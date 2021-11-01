Gary Yeowell/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Barron's last week ran an article on preferred stocks which suggested buying several funds and individual issues. The ones issued by big money-center banks generally paid in the low-4% range, a reduction from the last few years.

It's still possible to get solid bank issues that pay 5%, though.

Bank of America has a 7.25% Non-Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L or BAC-L (NYSE:BAC.PL). Dividends are eligible for the preferential tax rate of 15% or 20%, depending on the holder's tax bracket.

Unlike most preferreds, which have a liquidation preference price of $25, the base price is $1,000, with an annual dividend of $72.50. It recently closed at $1,432 for a 5.06% yield.

On first glance, this looks like a bargain. The most recently issued BofA fixed-rate preferred, BAC.P, sells for just over par and yields 4.13%. Other than BAC-L, the rest of the preferreds in the chart below have call dates and $25 call prices, creating a risk of loss especially acute with BAC.B, which can be redeemed in 18 months.

Symbol Dividend Original coupon Price Yield Call date BAC-B 1.5 6% 26.63 5.63% May 16 2023 BAC-L 72.5 7.25% 1432 5.06% None BAC-M 1.34 5.38% 27.13 4.94% Jun 25 2024 BAC-O 1.09 4.38% 25.4 4.29% Nov 3 2025 BAC-K 1.17 5.88% 27.93 4.19% Jul 23 2023 BAC-P 1.03 4.13% 25.04 4.11% Feb 2 2026

Source: Author's spreadsheet

However, BAC-L has one complicating factor. According to the Quantum description:

The preferred shares are convertible any time at the holder's option into 20 common shares of Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC), an initial conversion price of $50 per common share (a 25% premium from the initial price). On or after 1/30/2013, if the price of the common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for 20 of any 30 consecutive trading days, the company may, at their option, force the preferred shares to be converted into common shares at the then prevailing conversion price."

So if BAC common rises above $65 (130% of $50), the preferred can be converted into 20 shares that would be worth around $1,300. That would mean a capital loss of around $140 per share from the current preferred price, nearly two years' worth of dividend payments.

Conversion Risk Growing

Until recently, conversion hasn't been much of a risk as the common has been nowhere close to $65. However, BAC is up over 50% this year, to $47.78, and is now within 36% of the conversion price. If the stock gains the same percentage next year, it would be above the critical $65 mark.

Data by YCharts

That seems possible, especially since banks tend to benefit from higher net interest margins during periods of rising rates. For example, BAC doubled between November 2016 and March 2018 as the Fed funds effective rate rose from 0.41% to 1.51%. It's now hovering just above zero at 0.08%).

Bank of America might or might not choose to force conversion as soon as it can, but any chief financial officer will see they can get rid of $435 million in annual preferred dividend payments (6 million shares times $72.50) by exchanging the shares for 120 million common shares that would pay dividends of only $100.8 million at the current level of $0.21 a quarter. If the company doesn't want to dilute its common, it could issue new series of preferreds at substantially less than 7.25% and use the proceeds to buy back common shares.

Alternative Investment

There's an option out there with less conversion risk. I've written bullishly about WFC Series L Preferred (WFC.PL) (Quantum description), a similar $1,000 convertible that got busted during the 2007-09 financial crisis, meaning the common declined so much as to make conversion impossible.

It has traded similarly to BAC-L over the last five years, rising due to lower interest rates except for a sharp decline during the Covid panic in early 2020. (Click chart for larger version).

Source: Yahoo Finance

WFC-L yields slightly less, 4.93%. However, a conversion only becomes possible if the common stock WFC hits $203.72. That's four times what it is selling for now, making it a probable non-factor for years to come.

One factor in favor of the Bank of America issue is that it has a one grade higher S&P credit rating (BBB-) than Wells Fargo (BB+). However, the market has not been making much of a credit distinction in pricing money center bank preferreds.

Conclusion

I suspect that over the next few months, bank stocks will be lifted by the prospect of increases in the Fed funds rate and the conversion risk of BAC-L will become more evident. If so, a performance gap will open between the two issues, favoring WFC-L. Dividend investors might want to consider a switch.

Another method of protection - especially suitable for investors who have taxable gains in BAC-L - is to buy BAC. This hedges against conversion, since the common would have had to have gained at least 36%, outweighing the maximum 10% decline in the preferred.