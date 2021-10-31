jaanalisette/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Earlier this year, I described Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) as the next Salesforce (CRM) or Adobe (ADBE): a high-growth software company that has the potential to become similar in size as those over time.

However, Twilio saw a sell-off after the recent Q3 results. According to the long-term thesis as outlined previously, this may hence provide a buying opportunity.

Mixed Q3 results

On first sight, Twilio continued its pattern of overdelivering on its often quite conservative guidance. Revenue of $740M meant another quarter of strong 65% growth at scale, beating by ~$55M.

The beat implies that analysts were expecting ~$685M revenue. For comparison, just one quarter ago, Seeking Alpha described Twilio's Q3 guidance for ~$675M already as strong, and at that point analysts were still merely expecting $640M revenue, to put things in perspective.

However, several caveats do apply. First, Twilio completed its acquisition of Zipwhip early in Q3, and this contributed ~$24M. Additionally, last year's acquisition of Segment contributed ~$52M in inorganic growth, up meaningfully from ~$46M in Q2. Thirdly, Twilio also saw a contribution of "fee revenue".

So although the most heard criticism about Twilio is its supposed lack of profitability, perhaps even more crucial for growth investors is the slide above, which normalizes revenue for the aforementioned inorganic growth components: these show that underlying revenue growth slowed down to just 38%. This marks quite a slowdown: the first time in nearly two years that growth has dipped below 40%.

As can be observed, unlike previously, it is unlikely that organic growth will reaccelerate soon, since Q4 will mark an even tougher comp. In fact, given the quite flattish guidance, Twilio may exit 2021 with just above a 20% organic growth rate, although Q4'20 benefited from political traffic. Nevertheless, I have previously discussed how Twilio often ends up beating its guidance by quite decent margins (which Twilio did yet again in Q3).

Specifically, the flattish Q4 guidance would result in 40% YoY growth. The YoY comparison includes a ~$25M political revenue headwind offset by a ~$25M tailwind from half a quarter of the Q4 Segment acquisition. Altogether, organic growth of nearly 40% in Q4 would not be an enormous slowdown from 52% organic growth in Q4'20.

The way to view this trend is that Twilio has been a major beneficiary of COVID-19 digitization, but this tailwind seems to be slowing down a bit. Twilio has also continued its steady cadence of product launches.

Moving to other metrics, net retention also saw a dip, although this metric remains strong at 131%. Adjusted gross margin came in at 57.9%, below the long-term target of >60%. These less-than-SaaS gross margins have been an often-heard criticism for Twilio, but for example, Twilio's acquisitions in the last few years have served in part to be able to offer higher-margin products.

Further thoughts

Sometimes it may be assumed that "algos" are responsible for stock price changes, responding to news based on nothing but some general (usually near-term) info. To some extent, that may be how Twilio's sell-off could be described. Not only did Twilio (which has been vocal about investing for long-term growth) miss analyst estimates for profitability, the company also announced some executive changes, with the COO leaving.

In general, what I would view as the most important topic for Twilio is the expansion of its non-SMS business (although Twilio does not break this down, as noted Segment had a strong quarter), as that will improve gross margins, as well as the organic growth trajectory. Although Q3 was, to Twilio's standards, relatively weak, Twilio has a track record of growth re-acceleration. Net retention remains strong, so I wouldn't become overly concerned just yet about the long-term potential. Especially since Twilio re-iterated its goal of growing at >30% for the next three years.

Valuation

Although Twilio is well off its all-time high, the company still trades at ~18x P/S. For a company with Twilio's kind of growth rate, that is not unreasonable, and could even be considered fairly cheap. Still, some would argue that given Twilio's gross margins, the valuation might be quite fair.

Given the 30% growth target mentioned above, Twilio trades at ~10x expected 2024 revenue. Such a valuation implies a reasonable margin of safety, given that the odds are Twilio may beat its baseline growth case (whether due to organic or inorganic upside). Perhaps to put it differently, nothing about the business has materially changed to the downside from when the stock was at its all-time high.

Investor Takeaway

Twilio delivered another solid quarter, although both bulls and bears got some fuel. Bulls could point to the continued strong net retention, the strong growth and progress of the Segment acquisition, and important product launches. Bears, on the other hand, would see a slowdown in organic growth, some executive changes, and mixed performance with regards to profitability (although that is not the metric which Twilio is optimizing for).

Overall, Twilio clearly saw some upside in the wake of COVID-19, and this boost seems to be slowing down, although the baseline case for ~40% organic growth points to a gradual deceleration. While Twilio may not be able to continue its >60% hyper-growth, the company has continued to execute very well, and growth is still expected to remain strong for years. Although valuation isn't exactly cheap, even after the sell-off, the stock is well below its ATH, which implies a reasonable margin of safety.