months at a time. AMP has spent more time below 13X P/E than it has above it.

So even though the company is currently forecasting, and the market as well, a massive EPS growth for the company in the form of 2021E followed by double-digit growth for 2-3 years beyond that, I do not like what you have to pay to get in on it.

Part of it is certainly the 1.5% yield. I remind you that my YoC for AMP at this point is 3.3%. The return I've had from AMP since investment is 140.73% including FX and dividends, and I haven't chosen to divest this yet either - because it's hard to call this company overvalued in any serious way. It just isn't favorably valued at this time.

The forecasts at this time are based on a fundamental continuation of the positive backdrop the company is seeing. I put this into question because I don't see the market as static. It will change, and when it does, this company's earnings will as well, given their current ties to their management segments.

Based on a conservative forward P/E of 12-13X, the company could generate returns between 6-9.5% annually from this valuation and under current estimates.

If we use a 15X P/E, that annual RoR goes up to well above 17% per year until 2023, but I remind you that the company hasn't traded here for such a timeframe at any point during the past 20 years. In using that forecast, you're betting against history, and that the company will outperform.

Given the characteristics of its earnings, and the fact that these are more tied to cyclical market development as opposed to fundamental businesses, I question them. Literally, all it would take to change this is a massive outflow if the market drops, interest rate changes or something else occurs. That is less the case with retirement and similar segments.

Do I see this as likely in the near term? No. Do I see it as possible in the next 2-3 years? Highly.

Let's look at how we could use this to view the current thesis for AMP.

How To Invest In Ameriprise Financial

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

The simplest way to play this is, of course, to buy the common share. I would say you get at least 5% per year until 2023, based on current conservative estimates, and I view this as likely. I also don't view this as "good enough", which is why I maintain my neutral "HOLD" stance for the company.

Option 2 - Selling cash-secured Puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

Even though this is the best balance of risk/reward according to me, this is a tricky one. This gives you the same annual RoR as a conservative forward NTM P/E of 12X but at a lower risk given a strike price that represents just north of 11X forward P/E for the company. I also view it as unlikely the company will crash here barring any macro event until March 18th -22.

However, that capital exposure is massive. A quarter of 100k is a bit much to put into "danger" for the return of 6.04%, and the YoC at 1.81% is still below inflation. It's a better price for AMP, maybe even a great one, but compared to what the market offers elsewhere, it's not a trade I would make unless you're the sort of investor with more liquidity on hand.

Still, it's an option.

Option 3 - Selling Covered Calls

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

Here things are getting interesting. If you hold 100+ shares of AMP, the market is giving you some possibilities here. While you could sell the above contracts at a $330 strike and make 6.28% beyond the dividend until March -22, this comes at the potential risk of ITM, given that $330 represents the company's 15X NTM P/E - and the company has crossed this threshold once on an LTM P/E basis in the past 12 months. You might be better going for the $340 or $350 strikes, but doing so lowers your annualized RoR to 4% and 3% respectively.

At this point, I believe it's time to seriously consider at what price you'd want to rotate AMP into something else. Because I don't have 100 or more shares of AMP - less than half that -, I can't do it through covered calls.

If you can, then this is an option for you.

Thesis

The current AMP thesis is as follows:

A superb company that's seen a great journey, but one that I see as mostly "over", at least insofar as "safety" goes, given the company's current EPS profile in relation to its segments. I'm still at a "HOLD", though I can see why some would buy here.

I'm looking at prices and ways to get out of this investment - not because it's a bad company, but because I don't like the downside risk I see once the company crosses the 15X P/E threshold. At that point, I would reinvest expensive valuations into cheaper ones.

Currently, I see this price being $335. If the company crosses this price, I will push the "Sell" button, unless the company announces something drastic in terms of changes.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your time frame is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

AMP is a "HOLD" here, and a prospect for profit rotation. Be careful investing here, and look at the options i've provided.

Thank you for reading.