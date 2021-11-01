imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Business Overview

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is a Brazilian integrated oil company with its daily production approaching 2.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent per day, and belongs among top 10 oil companies in the world. The company produces majority of Brazil’s oil and gas, and that’s why it is highly exposed to Brazilian economy. Brazilian government owns a controlling ownership stake in Petrobras and uses its influence to subsidize various parts of its economy, especially at times of higher oil prices. With 2022 presidential elections approaching, the company is in the eye of a hurricane, as pressure on the government mounts to combat inflation and reduce high retail fuel prices.

Source: Bloomberg

Persistent valuation discount continues

Petrobras is cheap by any conventional value, nevertheless market does not want to recognize this discount for quite some time. Even though it owns one of the most valuable assets in the global oil industry, pre-salt oil fields, Petrobras trades with a deep discount compared to its peers. It has become a norm that every time oil prices rise above certain level, Petrobras must subsidize increased fuel prices. This populist fuel price policy resulted in roughly US40 billion of losses in 2012 to 2014 period. To put this into perspective, that is approximately 2/3 of its current market capitalization. Moreover, negative comments from Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, that Petrobras should not be too profitable, are becoming daily routine. It is more than obvious that market principles and politics are in the crosshairs. Looking at the table of biggest oil producers, Petrobras is the 8th biggest oil producer with its production of 2.5 billion BOE per day. Nevertheless, market is willing to pay only 2.3 times current EBITDA for its Enterprise Value. This is 65% discount to median EV/EBITDA value in the global integrated oil industry. Due to reasons explained above, Petrobras is currently the cheapest integrated oil company among 15 biggest oil producers.

Similar picture is apparent on a 5-year basis. Comparing Petrobras (dark green line) with its closest peers based on barrel of oil equivalent daily production (TotalEnergies (TTE), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A RDS.B), it is visible that Petrobras trades most of the time with a discount. This discount even increased since the beginning of 2021, even though Petrobras delivered solid results in the last 9 months. This is counterintuitive at first sight, but a reasonable reaction when looking at the full picture.

Source: Bloomberg

In recently released 3Q numbers, Petrobras decreased its gross debt under US 60 bil., delivered on assets sales projections, generated over US 14 bil. in Free Cash Flow, and increased dividend payout to extra US 5.6 billion. Nevertheless, all this positive news was nullified in a second after President Bolsonaro proclaimed that Petrobras’ profitability is a problem. Negative market reaction followed, and stock closed 7% lower. Stock market is a discounting machine, and this case is not an exception. I think that after positive results delivered by Petrobras, market expects that some negative action will take place and foresee worse results in the future. That’s why it is probable that current valuation discount might persist for quite some time or might even widen. Eventually, if shares get further depressed, bargain hunters will step in and push up the stock price. For now, it seems that major revaluation of Petrobras is more of a wish than a reality.

Possible game changer

Last week, CNN Brazil reported that the ministry of economy will explore the possibility to sell government stake in the company. The Brazilian government would keep only golden share in the company, and it could veto certain proposals. This could unlock substantial value in the company, but in my view, it seems highly unlikely, especially after the long and slow process with privatization of Eletrobras.

Conclusion

Despite strong financial results delivered since the beginning of 2021, political tensions around Petrobras created more risk than opportunity. In my view, the market understands this pattern and therefore is not willing to pay full price for the stock, which based solely on fundamentals should trade higher. For the market to close this valuation gap, some major catalysts have to happen. Privatization could be one of those possible catalysts. While waiting for this catalyst, current shareholders can bet on steady flow of dividends, which for some investors can be lucrative enough.