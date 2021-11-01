CinemaHopeDesign/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a relatively quiet year among the larger royalty/streaming producers, except for Royal Gold (RGLD) which went on a massive buying spree recently, completing three major deals to boost its future attributable gold-equivalent ounce production profile. However, among the smaller ranks of the royalty space, it's been a busy year, with transactions all over the place and many of them being quite transformative. Outside of Nomad Royalty (NSR), which just announced a massive deal, EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) has been one of the busiest companies from an attributable GEO production growth standpoint. Given these recent deals, EMX's outlook has improved considerably, making it a name to keep a very close eye on going forward.

EMX has long held the title of having one of the largest royalty/property portfolios in the royalty/streaming space, with over 200 projects across five continents. However, as shown below, while it has led most of its peers in the size of its royalty portfolio and certainly its additional portfolio of mineral properties, it has lagged its peer group on most financial metrics. This is because the company generated just C$1.5 million in royalty revenue in FY2019 and FY2020 and has generated less than C$0.7M in royalty revenue thus far this year. Based on a fully diluted market cap of ~$306 million (~111 million fully diluted shares x US$2.76 per share), this has left the company trading at one of the richest revenue multiples sector-wide, making the stock appear very expensive at first glance relative to its peers.

As shown in the chart below, EMX's price-to-sales ratio has consistently hovered at triple-digit levels, with the stock's revenue multiple more than 9x higher than the median revenue multiple sector-wide. When we adjust for the fact that EMX completely lacks diversification relative to most of its peers with its royalty revenue and income coming from just Rawhide, Leeville, and the odd property sale/option payments, the valuation makes even less sense. However, the reason for this elevated price-to-sales ratio is the fact that revenue was projected to soar in 2022, with the potential for revenue of more than $2.5 million per quarter with Balya and Timok set to come online. However, these revenue assumptions have increased materially after two massive deals that were recently announced, with one of them on an asset already in production.

It's important to note that EMX's price to sales ratio is likely to remain miles above that of its peers in Q3 and Q4, given the recent increase in the share count following a share sale (~5 million shares) and the payment of more than 12 million shares to SSR Mining. This should be partially offset by royalty payments starting to roll in from Caserones in Q3 and Q4, one of the large deals that was recently completed. For those unfamiliar, the company picked up a 0.418% net smelter return [NSR] royalty on the Chilean copper-molybdenum mine, which should translate to more than $4 million per annum, based on attributable copper production of 460+ tonnes, assuming a copper price of $9,000/tonne or higher.

Starting next year, though, the price to sales ratio should plunge as deliveries start coming in from several different assets, with 2023 expected to be even more transformative as Gediktepe ramps up towards full production. So, while EMX appears like an easy pass on a valuation basis from a price-to-sales and price-to-earnings standpoint relative to peers, the company's graduation from an insignificant revenue generator to a more significant player in the space is already underway. Let's take a closer look below:

The map above shows EMX's massive asset portfolio that spans several continents, but as noted earlier, the only contributors up until recently were Leeville and Rawhide in Nevada. This did not provide much diversification and didn't translate to much royalty revenue either, but the recent acquisitions have filled out the portfolio. These deals included the following:

Caserones Mine (Chile): 0.418% NSR royalty

Gediktepe Project Oxides (Turkey): 10% NSR royalty

Gediktepe Project Sulfides (Turkey): 2.0% NSR royalty

Yenipazar Project (Turkey): 6.0% - 10.0% net profit interest [NPI]

Diablillos Project (Argentina): 1.0% NSR royalty

As noted previously, Caserones is set to start generating revenue for EMX immediately, and we should see at least $4 million of royalty revenue from this asset, which would quadruple EMX Royalty's revenue with this one asset alone (FY2020: $1.2 million, Caserones annual contribution: $4.0+ million). However, the other major asset in here that's gearing up to begin production is Gediktepe, with a massive 10% NSR royalty on the oxide gold-silver resource base and a 2% NSR royalty on the polymetallic VMS deposit. The project is operated by a major player, Lidya Madencilik, who is also Sandstorm's (SAND) partner on Hod Maden and SSR Mining's (SSRM) partner on the Copler Mine in Turkey.

In this update, I will focus on the short-term breadwinner of this asset, the oxide portion, which carries the highest NSR royalty. As the table above shows, over 187,000 ounces of oxide gold are expected to be produced over the mine life based on reserves, and 10% of this is attributable to EMX. Focusing on solely oxide gold production, the operation should produce just over ~16,000 ounces of gold in its first three years, with this being front-end weighted, before transitioning to predominantly sulfides in Year 3.

