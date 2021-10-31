Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Starting with the September 18th edition of The Economist which as part of its coverage of decentralized finance states that:

Nevertheless, the rise of an ecosystem of financial services, known as decentralised finance, or “DeFi”, deserves sober consideration. It has the potential to rewire how the financial system works, with all the promise and perils that entails.”

This is a challenging statement to make for still nascent blockchain-based finance that is based on technology circumventing centralized financial intermediaries like banks or brokerages, and this especially in view of the present banking system having been built on the solid foundations of the Bretton Woods agreement back in 1944.

This agreement has made possible investment funds like the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:XLF), with its holdings of banks, companies operating in the insurance and capital market sectors, as well as diversified financial services.

The ETF rose by 1.2% on October 14 after banks reported robust third-quarter earnings thereby easing inflation fears, with Goldman Sachs (GS) reporting better-than-expected retail sales. The ETF went on gaining as other lenders reported strong results till October 26, after reaching a record high of $40.73, as the momentum from the strong earnings season started to fade.

However, just a week before there had been the launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), which marked a major milestone for digital currencies as the first U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund.

FinTechs in the ecosystem

BITO is just the tip of an iceberg overlying thousands of FinTech companies starting to disrupt each of the sectors to which XLF provides exposure as part of its industry allocation. This includes payments, lending, cards, remittance, and asset management as of 2010. At the start of 2019, FinTech companies constituted 38% of the personal loan market.

This disruption has resulted in the payments ecosystem undergoing profound changes in the context of digitalization of the economy, much before the advent of Covid. In this respect, new FinTech "apps" have enabled the emergence of solutions like transferring funds via the internet and NFC, or contactless payments between iPhones and Apple Pay (AAPL) e-wallets.

These technologies, initially appealing only to tech-savvy users have been widely adopted due to convenience and cost factors. Aware of this, digital payment companies like Square (SQ) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as well as new online banks like Revolut and N26 have expanded their service offerings using financial and technology to the point of constituting competition to established financial players.

As evidence of growing clout, N26, the German private neobank "has raised $900 million in a new funding round which values the firm at 9 billion dollars", which means higher valuations than Germany’s second-biggest listed lender, Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY).

Going deeper, by offering an alternative to traditional financial infrastructures, FinTechs have gained traction through a redefinition of the consumer's banking experience itself using mobile apps.

In response, banking and insurance incumbents, either through acquisitions or re-engineering their IT functions, have reacted rapidly by offering their own online interfaces, whose adoption by customers more used to physical interaction at local branches received a boost by COVID.

Then came DeFi in 2018.

The rise of DeFi

DeFi is enabled by blockchain's "decentralized, distributed ledger that records the provenance of a digital asset" and has extended the limits of "traditional" FinTechs I just talked about. One of Blockchain's offspring Bitcoin also referred to as a "digital currency" has gained wider adoption initially among individuals and later among institutions. Sometimes, it appears to be on the verge of changing the balance of power between central banks and the states they serve due to the challenge it poses to fiat currencies (USD or Euro), or the very foundation of our financial system. In this respect, many users associate blockchains with cheaper and more efficient transactions circumventing lengthy inter-banking settlements.

Furthermore, those who have invested in FinTech or DeFi have been rewarded with huge one-year gains, handsomely beating the traditional financial institutions. In the chart below, I used the examples of Silvergate Capital (SI), which is diversified into offering loans against cryptocurrency collaterals, and Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF), a trading and asset management play offering services in the blockchain technology sector.

I also included Fintech lending platform Upstart Holdings (UPST), which, coincidentally has been underperforming by 17% since Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman both exceeded earnings forecasts in mid-October.

This leads us to some of the difficulties facing DeFi.

The challenges facing DeFi

It is no secret that innovations, especially at the boundary of finance and technology, and carried out at a breakneck pace, can "glitch", implying security risks. Here, the latest example is "hackers stealing an estimated $130 million worth of cryptocurrency assets from Cream Finance, a DeFi platform that allows users to loan and speculate on cryptocurrency price variations." This is in contrast to the fortress-type defenses of traditional banks or trading platforms.

