Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I own for broad Utilities exposure, and cover on Seeking Alpha to give my general overview of the sector as a whole. The fund's stated objective is "to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the utilities sector" and is managed by Vanguard. By all measures, this is a reasonable way to passively play this space, and I have owned VPU for a long time.

The last time I reviewed VPU, I continued to see merit to owning the Utilities sector. I saw out-performance as unlikely, but felt VPU would serve as a nice portfolio hedge. In hindsight, this view was basically vindicated, with the fund seeing some nice appreciation, but at a level well below the S&P 500:

Looking ahead to the end of the year and 2022, my outlook is pretty stable. I see some headwinds for Utilities, which make above-average performance seem unlikely. Yet, there continue to be important reasons for owning some exposure to this space. It serves as a portfolio diversifier, the sector could benefit from social spending programs being debated in Congress, and demand for services will increase as we head in to the winter months. Therefore, I believe the neutral outlook is still appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Utilities Are A Good Way To Diversify

To begin, I want to touch on a key reason why I like to own at least some Utilities in most market climates. Specifically, this is an area I, as is likely the case with many investors, lack from my broad market exposure. This is because the Utilities sector has a very low weighting in the S&P 500, which is dominated mostly by Tech and Consumer plays. For illustrative purposes, consider the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which shows Utilities are the lowest weighted sector in the fund, at under 2.5% total assets:

What this helps to illustrate is that a diversified S&P 500 portfolio may not be offering investors as much exposure to defensive areas, like Utilities, that they are expecting. With such limited exposure, I like the idea of branching in to a Utilities-focused ETF like VPU to provide balance and hedge against my broad market positions. This backdrop suggests that buying VPU to hold for the long time has substantive merit, as it will be hard to capture this exposure otherwise.

Residential Demand Will Rise In Short Term

Another positive aspect for the sector is rising demand for electricity and gas heating in the coming winter months. This is a common theme come this time of year, but I am especially bullish on it in the short term due to housing trends we have seen across the country in the last couple of years. Specifically, new residential housing construction has picked up above longer-term averages. This has been driven by a surge in new demand for single-family housing, as Americans have pushed out of cities for a number of factors. These are varied, from the Covid-19 pandemic, to an increasing work-from-home culture, rising levels of crime and unrest in major U.S. cities, etc.

Ultimately, as residential housing increases, so does the demand for the services Utility providers deliver. As noted, the story behind new residential construction is a positive one:

I bring this up because, while it seems fairly obvious that it is beneficial for the sector, it is perhaps more so than meets the eye on the surface. Clearly, rising populations and dwellings with increase utility demand. With the U.S. population rising consistently for decades and new construction in the same boat, this may not seem an immediate tailwind. And, in fairness, it does not make me wildly optimistic about the sector, but it does present a modestly positive story. This is because single-family dwellings, as opposed to condos/apartments or town-homes, utilize more electricity demand person.

To illustrate, consider that household energy use (per person) goes up significantly in a single, detached, residential unit, as shown below:

The conclusion I reach here is that macro-trends are creating a positive environment for utility providers at the present moment. With residential housing trends unlikely to abate in the near term, I see this as lending support to having VPU exposure going forward.

What Are Some Drawbacks? Risk-On Investor Sentiment

While I do see merit to owning VPU, and I will continue to own it for the foreseeable future, I need to justify why I have a more cautious "neutral" rating, rather than bullish. This means an examination of some of the risks facing the sector, of which there are a couple fundamental themes. One, is that the risk-on market mode could continue. As I noted at the beginning, VPU has been under-performing the market, as 2021 has turned out to be a boon year for equities. Investors have been chasing cyclical sectors, and the rewards have justified this position. Further, there is potential for this sentiment to carry in to 2022, which would mean VPU will continue to lag.

