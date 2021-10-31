Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) has seen a disappointing public offering with shares trading well below the preliminary pricing range. Despite the long-term potential and current operating traction, I fear the long-term potential amidst the energy transition, as Aris operates in quite a capital-intensive business model. Given this dynamic, I see no appeal to initiate a position here, despite the discount at the offering.

Sustainable Water Management

Aris started with the idea that shared water and recycling infrastructure can create better environmental stewardship in an economical business model. The company focuses heavily on innovation and technology, aiming to be at the forefront of the industry. For now the focus is mostly on industrial and energy users, targeted with the recycled and economical business model of Aris.

With the solution helping clients (mostly energy names) to reduce both water usage and carbon footprint, its service is key as this traditional industry is now disrupted or pressured by ESG as well. The company's operations are located in the Permian Basin which includes full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions which help energy companies achieve their sustainability goals.

Clients include big names such as ConocoPhillips (COP), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), among others. The company is furthermore looking to expand these techniques to other applications as well which include agricultural and other industrial applications, as well as looking to expand into other techniques such as direct air capture, among others.

Produced water comes to the surface during oil production, and it is estimated that 2 to 5 barrels of water come to the surface for every barrel of oil produced, making up a great portion of operating lease level expenses.

In the two years since the summer of 2019 the company has recycled approximately 38 million barrels, or 1.6 billion gallons of water. The 35 customers sent the produced water to Aris which either handles the water, or sells the recycled water back for new well completions.

At this moment, the company has 640 miles of pipelines which are connected to 48 water handling facilities that have a capacity to process 1.2 million barrels of water per day, with current production running at nearly a million barrels. There is still huge potential with the Permian having the potential to produce millions of barrels of oil-equivalent per day, resulting in much greater demand for recycled water.

Valuation Thoughts

Management and underwriters aimed to sell nearly 17.7 million shares in a price range between $16 and $18 per share, as lackluster demand made that pricing was set at just $13 per share. This resulted in the company raising $230 million which was quite a bit less than the $300 million originally envisioned.

With 53.5 million shares outstanding following the offering, the company is valued at $910 million at the offer price. With net debt standing at $360 million ahead of the offering, this number appears to be stable with proceeds used to buy units from existing shareholders. At this level, the company is valued at $1.27 billion if we include debt.

The business generated $81 million in sales in 2019 on which it reported a rather steep operating profit of $13 million and change, in part driven by a $5 million gain on the sale of assets. Revenues were up 74% in 2020 to nearly $142 million as operating profits fell to nearly $8 million.

In the first half of 2021 growth slowed down to 22% with revenues coming in at nearly $103 million, for a run rate in excess of $200 million. The company has seen huge operating leverage amidst much lower direct costs, as operating profits of nearly $2 million jumped to nearly $18 million for the six-month period.

If we annualize this number, a $36 million operating profit. With EBITDA now trending at more than $100 million, leverage is high but appears manageable. A 4% cost of debt on this net debt level and a 20% tax rate, translates into net earnings power of $17 million, for earnings just North of $0.30 per share.

The preliminary third quarter results provide a mixed bag. Revenues are seen between $59 and $60 million which looks quite strong, certainly as this guidance was accompanied by a $30-$31 million EBITDA number. Worrisome is an anticipated net loss as a result of an expected $27-$28 million charge related to the abandonment of an asset. These charges could happen more often if asset of the company are no longer used, in part because customers no longer produce in those areas.

The company has invested heavily in its assets, as capital spending totaled more than $180 million in 2019 and $140 million in 2020. This results in huge net capital investments as depreciation charges only totaled $44 million in 2020 and now run at around $60 million, that is at least the first half of the year. If we exclude the abandonment charge, the current run rate in terms of earnings trend closer to $0.50 per share.

What Now?

It is clear that the company has been doing something right as it has grown sales in 2020, in a year which was disastrous for the energy sector as a result of the pandemic of course. The importance of water in the business model for the energy majors is key, but on the other hand a key risk is the long-term potential of the energy sector (or lack thereof), as the world is shifting towards renewable energy. On the other hand, the market is still huge, and the company is looking to expand to adjacent sectors and applications as well.

Other risks include competition, opposition to the facilities and infrastructure (among other from environmental groups), constraints in equipment, financial leverage, still a large need for net capital investments, as well as customer concentration. The largest 5 customers make up approximately 75% of sales, with ConocoPhillips making up half of sales in the first half of this year!

Weighing it all together, I think that the risk-reward here is not necessarily compelling. While the company is seeing growth, the end market is facing long-term struggles as the business model is quite asset-intensive. This makes that there are long-term concerns of the business model, and certainly the potential further abandonment charges showing up as well.