XiXinXing/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) started off relatively small and humble and is now poised to gain further traction against Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), partly thanks to State actions, and a strong customer base built over the years - just like its rival Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD). Going by its sharp "pure-play" focus on e-commerce and market trajectory, the company is a strong candidate for an investor's "core" portfolio over the next couple of quarters ("core" and "satellite" portfolios were discussed in an earlier article).

A "Small Town" Challenger

In the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) list of Top 13 B2C companies as per Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), i.e. the total value of goods and services provided, JD.com has held the overall 3rd place for some time now.

Unlike Alibaba that started out with separate portals for wholesale and retail business, JD's origin was as a "true blue" online retailer, i.e. all of its activity focused on B2C e-commerce. As of the most current SEC filing, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) owns 17.10% of the company and Walmart China (WMT) and eBay (EBAY) are its partners.

Over the years, the company has focused on innovative methods to attract both direct consumers and merchants. The company launched "Jingxi" on China's dominant chatting app WeChat as a mini-program in a bid to target users in China's lesser-developed areas, home to several lower-tier cities and villages. Over a single year (2019), the company attracted 28 million new annual active consumers, 70% of which came from tier-three to tier-six cities in the country in the last three months of 2019.

Both the company and its rival Pinduoduo started out with a focus on "Tier 2" and "Tier 3" regions, i.e. areas mostly in the interior regions of China as opposed to the coastline. Like JD, Pinduoduo also operates a marketplace that connects sellers to customers and Tencent owns 15.60% of the company.

However, JD and Pinduoduo differ markedly in a few key aspects. The company:

Operates a substantial direct sales business. Operates one of China's largest fulfillment infrastructure systems, covering almost all of the country. Has ventures in logistics, finance, and healthcare. Has a growing presence in the U.S., Thailand, Indonesia, et al.

While it's a tough undertaking challenging Alibaba in China, 2019 was the year JD finally overtook Alibaba in terms of quarterly customer account increase and earned an annual profit for the first time.

The average account on JD spent nearly 3X as much as that its close rival Pinduoduo by the end of 2019.

The higher average spend in JD vis-à-vis Pinduoduo is partially attributable to the fact that the former's direct sales have a preponderance of high-value goods.

Now, a note needs to be made about a metric frequently reported by Chinese e-commerce companies in their updates: the Annual Active Buyers (or similar terms). As per estimates compiled by SA Contributor JR Research, trends in total "Annual Active Buyers" reported indicate that JD trails behind that of Alibaba has vis-à-vis its rivals JD.com and Pinduoduo over the past several quarters.

*Note: There's a typo in the image above: the last entry on the x-axis is "Q1 2021". The source cited doesn't have this mistake; it's all me. All other facts are as cited.

This metric has been used by a number of analysts to derive insight on a company's commercial prospects. Now, this isn't entirely accurate; there has never been a limitation in China on how many "platforms" an individual can transact on. At the same time, it isn't entirely inaccurate; if a user installs an app, it's likely they'll use it. It's very possible that this was a part of the practice of "er xuan yi" (二选一; "pick one from two") where the platform persuades a merchant into having an exclusive partnership/distribution channel with them. One way of making said merchant comfortable with the relationship lay in highlighting the number of users on the platform in order to assure them that the relationship will be beneficial. The State ending this practice is transformative for China's "platform economy". With the playing field evened for the platforms, the "platform wars" could get very innovative (or costly) over the next few quarters.

For what it's worth, JD reported 362.0 million and 471.9 million "annual active customer accounts" in the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 respectively. As of its last update (June 30, 2021), the company reported this number increased to 531.9 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

It could also be argued that Alibaba's "first mover advantage" in binding merchants with high-value goods has now evaporated, leaving these merchants free to explore breaking into areas that JD has had long-standing coverage in. It bears noting, though, Alibaba did start shifting focus to smaller cities last year in a bid to combat its two rivals, ultimately leaving the buying decision on "platform" choices to the interplay of users and merchants over the next few quarters.

On the fundamental infrastructure front, the company also operates its own fulfillment network and logistics infrastructure, and owns the inventory for a sizable portion of its sales. This helps attract high-end merchants and consumers. The company's focus on building out a logistics company - JD Logistics - for third-party sellers is a means to differentiate itself in China's cut-throat e-commerce market. JD Logistics raked in revenue of ¥73.4 billion ($11.4 billion) in 2020, a 47% year-on-year rise. Despite being one of only 4 courier companies retaining normal business during the pandemic and a flush of orders bringing down per unit cost, JD Logistics reported a ¥4 billion loss ($621 million) in 2020, which was more than the ¥2.2 billion ($342 million) loss the year before. Also, the logistics arm remains cripplingly dependent on JD's business: more than half of JD Logistics' revenue came from JD Group and other affiliated companies. JD Logistics' IPO in May this year was the second largest in Hong Kong's history, valuing the company at $36 billion.