To understand why, let us consider earnings. While the pandemic continues to dampen consumer and business sentiment, the end result has been that the American economy has provided far more resilient than many might have imagined a year and a half ago. As a result, corporate earnings have been very robust, supporting rising valuations and euphoric sentiment. The point here is that this backdrop could very well continue, as the latest round of earnings reports have delivered (as a whole) results above expectations for the S&P:

My takeaway here is this could be viewed as justification for taking a more risk-on approach, which has indeed be winning this year. If investors continue to view their forward outlook favorably, than hedging equity risk with a fund like VPU may not make sense for them. As earnings are supporting S&P 500 valuations, the desire to protect against losses can seem less important. The logic would follow that investors have benefited from either avoiding VPU or being under-exposed to it, and that story may prove to be consistent as we start 2022 as well, if corporate earnings keep surprising to the upside.

Dividend Growth Modest

My next point looks at the income stream for VPU. As a more defensive sector, I view income from this fund as critical for supporting owning it. The good news is the fund's distribution stream remains attractive as rates and yields are still at low levels, and there has been modest dividend growth in 2021 as well. Unfortunately, the growth is not very strong but, given the broader climate, a small percentage gain is something I am willing to accept:

June & Sept 2020 Distributions June & Sept 2021 Distributions YOY Change $2.14/share $2.20 2.8%

However, while seeing steady income growth is favorable for long-term investors, the current yield and low growth rate are probably not enough to elicit a lot of new interest in the space. To understand why, we should consider the macro-backdrop, which has seen yields push higher recently, pressuring fixed-income product and other income generating sectors. Ultimately, investors have continue to under-estimate inflation for a while. Many believed in the Fed's transitory messaging, which has so far turned out to be false. The end result has been core inflation rising well above inflation expectation levels, taking many investors by surprise:

This could present a headwind for VPU, if the picture does not correct some point soon. If inflation stays high, yields will follow, and the Fed will be forced to act. Already we are seeing interest rate hike expectations get more aggressive, with the most likely scenario being a rate hike in the second half of 2022. These odds are much different than what we saw just a month ago:

What this means is that investors, if they believe in this outlook, will want to capture exposure to areas that benefit from higher yields and rates. Some areas that come to mind are floating rate debt, Financials, and Energy, among others. Utilities would fall below most alternatives, since it tends to under-perform when rates rise, as income options get more attractive elsewhere.

The story here supports my continued neutral view. Utilities will manage some portfolio volatility when markets get unnerved but, if earnings keep rising, yields follow, and the Fed gets more hawkish, Utilities will suffer. This is the balancing act investors have to manage over the next twelve months.

Congressional Action Could Offer Some Benefits

My last point touches on the on-going debate in Congress over the social spending plans being pushed by Democrats and the Biden administration. There are certain elements that could impact the Utilities sector. For now, I see some of these developments positively. For one, there initially was a provision being pushed for inclusion in the spending bill called the Clean Energy Performance Program. This would have rewarded power/electric/utility companies that increased their share of renewables by 4%. While this sounds good, the problem was it would have penalized those that didn’t. That could have resulted in excess taxes and penalties for the companies in VPU's portfolio. But, as it stands today (10/30), this provision has been removed from the bill, according to a report from The Hill.

I see this positively, because utility companies are already moving in the renewable direction, and this will not levy arbitrary penalties on those that are deemed to be not moving fast enough by Washington bureaucrats. Further, there is still $555 billion for climate and clean energy investments included in the updated framework. Some of this money is very likely to wind up being used to improve infrastructure and make energy and utility investments. While some will certainly go to individuals and smaller companies looking to make more modest changes, such as buying electric vehicles or installing solar panels, I am confident some will find its way to the broader utility space. If utility companies end up being beneficiaries of some of this spending, they can use it to improve capabilities and services, without having to use as much of their own, existing cash to do so.

Bottom Line

VPU remains a core holding for me, and I have been pleased long term with the results. It provides balance, and often will move opposite my broad market funds on down days, which helps limit my portfolio's balance swings. Looking ahead, I don't see any real reasons for alarm, so I will keep this exposure. Rising yields and interest rates will pressure the sector undoubtedly, so I cannot expect much in terms of out-performance. Further, riskier plays have been winning in this environment, so investors may continue to bid up cyclical sectors at the expense of funds like VPU. However, these headwinds are balanced out by rising dividend growth, rising demand for electricity and utility services, as well as potential for an influx in cash from Washington. Taken together, I will maintain my position in VPU, and suggest investors give this fund some thought at this time.