alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Note: This article was amended on 11/1/2021 to reflect additional M&A-related commentary.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is growing at a rapid rate and has strong fundamentals, as well as being in an expanding industry with lots of potential. However, global supply chain issues are severely hindering the company's operations and may continue to do so until the issue is resolved.

Business Overview

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a provider of instruments and process control solutions that analyze parameters of a company's manufacturing process. The company operates in three segments, Vacuum & Analysis (V&A), Light & Motion (L&M), and Equipment & Solutions (E&S). The V&A segment provides instruments and software that measure and control gas in a manufacturing process. The L&M segment provides instruments that utilize lasers, photonics, and optics. The E&S segment provides laser-based manufacturing systems and other equipment.

The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and other parts of Asia. In 2020, the United States operations accounted for 45.4% of the company's total revenue. South Korea accounted for 12% of revenue. China operations accounted for 11.7% of revenue. Europe accounted for 8.6% of revenue. Other Asia operations account for 22.3% of revenue.

Data by YCharts

MKSI is Growing Quickly and has a Strong Financial Position

MKSI's revenue and earnings are growing at a rapid pace, and the company has a great balance sheet. Furthermore, the company is able to generate a large amount of cash and maintain low capital expenditures.

The Company's Revenue and Profits are Steadily Increasing

From 2015-2020, MKSI's revenue has increased from $813.52 million to $2.33 billion. This is an average annual increase of 25.96%. However, 2015-2016 experienced a huge jump in revenue, sitting at 59.8%. Also, 2016-2017 saw a huge increase in revenue, at 47.69%. If these pieces of data are excluded, the company's revenue increased by an annual average of 7.44% from 2017-2020.

The segment that accounted for the largest concentration of revenue in 2020 was V&A. It accounted for about $1.4 billion, which is 60.3% of revenue. The next largest segment is the L&M and generated $689.6 million in revenue. This represents 29.6% of revenue. Finally, the smallest segment is E&S and generated $234.5 million in revenue, which was 10.1% of revenue.

In 2020, the company's gross margin was 45.1%, which is $1.05 billion in gross profit. This is broken down into $633.7 million from V&A, $309.8 million from L&M, and $106 million from E&S.

Finally, the company generated $350.1 million in net income in 2020. This represents a 15% net margin. This is slightly higher than the company's average since 2016, which is approximately 13.41%.

MKSI is in a Great Financial Position with Little Debt

Overall, the company has a very strong balance sheet. In 2020, MKSI's current ratio sat at around 4.8. The company's total current assets, which was $1.8 billion in 2020, was primarily made up of cash and equivalents and inventory. The company held about $836 million in cash, which could was used for an acquisition we will discuss later, and $501.4 million in inventory. MKSI also had a large amount of accounts receivable, sitting at $392.7 million.

The company's retained earnings has also increased greatly since 2015. In 2015, this line sat at $427.21 million and increased to $1.49 billion in 2020. This is because of the company's previously mentioned growing earnings, as well as a small dividend. At the time of writing this article, the company's dividend yield is approximately 0.6%.

Finally, the company does not have much debt, which is only about $829.5 million. This caused a 2020 Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.63 and a Debt/EBIT ratio of 1.83. However, these possibly will increase due to the acquisition the company made. Both of these are generally low for the market, and lower than the company's competitors. We will compare this in the comparative company analysis provided later.

MKSI Generates a Large Amount of Cash and Spends Little on Capex

In 2015, the company generated an operating cash flow of $138.3 million. In 2020, this increased to $513.2 million. This calculates to an average annual increase of 42.59%. Another thing to mention is the company's low capital expenditures. In 2015, MKSI spent $12.41 million on capex, only increasing this to $84.9 million in 2020. Due to the rapidly growing operating cash flows and consistently low capex, MKSI regularly has high free cash flows, which can lead to higher valuations.

MKSI Acquired Atotech for $5.1 Billion

As mentioned previously, MKSI recently acquired leading chemicals technology company Atotech (ATC) for $5.1 billion. The deal terms state that Atotech will be acquired for $16.20 per share, as well as 0.0552 of MKSI common stock for each share of Atotech.

