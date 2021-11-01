Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Following Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) F3Q21 mixed results, we recommend investors buy shares here. We remain bullish on Twilio’s long-term opportunity. Twilio remains our favorite next-gen programmable communication software company in our coverage universe. Twilio has many assets in its portfolio that can accelerate growth or keep the growth at around 30%+ for the next several years. The core messaging business continues to grow very fast, driven by bi-directional messaging, adoption of Engage Platform, and Enterprise penetration. We expect Twilio to continue to grow north of 30% for the next three years to exceed $8 billion in revenue by the end of 2025. Twilio has now become cheap and is trading at a discount. Twilio is trading at 10x EV/C2023 sales, versus a high-growth peer group trading at 19.7x while still growing in line with the peer group. Therefore, investors should use this pullback to load up on Twilio’s shares.

A mixed quarter with a lot to like

While Twilio reported revenue and EPS ahead of estimates, the company reported a mixed quarter with organic revenue deceleration. Twilio reported revenue of $740 million, growing 65% Y/Y, and was ahead of the consensus estimate of $680.5 million. Organic revenue was $606 million and was up 38% Y/Y and 3% Q/Q. Over the last two years, organic growth Y/Y has ranged between 36-54%, and Q/Q growth has varied between 4-30%.

Investors might have been disappointed with the organic growth showing deceleration on both Y/Y and Q/Q. The company also reported a dollar-based net expansion rate (DBNE) of 131%, a six-quarter low. We do not believe competitive pricing pressure is causing revenue pressures, but we believe the usage-based revenue model is driving the volatility. App Services and Segment are the fastest-growing businesses within the Twilio franchise. Segment business contributed $52.3 million in revenue and is up 12% Q/Q and newly acquired Zipwhip contributed $23.6 million in revenue during the quarter. The gross margin was 54%, up 10bps Q/Q, and was impacted by A2P carrier fees, with international and SMS mix continuing to weigh on the margins. Without the A2P fees, gross margins would have been 58%. The company also added 10,000 active users during the quarter. The following charts illustrate the organic revenue trends and DBNE.

Source: Twilio Earnings Presentation

Departure of COO

On top of this, Twilio also announced the departure of its well-liked COO, George Hu. Investors view George Hu as critical to Twilio’s go-to-market execution. Investors are disappointed with the quarter, punishing the stock, which is down some 16% from about $349 before the company’s results. Usage-based revenue models are volatile, leading to revenue shocks both positive and negative. This time, we witnessed a negative surprise instead of a positive shock last year when political messaging contributed to a $10 million in revenue beat. The following chart illustrates our estimates versus the company’s reported results.

Guidance

Twilio guided revenue in the range of $760-770 million, up 39-40% Y/Y, versus a prior consensus of $745 million. During 4Q20, Twilio added about $23 million from political traffic due to the Presidential election. Since the Political traffic will likely not re-occur this year, excluding it, Q4 revenue growth would be 45-47%. Twilio is guiding EPS loss of $0.23-0.26. Looking past 2022 and beyond, Twilio exuded confidence in its ability to deliver 30%+ annual revenue growth over the next three years. Based upon the company’s confidence, we believe Twilio can grow from around $2.8 billion at the end of FY2021 to about $6.3 billion by 2024. The following chart illustrates our revenue growth model.

We believe the guidance is conservative, and the company has multiple growth levers, including Segment and Zipwhip, in addition to its core messaging platform. We continue to believe Twilio’s market leadership is unassailable, as the company’s growth is driven by developers using the platform. Therefore, we remain bullish on Twilio.

Compelling Valuation

Twilio is currently trading at 10x EV/ C2023 Sales versus the infrastructure peer group average of 10.7x. While the multiple disparities do not seem to be much at first blush, it becomes obvious Twilio is undervalued on observing the growth rate differentials. The infrastructure peer group is growing at 18%, while Twilio is expected to grow north of 30%. On a growth-adjusted basis, Twilio is trading at 0.33x, while the infrastructure peer group is trading at 0.62. Essentially, Twilio is trading at half the multiple of the infrastructure peer group. Over the last six months, the price to sales multiple declined from around 37 to about 19. Reflecting this, YTD, Twilio stock is underperforming both S&P and Nasdaq indices. Twilio stock is down 14%, while Nasdaq is up 20%, and S&P is 23%. The following charts illustrate the valuation of the infrastructure peer group and the decline in Twilio’s P/S multiple.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

What to do with the stock – Buy today!

Twilio’s shares have been down around 17% since the company reported results. We would be buying shares here since we like Twilio’s growth prospects. We expect the company to grow to $7 billion in revenue, growing 30% for the next several years. Twilio’s business will be driven by digital transformation and the secular shift in communication to digital channels. Twilio stock growth will be driven by newer products such as Segment Customer Data Platform, Zipwhip, Contact Center, and its traditional communication platform. We expect the dollar-based net expansion rate to remain above 130%, arguably amongst the best expansion rates in the industry.

Wall Street Analysts echo our bullishness. According to Refinitiv data, 27 analysts out of 30 covering analysts are bullish on Twilio, with only three analysts on hold. Following F3Q21 results, many analysts lowered their price targets. The average price target is $433, for an upside of about 49% from the current levels. The following chart illustrates sell-side ratings and price targets, and price target changes.

We like Twilio story and the growth prospects, and we recommend investors buy the stock at these levels. Twilio is now reasonably priced compared to many growth stocks in our coverage universe. We would argue, on a growth-adjusted basis, the stock is cheap. The company is executing well and has a deep understanding of evolving customer communication trends. The company continues to grow its sales force rapidly, invests in R&D to add new products and modules, and is making tuck-in acquisitions to fill the product gaps. We expect the shares to appreciate driven by beat-and-raise quarters driving the multiple higher. The disappointing response after solid F3Q results provides an excellent opportunity to own a secular growth story. Therefore, we would be buying shares of Twilio here.