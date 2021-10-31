Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

We wrote a bullish article on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) more than two years ago, and since then, it has significantly outperformed both the S&P 500 and our own expectations, more than tripling the return provided by the S&P 500.

As a quick reminder, KLA manufactures equipment that is used to inspect for defects in chips and to measure critical parameters in them.

Part of our thesis was that investors were ignoring secular growth and pricing the shares as if a deep down cycle was about to arrive. We argued that shares were cheap even if a down cycle in the industry arrived as long as it wasn't too extreme, and that investors buying at the prices available then were likely to make good profits, especially if the secular growth drivers continued. We were also attracted to the increasing complexity which was making it harder and harder for competitors to continue to develop products as chip nodes get smaller:

...as transistors get smaller as Moore's Law progresses, engineering this inspection equipment gets more complicated. The software and hardware needed to find defects at smaller nodes gets considerably more complicated, reducing the number of companies that can make the required R&D investments to create the next generation tools. The company is considered a global leader in semiconductor process control, with significantly more market share than the nearest competitor. One reason for this is that it is truly focused on the quality and process control tools, while for many of its competitors these tools are just a small part of their business.

We continue being optimistic about the business growth prospects; however, the valuation is an issue. While shares deserve a higher price/sales multiple given the company's widening moat, we believe it has gotten too stretched at more than twice its 10-year median. Shares have gone from a PS ratio of ~4x to ~8x, so the biggest part of the gains have come from multiple expansion with the rest coming from growth in the business.

Data by YCharts

Back then, we made the point that the quality of the company was clear when looking at its impressive margins and returns on invested capital. The company has continued posting superb financial results, with almost a third of revenue becoming profit.

Data by YCharts

One of the reasons we thought back then that the company was available at an attractive valuation was that investors were probably expecting the cycle to turn. As it turns out, the manufacturers' new orders for capital goods had another impressive leg up:

Source: St Louis FED

However, at some point, the cycle will turn and the booming times will stop. We think it is a mistake to price KLA as if the company is no longer a cyclical company.

Valuation

When we wrote the bullish article in 2019 shares were trading at an EV/EBITDA of ~9x and a forward P/E ratio of ~13x. Those multiples have expanded to an EV/EBITDA of 19x and a forward P/E ratio of ~17x. What's more, it is entirely possible that these multiples are based on earnings close to the peak for the cycle, we do not believe that the industry has eliminated the historical cyclicality, even if it might be milder by the expansion of end uses for semiconductors. Right now things continue to look up for the industry, but things can quickly change and catch investors unprepared.

Data by YCharts

One thing that has not changed is the strength of the company's balance sheet. The company continues to have low leverage with debt to EBITDA of 1.2x, and a very healthy quick ratio above 1.0 having more quick assets than current liabilities.

Data by YCharts

When we recommended the shares, they were yielding ~3%, now that has reduced to a ~1% yield given the massive rally the shares have experienced. This also captures just how expensive shares have gotten compared to how they traded historically.

Data by YCharts

Competitive Advantages

As semiconductors in general become more complex, the moat between KLA and its competitors widens. Fewer companies are in a position to invest the necessary R&D resources to keep up with Moore's law. We expect KLA to continue outperforming the competition and having less and less competitors in the more advanced applications. It is why recommending taking profits at this point is not easy, but there is a moment where it does not matter how terrific a company is, if the valuation is already pricing that and more.

Source: KLA Investor Relations

Conclusion

KLA is a terrific company that is doing a super job of keeping up with the inspection and metrology challenges as semiconductors continue on the Moore's Law path. The company is well managed and has rewarded investors handsomely. However, the valuation has become considerably stretched, and there is risk that the semiconductor equipment industry could have a downturn around the corner. It is for these reasons that we recommend now to take at least some profits from this investment, as it has become too expensive despite the quality of the company.