However, this also represents an opportunity: the company has ample room for expanding utilization of its subsidiary logistics undertaking, if the need arises.

JD has also operated JD Fresh - a fresh food delivery service - since 2016, albeit without a group purchase model, to which end it is pursuing the means to build out group buying functionality by investing US$800 million in Dada Nexus, a last-mile delivery service, in a bid to compete with rival Pinduoduo.

Unsurprisingly, both JD and Pinduoduo has received "Buy" recommendations from a large number of analysts and investments from a growing number of institutional investors.

Recommendation and Themes

JD exemplifies the difficulty of setting up a strong e-commerce business: loss-leading expenditure in technology, promotions and an extensive logistics network is a typical feature in this sector. Given the ease of switching between online sellers for users as well as merchants now, it makes sense that offering effective logistics solutions to other e-commerce companies is one way of ensuring long-term survival and revenue inflow.

To focus on its growth in e-commerce solutions, the company also spun of its Cloud/AI fintech offering in anticipation of an IPO in March this year for a valuation of $2.4 billion. However, it withdrew the IPO and set this up as a financial holding company, just like Alibaba did with Ant. In December, the company had spun off and listed its health care platform for a market value of $29 billion in Hong Kong with without any issues.

So, the company's balance sheet is relatively free from bloat a la Amazon. As of the end of 2019, its operating income was almost $1.3 billion with "investees" (its various other businesses) contributing a $250 million loss while in 2020, the numbers were significantly better at almost $1.9 billion with a $658 million profit.

In the six months leading up to its June 30 update, the company's operating income was only $303 million which comes with an $821 million loss in JD Property (which mainly develops the likes of warehouses, industrial parks and data centers) and a $284 million loss in JD Logistics. Both of the latter items are investments made as part of the company's focus on building up infrastructure within China and across Southeast Asia and Europe.

In terms of revenues, electronics and home appliances accounted for 57%, and general merchandise had 31.5% while services from its online marketplace contributed to 7.4% in 2019. In 2020 as well as the first 6 months of 2021, these have hovered around the same contribution levels. This suggests a history of strength and maturity for the business in servicing its customer base.

Barring any unexpected (negative) surprises in the upcoming quarterly update, here is the bulk of the ancillary facts:

The company only received a light slap on the wrist (so far) by the State in the course of the crackdown. It has been fined seven times for false promotion regarding its food products. The fines range from $9,000 to $60,000. The company promptly paid up without demur. In a clear showcase of its commitment for the long-term by continuing to build out its infrastructure at any cost, it recently paid $513 million to buy a controlling stake in a major warehouse operator in China, in a deal valued at $2.1 billion. This is a bold move and indicative of its confidence. Any investor must remember that Chinese companies may not be permitted to pursue growth opportunities everywhere. For instance, almost every Chinese app is banned in totality from entering the Indian market due to the nature of their relationship with the State in China. This is an impediment for e-commerce giants like the company since it is estimated that India will rank first in retail e-commerce growth by 2023. Any investor's "core" consideration must also factor in long-term investment risk, given that the State might start directing U.S.-based primary listings to shift to Hong Kong (see a previous article for details). JD dual-listed in Hong Kong in June this year and JD Logistics (HKG: 2618) is only listed in Hong Kong.

Plays

A comparison of the normalized stock performance of JD needs to include its rivals for context with respect to the benchmark S&P 500 (SPX). Over a one-year horizon, the performance doesn't seem promising until Q2 2021.

The idiosyncratic effects of State actions creating a trillion-dollar selloff has a very big part to play in all three stocks' trajectory. Switching the lens to examine performance from July this year, i.e. when the worst of the crackdown concerns began to let up reveals very positive signals.

As of the beginning of October, under this changed investment horizon perspective, JD has already begun to deliver more than the benchmark. But it bears noting that all three stocks have been showing gains exceeding benchmark returns since October, which is very suggestive of investor uncertainly dwindling and interest catching up with their embedded valuations and outlook.

So, given all the facts, JD earns its recommendation on account of its high-value/white goods product mix, steady growth in businesses vis-à-vis all its segments, its strong commitment to fostering growth via infrastructure investment and the discounted opportunity created by State actions.

The opening of the competition for other platforms in terms of merchant relationships makes its U.S.-listed rivals Alibaba and Pinduoduo worthwhile considerations for addition to a basket with the "China e-commerce" theme as well.