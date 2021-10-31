The Pain Trade Is To Stay Long, So Stay Long, Also Looking At NatGas Names, And Why

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

The "Pain Trade" what do traders mean, and why

This concept is analogous with being contrarian, trying to find what has been the accepted wisdom for too long so that it becomes a "rule" and doing the opposite, is one way to characterize a contrarian view. The Pain Trade means that you are doing the opposite of what the market "wants" you to do, and therefore finding alpha when the zeitgeist turns your way. So if the market is selling off really hard it would feel very uncomfortable to step in and buy. However, what if the market has been selling for 5 days in a row, and you find a stock or sector that has truly been sold unfairly, buying into that sector while everyone else is selling might be a "Pain Trade' but it also will in the end generate a good return. Make sense?

So, why would staying long be a pain trade, we are making all-time highs

Well, that piece of data is undeniable, but it is in the face of what can only be described as hatred from the financial media and the over-educated Ivory Tower Habitues. We have heard all sorts of calamitous predictions, such as: Hyperinflation, Stagflation, and recession. It is true that the loudest voice lately for hyperinflation is from Jack Dorsey, an admitted Bitcoin (BTC) believer. His pronouncement, therefore, is self-serving, that BTC is the best hedge against it. No one has seen how crypto acts in times of real structural inflation, I will ask you to withhold your credulity on that opinion. As for Stagflation, the ingredients again require structural inflation, such as a wage/price spiral, and a near recession. That brings us to recession, which is the newest addition owing to the flattening of the yield curve. A flattening in no way means recession, but on the way to an inverted yield curve interest rates have to flatten. What this means is that in a recession the lower end rises and the higher interest rate falls. Market participants have decided that in the near term the economy is dicey so that requires extra compensation on short duration notes, but the longer end doesn't because by the time a long bond comes due the recession should be over. I believe a few articles ago I predicted that the 10-year could get to 1.4% or even 1.3%. Not because I foresaw an impending economic slowdown but only because I am familiar with its trading pattern. So far it has gotten back to the 1.5% handle, and may in fact touch (1.3%) this lower level before it climbs. Everyone is so focused on where the 10-year is going (myself included) that we imbue every move with too much meaning. I for one believe that recession or stagflation is clearly not in the offing. As far as inflation that is a bit more of a possibility, at least it is harder to disprove right at this moment. I believe it isn't and that is what makes markets happen.

Everywhere you go, someone is talking down the economy

There are also a number of economists, and strategists that are hammering Powell for losing control of the situation (Larry Summers for one) and that he must taper at once and raise interest rates immediately. I have one question for you though, how is raising interest rates going to help the supply chain. It might dampen demand so that the economy appears more orderly, more likely you will just have more misery.

Adding to the angst, October was almost as tough as September, in fact, October is known to be the most volatile month of the year. Yet, it is grinding higher. Imagine that you were one of the ones who didn't get cash like I asked in August, and sold at the bottom in September. How much would you wish that the market would sell to let you in? Saying the market should sell off makes sense coming from them because they want to get back in. Say, you did get on the right side of that sell off, and now you are likely at your highest level in months, aren't you tempted to just get all in cash and wait for the big reckoning to happen? After all, Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) had disappointing earnings reports as did Snapchat (SNAP). Maybe this is as good as it gets? Welp, Mea Culpa, because I am in that camp. Not trying to humblebrag, yes September and October were tough for me too but I am well situated in spite of the volatility. I too am very tempted to just go to cash and wait for the December surprise in DC. I am referencing the notion described in my last note about the showdown for raising the debt ceiling as the Government runs out of money.

Let me say once again I believe any sign of inflation including higher wages is transitory. Companies are investing in automation equipment, and software, to make up for lost workers. As school normalizes women will rejoin the workforce. The logjam at the ports will eventually be loosened. There is even a chance that WTI oil stabilizes at the mid '70s to low '80s. In addition, as has been repeated numerous times, rising markets tend to keep rising, in this case grinding higher. As painful as it may be I am going to trade through it, and maybe hedge when it is needed.

Staying "Long and Strong", in spite of my anxiety

So dear reader, what I am saying is, I am remaining long even though I am feeling mighty jumpy about it. Let me just say right here and now, you should be taking profits, and keeping a bit more cash than usual. Also, never regret taking a profit -- ever. My discipline is to very slowly sell the high-cost shares in both winning and losing positions. When I am looking to build cash, I'm mindful that when I allocate cash to a new position, I will sell a bit more of the old positions to build cash. It might be helpful to ask yourself, "am I going into this new position because it is better than the old position? Or am I trading because I NEED to trade". Buying shares can be habit forming, and that can hurt your returns. If you think you are overtrading, take a break. Take the kids out for Ice Cream, go flirt with your wife. Pay attention to whatever side gig you have, or pay attention to your real job for a while. Overtrading will get you into trouble (I am preaching to myself too BTW).

