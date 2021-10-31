jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last week, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) announced it is partnering with third-party delivery companies to deliver specialty clothing goods to consumers the same day (using inventory from local stores and warehouses). And with 55% of trailing sales made through online ordering, this is a big deal for shareholders. Now youngsters going out-on-the-town after work or on the weekend, wanting a new trendy outfit, can order online and receive their product within hours! While same-day delivery may be just another convenience gimmick for Amazon (AMZN) or Walmart (WMT), for Abercrombie it may actually strongly differentiate itself for impulse buying Millennials and Generation Z buyers. Individuals wanting quick clothing acquisition, lacking time to stop by a store for curbside pickup, can today accomplish this goal without leaving their home or business location. Specifically, young working adults will love this option, and I see total company sales benefiting once the word gets out.

Image Source: Company Website

According to the October 28th press release,

… (the company) has launched a same-day delivery service across its entire U.S. store fleet, which includes over 540 Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks locations. The retailer has partnered with Uber, Shipt, Postmates (POSTM), Roadie and software provider Delivery Solutions to expand its fulfillment capabilities and allow customers in certain zip codes to receive products from its stores within the same day. Customers can now use the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist websites and mobile apps to shop the full range of apparel inventory that is available in their local stores for same-day delivery. Each brand’s website features a “Get It Fast” filter to easily find products that are available, or shoppers can choose the same-day delivery option for available items at checkout. Once the same-day delivery order is placed, customers can opt to receive tracking updates via text to accurately determine when their order will arrive.

I have been thinking about investing in the company for several months before this catalyst appeared. Trading momentum stats have been terrific, while the stock was busy digesting its sharp 2020-21 rise since summertime. The same-day shipping news could support multi-year highs into early 2022. And, current share owners can limit potential downside in a stock market bear market scenario, by placing a tight stop-sell order under the close 200-day moving average line. My read of the whole fundamental and technical proposition is Abercrombie now sits in an interesting risk/reward position for both traders and long-term investors.

Fundamentals Remain Strong

Believe it or not, Abercrombie & Fitch is a leading clothing retailer for profit and cash flow margins on sales. Below is a graph of super-high gross margins vs. peers and competitors Urban Outfitters (URBN), Buckle (BKE), Guess? (GES), Boot Barn (BOOT), Children’s Place (PLCE), Gap (GPS), American Eagle (AEO), Nordstrom (JWN), Kohl’s (KSS), Macy’s (M), and Dillard’s (DDS). After-tax, net profit margins are also near the top of the group.

Cash flow as a function of debt and on each dollar in sales are near the top for the retail peer group. Below are graphs of the relative cash flow data points.

In terms of leverage, the total liabilities to assets ratio is in a normal range vs. the industry. Basically, the company does not appear to use abnormal levels of debt, leases, pensions or IOUs (and leverage "risk" during a recession) than competitors.

Strong Valuation Characteristics

With strong financials backing this retail operation, you would expect its valuation on sales and earnings to be greater than the group. However, this is not the case today. Based on forward 1-year estimates by Wall Street analysts, ANF is available for investment at relatively normal valuation multiples vs. the group. The good news is EPS growth is projected to be industry leading into this fiscal year, measured from early 2020, before the pandemic hit.

Free cash flow generation has also been better than industry averages for years. A 13.7% free cash yield over the latest 12 months is very desirable in today's pandemic environment.

The single most impressive valuation metric is enterprise value vs. trailing EBITDA now stands at the lowest reading (by far) for the peer group. In a takeover or take private situation, adding today’s equity capitalization to total debt (minus cash) gives us the most accurate cost to acquire the business. Using this stripped down buyout value, we then divide by earnings before interest (which would be paid off in this example), taxes (which cannot be helped), plus depreciation and amortization (non-cash) expenses. The current 3.35x multiple is a huge discount to the median average of 5.5x. Great news for investors, an acquisition bid 60-70% higher than the present quote is a real possibility, based on the math, if someone wants to buy out the operation at an industry-typical valuation.

Technical Picture

Measuring stock performance from just before the pandemic hit two years ago, Abercrombie & Fitch has been a leading total return gainer in the major retail industry (ANF does not pay a dividend currently). The +138% advance is even better than the equivalent period S&P 500 total return of +57% or scorching-hot NASDAQ 100 Big Tech gain of +99%.

Positive upside momentum may be about to resume after a period of consolidation since June. Below I have drawn a 12-month graph of daily price and volume changes. The stock price outlined a bounce off its 200-day moving average in early September, and recaptured its 50-day moving average a few weeks later.

Two indicators stand out to me right now. The first is the 14-day Average Directional Index indicates an extremely low volatility span (a balance of aggressive buyer and sellers) is nearing a breakout, either higher or lower in price. More often than not, low ADX readings under 10 (circled in green), precede big price moves. For Abercrombie in particular, low ADX scores have broken both ways the last five years. Yet, the same-day delivery rollout, and decent momentum signals elsewhere lead me to believe an upside resolution is near.

The second indicator grabbing my attention is the out-of-character rise in the Negative Volume Index during late September and early October, marked with the red arrow. The oversized NVI gains could be a signal of fading overhead share supply. If buyers have been aggressive on low volume days, pushing price higher easily, perhaps the number of sellers is decreasing rapidly. If this is the case, any good news development in operations could shoot price higher, as buyers pile into the name.

Source: Stock Charts

Final Thoughts

After some controversial ad campaigns and comments by upper management that ruffled the feathers of consumers almost a decade ago, the company has changed its clothing options to fit a full range of body types, and replaced many in the corporate office. Fran Horowitz has served as CEO since 2017, and deserves much of the credit for cleaning up Abercrombie’s image and brand offerings.

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ranking of the company is quite bullish in late October, assuming economic trends remain in place. Looking at earnings beats, and upside technical momentum, SA’s proprietary computer-rating model places ANF in the Top 6% of stocks screened, out of a universe of better than 4,000 businesses.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What are the risks owning Abercrombie & Fitch? I think the company is in excellent shape from an operating standpoint, and the stock is clearly cheaper than peer apparel retailers. So, I am thinking major macroeconomic changes will be critical drivers of the stock. Negative challenges to consumer wealth and confidence, from either a big stock market swoon or the appearance of another recession as we labor to rebalance the economy after COVID-19 subsides, are the risks I worry about most. Rising interest and inflation rates are secondary concerns. Both could zap after-tax disposable incomes next year. Finally, labor shortages in retail will definitely lift operating costs. Overall, there exist a number of obstacles to strong growth from here.

A loss-prevention idea for ANF shareholders is to place a stop-sell order underneath the 200-day moving average of $36.50 today (for traders), or underneath the September low of $32.50 (for long-term bulls). If the stock is ready to climb appreciably, it should be able to absorb some short-term selling pressure. A breakdown from these levels would cause me to reevaluate the bullish thesis.

Which brings me back to the new upside catalyst for an investment in ANF, the ease of at-home delivery on the same day. Assuming this extra angle for sales is a hit, pulling away consumption dollars from other retailers, earnings and sales beats may be on deck in calendar 2022. Positive operating results in turn should generate decent outperformance for investors, from an arguably undervalued position in the retailing sector.

My battle plan is to purchase shares next week, if a $38-39 price is available. Using a 15x P/E multiple on $4.00+ in annual projected EPS for calendar years 2022-23 averaged together, a $60 target price in 12-18 months seems reasonable.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.