To fund the cash portion of the transaction, MKSI intends to use its current cash position of $836 million combined with financing debt. By the closing of the transaction, MKSI is expecting to have $5.3 billion in total debt outstanding.

Atotech's FY22 EBITDA consensus estimate is $477.62 million. If this is added onto MKSI's expectation of $899.35 million, a total EBITDA of just under $1.4 billion is calculated. This could mean that MKSI's Debt/EBITDA ratio could increase from 1.63 to 3.85. The company's gross leverage ratio is expected to be under 4.0.

This acquisition is highly favored by most investors and should allow MKSI to become an even stronger competitor in the industry.

Demand & Exports for the Semiconductor Industry are Expected to Grow

The demand for MKSI's instruments is expected to increase, along with the rest of the industry, as manufacturing becomes more automated. From 2021-2026, domestic demand is expected to increase for $7751 million to $8889 million. Furthermore, the industry's revenue is expected to grow at a steady 4.2% annual growth rate from 2021-2026. More specifically, revenue is expected to increase from $21,289 million in 2021 to $26,172 million in 2026.

As for exports, the industry is expecting to see a steady increase. From 2021-2026, the industry's exports are estimated to increase from $17,927 million to $22,265 million. This is because of expanding international demand for MKSI's and competitors' instruments. As mentioned previously, MKSI has a large international market.

Supply Chain Issues Could Hinder the Company's Operations

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused global supply chain interruptions that have severely impacted the semiconductor industry. These supply chain interruptions have seriously injured MKSI's suppliers and is causing the company to lower operations. Since these suppliers may be unable to meet the demand MKSI has for manufacturing, the company's increased estimated demand from customers and exports will be unable to be met.

Another issue may be technological change. As the market improves, better technology will be created that could seriously hurt the industry, including MKSI. However, this is being mitigated by industry- and company-wide efforts to further improve the semiconductor technology used in the instruments. Specifically, MKSI is currently focusing R&D on futuristic technology, such as expansion into utilizing 5G and creating products for 3D printers.

Valuation & Competitors

To find the fair value of MKSI and compare it to its competitors, a comparative company analysis was created.

Source: Created by Author

In terms of revenue, EBITDA, and EPS growth, MKSI is in-line or outperforms its competitors. However, the company really outperforms in terms of its ratios. While the EV/Revenue ratio is slightly above the industry media, all others are below. Most notably, the P/E ratio of 16.71 is significantly lower than the industry median of 25.08. This means that if an investor believes the benefits outweigh the risks, they could be getting a great price for MKSI.

As mentioned previously, the company has less debt than its competitors. The Debt/EBITDA ratio for the last 12 months calculated to 1.42, which is decently lower than the median ratio of 1.97 and 25th percentile ratio of 1.61.

A fair value of $163.77 was calculated by averaging an EV/Revenue price target and EV/EBITDA price target. This implies an upside of 10.57%.

By utilizing FY22 revenue estimates of $3120 million and applying the industry median ratio of 2.66, an EV of $8148.4 million was calculated. After adjusting this to find the fair market cap and dividing by the number of shares outstanding, a fair value was $146.82 was found.

By utilizing FY22 EBITDA estimates of $886.84 million, an EV of $10,179.3 million was calculated. After adjusting this to find the fair market cap and dividing by the number of shares outstanding, a fair value of $180.73 was found.

Finally, averaging these two price targets together calculated a fair value of $163.77. At the time of writing this article, MKSI is trading at $148.11, which implies an upside of 10.57%.

What Should Investors Do?

Due to the ongoing supply chain issues that will continue to hinder the company's production and sales until the end of the pandemic, I am going to hold a Neutral opinion on the stock. I am a huge fan of MKSI but need to see at least one of two things happen before I consider changing it to a Buy: 1). The uncertainty caused by COVID-19 partially subsides, or 2). The stock needs to widen its margin of safety. Until at least one of these two occur, I will be holding a Neutral rating for the company.