I'm Assuming that I'm Not the Only One to Miss the Energy Opportunity

Whether it was an error or just being risk averse, is debatable. Only a year or so ago, WTI was at a Negative number. Of course, this was more of a financial dislocation brought on by a futures glitch, still it is something I will never forget. Setting aside my admitted PTSD regarding trading EnP equities, as I have been on the losing end of trading Oil equities so many times. Like Lucy who snatched football just as Peanuts has fully committed to kick it and ends up on his keister. I too time and again, after assuring myself that this time is really the time to get in on the action with the inevitable seeming result. In effect, I am my own Lucy who once again convinces Peanuts that this time she will really, really let him kick that dang football, only to snatch it away at the last nanosecond. Setting aside personal experience, as with any stock connected to a commodity so many things can go wrong. This is especially so with exploring and producing hydrocarbons, starting with the very evident hostility that the current administration has for frackers. In addition, the pressure to conform with ESG to the point where it becomes impractical for an Oil company to actually get the stuff out of the ground. Then you add the vagaries of the OPEC + Russia Cartel, the value of the dollar, interest rates, and any number of geopolitical issues.

Part of the price improvement of energy is the perception of inflation, many market participants claim that the price of oil is a much better hedge than gold for inflation. There are just so many crosswinds, that one probably needs to live in Houston to understand where energy stocks are going. All that said, it is clear that the under-investment in capex for new wells has caught the world flat footed.

So why Energy and specifically why NatGas?

There has been an under-investment in drilling for years, also a number of the states especially NY and NJ have become hostile to pipelines. This is not limited to the US - European energy companies have under-invested in NatGas as well. Europe and especially the UK have found out that offshore wind is not as reliable as they were led to believe, and so they need to import more LNG, and so does every other industrialized country. Also, this is an El Nina year, meaning that the Pacific Ocean surface temperature is colder. That means the Northern Hemisphere will be colder. Perhaps we will have a "polar vortex" once again. At the very least NatGas demand will remain elevated and I believe there is a good chance for it to go higher. There is a very strong incentive for NatGas to be liquified and exported at the various LNG export terminals that have been built in the last 10 years. Even so, LNG is so in demand that the price is 3 to 4X what we pay already. The irony is the US has so much more NatGas that we could easily pick up the global slack in supply while still having plenty for domestic consumption. If only our government leadership had a little more practicality and a little less doctrine, we'd all be warm this winter, and paying less for it.

Here is my NatGas watch list

So let's review, A cold winter is coming. Global demand for our NatGas is burgeoning, and we have less in reserve this year than last year at this point on the calendar. So I am very interested in building my supply of NatGas oriented stocks. I did write that I am already in Kosmos (KOS), I am still in Tellurian (TELL), Coterra (CTRA) this is the progeny of the Cabot and Cimerex merger. I am going to publish the list below as names that I want to research more. You'll notice that I am not listing the usual suspects: Pioneer (PXD), EOG Resources, Diamondback (FANG), Devon Energy (DVN), ConocoPhillips (COP), Occidental Petroleum (OXY). These are all great companies and you should balance your energy sector with one or more of these names, just like you should have a major like Chevron (CVX) or an Exxon (XOM) or British Petroleum (BP). I wanted to list a few lesser-known names that I think could deliver more alpha, especially if the majority of their output is NatGas and NatGas liquids. I am still doing research on these names and I may add some more. I will let you know in the comments section if I make some actual choices. Feel free to suggest some under the radar names, I would love to hear what you think. I will likely not have a huge part of my trading and investing wrapped up in this sector, I am still shepherding my cloud-based software names that you all are probably tired of hearing about by now. So here we go, I will list them without comment for now:

Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Falcon Minerals Corp. (FLMN)

CNX Resources (CNX)

Apache (APA)

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Coterra Energy

Kosmos

EQT Corporation (EQT)

Matador (MTDR)

Murphy Oil (MUR)

Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

My Trades: I have started a position in Roblox (RBLX), even before Zuck announced the Metaverse (FB). I was down in the 70s. If it falls back again, I will add. I started accumulating Expedia (EXPE) in equities to add to my Call spread. I think it has about 20% in it, maybe a little less. I bought a bit of Ginkgo Bio (DNA) even though the shorts are gunning for it. Lately, I think taking the other side of a short has worked out well. I am not risking a lot on it. So other than that, there are no new trades to talk about. Just adding to names I told you about. Though I have been switching back and forth between Options and Equities.

Please Note: I am not a financial adviser. Please do your own research and have conviction before you buy. If you can't explain what a company does in 3 or 4 sentences, rethink buying it or do more research to get confident. I write these articles to chronicle what I think the message of the market is, and try to share what I think will happen next. In no way am I advocating any stock purchases.