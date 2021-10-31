wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

A couple of days ago, ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) released its Q3-2021 financial results and provided some preliminary guidance on key business aspects. In this article, which is the first one I am writing about ImmunoGen, I will review the Company’s Q3 earnings and I will analyze the potential impact of the recent news on the stock price.

About the Company

Being founded in 1980, ImmunoGen is one of the oldest companies that operates in the biotechnology industry. The main focus of its activities is the treatment of oncology and hematology disorders through the use of antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) that the Company is developing with the Targeted Antibody Payload (TAP), its proprietary technology. ImmunoGen’s most important asset is the mirvetuximab soravtansine, a receptor α-targeted ADC that the Company is developing for ovarian cancer. In 2019, the Phase 3 clinical trial for mirvetuximab in ovarian cancer patients did not meet the primary endpoint yet is showed a longer progression-free survival and a higher-than-expected response rate. Therefore, ImmunoGen decided to move forward with 2 new mirvetuximab trials: SORAYA and MIRASOL.

Besides mirvetuximab, ImmunoGen is also working on other assets, as shown in the picture below.

About the Stock

As of 10/29/2021, ImmunoGen is trading at 6.03 $ per share with a market cap of 1.22 bn$. Overall, the stock has lost ca 7.2% since the beginning of 2021 with the 52-week low being 4.97 $/share and the 52-week high 10.88 $/share. Therefore, the current price has a 21% premium on the 52-w low and a 45% discount to the 52-w high. As one can see from the chart, the maximum was reached in February 2021 with the stock that then followed a declining path to the current price. According to Reuters, the 5-year monthly beta levered is 1.21.





Q3-2021 Results

Total revenues for Q3-2021 were 9.2 M$, down 49% from the 18.1 M$ of Q3-2021: this large decrease is mostly due to the reduction of “non-cash royalty revenues related to the sale of future royalties”. Indeed, ImmunoGen has a commercialization agreement with Roche Group that allows the latter to sell the ImmunoGen developed Kadcycla in change of royalties. However, in 2015 and 2029, ImmunoGen made a deal with OMERS (Ontario municipal employees pension fund) according to which the pension fund is allowed to receive 85% of the royalties after a certain threshold of net sales is reached. In 2021, the threshold was reached in Q2-2021, therefore resulting in a lower revenue stream in Q3.

Operating costs for Q3-2021 were 34.2 M$, 24% higher than the previous year. G&A costs remained stable at ca 10.2 M$ while R&D expenses increased by 34% from 24.6 M$ in Q3-2020 to 33.1 M$ in Q3-2021. The increase in R&D is mostly driven by the increase in “preclinical and clinical testing” (+6.3 M$) and “manufacturing operations” (+1.7 M$). According to ImmunoGen disclosed information, the 6.3 M$ increase is due to the stronger efforts that the Company is making to push forward the MIRASOL, SORAYA and IMGC936 studies.

As a consequence of decreasing revenues and increasing operating expenses, ImmunoGen reported a net loss of 37.3 M$ for Q3-2021, 67% higher than the 22.3 M% of Q3-2020.

Looking at the balance sheet, one can notice that the company has no financial debt outstanding and “cash and cash equivalents” available for 245 M$, 16% less than the 293M$ at Q3-2020.

The cash flow statement shows that capex for Q3-2021 was 1.1 M$ and the net change in cash was -48.1 M$. During Q3-2021, ImmunoGen partially financed its activities through the sale of common shares in a private placement with RA Capital Healthcare Fund, resulting in 29.9 M$ gross proceeds.

Key catalysts ahead

The last three months of 2021 are expected to be full of potential catalysts that could drive the stock price up. In particular, ImmunoGen is planning to release the first top-line data from the pivotal SORAYA study in Q4-2021 with a subsequent BLA (biologics license application) submission in Q1-2022 in order to support an accelerated approval process before the end of next year. I believe that the number of details disclosed by the company regarding the SORAYA activity planning is a potential sign for positive expected results.

A second relevant catalyst is represented by the presentation of the AML (acute myeloid leukemia) combination data for IMGN632 at the 2021 American Society of Hematology annual meeting in December where the Company is expected to announce tolerability and dose escalation data.

Finally, ImmunoGen has announced that is going to submit the IND (investigational new drug) application for IMGN151 before the end of 2021: IMGN151 is an experimental drug intended to target patients with ovarian cancer characterized by a lower FRα level. In other words, if the IND application gets approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), ImmunoGen could capitalize on the ovarian cancer opportunity.

Conclusion

After a thorough review of ImmunoGen’s Q3-2021 results, I came to the conclusion that the company is financially sound. Looking at the historical stock price, I believe that the current stock price of 6.03 $/share is not excessively high and this leaves room for a potential upward price movement supported by the large timeline of catalyst ahead.

Therefore, I believe that at the price of 6.03$, ImmunoGen is worth a BUY recommendation.