Speculation is a keyword here, but sometimes when you hear reputable financial advisers like JPMorgan advising clients that: "When it comes to hedges against inflation, Bitcoin is looking more and more like the new gold", investors (like myself) simply become confused and are induced into making instinctive investments until they are injected with a dose of reality.

Furthermore, there is uncertainty around the regulatory environment given that some illegal activities have thrived under blockchain technology resulting in the police seizing millions of dollars' worth of Bitcoins. This is why the SEC and DoJ are alarmed that unwary investors will be fleeced, while hackers get away with billions of dollars of ransomware money extorted from corporations whose computer systems have been compromised.

This is the reason why some countries have banned or restricted the usage of cryptocurrency, but the general trend is towards the establishment of a regulatory framework taking into consideration the risks and opportunities. Amid, the frenzy, in some countries experiencing economic crises like El Salvador, Bitcoin is a safe haven.

Despite the risks associated with significant price volatility, fraud, and cyberattacks, cryptocurrencies have gone from niche status to become widely distributed among the investment community within just ten years. However, making a parallel with the Dollar, the use of Bitcoin and Ethereum remain mostly constrained to an asset, or store of value, rather than as a means of payment, or exchange of value.

Valuations, adaptation, and M&As

Despite the provision of credit card facilities and acceptability of cryptocurrencies by the payment industry's giants like PayPal, Visa (V), and Mastercard (MA), which are beginning to function more like big FinTechs, the latest results show that banks' balance sheets have not been impacted yet. On the other hand, the market is currently punishing payment card plays.

Banks are adapting, either to retain their dominance or simply to stay relevant. There is the example of J.P. Morgan (JPM), which, according to a source, "opened access to five crypto funds to all of its wealth management clients in July". The bank remains a strong believer in "Blockchain and the Decentralization Revolution".

JPM opened its digital bank in the U.K. back in September, but looking further, Goldman, which has joined the blockchain-based network created by JPM for repurchase agreements, had already launched its Marcus digital bank product in the U.K. in 2018. Thought provokingly, rather than establishing physical branches, JPM will only offer its services through a mobile app. Now, the U.K. is already a crowded retail banking market, but it has more FinTech-friendly rules than most other countries. Thus, it may well be a testing ground for the big U.S. banks to better compete back home.

In parallel, big banks continue to acquire FinTechs. In April this year, BAC acquired Axia Technologies, a startup focused on facilitating secure patient payments. As for JPM, OpenInvest, used by financial professionals to customize and report on values-based investments, is its third acquisition this year. Goldman, for its part, came up with the GreenSky (Buy Now, Pay Later) acquisition geared at home improvement loans.

Therefore, there is scope for banks to further diversify into fields like accounts receivable/payable management, expense management, and loan management just to name a few, enabling them to grow toplines. Additionally, financial technology will increasingly be applied to address inflation concerns, one of them being surging labor costs. In this perspective, optimizing on technology to do more with fewer resources becomes important in the drive to improve on efficiency while at the same time lowering costs.

Consequently, the ingredients for XLF's outperformance (blue line) as of February 26 with respect to both the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) and the Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (FINX) should continue. Based on the 25% gain from February to October, I estimate that XLF should be in the $51-52 range by August 2022, with this time period punctuated by volatility "episodes" mostly linked to supply-chain constraints facing banks' customers being highlighted during the earnings season.

Pursuing further, banks should continue to be the main capital providers with their huge asset pools and lower lending rates, and the inter-bank payment process will be something difficult to emulate for decentralized finance.

Coming to XLF's main holding, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), it has an insurance segment and primarily makes investments in blue-chip companies, but while its CEO "may not be into crypto", it has invested millions of dollars acquiring FinTechs.

Finally, with the boundary between FinTech and DeFi increasingly blurring, either a direct crypto investment by Warren Buffett or the big banks offering USD loans in exchange for Bitcoins would constitute two milestones. Much of it will depend on regulators "currently devising ways in which banks may hold crypto on their balance sheets, provide custody and facilitate client trading". Ultimately, the financial sector should adapt to DeFi, just as it has been doing with FinTech, without necessarily being rewired.