Based on strictly oxide gold in these 3 years, and a gold price of $1,750/oz, this would translate to revenue attributable to EMX of ~$28 million, with additional revenue expected from silver. As noted, the majority of this production comes in the first two years (~14,000 plus gold ounces produced), translating to more than $24 million in revenue in the first two years. This is absolutely massive for a company that will be lucky to generate royalty revenue of $3 million in FY2021. As it stands, Gediktepe is expected to begin production later this year, so the benefit from a revenue standpoint is relatively immediate. Following the first three years, EMX's attributable production will dip considerably. However, significant sulfide production is expected from 2025 through 2033 based on the current mine plan, where EMX will benefit from a 2% NSR royalty on all metals.

In addition to Gediktepe, which was the real value driver of the royalty portfolio acquisition from SSR Mining, the other projects include Yenipazar in Turkey, home to over 2.3 million gold-equivalent ounces, and AbraSilver's (OTCQX:ABBRF) Diablillos Project in Argentina, a very high-grade in Argentina that's home to 2.29 million GEOs in the measured & indicated category at an average grade of 1.73 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. This project is primarily oxides, with ~2.05 million GEOs in the oxide category (~90% of total resource), and the grades here are exceptional, at ~1.71 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. To put this in perspective, the average grade of undeveloped oxide projects in the Americas comes in at below 0.90 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, with two of the higher-grade projects being Newmont's (NEM) Coffee Project and Orla's (ORLA) Camino Rojo Project.

A dated PEA at Diablillos envisioned a production profile of more than 130,000 GEOs per annum over eight years at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs below $600 per gold-equivalent ounce. However, this was based on a smaller resource base. Ultimately, this looks like it could easily be a 10+ year mine life producing over 140,000 GEOs per annum that could head into commercial production by late 2025, assuming a positive construction decision and necessary permits are granted. Based on EMX's 1.0% NSR royalty and a conservative $1,750/oz gold price, this would translate to an additional ~$2.4 million in annual revenue, and this assumes gold and silver prices do not go higher from here between now and 2025, which I would argue is unlikely.

Finally, as noted in prior updates on EMX, the company's royalty revenue was already expected to soar from Balya and Timok, which are both expected to begin production later this year. Commercial production from Balya in Turkey is expected in Q4 2021, which Turkish miner ESAN operates. EMX holds a massive 4% NSR royalty on all metals at the project. Meanwhile, at Timok in Serbia, EMX has a relatively modest 0.50% NSR on the Upper Zone, which normally would not translate to a very meaningful contribution. However, for those that are familiar with Timok, it is a massive project, with the Upper Zone set to produce up to 1.7 billion pounds of copper over a 10-year mine life with Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) being the operator. With copper prices sitting above $4.00/pound, this will be a major contributor for EMX as well.

To summarize, while EMX is a relatively insignificant player currently in the royalty/streaming space, the company has four major assets where it holds royalties coming online (and already producing) in the next 12 months, including Caserones, Balya, Timok, and Gediktepe. Assuming things go as planned, EMX Royalty should generate over $25 million in royalty revenue next year, even at conservative metals price assumptions below spot prices. This would translate to quadruple-digit revenue growth from FY2019 levels, more than offsetting the double-digit growth in the share count this year related to the recent capital raise and the shares paid to SSR Mining in the royalty acquisition. So, if one is looking for growth in the royalty/streaming space, EMX certainly has the most attractive profile.

So, is the stock a Buy?

Without deliveries from all of the major assets in place yet, it's difficult to give even a ballpark revenue multiple, given that we often see teething issues as new operations begin production. However, at a market cap of ~$306 million and potential revenue of $20+ million next year, even under conservative metals price assumptions, EMX Royalty's price-to-sales ratio is set to dip considerably and should fall below 20x, from over 200x sales currently. This is a much more reasonable valuation, especially given the breadth of EMX's portfolio. It's also worth noting that the company will be more diversified, with six assets contributing revenue/income vs. two earlier this year. Let's take a look at the technical picture to see if the stock is near a low-risk buy zone:

As shown above, EMX has a strong support zone at US$2.50, where we saw significant buying pressure recently, with this level also acting as support in September 2020. Meanwhile, the next resistance level doesn't come in until US$3.13. At a current share price of US$2.76, this translates to US$0.37 in upside to resistance and US$0.26 in downside to support, leaving EMX at a reward/risk ratio of 1.42. Generally, I prefer a reward/risk ratio of at least 5 to 1 for small-cap names, which would require a dip below US$2.60. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher just because the reward/risk ratio does not denote a low-risk buy zone, but the ideal buy point for EMX Royalty would be US$2.60 or lower.

Armed with one of the most attractive growth profiles in the sector, a massive mineral property portfolio, and a very diverse royalty base of early-stage assets, I see EMX as a name worth keeping a close eye on, especially if we see further weakness. At current levels, assuming EMX's partners can deliver, the stock clearly has meaningful upside over the next few years. Given the improving outlook here, I would view any pullbacks below US$2.60 as low-risk buying opportunities.