Gold And Silver Look Ready For Bull Flag Breakout

Since charging above $2000 last August, gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) have been stuck in the doldrums for more than a year, drifting in a $200 range and forming a pennant pattern. Where they go next - whether this turns into a bull-flag breakout depends on a few things.

One can view this through the lens of fundamentals, technical, and sentiment. In machine learning, algorithms typically look for a combination of logic, analog, correlation, probability, and evolutionary models.

Fundamentally, logical drivers of precious metals have always been interest rates, inflation, and safe haven. Inflation seems to be getting stickier by the month and less transitory. The rolling shortage of lumber, copper, oil, natural gas, shipping containers, electricity, and now labor may cause a permanent shift into a higher inflation regime. Gold as an inflation hedge has been dismissed in recent years. An analog, the last time when this discussion was fashionable was post-2008 GFC when central banks worldwide began QE and gold rose from 700 to 1900. Turns out the world had a lot more capacity to absorb debt than previously imagined. In 2012, inflation talk became passé and gold tumbled to 1050 by the end of 2015. Robust economic growth and the corresponding rising yields from 2013 onward (with an episode of taper tantrum) also added pressure to gold. That said, a lot of gold's next move can depend on the movement of inflation.

Sentiment is more interesting. Gold and silver have not caught much interest in 2021. It has been considered way too boring next to cryptocurrencies and the red-hot equity markets. However, central banks and most large institutions with a more conservative outlook cannot chase the high-flying risk assets or abandon precious metals. This is likely why gold has not broken down further despite the year-long uptrend of treasury yield and rising interest rates around the world. When viewed in terms of correlations, gold's strong negative correlation to US Dollar (UUP) has been persistent over the past year, but its correlation with the 10-year yield has turned positive in the last month. This means that while US Treasury (UST) tumbled in reaction to the higher yield lately, gold has retain its appeal.

Gold's Correlations with DXY and 10-Year Yield. (Source: author's research)

In light of the bloated and still-growing central bank balance sheets and their domination of the treasury markets, the probability of gold's relative appeal as a safe asset is likely to outshine treasury going forward. Its absolute appeal, however, may depend on the direction of the US dollar, which has recovered off a year-long consolidation and seems to benefit from US equity market inflow.

The interplay of stronger dollar and rising yield appears to have suppressed gold and silver in 2H21. But the underlying resilience of gold and silver is signaling that drivers of these relations may have shifted. Rising yields reflecting rising inflation expectations more than economic growth can be favorable to precious metals. The dollar is the nemesis of precious metals but if equity markets have a major correction, any effects from gains for the dollar may be overwhelmed by the onslaught of safe haven demand. With the technical bull flag signaling a breakout and the persistent inflation, gold and silver can be a major bullish play in the coming months.